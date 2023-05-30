Klavon’s Mason
318 W. Kipp Rd
Mason, MI 48854
APPETIZERS
CHEESY BREADSTICKS
Breadsticks smothered in mozzarella and topped with our parmesan seasoning blend. Served with your choice of house-made ranch or pizza sauce.
BACON CHEESE BREAD
Our cheesy breadsticks topped with crisp bacon pieces and served with your choice of house-made ranch or pizza sauce.
PARMESAN BREADSTICKS
Fresh made dough cut in pieces, buttered and topped with parmesan, oregano and pecorino romano. Served with house-made ranch or pizza sauce.
PEPPERONI PINWHEELS
Pepperoni and mozzarella rolled inside of our hand-stretched pizza dough and baked until golden brown. Six pinwheels served with house-made ranch or pizza sauce.
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
A rich, creamy blend of spinach and artichoke topped with fresh grated pecorino romano, served with mini flatbreads.
BUFFALO WINGS
Eight tender chicken wings, fried and tossed in hot, barbecue or our signature honey hot sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
BONELESS WINGS
Eight breaded boneless chicken wings, fried and tossed in hot, barbecue or our signature honey hot sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
ONION STRAWS
Thin-sliced onion strips coated in a draft beer batter for a hearty flavor and crunch. Served with housemade chipotle ranch.
CALAMARI
Calamari rings lightly dusted in sea salt and pepper breading. Fried and tossed in our house made parmesan blend. Served with a lemon-garlic aioli.
FRENCH FRIES
Extra crisp brew-battered fries. Traditional cut with skin-on from select Pacific Northwest potatoes.
RANCH SIDE
3oz. side of our house-made ranch
PIZZA SAUCE SIDE
3oz. side of our Italian-style pizza sauce, served warm. Contains dairy.
SALADS
CHEF SALAD
Mixed greens with black forest ham, turkey breast, applewood bacon, red onion, grape tomato, cucumber, egg wedges, croutons and shredded cheddar. Served with our housemade ranch dressing.
CHOPPED GREEK
Crisp romaine, spring mix, Kalamata olive, red onion, sweet pepper, cucumber, chickpeas, grape tomato, feta cheese and house-made red wine vinaigrette.
MICHIGAN CHICKEN
Mixed greens, house-made candied walnuts, dried cherries, all-natural chicken breast and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.
FRESCO TACO
Seasoned ground beef with pork chorizo, mixed greens, tortilla strips, black bean, sweet corn, avocado, grape tomato, red onion, cilantro and shredded cheddar. Served with chipotle ranch and salsa.
WILD BUFFALO CHICKEN
Breaded chicken glazed with hot sauce and tossed over mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, chopped celery and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch.
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, multigrain croutons, shredded cheddar and house-made ranch.
CLASSIC CAESAR
Romaine, spring mix, shredded pecorino, grated parmesan, multigrain croutons and house-made Caesar dressing.
TOMATO SOUP
Bursting with fresh tomato flavor, it is perfectly seasoned with a touch of basil.
SOUP OF DAY
Ask your host/ess or server about today's soup options.
SANDWICHES
ITALIAN
Black forest ham, smoked salami and spicy capicola with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and banana pepper. Served on a hoagie roll with Italian dressing.
STEAK HOAGIE
Locally sourced steak sautéed with fresh mushroom, red onion and gooey American cheese. Served on a soft hoagie roll.
APPLEWOOD ARTISAN
Shaved turkey breast with applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce, mayo and house-made bacon jam. Served toasted on Zingerman’s farm bread.
TURKEY AVOCADO
Shaved turkey, avocado and applewood-smoked bacon on toasted Zingerman’s farm bread, finished with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
REUBEN
Thin-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, The Brinery sauerkraut and our signature pub sauce on a grilled Jewish rye bread from Zingerman's Bakehouse.
FAJITA WRAP
A flour tortilla rolled with fajita-style chicken, sautéed onion and peppers, black bean, cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
KLAVON BURGER
Ground beef from Merindorf Meats of Mason, charbroiled with Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served on a multi-grain brioche bun with beer-battered fries.
SMOKEHOUSE BURGER
Locally sourced ground beef, charbroiled with crisp onion straws, applewood bacon, barbecue sauce, sliced sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a multi-grain brioche bun with beer-battered fries.
CALZONES
CALZONE CYO
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of pizza toppings.
CALZONE DELUXE
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper.
CALZONE MEATY MEAT
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper.
CALZONE BBQ CHICKEN
Sweet barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, cilantro and mozzarella.
CALZONE CHK BACON RANCH
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, house-made ranch, fresh spinach, garlic and mozzarella cheese.
CALZONE RAGIN’ CAJUN
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar and applewood bacon with a Cajun seasoned crust.
CALZONE VEGGIE
Fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion and garlic.
CLASSIC AMERICAN
CREATE YOUR OWN
12" MEDIUM CYO
Hand-stretched dough with a medium thickness, rustic crust. Your choice of toppings with our classic Italian pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese blend. Cracker-thin crust also available. Pizza sauce contains dairy. 8 Slices | Serves 2-3
14" LARGE CYO
Hand-stretched dough with a medium thickness, rustic crust. Your choice of toppings with our classic Italian pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese blend. Cracker-thin crust also available. Pizza sauce contains dairy. 10 Slices | Serves 3-4
PEPPERONI CLASSICO
DELUXE
12" DELUXE
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
14" DELUXE
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
HAWAIIAN
12" HAWAIIAN
Barbecue-infused pizza sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, applewood bacon, fresh-cut pineapple, pecorino romano, and green onion. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
14" HAWAIIAN
Barbecue-infused pizza sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, applewood bacon, fresh-cut pineapple, pecorino romano, and green onion. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
MEATY MEAT
12" MEATY MEAT
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, smoked ham, Italian sausage, bacon pieces, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
14" MEATY MEAT
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, smoked ham, Italian sausage, bacon pieces, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
VEGGIE
12" VEGGIE
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion, minced garlic, oregano and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
14" VEGGIE
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion, minced garlic, oregano and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
GINO
12" GINO
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, applewood bacon, Italian meatball, pork chorizo, capicola, ricotta cheese, fresh basil and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
14" GINO
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, applewood bacon, Italian meatball, pork chorizo, capicola, ricotta cheese, fresh basil and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE
12" SPINACH ARTICHOKE
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh mushroom and baby spinach on a layer of spinach artichoke cream sauce.
14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh mushroom and baby spinach on a layer of spinach artichoke cream sauce.
BARBECUE CHICKEN
PHILLY STEAK
SEAFOOD
PEPPADEW THE PIG
12" PEPPADEW THE PIG
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, Italian sausage, garlic, peppadew and green peppers, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
14" PEPPADEW THE PIG
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, Italian sausage, garlic, peppadew and green peppers, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
MS. JACKSON
12" MS. JACKSON
Cracker thin crust with pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, feta cheese, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
14" MS. JACKSON
Cracker thin crust with pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, feta cheese, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
DETROIT-STYLE
CREATE YOUR OWN
SMALL DETROIT CYO
Create your own Detroit-Style pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and choice of toppings. Finished with Detroit red sauce, oregano and pecorino romano. 4 Slices | Serves 2
LARGE DETROIT CYO
Create your own Detroit-Style pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and choice of toppings. Finished with Detroit red sauce, oregano and pecorino romano. 8 Slices | Serves 3-4
DETROITER
SMALL DETROITER
Wisconsin brick and mozzarella cheese, red sauce, cup-char pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadew peppers, ricotta cheese, oregano and pecorino romano. 4 Slices | Serves 2
LARGE DETROITER
Wisconsin brick and mozzarella cheese, red sauce, cup-char pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadew peppers, ricotta cheese, oregano and pecorino romano. 8 Slices | Serves 3-4
RED TOP
SMALL RED TOP
Two kinds of pepperoni: cup-char on top of the cheese, traditional pepperoni underneath. Finished with oregano, romano and our parmesan cheese blend. 4 Slices | Serves 2
LARGE RED TOP
Two kinds of pepperoni: cup-char on top of the cheese, traditional pepperoni underneath. Finished with oregano, romano and our parmesan cheese blend. 8 Slices | Serves 3-4
CORKTOWN BBQ
SMALL CORKTOWN BBQ
Sweet and tangy barbecue sauce drizzled over grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, fresh cilantro, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, and pecorino romano. 4 Slices | Serves 2
LARGE CORKTOWN BBQ
Sweet and tangy barbecue sauce drizzled over grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, fresh cilantro, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, and pecorino romano. 8 Slices | Serves 3-4
8-MILE
SMALL 8-MILE
The classic cheese pizza elevated with an eight-cheese blend. Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Monterey jack, parmesan, pecorino romano and feta cheese. 4 Slices | Serves 2
LARGE 8-MILE
The classic cheese pizza elevated with an eight-cheese blend. Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Monterey jack, parmesan, pecorino romano and feta cheese. 8 Slices | Serves 3-4
CHICAGO STUFFED
STUFFED CYO
Create your own stuffed pizza with our classic pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings.
STUFFED DELUXE
Cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion. green pepper, classic pizza sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese blend. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
STUFFED BBQ CHICKEN
Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, and fresh cilantro.
STUFFED MEATY MEAT
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, smoked ham, Italian sausage, bacon pieces, and parmesan cheese blend. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
STUFFED MS. JACKSON
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, and feta cheese. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
STUFFED PHILLY STEAK
Mozzarella, sliced steak, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper layered over a creamy garlic alfredo sauce.
STUFFED PEPPADEW PIG
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, Italian sausage, garlic, peppadew and green peppers. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
GLUTEN-FREE PIZZA
GLUTEN FREE CYO
Your choice of toppings with our classic Italian pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
FUN GOVERNOR (vegan)
Cauliflower crust with red sauce, Violife vegan cheese, fresh mushroom, red onion, green pepper and a little bit of fun with Happy Little Plants vegan pepperoni. Serves 1
GF DELUXE
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
GF MS. JACKSON
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, feta cheese, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
GF BBQ CHICKEN
Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, fresh cilantro and pecorino romano.
GF SPIN ARTICHOKE
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh mushroom and baby spinach on a layer of spinach artichoke cream sauce.
GF VEGGIE
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion, minced garlic, oregano and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
KIDS & DESSERTS
KIDS PIZZA
[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Our classic American crust with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of one topping.
LIL' CHEESE
[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Rustic farm bread grilled with American and cheddar cheese, served with choice of one side.
MAC-n-CHEESE
[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Cheesy, cheesy mac-n-cheese served with choice of one side.
CHICKEN NUGGETS
[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Five crispy, breaded chicken nuggets served with choice of sauce and one side.
CIN-NUTELLA BREAD
Our fresh made dough covered in cinnamon sugar and garnished with a layer of warm icing and Nutella’s hazelnut spread.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
A delicious, house-baked chocolate chip cookie guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth. (contains wheat, milk, egg, soy). Available for Takeout Only.
BROWNIE (GF)
Rich dark chocolate chunk brownie from Zingerman’s Bakehouse, made with amaranth and quinoa flours (wheat free, gluten free). Available for Takeout Only.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Klavon’s, a trendy pizzeria and happy hour hot spot! We’re dedicated to creating authentic experiences and handcrafted, artisan pizza. Featuring our signature Chicago Stuffed pizza along with Detroit-Style and Classic American pizza. Also serving burgers, sandwiches, salads, craft cocktails and local beer and wine. Come in and enjoy!
