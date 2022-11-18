- Home
- KN Drive-In - Cuero
KN Drive-In - Cuero
523 Reviews
$
514 E Broadway Street
Cuero, TX 77954
Dine-In
Cheeseburger (Di)
Double Meat Cheeseburger (Di)
Hamburger 6 oz (Di)
Gobbler Burger 6 oz (Di)
Bacon Cheeseburger (Di)
Chili Cheese Burger (Di)
Fish Burger (Di)
Double Meat Hamburger 2X4 oz (Di)
Chicken Fried Steak Burger (Di)
Small Cheeseburger (Di)
Grill Chicken Burger (Di)
Crispy Chicken Burger (Di)
Small Hamburger 4 oz (Di)
Ham & Cheese Sandwich (Di)
BLT (Di)
Chili Bun (Di)
Triple Meat Cheeseburger (Di)
Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Di)
Pattie Melt (Di)
All Beef Patty with cheese on Texas Toast! Try it with Onions and Bacon Today!
Triple Meat Hamburger 3X4 oz (Di)
Cheese Sandwich (Di)
Chicken Strip Basket (3) (Di)
Chicken Strip Dinner (3) * (Di)
Chicken Strip Dinner (4) * (Di)
Shrimp Basket (Di)
Steak Finger Basket * (Di)
Fish Basket (Single Filet) * (Di)
Chk Fried Steak Basket * (Di)
Chicken Pattie Basket * (Di)
1 Beef enchilada (Di)
Sm Beef Ench Plate (2) * (Di)
LG Beef Ench Plate (3) * (Di)
Catering 12 Beef Ench (Di)
1 Cheese enchilada (Di)
Sm Cheese Ench Plate (2) * (Di)
LG Cheese Ench Plate (3) * (Di)
Catering 12 Cheese Ench (Di)
Plain Burrito (Di)
Chili Cheese Burrito (Di)
Burrito Plate (Di)
Double Burrito Plate (Di)
Triple Burrito Plate (Di)
1 taco (Di)
3 tacos (Di)
2 enchiladas and 1 taco (Di)
Sm Beef Ench Plate (2) * (Di)
LG Beef Ench Plate (3) * (Di)
1 Beef enchilada (Di)
1 Cheese enchilada (Di)
Catering 12 Beef Ench (Di)
Plain Burrito (Di)
Chili Cheese Burrito (Di)
Burrito Plate (Di)
Double Burrito Plate (Di)
Triple Burrito Plate (Di)
1 taco (Di)
3 tacos (Di)
Crispy Chicken Salad (Di)
Grill Chicken Salad (Di)
SM Salad (Di)
LG Salad (Di)
Taco Salad (Di)
Double Taco Salad (Di)
Chef Salad (Di)
weiner (Di)
Hot dog (Di)
Corn Dog (Di)
Cheese Sandwich (Di)
Grilled Cheese (Di)
ham and cheese (Di)
frito pie (Di)
Egg Roll (Di)
Bowl of chili (Di)
Toast (Di)
Uno Pickle (Di)
Crispy Chk Pattie (Di)
Grilled Chk Pattie (Di)
Cup Of Gravy (Di)
Fish Patty (Di)
Cup Of Ranch (Di)
Meat Patty (Di)
Cup Of Chili (Di)
Jalpeno (Di)
Tortilla Chips (Di)
Cup Of Cheese (Di)
Small Cup Ranch (Di)
Cup Ketchup (Di)
Tarter (Di)
Chicken strip 1 (Di)
Bacon 2 strips (Di)
Shakes
Vanilla Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and vanilla syrup!
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and Chocolate syrup!
Strawberry Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and strawberry syrup!
Rocky Road (shake)
Hand scooped Bluebell Rocky Road Ice Cream blended with milk!
Original Cookies 'n Cream (shake)
Hand scooped Bluebell Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!
Cherry Vanilla (shake)
Hand scooped Bluebell Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk!
Pecan Pralines 'n Cream (shake)
Hand scooped Bluebell Pecan Pralines 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!
Sea Salt 'n Caramel (seasonal) (shake)
Hand scooped Bluebell Sea Salt 'n Caramel Ice Cream blended with milk!
Birthday Cake (seasonal) (shake)
Hand scooped Bluebell Birthday Cake Ice Cream blended with milk!
Strawberry Ice Cream (shake)
Hand scooped Bluebell Strawberry Ice Cream blended with milk!
Milk Chocolate Ice Cream (shake)
Hand scooped Bluebell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blended with milk!
Banana Pudding (shake)
Hand scooped Bluebell Banana Pudding Ice Cream blended with milk!
Crazy Colors (seasonal) (shake)
Hand scooped Bluebell Crazy Colors Ice Cream blended with milk!
Vanilla Shake (L)
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and vanilla syrup!
Chocolate Shake (L)
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and Chocolate syrup!
Strawberry Shake (L)
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and strawberry syrup!
Rocky Road (shake) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Rocky Road Ice Cream blended with milk!
Original Cookies 'n Cream (shake) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!
Cherry Vanilla (shake) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk!
Pecan Pralines 'n Cream (shake) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Pecan Pralines 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!
Sea Salt 'n Caramel (seasonal) (shake) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Sea Salt 'n Caramel Ice Cream blended with milk!
Birthday Cake (seasonal) (shake) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Birthday Cake Ice Cream blended with milk!
Strawberry Ice Cream (shake) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Strawberry Ice Cream blended with milk!
Milk Chocolate Ice Cream (shake) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blended with milk!
Banana Pudding (shake) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Banana Pudding Ice Cream blended with milk!
Crazy Colors (seasonal) (shake) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Crazy Colors Ice Cream blended with milk!
Soda Float
Coke Float (M)
Dr. Pepper Float (M)
Root Beer Float (M)
Diet Coke Float (M)
Diet Dr. Pepper Float (M)
Big Red Float (M)
Lemonade Float (M)
Coke Float
Dr. Pepper Float
Root Beer Float
Diet Coke Float
Diet Dr. Pepper Float
Big Red Float
Lemonade Float
Coke Float (L)
Dr. Pepper Float (L)
Root Beer Float (L)
Diet Coke Float (L)
Diet Dr. Pepper Float (L)
Big Red Float (L)
Lemonade Float (L)
Soda Freeze
Coke Freeze (M)
Dr. Pepper Freeze (M)
Root Beer Freeze(M)
Diet Coke Freeze (M)
Diet Dr. Pepper Freeze (M)
Big Red Freeze (M)
Lemonade Freeze (M)
Coke Freeze
Dr. Pepper Freeze
Root Beer Freeze
Diet Coke Freeze
Diet Dr. Pepper Freeze
Big Red Freeze
Lemonade Freeze
Coke Freeze (L)
Dr. Pepper Freeze (L)
Root Beer Freeze (L)
Diet Coke Freeze (L)
Diet Dr. Pepper Freeze (L)
Big Red Freeze (L)
Lemonade Freeze (L)
Malt
Vanilla Malt
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and vanilla syrup!
Chocolate Malt
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and Chocolate syrup!
Strawberry Malt
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and strawberry syrup!
Rocky Road (Malt)
Hand scooped Bluebell Rocky Road Ice Cream blended with milk!
Original Cookies 'n Cream (Malt)
Hand scooped Bluebell Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!
Cherry Vanilla (Malt)
Hand scooped Bluebell Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk!
Pecan Pralines 'n Cream (Malt)
Hand scooped Bluebell Pecan Pralines 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!
Sea Salt 'n Caramel (seasonal) (Malt)
Hand scooped Bluebell Sea Salt 'n Caramel Ice Cream blended with milk!
Birthday Cake (seasonal) (Malt)
Hand scooped Bluebell Birthday Cake Ice Cream blended with milk!
Strawberry Ice Cream (Malt)
Hand scooped Bluebell Strawberry Ice Cream blended with milk!
Milk Chocolate Ice Cream (Malt)
Hand scooped Bluebell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blended with milk!
Banana Pudding (Malt)
Hand scooped Bluebell Banana Pudding Ice Cream blended with milk!
Crazy Colors (seasonal) (Malt)
Hand scooped Bluebell Crazy Colors Ice Cream blended with milk!
Vanilla Malt (L)
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and vanilla syrup!
Chocolate Malt (L)
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and Chocolate syrup!
Strawberry Malt (L)
Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and strawberry syrup!
Rocky Road (Malt) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Rocky Road Ice Cream blended with milk!
Original Cookies 'n Cream (Malt) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!
Cherry Vanilla (Malt) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk!
Pecan Pralines 'n Cream (Malt) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Pecan Pralines 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!
Sea Salt 'n Caramel (seasonal) (Malt) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Sea Salt 'n Caramel Ice Cream blended with milk!
Birthday Cake (seasonal) (Malt) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Birthday Cake Ice Cream blended with milk!
Strawberry Ice Cream (Malt) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Strawberry Ice Cream blended with milk!
Milk Chocolate Ice Cream (Malt) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blended with milk!
Banana Pudding (Malt) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Banana Pudding Ice Cream blended with milk!
Crazy Colors (seasonal) (Malt) (L)
Hand scooped Bluebell Crazy Colors Ice Cream blended with milk!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Family owned and operated diner since 1960. Serving home style food at great prices!
514 E Broadway Street, Cuero, TX 77954