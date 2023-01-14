Restaurant header imageView gallery

Klooz Brewz

125 North Meridian Street

Lebanon, IN 46052

Popular Items

Shareables

Beer Cheese & Bread

Beer Cheese & Bread

$12.00

HandKrafted beer cheese served with toasted spent-grain bread.

Basket Cheese Curds

Basket Cheese Curds

$13.00

Garlic seasoned cheese curds. Served with marina.

Basket O' Fries

$6.00

Seasoned with Pub seasoning.

Basket Loaded Fries

$9.00

Loaded with beer cheese & bacon bits.

Basket Parm Fries

$9.00

Loaded with parmesan cheese, parmesan garlic and garlic seasoning.

Basket Buffalo Fries

$12.00

Loaded with queso, fried chicken, buffalo and ranch.

Basket Poutine Fries

$13.00

Loaded with gravy and garlic cheese curds.

Basket Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Loaded with queso, steak, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch and avocado.

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Nachos piled high with queso, shredded cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, pickled onions, ranch and bbq. Choice of chicken, pork or steak,

Chips N' Dip

$9.00

Tortilla chips with choice of salsa or queso.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Lightly breaded and served with horsey sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Beer battered portebello slices served with horsey sauce.

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

Baked jumbo pretzel served with beer cheese and stone ground mustard.

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Roasted red pepper hummus served with grilled naan, celery, carrots and cucumbers.

Quesadilla

$9.00

Shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Smashburgers

Austin's Way Double

$14.00

Bacon, strawberry jelly, peanut butter and sriracha.

Austin's Way Single

$11.00

Bacon, strawberry jelly, peanut butter and sriracha.

Buffalo Blue N' Bacon Double

$15.00

Bacon, bleu cheese, buffalo, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.

Buffalo Blue N' Bacon Single

$12.00

Bacon, bleu cheese, buffalo, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.

BYOB

We have the beer covered! Build your burger/sandwhich YOUR way!

Dave's Way Double

$15.00

Pepper jack, white queso, avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce and chipotle ranch.

Dave's Way Single

$12.00

Pepper jack, white queso, avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce and chipotle ranch.

KBZ Way Double

$15.00

Beer cheese, cheddar, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

KBZ Way Single

$12.00

Beer cheese, cheddar, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Kickin' Bourbon Double

$15.00

Pulled pork, cheddar, kickin' bourbon bbq and onion rings.

Kickin' Bourbon Single

$12.00

Pulled pork, cheddar, kickin' bourbon bbq and onion rings.

Mushroom & Swiss Double

$15.00

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss and garlic aioli.

Mushroom & Swiss Single

$12.00

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss and garlic aioli.

Wraps

CBR Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & shredded cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, buffalo, ranch, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine & caesar.

Southwestern Steak Wrap

$13.00

Steak, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle ranch.

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Macs

CBR Mac

CBR Mac

$14.00

Chicken, bacon & ranch over cheesy mac.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.00

Chicken, buffalo & ranch over cheesy mac.

Kickin' Bourbon Mac

Kickin' Bourbon Mac

$15.00

Pulled pork kickin' bourbon bbq & onion rings over cheesy mac.

Cheese Burger Mac

Cheese Burger Mac

$14.00

Crumbled beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & 1000 Island served ontop of cheesy mac.

Steak Mac

$15.00

Steak, pico de gallo & chipotle ranch served ontop of cheesy mac.

OG Mac

$11.00

Cavatappi noodles, white cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce & shredded cheese.

Salads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$14.00

Chicken, bacon, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, ranch & croutons.Served with ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken, buffalo, shredded cheese, tomato & croutons.Served with ranch.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chicken, parmesan cheese & croutons served on romaine.Served with caesar.

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, shredded cheese & croutons.

Southwestern Steak Salad

$14.00

Steak, shredded cheese & pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch.

Fiesta Salad

$13.00

Roasted corn, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, pico de gallo & two flour tortillas.

Cheese Burger Salad

$14.00

Crumbled beef, shredded cheese, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with 1000 Island.

Entrees

Chicken Parm Sammie

$14.00

Fried chicken, swiss cheese & marinara served on our toasted 'parmesan garlic' bread.

Fish N' Chips

$14.00

Beer battered white fish with cole slaw & fries.

Fish Sammie

$13.00

Beer battered white fish with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce.

Fried Tenderloin

$14.00

Grilled Tenderloin

$14.00

Our award winning tenderloin served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo. Available fried or grilled.

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & garlic aioli.

Nashville Chicken Sammie

$15.00

Fried chicken tossed in nashville hot sauce piled onto fresh slaw, pickles & jalapenos with a drizzle of ranch.

Pulled Pork Sammie

$14.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw & pickled red onions.

Stacked BLT

$13.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli piled high on our spent-grain bread.

Chicken & Waffle Sammie

$15.00

Fried chicken drizzled in spicy honey sauce served between two Belgian waffles.

Chicken

1lb Traditional Wings

$14.00

Beer brined wings, fried & tossed in your choice of sauce or rub then charred to perfection on the charbroiler.

2lb Traditional Wings

$22.00

Beer brined wings, fried & tossed in your choice of sauce or rub then charred to perfection on the charbroiler.

3 Piece Fried Tenders

$12.00

Beer battered jumbo chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with fries.

5 Piece Fried Tenders

$14.00

Beer battered jumbo chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with fries.

3 Piece Grilled Tenders

$12.00

Jumbo grilled tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce & fries.

5 Piece Grilled Tenders

$14.00

Jumbo grilled tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce & fries.

BOGO 1lb Traditional Wings

$14.00

Beer brined wings, fried & tossed in your choice of sauce or rub then charred to perfection on the charbroiler.

BOGO 2lb Traditional Wings

$22.00

Beer brined wings, fried & tossed in your choice of sauce or rub then charred to perfection on the charbroiler.

Kidz Menu

Kidz Grilled Tenders

$7.00

2 piece grilled tenders served with choice of dipping sauce or rub.

Kidz Fried Tenders

$7.00

2 piece fried tenders served with choice of dipping sauce or rub.

Kidz Wings

$7.00

1/2lb of traditional wings served with choice of dipping sauce or rub.

Kidz Burger

$7.00

Single patty smashburger.

Kidz Cheeseburger

$7.00

SIngle patty smashburger with american cheese.

Kidz PB&J

$7.00

Classic peanut butter & strawberry jelly.

Kidz Mac

$7.00

Cheesy mac and cheese.

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Cheese Curds

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Tots

$3.00

Additional Items

Marinara

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

Horsey Sauce

$0.60

Add Queso

$0.75

Add Beer Cheese

$0.75

Mayo

$0.60

Garlic Aioli

$0.60

Sriracha

$0.60

Chipotle Ranch

$0.60

Tartar Sauce

$0.60

Caramel

$0.60

Gravy

$0.60

BBQ

$0.60

Pineapple Teriyaki

$0.60

Parmesan Garlic

$0.60

Sweet Chili

$0.60

Spicy Honey

$0.60

Chipotle Citrus BBQ

$0.60

Buffalo

$0.60

Kickin' Bourbon BBQ

$0.60

Hot BBQ

$0.60

Spicy Garlic

$0.60

Sriracha Teriyaki

$0.60

Nashville Hot

$0.60

Tropical Habenero

$0.60

Carolina Reaper

$0.60

Pub Seasoning

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Klooz Rub

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Ranch

$0.60

French

$0.60

Bleu Cheese

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Caesar

$0.60

1000 Island

$0.60

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.60

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.60

Extra Naan

$2.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$3.00

Chik'N

$4.00

Pulled Pork

$4.00

Steak

$5.00

Beef Patty

$3.00

6oz Queso

$2.50

6oz Beer Cheese

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.60

Add Bacon

$0.75

Dessert

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$9.00

Milk & Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$9.00

Klooz Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Loaded Ice Cream

$5.00

Pumpkin Swirl Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

LTOs

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$10.00

Texas toast, KBZ beer cheese & cheddar. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda Bisque.

Cup of Soup

$4.00

A cup of Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda Bisque.

Bowl of Soup Meal

$12.00

Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda Bisque

KBZ Philly

$14.00

Philly Burger Single

$12.00

Philly Burger Double

$14.00

Crab Cakes & Chips

$14.00

Crab Cake Po'Boy

$14.00

Soups

KBZ Bowl of Soup Meal

$12.00

KBZ Broccoli Cheddar & Beer Cheese Soup, Served with warm KBZ bread.

KBZ 32oz Bowl of Soup To-Go

$13.99

32oz of our KBZ Broccoli Cheddar & Beer Cheese Soup. Served with two KBZ sweet wheat rolls. The soup if kept refrigerated is good for 7 days.

2 for $25

4 for $45

Merchandise

Black KBZ T-Shirt

$20.00

Grey KBZ V-Neck

$20.00

Women's Drapey Tee

$20.00

Woman's Rib Tank

$20.00

Woman's Rocker Tank

$20.00

Women's Featherweight Hoodie

$30.00

Unisex Hoodie

$30.00

Unisex Quarter Zip

$38.00

18 SPF T-Shirt

$25.00

Hefe T-Shirt

$25.00

1832 T-Shirt

$25.00

Big 4 T-Shirt

$25.00

Flex Fit Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Face Mask

$8.00

KBZ Glass

$5.00

Vet Beer Program

KBZ owners match every beer donation. These donations allow veterans to enjoy up to 2 free brewz while dining in.

Vet Beer Donations

$6.00

Bottled Soda

Kola

$3.00

4PK Kola

$10.00

Diet Kola

$3.00

4PK Diet Kola

$10.00

Cherry Vanilla Cream

$3.00

4PK Cherry Vanilla Cream

$10.00

Lemon-Lime

$3.00

4PK Lemon-Lime

$10.00

Root Beer

$3.00

4PK Root Beer

$10.00

Lemonade

$3.00

4PK Lemonade

$10.00

Red Cream Soda

$3.00

4PK Red Cream Soda

$10.00

Please Do

$3.00

4PK Please Do

$10.00

Butterscotch Root Beer

$3.00

4PK Butterscotch Root Beer

$10.00

Purple Wave

$3.00

4PK Purple Wave

$10.00

Green Apple

$3.00

4PK Green Apple

$10.00

Caramel Apple

$3.00

4PK Caramel Apple

$10.00

Juicy Orange

$3.00

4PK Juicy Orange

$10.00

Canned Beer

18 SPF Cream Ale 4 PK

$14.00

Dom Dom 22oz Bomber- Winter Deal

$9.00

Hefe-Barcio 4PK

$14.00

Park St. Pilsner 4PK

$14.00

Park Street Pilsner 24 PK

$65.00

Raspberry Seltzer 4PK

$13.00

Tipton TIll Gose 4PK

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

At Klooz Brewz we have a deep passion for concocting quality, handcrafted brewz. At our artisan brewery and public house in the heart of historic Lebanon, Indiana, we love highlighting bold, local flavors, and fostering an environment of irrizistable fun for everyone. As longtime local residents ourselves, we are committed to investing our time, talents, and resources to make Klooz Brewz a dining and entertainment destination that makes our community proud. We are a 3,600 square foot establishment located in the historic heart of Lebanon, providing the ultimate community experience. Within that space, we will provide two essential, simple, and time-tested ingredients: a craft brewery operated by an experienced brew master; and an affordable, locally sourced, family public house featuring handcrafted beer, wine, spirits and soda.

Website

Location

125 North Meridian Street, Lebanon, IN 46052

Directions

