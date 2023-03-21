Restaurant header imageView gallery

Klicka's Rock & Bowl

review star

No reviews yet

511 E Racine St

Jefferson, WI 53549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


APPETIZERS

Nachos

$4.50

Pub Pretzels W/ Nacho Cheese

$4.50

4 bavarian pretzel sticks

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.00

Pickle Fries

$6.00

served w/ dill ranch

Spicy Pickle Fries

$6.00

Cheese Curd Trio

$6.50

white cheddar, jalapeno and Garlic Herb

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Italian Breaded sticks

Mini Tacos

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sour Cream & Chive Wedges

$4.00

0nion Rings

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

nacho cheese, green pepper, onion, bacon, ranch

Chicken Strips

$6.50

Wings

$7.50

per 6 count

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

PIZZA

10" Thin Crust Cheese

$10.00

16" Thin Crust Cheese

$13.00

16" Hand Tossed

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.50

Philly Meat, Green Pepper, Onion Mushroom, Ranch Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.50

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon

Garbage Pizza

$18.50

The Works!

SANDWICHES

1/3 Lb. Burger

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

BLT

$6.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.00

swiss cheese, peppers, onions and green peppers

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$6.50

w/ tomato and bacon

Gyro & Fries

$9.00

served on pita w/ tomato, onion, feta and tzatziki sauce

Fish Sandwich

$8.50

Lettuce, cheese and tartar sauce

Fish Basket

$10.00

2 pc fish, coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce

10 Pc Shrimp

$7.00

Shrimp, coleslaw, fries and cocktail sauce

Surf Basket

$13.50

2pc fish, 6 shrimp,fries coleslaw

WRAPS

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$9.50

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta, Greek vinaigrette

Sizzlin' Hot Chicken Wrap

$9.50

crispy chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, lettuce and sizzlin hot sauce

Build Your Own Wrap

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Klickas is a Family Owned business in Jefferson with bowling, banquets, parties, and great food! Join us for happy hour and enjoy our pool tables, join a bowling league, and have fun with the whole family!

Website

Location

511 E Racine St, Jefferson, WI 53549

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hering's Towne Inn - Jefferson
orange star3.6 • 30
124 W Rockwell St Jefferson, WI 53549
View restaurantnext
Fort 88 Smokehouse
orange star3.7 • 73
855 lexington blvd fort atkinson, WI 53538
View restaurantnext
Tavern on Rock
orange star4.5 • 4
29 Sherman Ave W Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
View restaurantnext
Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
W6630 County Rd B Lake Mills, WI 53551
View restaurantnext
Good 2 Go
orange starNo Reviews
88 s main st Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
View restaurantnext
Salamone's Italian Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 385
1245 Madison Ave Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Whitewater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston