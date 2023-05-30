Restaurant header imageView gallery

Klavon’s Mason

318 W. Kipp Rd

Mason, MI 48854

Popular Items

STUFFED DELUXE

STUFFED DELUXE

$28.00

Cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion. green pepper, classic pizza sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese blend. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

APPETIZERS

Our pizza team spends hours each morning preparing hundreds of breads and pinwheels for you to enjoy (About 52,000 pinwheels a year to be exact!). We believe that you cant rush great quality.
CHEESY BREADSTICKS

CHEESY BREADSTICKS

$9.00

Breadsticks smothered in mozzarella and topped with our parmesan seasoning blend. Served with your choice of house-made ranch or pizza sauce.

BACON CHEESE BREAD

BACON CHEESE BREAD

$10.50

Our cheesy breadsticks topped with crisp bacon pieces and served with your choice of house-made ranch or pizza sauce.

PARMESAN BREADSTICKS

PARMESAN BREADSTICKS

$7.00

Fresh made dough cut in pieces, buttered and topped with parmesan, oregano and pecorino romano. Served with house-made ranch or pizza sauce.

PEPPERONI PINWHEELS

PEPPERONI PINWHEELS

$9.50

Pepperoni and mozzarella rolled inside of our hand-stretched pizza dough and baked until golden brown. Six pinwheels served with house-made ranch or pizza sauce.

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

A rich, creamy blend of spinach and artichoke topped with fresh grated pecorino romano, served with mini flatbreads.

BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$10.50

Eight tender chicken wings, fried and tossed in hot, barbecue or our signature honey hot sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$10.50

Eight breaded boneless chicken wings, fried and tossed in hot, barbecue or our signature honey hot sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

ONION STRAWS

ONION STRAWS

$9.00

Thin-sliced onion strips coated in a draft beer batter for a hearty flavor and crunch. Served with housemade chipotle ranch.

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$10.00

Calamari rings lightly dusted in sea salt and pepper breading. Fried and tossed in our house made parmesan blend. Served with a lemon-garlic aioli.

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00+

Extra crisp brew-battered fries. Traditional cut with skin-on from select Pacific Northwest potatoes.

RANCH SIDE

RANCH SIDE

$1.50

3oz. side of our house-made ranch

PIZZA SAUCE SIDE

PIZZA SAUCE SIDE

$1.00

3oz. side of our Italian-style pizza sauce, served warm. Contains dairy.

SALADS

We aim to use the freshest ingredients possible, ranging from organic, all-natural meats to hard-boiled eggs and hand-cut garnishes. All of which are prepared daily by our team.
CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$13.50

Mixed greens with black forest ham, turkey breast, applewood bacon, red onion, grape tomato, cucumber, egg wedges, croutons and shredded cheddar. Served with our housemade ranch dressing.

CHOPPED GREEK

CHOPPED GREEK

$12.50

Crisp romaine, spring mix, Kalamata olive, red onion, sweet pepper, cucumber, chickpeas, grape tomato, feta cheese and house-made red wine vinaigrette.

MICHIGAN CHICKEN

MICHIGAN CHICKEN

$14.50

Mixed greens, house-made candied walnuts, dried cherries, all-natural chicken breast and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.

FRESCO TACO

FRESCO TACO

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef with pork chorizo, mixed greens, tortilla strips, black bean, sweet corn, avocado, grape tomato, red onion, cilantro and shredded cheddar. Served with chipotle ranch and salsa.

WILD BUFFALO CHICKEN

WILD BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.50

Breaded chicken glazed with hot sauce and tossed over mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, chopped celery and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch.

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00+

Mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, multigrain croutons, shredded cheddar and house-made ranch.

CLASSIC CAESAR

CLASSIC CAESAR

$5.00+

Romaine, spring mix, shredded pecorino, grated parmesan, multigrain croutons and house-made Caesar dressing.

TOMATO SOUP

TOMATO SOUP

$4.50

Bursting with fresh tomato flavor, it is perfectly seasoned with a touch of basil.

SOUP OF DAY

SOUP OF DAY

$4.50

Ask your host/ess or server about today's soup options.

SANDWICHES

We source a variety of breads from an old school bakery in Detroit, along with Zingerman’s Bakehouse in Ann Arbor. Deli meats, cheeses and vegetables are sliced fresh, with beef patties and chicken breasts grilled over fire. Did you know? We source all of our beef from local market, Merindorf Meats of Mason.
ITALIAN

ITALIAN

$13.50

Black forest ham, smoked salami and spicy capicola with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and banana pepper. Served on a hoagie roll with Italian dressing.

STEAK HOAGIE

STEAK HOAGIE

$14.50

Locally sourced steak sautéed with fresh mushroom, red onion and gooey American cheese. Served on a soft hoagie roll.

APPLEWOOD ARTISAN

APPLEWOOD ARTISAN

$13.50

Shaved turkey breast with applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce, mayo and house-made bacon jam. Served toasted on Zingerman’s farm bread.

TURKEY AVOCADO

TURKEY AVOCADO

$13.50

Shaved turkey, avocado and applewood-smoked bacon on toasted Zingerman’s farm bread, finished with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$15.00

Thin-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, The Brinery sauerkraut and our signature pub sauce on a grilled Jewish rye bread from Zingerman's Bakehouse.

FAJITA WRAP

FAJITA WRAP

$13.00

A flour tortilla rolled with fajita-style chicken, sautéed onion and peppers, black bean, cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

KLAVON BURGER

KLAVON BURGER

$13.50

Ground beef from Merindorf Meats of Mason, charbroiled with Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served on a multi-grain brioche bun with beer-battered fries.

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$15.50

Locally sourced ground beef, charbroiled with crisp onion straws, applewood bacon, barbecue sauce, sliced sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a multi-grain brioche bun with beer-battered fries.

CALZONES

Our classic dough, hand-stretched with pizza sauce, fresh ingredients and mozzarella. Folded, then baked to achieve a golden, crispy shell and finished with parmesan, oregano and pecorino romano, unless noted. Pizza sauce contain dairy. Approximate Size 10" x 5" | Serves 1-2
CALZONE CYO

CALZONE CYO

$10.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of pizza toppings.

CALZONE DELUXE

CALZONE DELUXE

$14.00

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper.

CALZONE MEATY MEAT

CALZONE MEATY MEAT

$13.50

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper.

CALZONE BBQ CHICKEN

CALZONE BBQ CHICKEN

$13.00

Sweet barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, cilantro and mozzarella.

CALZONE CHK BACON RANCH

CALZONE CHK BACON RANCH

$13.00

Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, house-made ranch, fresh spinach, garlic and mozzarella cheese.

CALZONE RAGIN’ CAJUN

CALZONE RAGIN’ CAJUN

$13.00

Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar and applewood bacon with a Cajun seasoned crust.

CALZONE VEGGIE

CALZONE VEGGIE

$13.00

Fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion and garlic.

CLASSIC AMERICAN

CREATE YOUR OWN

12" MEDIUM CYO

12" MEDIUM CYO

$9.00

Hand-stretched dough with a medium thickness, rustic crust. Your choice of toppings with our classic Italian pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese blend. Cracker-thin crust also available. Pizza sauce contains dairy. 8 Slices | Serves 2-3

14" LARGE CYO

14" LARGE CYO

$11.00

Hand-stretched dough with a medium thickness, rustic crust. Your choice of toppings with our classic Italian pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese blend. Cracker-thin crust also available. Pizza sauce contains dairy. 10 Slices | Serves 3-4

PEPPERONI CLASSICO

12" PEPPERONI CLASSICO

12" PEPPERONI CLASSICO

$15.50

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, extra cup-char pepperoni, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contain dairy.

14" PEPPERONI CLASSICO

14" PEPPERONI CLASSICO

$19.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, extra cup-char pepperoni, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contain dairy.

DELUXE

12" DELUXE

12" DELUXE

$17.50

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

14" DELUXE

14" DELUXE

$21.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

HAWAIIAN

12" HAWAIIAN

12" HAWAIIAN

$17.50

Barbecue-infused pizza sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, applewood bacon, fresh-cut pineapple, pecorino romano, and green onion. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

14" HAWAIIAN

14" HAWAIIAN

$20.00

Barbecue-infused pizza sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, applewood bacon, fresh-cut pineapple, pecorino romano, and green onion. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

MEATY MEAT

12" MEATY MEAT

12" MEATY MEAT

$17.50

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, smoked ham, Italian sausage, bacon pieces, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

14" MEATY MEAT

14" MEATY MEAT

$21.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, smoked ham, Italian sausage, bacon pieces, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

VEGGIE

12" VEGGIE

12" VEGGIE

$17.50

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion, minced garlic, oregano and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

14" VEGGIE

14" VEGGIE

$21.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion, minced garlic, oregano and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

GINO

12" GINO

12" GINO

$17.50

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, applewood bacon, Italian meatball, pork chorizo, capicola, ricotta cheese, fresh basil and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

14" GINO

14" GINO

$21.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, applewood bacon, Italian meatball, pork chorizo, capicola, ricotta cheese, fresh basil and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE

12" SPINACH ARTICHOKE

12" SPINACH ARTICHOKE

$17.50

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh mushroom and baby spinach on a layer of spinach artichoke cream sauce.

14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE

14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE

$21.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh mushroom and baby spinach on a layer of spinach artichoke cream sauce.

BARBECUE CHICKEN

12" BBQ CHICKEN

12" BBQ CHICKEN

$17.50

Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, fresh cilantro and pecorino romano.

14" BBQ CHICKEN

14" BBQ CHICKEN

$21.00

Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, fresh cilantro and pecorino romano.

PHILLY STEAK

12" PHILLY STEAK

12" PHILLY STEAK

$17.50

Mozzarella, sliced steak, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper layered over a creamy garlic alfredo sauce.

14" PHILLY STEAK

14" PHILLY STEAK

$21.00

Mozzarella, sliced steak, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper layered over a creamy garlic alfredo sauce.

SEAFOOD

12" SEAFOOD

12" SEAFOOD

$20.50

Creamy garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella, tiger shrimp, crab meat, red onion, sliced tomato, and pecorino romano.

14" SEAFOOD

14" SEAFOOD

$24.00

Creamy garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella, tiger shrimp, crab meat, red onion, sliced tomato, and pecorino romano.

PEPPADEW THE PIG

12" PEPPADEW THE PIG

12" PEPPADEW THE PIG

$17.50

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, Italian sausage, garlic, peppadew and green peppers, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

14" PEPPADEW THE PIG

14" PEPPADEW THE PIG

$21.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, Italian sausage, garlic, peppadew and green peppers, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

MS. JACKSON

12" MS. JACKSON

12" MS. JACKSON

$16.00

Cracker thin crust with pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, feta cheese, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

14" MS. JACKSON

14" MS. JACKSON

$19.50

Cracker thin crust with pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, feta cheese, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

DETROIT-STYLE

CREATE YOUR OWN

SMALL DETROIT CYO

SMALL DETROIT CYO

$12.00

Create your own Detroit-Style pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and choice of toppings. Finished with Detroit red sauce, oregano and pecorino romano. 4 Slices | Serves 2

LARGE DETROIT CYO

LARGE DETROIT CYO

$18.00

Create your own Detroit-Style pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and choice of toppings. Finished with Detroit red sauce, oregano and pecorino romano. 8 Slices | Serves 3-4

DETROITER

SMALL DETROITER

SMALL DETROITER

$17.50

Wisconsin brick and mozzarella cheese, red sauce, cup-char pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadew peppers, ricotta cheese, oregano and pecorino romano. 4 Slices | Serves 2

LARGE DETROITER

LARGE DETROITER

$27.00

Wisconsin brick and mozzarella cheese, red sauce, cup-char pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadew peppers, ricotta cheese, oregano and pecorino romano. 8 Slices | Serves 3-4

RED TOP

SMALL RED TOP

SMALL RED TOP

$14.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: cup-char on top of the cheese, traditional pepperoni underneath. Finished with oregano, romano and our parmesan cheese blend. 4 Slices | Serves 2

LARGE RED TOP

LARGE RED TOP

$23.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: cup-char on top of the cheese, traditional pepperoni underneath. Finished with oregano, romano and our parmesan cheese blend. 8 Slices | Serves 3-4

CORKTOWN BBQ

SMALL CORKTOWN BBQ

SMALL CORKTOWN BBQ

$18.50

Sweet and tangy barbecue sauce drizzled over grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, fresh cilantro, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, and pecorino romano. 4 Slices | Serves 2

LARGE CORKTOWN BBQ

LARGE CORKTOWN BBQ

$28.00

Sweet and tangy barbecue sauce drizzled over grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, fresh cilantro, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, and pecorino romano. 8 Slices | Serves 3-4

8-MILE

SMALL 8-MILE

SMALL 8-MILE

$13.50

The classic cheese pizza elevated with an eight-cheese blend. Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Monterey jack, parmesan, pecorino romano and feta cheese. 4 Slices | Serves 2

LARGE 8-MILE

LARGE 8-MILE

$22.00

The classic cheese pizza elevated with an eight-cheese blend. Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Monterey jack, parmesan, pecorino romano and feta cheese. 8 Slices | Serves 3-4

CHICAGO STUFFED

We combine mozzarella and provolone with fresh ingredients, then stuff’em between two layers of our hand-stretched dough. The dough is proofed and baked in a Chicago deep dish pan then finished with our classic pizza sauce (contains dairy). Limited quantities available each day. 12" Size | 8 Slices | Serves 4
STUFFED CYO

STUFFED CYO

$20.00

Create your own stuffed pizza with our classic pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings.

STUFFED DELUXE

STUFFED DELUXE

$28.00

Cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion. green pepper, classic pizza sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese blend. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

STUFFED BBQ CHICKEN

STUFFED BBQ CHICKEN

$26.00

Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, and fresh cilantro.

STUFFED MEATY MEAT

STUFFED MEATY MEAT

$26.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, smoked ham, Italian sausage, bacon pieces, and parmesan cheese blend. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

STUFFED MS. JACKSON

STUFFED MS. JACKSON

$25.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, and feta cheese. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

STUFFED PHILLY STEAK

STUFFED PHILLY STEAK

$26.00

Mozzarella, sliced steak, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper layered over a creamy garlic alfredo sauce.

STUFFED PEPPADEW PIG

STUFFED PEPPADEW PIG

$24.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, Italian sausage, garlic, peppadew and green peppers. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

GLUTEN-FREE PIZZA

Our gluten-free pizza is made in a gluten-friendly kitchen, prepared and cooked using shared equipment. Not recommended for those with celiac disease or gluten allergies. 10" Size | Serves 1
GLUTEN FREE CYO

GLUTEN FREE CYO

$11.00

Your choice of toppings with our classic Italian pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

FUN GOVERNOR (vegan)

FUN GOVERNOR (vegan)

$17.00

Cauliflower crust with red sauce, Violife vegan cheese, fresh mushroom, red onion, green pepper and a little bit of fun with Happy Little Plants vegan pepperoni. Serves 1

GF DELUXE

GF DELUXE

$17.50

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

GF MS. JACKSON

GF MS. JACKSON

$16.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, feta cheese, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

GF BBQ CHICKEN

GF BBQ CHICKEN

$17.50

Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, fresh cilantro and pecorino romano.

GF SPIN ARTICHOKE

GF SPIN ARTICHOKE

$17.50

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh mushroom and baby spinach on a layer of spinach artichoke cream sauce.

GF VEGGIE

GF VEGGIE

$17.50

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion, minced garlic, oregano and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.

KIDS & DESSERTS

KIDS PIZZA

KIDS PIZZA

$7.00

[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Our classic American crust with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of one topping.

LIL' CHEESE

LIL' CHEESE

$7.00

[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Rustic farm bread grilled with American and cheddar cheese, served with choice of one side.

MAC-n-CHEESE

MAC-n-CHEESE

$7.00

[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Cheesy, cheesy mac-n-cheese served with choice of one side.

CHICKEN NUGGETS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.00

[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Five crispy, breaded chicken nuggets served with choice of sauce and one side.

CIN-NUTELLA BREAD

CIN-NUTELLA BREAD

$7.00

Our fresh made dough covered in cinnamon sugar and garnished with a layer of warm icing and Nutella’s hazelnut spread.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

A delicious, house-baked chocolate chip cookie guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth. (contains wheat, milk, egg, soy). Available for Takeout Only.

BROWNIE (GF)

BROWNIE (GF)

$4.00

Rich dark chocolate chunk brownie from Zingerman’s Bakehouse, made with amaranth and quinoa flours (wheat free, gluten free). Available for Takeout Only.

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Klavon’s, a trendy pizzeria and happy hour hot spot! We’re dedicated to creating authentic experiences and handcrafted, artisan pizza. Featuring our signature Chicago Stuffed pizza along with Detroit-Style and Classic American pizza. Also serving burgers, sandwiches, salads, craft cocktails and local beer and wine. Come in and enjoy!

318 W. Kipp Rd, Mason, MI 48854

