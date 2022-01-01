KKatie's Burger Bar - Plymouth PLYMOUTH 38 Main Street Extension
No reviews yet
38 Main Street Extension
Plymouth, MA 02360
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.
Chicken Tender Meal
Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.
Chips & Dip
Basket of freshly fried potato chips with a sprinkle of sea salt. Served with our homemade onion and garlic dip.
Fresh Fried Mozzarella
Homemade mozzarella wedges coated in seasoned bread crumbs, fried and served with homemade marinara sauce.
Frickled Pickles & Peppers
Dill pickle chips and banana peppers deep fried crispy golden served with a side of ranch.
Jumbo Wings
10 piece. Includes 1 flavor.
Onion Rings
Pretzel Stix
Bavarian pretzel stix - salty outside, tender inside. Served with beer cheese sauce topped with bacon bits for dipping.
Teriyaki Chicken Pot Stickers
Golden fried chicken dumplings with teriyaki sauce
Chicken Wing Meal
Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.
Salads
Simple House Salad
Mix of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, olives and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing, garlic croûtons and fresh Parmesan cheese.
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and banana peppers. Served with Greek dressing.
KKaties BLT Salad
Romaine lettuce with crumbled cherry wood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Served with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing.
Small House Salad
Mix of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, olives and croutons.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing, garlic croûtons and fresh Parmesan cheese.
Burgers 8oz
Bacon Cheese Burger
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
BBQ Burger
Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, crunchy onion rings, covered in smoky/sweet barbecue sauce served on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Black and Blue Burger
Angus burger stuffed with blue cheese and cheddar jack cheese, topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Blue Burger
Angus burger stuffed with blue cheese and cheddar jack cheese, topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Cali Club Burger
Angus burger topped with avocado, freshly sliced tomato, lettuce, red onion and bacon with pepper jack cheese and house ranch on a grilled bun.
Cheeseburger
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Double Decker Melt
Angus burger topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
Good Morning Burger
Angus burger topped with a fresh fried egg, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, American cheese and mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Hamburger
Angus burger with lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Hawaiian Burger
Angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple slice, cherry wood smoked bacon, teriyaki sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Hell Burger
Angus burger topped with grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, hell sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Horseradish Peppercorn Burger
Peppercorn crusted Angus burger with bourbon barbecue caramelized onions, cherry wood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, smothered in a creamy horseradish peppercorn sauce on a onion brioche bun.
KKMac
Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,red onions, pickles and KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Mushroom Garlic Burger
Angus burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Smash Burger
The Rock
Four quarter pound burgers each stacked with crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and American cheese, topped with crispy onion rings and our KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled roll.
Vermonter
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Burgers 4oz
4oz Bacon Cheese Burger
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Barbecue Burger
Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, crunchy onion rings, covered in smoky/sweet barbecue sauce served on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Blue Burger
Angus burger stuffed with blue cheese and cheddar jack cheese, topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Cali Club Burger
Angus burger topped with avocado, freshly sliced tomato, lettuce, red onion and bacon with pepper jack cheese and house ranch on a grilled bun.
4oz Cheeseburger
Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,red onions, pickles and KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Double Decker Melt
Angus burger topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
4oz Good Morning Burger
Angus burger topped with a fresh fried egg, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, American cheese and mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Hamburger
Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,red onions, pickles and KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Hawaiian Burger
Angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple slice, cherry wood smoked bacon, teriyaki sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Hell Burger
Angus burger topped with grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, hell sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Horseradish Peppercorn Burger
Peppercorn crusted Angus burger with bourbon barbecue caramelized onions, cherry wood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, smothered in a creamy horseradish peppercorn sauce on a onion brioche bun.
4oz KKMac
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Mushroom Garlic Burger
Angus burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz The Vermonter
Angus burger with caramelized apples and onions, cherry wood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar and a creamy maple mayo on a grilled bun.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled bun.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a buttery grilled bun.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce. tomato, onion, mayo and American cheese served on a plain grilled bun.
Impossible Burger
Vegan! Tastes Like Beef! Plant based burger topped with red onion, lettuce and tomato on a grilled bun.
Mushroom Garlic Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled bun.
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with tangy slaw, fresh jalapeños, pickles and spicy sriracha mayo on a buttery onion brioche bun.
Turkey Burger
Smothered with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and red onion on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Veggie Burger
Vegan! Spicy black bean vegetarian burger topped with pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, tomato, red onion and lettuce served on a grilled whole wheat bun. 1
Kids Meal
Kids Cheeseburger
Angus burger with American cheese on a Martin's potato bun.
Kids Hamburger
Angus burger on a Martin's potato bun.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Club white toast with American cheese.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Sides
Sauces
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Chipotle Aioli
Side of Gold Rush
Side of Hell Sauce
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Horseradish Peppercorn Sauce
Side of KKMac Sauce
Side of Maple Mayo
Side of Maple Sriracha
Side of Marinara Sauce
Side of Mayo
Side of Ranch
Side of Roasted Garlic Shallot Mayo
Side of Sriracha Mayo
Side of Sweet Red Chili Sauce
Side of Teriyaki Sauce
Side of Beer Cheese
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
38 Main Street Extension, Plymouth, MA 02360