Klondike Kates Restaurant & Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

158 East Main street

Newark, DE 19711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet and Spicy Wrap
Sunny Side Burger
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Appetizers

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$12.00

chopped steak & Monterey jack cheddar cheese, hand rolled and fried golden brown, served with chipotle

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.00

warm soft pretzels, served with honey mustard & warm cheese sauce

The Whole Shebang

The Whole Shebang

$20.00

cheesesteak egg rolls, Bavarian pretzels, mozzarella sticks, and chicken quesadillas

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

cauliflower tortilla lightly brushed with an olive oil pesto spread, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, zucchini, red onions and bell peppers

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

fried golden brown, side of french fries

Sesame Tuna Salad

$12.00

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$20.00

light breaded with rice flour, deep fried

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$20.00

breaded and fried until golden brown

Basket Sweet Fries

$5.00

Basket Fries

$5.00

Basket Tater Tots

$5.00

Basket Onion Rings

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

flour tortillas stuffed with chicken & melted Monterey jack cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & Kate's salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Soups

Chili Cup

$6.00

crowd favorite topped with Monterey jack cheddar cheese & scallions

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$8.00

crowd favorite topped with Monterey jack cheddar cheese & scallions

French Onion Soup Cup

French Onion Soup Cup

$6.00

classic preparation loaded with melted Swiss and provolone cheese

French Onion Soup Bowl

$8.00

classic preparation loaded with melted Swiss and provolone cheese

Crab Bisque Cup

$6.00

cream based, minced vegetables & fresh lump crabmeat, topped with old bay

Crab Bisque Bowl

$8.00

cream based, minced vegetables & fresh lump crabmeat, topped with old bay

Greens

Kate's House Salad

$12.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrots, red onion, croutons

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

fresh romaine tossed in house-made caesar dressing, topped with house-made croutons, grilled chicken & grated romano cheese

Pueblo Salad

Pueblo Salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce with blackened grilled chicken, black beans, roasted red peppers, cilantro corn salsa, queso fresco, avocado & diced tomatoes, served with jalapeño ranch dressing

Mustang Sally

Mustang Sally

$15.00

grilled chicken breast sliced and served over fresh mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, craisins, crisp apple slices & candied walnuts, served with sesame ginger vinaigrette

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

crispy chicken sliced over mixed greens, Monterey jack cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, ripe tomatoes, and onions, served with honey mustard dressing

Buffalo Cobb

Buffalo Cobb

$15.00

choice of fried or grilled chicken served buffalo style, over a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, black olives, a hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, avocado, and bleu cheese crumbles, served with ranch dressing

Nachos

Kate's Original Nacho

Kate's Original Nacho

$16.00

fried corn tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, black olives, melted cheese, sour cream, salsa and refried beans

BBQ Chicken Nacho

BBQ Chicken Nacho

$19.00

fried corn tortilla chips, topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, crispy bacon, melted cheese, drizzled with bbq sauce & ranch dressing

Cajun Shrimp Nacho

$22.00

fried corn tortilla chips, topped with blackened baby shrimp, melted cheese, diced celery, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, cilantro and jalapeno aioli

Buffalo Nacho

Buffalo Nacho

$19.00

fried corn tortilla chips, topped with buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheese, hot sauce & bleu cheese drizzle

Trash Can Nacho

$22.00

fried corn tortilla chips, topped with french fries, chicken fingers, chopped bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheese, honey mustard dipping sauce & bleu cheese drizzle

Small Kate's Nacho

$12.00

fried corn tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, black olives, melted cheese, sour cream, salsa and refried beans

Small BBQ Chix Nacho

$15.00

fried corn tortilla chips, topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, crispy bacon, melted cheese, drizzled with bbq sauce & ranch dressing

Small Cajun Nacho

$18.00

fried corn tortilla chips, topped with blackened baby shrimp, melted cheese, diced celery, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, cilantro and jalapeno aioli

Small Buffalo Nacho

$15.00

fried corn tortilla chips, topped with buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheese, hot sauce & bleu cheese drizzle

Small Trash Can Nacho

$18.00

fried corn tortilla chips, topped with french fries, chicken fingers, chopped bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheese, honey mustard dipping sauce & bleu cheese drizzle

Handhelds

Lednums Cali Chicken

Lednums Cali Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fire roasted tomatoes, Monterey jack cheddar cheese, and sriracha aioli, on toasted ciabatta

Buffalo Bills Chicken

Buffalo Bills Chicken

$14.00

grilled or fried chicken breast, tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato, on a burger bun

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, house-made basil pesto, mozzarella, fire roasted tomatoes and red onions, on toasted ciabatta

BBQ Pork Mac N Cheese

BBQ Pork Mac N Cheese

$13.00

cheddar cheese, bbq pulled pork Kate's mac & cheese on Texas toast

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Blackened Tuna

$17.00

Twist on Cuban

$16.00
Sweet and Spicy Wrap

Sweet and Spicy Wrap

$15.00

crispy fried chicken tossed with sweet and spicy sauce, along with avocado , cucumber, carrots, mixed greens and almond slices, in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

seasoned grilled chicken, crisp romaine, grated romano, creamy Caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Entrees

Pueblo Bowl

$16.00

blackened chicken, bean & cilantro corn salsa, queso fresco, red peppers, romaine, rice and quinoa

Sweet Bourbon Salmon

Sweet Bourbon Salmon

$20.00

roasted salmon, topped sweet bourbon brown sugar glaze served with potato wedges and green beans

Beggar's Purse Pasta

$22.00

Dijon Pork Chop

$19.00

Burgers

Plain Burger

$11.00

Just the burger and a bun

Main Street Burger

$14.00

burger topped with crispy bacon & cheddar cheese, on a burger bun

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$15.00

burger with crispy bacon, Monterey jack cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws & BBQ sauce, on a burger bun

Sunny Side Burger

Sunny Side Burger

$15.00

burger, topped with crispy bacon, hash brown, American cheese, & sunny side up egg, on a burger bun

Get a Lyft Burger

$16.00

burger topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onion rings & chipotle aioli, on a burger bun

Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil

Sides

Classic Tater Tots

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Brown Rice and Quinoa Blend

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Chili

$3.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour cream

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Bread

$2.50

Side queso

$1.00

Desserts

Chef's Cheesecake

$6.00

creamy, traditional plain cheesecake with graham cracker crust

Special Bread Pudding

$6.00

as the seasons change and our creative minds work, we will create different flavors of bread pudding

Chocolate Torte

$6.00

rich and delicious flourless chocolate torte made with dark cocoa

Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Whimpy Burgers

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

BTL Root Beer

$4.00

Take out drink

$1.50

Red bull

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Emp Redbull

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Virgin Marg

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
The heart of Main Street on UD campus. A place for everyone to come and enjoy great pub fare food with live entertainment and great cocktails.

158 East Main street, Newark, DE 19711

Klondike Kates Restaurant & Saloon image
Klondike Kates Restaurant & Saloon image

