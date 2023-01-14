Restaurant info

At Klooz Brewz we have a deep passion for concocting quality, handcrafted brewz. At our artisan brewery and public house in the heart of historic Lebanon, Indiana, we love highlighting bold, local flavors, and fostering an environment of irrizistable fun for everyone. As longtime local residents ourselves, we are committed to investing our time, talents, and resources to make Klooz Brewz a dining and entertainment destination that makes our community proud. We are a 3,600 square foot establishment located in the historic heart of Lebanon, providing the ultimate community experience. Within that space, we will provide two essential, simple, and time-tested ingredients: a craft brewery operated by an experienced brew master; and an affordable, locally sourced, family public house featuring handcrafted beer, wine, spirits and soda.

