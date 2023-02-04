A map showing the location of KKatie's Express - West Bridgewater WEST BRIDGEWATER 3 South Main StreetView gallery

KKatie's Express - West Bridgewater WEST BRIDGEWATER 3 South Main Street

3 South Main Street

West Bridgewater, MA 02379

Burgers

KKatie's KKMAC

$8.79

DOUBLE Angus burgers, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, KKatie’s special sauce, grilled bun

Blue Cheese Burger

$9.79

DOUBLE Angus burgers, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, blue cheese dressings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled bun

Mushroom Burger

$8.79

DOUBLE Angus burgers, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, mayo, grilled bun

Barbecue Burger

$9.79

DOUBLE Angus burgers, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce, grilled bun

Build Your Own Cheeseburger

$5.99

Build Your Own Hamburger

$4.99

Sandwiches

KKatie's Crispy Chicken

$8.79

Crispy fried chicken breast, pickles, mayo, grilled bun

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$9.79

Crispy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, KKatie’s blue cheese dressing, grilled bun

Veggie Burger

$9.79

Vegan, spicy black bean, American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, grilled bun

Impossible Burger

$12.99

Plant based vegan burger (no meat), lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled bun

Sides

French Fries

$2.79+

Tater Tots

$3.29+

Mac & Cheese

$4.79Out of stock

Wings/Nuggets

10 Piece Wings

$14.49

20 Piece Wings

$27.49

6 Piece Nuggets

$5.99

12 Piece Nuggets

$10.99

Salads

Simple House Salad

$8.49

Cool, crisp lettuce mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, banana peppers and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce mix, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, onion and banana peppers. Greek dressing

KKatie's BLT Salad

$10.99

Lettuce mix, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, onion and blue cheese crumbles. KKatie’s Blue Cheese dressing

Southwestern Salad

$11.99

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, crumbled bacon, cheddar jack cheese, cucumber, avocado, onion, and croutons. Ranch dressing

KKids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$8.79

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.79

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.79

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Kids Chicken Nuggets (4)

$8.79

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Non-Alc Beverages

16oz Milk Shake

$6.49Out of stock

Your Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Coffee or Black Raspberry

Soda 1

$2.79

Soda 2

$3.49

Kids Drink

$0.99

Sauces

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.99

Side of Ranch

$1.99

Side of BBQ

$1.99

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.99

Side of Gold Rush

$1.99

Side of Hell

$1.99

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.99

Side of KMAC

$1.99

Side of Caeser

$1.99

Side of Buffalo

$1.99

Side of House Vinaigrette

$1.99

Desserts

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie-Chocolate Chip

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3 South Main Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379

