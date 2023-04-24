  • Home
KKaties Express - Manomet MANOMET 761 State Road

No reviews yet

761 State Road

Plymouth, MA 02360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions


Burgers

KKatie's KKMAC

$8.79

DOUBLE Angus burgers, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, KKatie’s special sauce, grilled bun

Blue Cheese Burger

$9.79

DOUBLE Angus burgers, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, blue cheese dressings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled bun

Mushroom Burger

$8.79

DOUBLE Angus burgers, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, mayo, grilled bun

Barbecue Burger

$9.79

DOUBLE Angus burgers, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce, grilled bun

Build Your Own Cheeseburger

$5.99

Build Your Own Hamburger

$4.99

Sandwiches

KKatie's Crispy Chicken

$8.79

Crispy fried chicken breast, pickles, mayo, grilled bun

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$9.79

Crispy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, KKatie’s blue cheese dressing, grilled bun

Veggie Burger

$9.79

Vegan, spicy black bean, American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, grilled bun

Impossible Burger

$12.99

Plant based vegan burger (no meat), lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled bun

Sides

French Fries

$2.79+

Tater Tots

$3.29+

Mac & Cheese

$4.79Out of stock

Wings/Nuggets

10 Piece Wings

$14.49

20 Piece Wings

$27.49

6 Piece Nuggets

$5.99

12 Piece Nuggets

$10.99

Salads

Simple House Salad

$8.49

Cool, crisp lettuce mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, banana peppers and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce mix, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, onion and banana peppers. Greek dressing

KKatie's BLT Salad

$10.99

Lettuce mix, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, onion and blue cheese crumbles. KKatie’s Blue Cheese dressing

Southwestern Salad

$11.99

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, crumbled bacon, cheddar jack cheese, cucumber, avocado, onion, and croutons. Ranch dressing

KKids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$8.79

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.79

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.79

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Kids Chicken Nuggets (4)

$8.79

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Non-Alc Beverages

16oz Milk Shake

$6.49

Your Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Coffee or Black Raspberry

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29Out of stock

Sprite

$3.29

Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade

$3.89

Gingerle

$3.29

Powerade

$3.89

Peak Iced Tea

$3.89

Sauces

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.09

Side of Ranch

$1.09

Side of BBQ

$1.09

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.09

Side of Gold Rush

$1.09

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.99

Side of KMAC

$1.09

Side of Caeser

$1.09

Side of Buffalo

$1.99

Side of Hell Sauce

$1.09

Desserts

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.00

Cookie-Chocolate Chip

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At KKatie's Express we offer the same big taste you know and love from KKatie's Burger Bar but FASTER!

Location

761 State Road, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

