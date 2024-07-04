Klein's Bakery and Cafe - Buena Park
4155 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
Drinks
Coffee
- Coffee$2.60
- Americano$3.75
- Espresso Double
16 oz$3.15
- Espresso Macchiato
4 oz$3.80
- Espresso Cortado
4 oz$4.00
- Cafe Au Lait$3.25
- Cappuccino$3.95
- Americano with Milk$2.80
- Mocha$4.35
- White Mocha$4.35
- Hot Chocolate$3.90
- Hot White Mocha$3.90
- Latte$3.95
- Vanilla Latte$4.35
- Caramel Latte$4.35
- Hazelnut Latte$4.35
- Sugar Free Vanilla Latte$4.35
- Coffee Refill$1.00
Cold Coffee
Tea
Beverages
Breakfast & Sweets
Pastries/ Sweets
- Alfajores$4.45
- Almond Croissant$4.00
- Blueberry Cheesecake$5.95
- Blueberry Muffins$4.50
- Brownie$4.25
- Cakepop$3.50
- Caramel Cheesecake Tart$4.95
- Chocolate Croissant$3.95
- Chocolate Marquesa$4.95
- Chocolate Mouse$4.95
- Coffee Cake$3.95
- Flan/Quesillo$4.45
- Golfeados$4.25
- Guava & Cheese Puff$4.00
- Meringues$3.50
- Mini Lime Pie$4.95
- Nutella Croissant$5.25
- Nutella Tart$4.45
- Oreo Mousse$4.95
- Pistachio Ricotta$4.95