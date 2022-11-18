Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

KN Drive-In - Cuero

523 Reviews

$

514 E Broadway Street

Cuero, TX 77954

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Salad (Tgo)
Cheeseburger (Tgo)
Egg Roll (Tgo)

Dine-In

Cheeseburger (Di)

$6.80

Double Meat Cheeseburger (Di)

$8.59

Hamburger 6 oz (Di)

$6.25

Gobbler Burger 6 oz (Di)

$6.25

Bacon Cheeseburger (Di)

$9.05

Chili Cheese Burger (Di)

$9.05

Fish Burger (Di)

$6.99

Double Meat Hamburger 2X4 oz (Di)

$7.49

Chicken Fried Steak Burger (Di)

$6.99

Small Cheeseburger (Di)

$5.54

Grill Chicken Burger (Di)

$7.25

Crispy Chicken Burger (Di)

$7.25Out of stock

Small Hamburger 4 oz (Di)

$4.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich (Di)

$4.99

BLT (Di)

$5.50

Chili Bun (Di)

$2.99

Triple Meat Cheeseburger (Di)

$11.64

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Di)

$3.59

Pattie Melt (Di)

$4.99

All Beef Patty with cheese on Texas Toast! Try it with Onions and Bacon Today!

Triple Meat Hamburger 3X4 oz (Di)

$9.99

Cheese Sandwich (Di)

$3.59

Chicken Strip Basket (3) (Di)

$7.75

Chicken Strip Dinner (3) * (Di)

$8.75

Chicken Strip Dinner (4) * (Di)

$9.99

Shrimp Basket (Di)

$9.99

Steak Finger Basket * (Di)

$9.99

Fish Basket (Single Filet) * (Di)

$9.75

Chk Fried Steak Basket * (Di)

$9.75

Chicken Pattie Basket * (Di)

$9.75

1 Beef enchilada (Di)

$3.85

Sm Beef Ench Plate (2) * (Di)

$6.99

LG Beef Ench Plate (3) * (Di)

$8.99

Catering 12 Beef Ench (Di)

$39.25

1 Cheese enchilada (Di)

$3.85

Sm Cheese Ench Plate (2) * (Di)

$6.99

LG Cheese Ench Plate (3) * (Di)

$8.99

Catering 12 Cheese Ench (Di)

$39.25

Plain Burrito (Di)

$2.99

Chili Cheese Burrito (Di)

$5.50

Burrito Plate (Di)

$8.25

Double Burrito Plate (Di)

$10.99

Triple Burrito Plate (Di)

$13.50

1 taco (Di)

$2.75

3 tacos (Di)

$8.25

2 enchiladas and 1 taco (Di)

$8.99

Sm Beef Ench Plate (2) * (Di)

$6.99

LG Beef Ench Plate (3) * (Di)

$8.99

1 Beef enchilada (Di)

$3.85

1 Cheese enchilada (Di)

$3.85

Catering 12 Beef Ench (Di)

$39.25

Plain Burrito (Di)

$2.99

Chili Cheese Burrito (Di)

$5.50

Burrito Plate (Di)

$8.25

Double Burrito Plate (Di)

$10.99

Triple Burrito Plate (Di)

$13.50

1 taco (Di)

$2.75

3 tacos (Di)

$8.25

Crispy Chicken Salad (Di)

$8.75

Grill Chicken Salad (Di)

$8.75

SM Salad (Di)

$1.65

LG Salad (Di)

$4.15

Taco Salad (Di)

$4.49

Double Taco Salad (Di)

$7.99

Chef Salad (Di)

$8.25

weiner (Di)

$1.65

Hot dog (Di)

$2.75

Corn Dog (Di)

$2.75

Cheese Sandwich (Di)

$3.59

Grilled Cheese (Di)

$3.59

ham and cheese (Di)

$4.99

frito pie (Di)

$3.29

Egg Roll (Di)

$3.25

Bowl of chili (Di)

$6.25

Toast (Di)

$1.50

Uno Pickle (Di)

$1.09

Crispy Chk Pattie (Di)

$3.85

Grilled Chk Pattie (Di)

$3.85

Cup Of Gravy (Di)

$0.55

Fish Patty (Di)

$3.55

Cup Of Ranch (Di)

$1.09

Meat Patty (Di)

$2.50+

Cup Of Chili (Di)

$3.25

Jalpeno (Di)

$0.55

Tortilla Chips (Di)

$0.85

Cup Of Cheese (Di)

$1.65

Small Cup Ranch (Di)

$0.55

Cup Ketchup (Di)

$0.55

Tarter (Di)

$0.55

Chicken strip 1 (Di)

$2.25

Bacon 2 strips (Di)

$2.25

To-Go

Cheeseburger (Tgo)

$6.80

Double Meat Cheeseburger (Tgo)

$5.59

Hamburger 6 oz (Tgo)

$6.25

Gobbler Burger 6 oz (Tgo)

$6.25

Bacon Cheeseburger (Tgo)

$9.05

Chili Cheese Burger (Tgo)

$9.05

Fish Burger (Tgo)

$6.99

Double Meat Hamburger 2X4 oz (Tgo)

$7.49

Chicken Fried Steak Burger (Tgo)

$6.99

Small Cheeseburger (Tgo)

$5.54

Grill Chicken Burger (Tgo)

$7.25

Crispy Chicken Burger (Tgo)

$7.25Out of stock

Small Hamburger 4 oz (Tgo)

$4.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich (Tgo)

$4.99

BLT (Tgo)

$5.50

Chili Bun (Tgo)

$2.99

Triple Meat Cheeseburger (Tgo)

$11.64

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Tgo)

$3.59

Pattie Melt (Tgo)

$4.99

All Beef Patty with cheese on Texas Toast! Try it with Onions and Bacon Today!

Triple Meat Hamburger 3X4 oz (Tgo)

$9.99

Chicken Strip Basket (3) (Tgo)

$7.75

Chicken Strip Dinner (3) * (Tgo)

$8.75

Chicken Strip Dinner (4) * (Tgo)

$9.99

Shrimp Basket (Tgo)

$9.99

Steak Finger Basket * (Tgo)

$9.99

Fish Basket * (Tgo)

$9.75

Chk Fried Steak Basket * (Tgo)

$9.75Out of stock

Chicken Pattie Basket * (Tgo)

$9.75

1 Beef enchilada (Tgo)

$3.85

Sm Beef Ench Plate (2) * (Tgo)

$6.99

LG Beef Ench Plate (3) * (Tgo)

$8.99

Catering 12 Beef Ench (Tgo)

$39.25

1 Cheese enchilada (Tgo)

$3.85

Sm Cheese Ench Plate (2) * (Tgo)

$6.99

LG Cheese Ench Plate (3) * (Tgo)

$8.99

Catering 12 Cheese Ench (Tgo)

$39.25

Plain Burrito (Tgo)

$2.99

Chili Cheese Burrito (Tgo)

$5.50

Burrito Plate (Tgo)

$8.25

Double Burrito Plate (Tgo)

$10.99

Triple Burrito Plate (Tgo)

$13.50

1 taco (Tgo)

$2.75

3 tacos (Tgo)

$8.25

2 enchiladas and 1 taco (Tgo)

$8.99

Sm Beef Ench Plate (2) * (Tgo)

$6.99

LG Beef Ench Plate (3) * (Tgo)

$8.99

1 Beef enchilada (Tgo)

$3.85

1 Cheese enchilada (Tgo)

$3.85

Catering 12 Beef Ench (Tgo)

$39.25

Plain Burrito (Tgo)

$2.99

Chili Cheese Burrito (Tgo)

$5.50

Burrito Plate (Tgo)

$8.25

Double Burrito Plate (Tgo)

$10.99

Triple Burrito Plate (Tgo)

$13.50

1 taco (Tgo)

$2.75

3 tacos (Tgo)

$8.25

Crispy Chicken Salad (Tgo)

$8.75

Grill Chicken Salad (Tgo)

$8.75

SM Salad (Tgo)

$1.65

LG Salad (Tgo)

$4.15

Taco Salad (Tgo)

$4.49

Double Taco Salad (Tgo)

$7.99

Chef Salad (Tgo)

$8.25

weiner (Tgo)

$1.65

Hot dog (Tgo)

$2.75

Corn Dog (Tgo)

$2.75

Cheese Sandwich (Tgo)

$3.59

Grilled Cheese (Tgo)

$3.59

ham and cheese (Tgo)

$4.99

frito pie (Tgo)

$3.29

Egg Roll (Tgo)

$3.25

Bowl of chili (Tgo)

$6.25

Toast (Tgo)

$1.50

Uno Pickle (Tgo)

$1.09

Buy Mug (Tgo)

$25.00

Crispy Chk Pattie (Tgo)

$3.85

Grilled Chk Pattie (Tgo)

$3.85

Cup Of Gravy (Tgo)

$0.55

Fish Patty (Tgo)

$3.55

Cup Of Ranch (Tgo)

$1.09

Meat Patty (Tgo)

$2.50+

Cup Of Chili (Tgo)

$3.25

Jalpeno (Tgo)

$0.55

Tortilla Chips (Tgo)

$0.85

Cup Of Cheese (Tgo)

$1.65

Small Cup Ranch (Tgo)

$0.55

Cup Ketchup (Tgo)

$0.55

Tarter (Tgo)

$0.55

Catering 12 Beef Ench (Tgo)

$39.25

Catering 12 Cheese Ench (Tgo)

$39.25

Quart of Chili (Tgo)

$24.99

Small Mexican casserole (Tgo) 9x12

$39.99

Chicken strip 1 (Tgo) (Copy)

$2.25

Bacon 2 strips

$2.25

Dine-In

French Fries (Di)

French Fries (Di)

$2.75
Tater Tots (Di)

Tater Tots (Di)

$2.75
Onion Rings (Di)

Onion Rings (Di)

$3.50
Chips (Di)

Chips (Di)

$0.75
Chili Cheese Fries (Di)

Chili Cheese Fries (Di)

$6.25

To-Go

French Fries (Tgo)

French Fries (Tgo)

$2.75
Tater Tots (Tgo)

Tater Tots (Tgo)

$2.75
Onion Rings (Tgo)

Onion Rings (Tgo)

$3.50
Chips (Tgo)

Chips (Tgo)

$0.75
Chili Cheese Fries (Tgo)

Chili Cheese Fries (Tgo)

$6.25

Regular Drinks 16oz

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.99

Diet Coca-Cola

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

KN Root Beer

$1.99

Big Red

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$0.99

Tea

$0.99

Limeade

$1.99

Water

Cup of Ice

Large Drinks 32oz

Coca-Cola (L)

Coca-Cola (L)

$2.50

Diet Coca-Cola (L)

$2.50

Dr. Pepper (L)

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper (L)

$2.50

KN Root Beer (L)

$2.50

Big Red (L)

$2.50

Lemonade (L)

$2.50

Sprite (L)

$2.50

Sweet Tea (L)

$1.25

Tea (L)

$1.25

Limeade (L)

$2.50

Water (L)

Cup of Ice (L)

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$3.75

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and vanilla syrup!

Chocolate Shake

$3.75

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and Chocolate syrup!

Strawberry Shake

$3.75

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and strawberry syrup!

Rocky Road (shake)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Rocky Road Ice Cream blended with milk!

Original Cookies 'n Cream (shake)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!

Cherry Vanilla (shake)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk!

Pecan Pralines 'n Cream (shake)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Pecan Pralines 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!

Sea Salt 'n Caramel (seasonal) (shake)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Sea Salt 'n Caramel Ice Cream blended with milk!

Birthday Cake (seasonal) (shake)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Birthday Cake Ice Cream blended with milk!

Strawberry Ice Cream (shake)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Strawberry Ice Cream blended with milk!

Milk Chocolate Ice Cream (shake)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blended with milk!

Banana Pudding (shake)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Banana Pudding Ice Cream blended with milk!

Crazy Colors (seasonal) (shake)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Crazy Colors Ice Cream blended with milk!

Vanilla Shake (L)

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and vanilla syrup!

Chocolate Shake (L)

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and Chocolate syrup!

Strawberry Shake (L)

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and strawberry syrup!

Rocky Road (shake) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Rocky Road Ice Cream blended with milk!

Original Cookies 'n Cream (shake) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!

Cherry Vanilla (shake) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk!

Pecan Pralines 'n Cream (shake) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Pecan Pralines 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!

Sea Salt 'n Caramel (seasonal) (shake) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Sea Salt 'n Caramel Ice Cream blended with milk!

Birthday Cake (seasonal) (shake) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Birthday Cake Ice Cream blended with milk!

Strawberry Ice Cream (shake) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Strawberry Ice Cream blended with milk!

Milk Chocolate Ice Cream (shake) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blended with milk!

Banana Pudding (shake) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Banana Pudding Ice Cream blended with milk!

Crazy Colors (seasonal) (shake) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Crazy Colors Ice Cream blended with milk!

Soda Float

Coke Float (M)

$3.50

Dr. Pepper Float (M)

$3.50

Root Beer Float (M)

$3.50

Diet Coke Float (M)

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper Float (M)

$3.50

Big Red Float (M)

$3.50

Lemonade Float (M)

$3.50

Coke Float

$3.75

Dr. Pepper Float

$3.75

Root Beer Float

$3.75

Diet Coke Float

$3.75

Diet Dr. Pepper Float

$3.75

Big Red Float

$3.75

Lemonade Float

$3.75

Coke Float (L)

$7.50

Dr. Pepper Float (L)

$7.50

Root Beer Float (L)

$7.50

Diet Coke Float (L)

$7.50

Diet Dr. Pepper Float (L)

$7.50

Big Red Float (L)

$7.50

Lemonade Float (L)

$7.50

Soda Freeze

Coke Freeze (M)

$3.50

Dr. Pepper Freeze (M)

$3.50

Root Beer Freeze(M)

$3.50

Diet Coke Freeze (M)

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper Freeze (M)

$3.50

Big Red Freeze (M)

$3.50

Lemonade Freeze (M)

$3.50

Coke Freeze

$3.75

Dr. Pepper Freeze

$3.75

Root Beer Freeze

$3.75

Diet Coke Freeze

$3.75

Diet Dr. Pepper Freeze

$3.75

Big Red Freeze

$3.75

Lemonade Freeze

$3.75

Coke Freeze (L)

$7.50

Dr. Pepper Freeze (L)

$7.50

Root Beer Freeze (L)

$7.50

Diet Coke Freeze (L)

$7.50

Diet Dr. Pepper Freeze (L)

$7.50

Big Red Freeze (L)

$7.50

Lemonade Freeze (L)

$7.50

Malt

Vanilla Malt

$3.75

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and vanilla syrup!

Chocolate Malt

$3.75

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and Chocolate syrup!

Strawberry Malt

$3.75

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and strawberry syrup!

Rocky Road (Malt)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Rocky Road Ice Cream blended with milk!

Original Cookies 'n Cream (Malt)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!

Cherry Vanilla (Malt)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk!

Pecan Pralines 'n Cream (Malt)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Pecan Pralines 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!

Sea Salt 'n Caramel (seasonal) (Malt)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Sea Salt 'n Caramel Ice Cream blended with milk!

Birthday Cake (seasonal) (Malt)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Birthday Cake Ice Cream blended with milk!

Strawberry Ice Cream (Malt)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Strawberry Ice Cream blended with milk!

Milk Chocolate Ice Cream (Malt)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blended with milk!

Banana Pudding (Malt)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Banana Pudding Ice Cream blended with milk!

Crazy Colors (seasonal) (Malt)

$3.75

Hand scooped Bluebell Crazy Colors Ice Cream blended with milk!

Vanilla Malt (L)

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and vanilla syrup!

Chocolate Malt (L)

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and Chocolate syrup!

Strawberry Malt (L)

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk and strawberry syrup!

Rocky Road (Malt) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Rocky Road Ice Cream blended with milk!

Original Cookies 'n Cream (Malt) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!

Cherry Vanilla (Malt) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream blended with milk!

Pecan Pralines 'n Cream (Malt) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Pecan Pralines 'n Cream Ice Cream blended with milk!

Sea Salt 'n Caramel (seasonal) (Malt) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Sea Salt 'n Caramel Ice Cream blended with milk!

Birthday Cake (seasonal) (Malt) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Birthday Cake Ice Cream blended with milk!

Strawberry Ice Cream (Malt) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Strawberry Ice Cream blended with milk!

Milk Chocolate Ice Cream (Malt) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blended with milk!

Banana Pudding (Malt) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Banana Pudding Ice Cream blended with milk!

Crazy Colors (seasonal) (Malt) (L)

$7.50

Hand scooped Bluebell Crazy Colors Ice Cream blended with milk!

Dine-In

Burrito Plate (Special) (Di)

$8.25

Double Taco Salad (Di) w/ drink

$7.99

Steak Finger Basket * (Di) w/ drink

$9.99

To-Go

Burrito Plate (Special) (Tgo)

$8.25

Double Taco Salad (Tgo) w/ drink

$7.99

Steak Finger Basket * (Tgo) w/ drink

$9.99

Enchiladas

Catering 1 Beef Enchilada

$2.75

Catering 1 Cheese Enchilada

$2.75

Casserole

Small Mexican casserole (Tgo) 9x12

$39.99

Med. Mex Casserole (Tgo) 10.5x13.5

$45.00

Lg Mex Casserole (Tgo) 11.5x19.5

$90.00

Merch

Hats

$25.00

Bibs

$12.00

Toddler shirts

$16.00

onesie

$16.00

Taco Shirt

$16.00

baseball shirt

$20.00

Tech shirt

$25.00

Buy Mug

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated diner since 1960. Serving home style food at great prices!

Website

Location

514 E Broadway Street, Cuero, TX 77954

Directions

Gallery
KN Drive-In image
KN Drive-In image
KN Drive-In image
KN Drive-In image

