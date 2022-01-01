A map showing the location of Knead Donuts And Tea PCH 5105 E. Pacific Coast HwyView gallery

Knead Donuts And Tea PCH 5105 E. Pacific Coast Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

5105 E. Pacific Coast Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90804

Order Again

Croissants/Savory

#1 Ham, Egg, and Cheese

$8.50

Smoked sliced hickory ham

#2 Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$8.50

Sausage patties

#3 Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$8.50

#4 The Works

$11.00

Contains ham, bacon, and sausage

#5 Turkey, Egg, and Cheese

$8.50

Turkey slice

#8 Egg and Cheese

$8.50

Buttermilk Croissant

$3.79

Buttermilk

Pig in The Blanket

$4.95

Smoked sausage wrapped with the donut dough

Godzilla

$7.95

Bigger version of the pig in the blanket

Donuts

Fritter

$4.00

Made with granny smith apples

Blueberry

$4.00

Blueberry cake and blueberry icing

Cruller

$4.50

Cream puffs

Caramel Apple Kronut

$5.00

Kronut with caramel filling and apples

Classic

$3.00

Vanilla bean glaze

Crème Brulee

$4.50

Carmelize tourched donut

Fancy Croissant

$3.50

Filled with cream and strawberries

Fruity Pebbles

$3.50

Strawberry glazed with cereal

Guava Cream Cheese

$5.00

Kronut with guava cream cheese

Kronut

$3.80

Half croissant and donut

Kronut Gourmet

$5.00

Kronut with fruits

Maple Bacon

$4.00

Smoke bacon with maple glaze

Red Velvet

$5.00

S'mores

$5.00

Kronut topped with smores

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.00

Strawberry cake with cream cheese

Tuxedo

$5.00

Chocolate with white chocolate on the bottom

Vegan plain

$3.50

Plain , no milk or eggs

Vegan

$4.00

Salted Caramel

$4.00

Tiger Tail

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Coffee cake

$4.00

Mini Croissants

$5.00

Boozy

$7.00

Mermaid

$5.00

Plain Cake

$3.50

Lemon Old Fashion

$4.00

Holiday

$5.00

Tres leche

$5.00

Banana cream

$5.00

Teas & Smoothies

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

Thai Ice Tea

$5.50

Thai Green Tea

$5.50

Earl Gray

$5.50

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.50

Peach Tea

$5.50

Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95

Mango Smoothie

$5.95

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95

Taro Smoothie

$5.95

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Can soda

$1.75

Milk

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Lipton Tea

$3.00

Energy Drink

$3.29

Ice

$0.75

Water bottle

$1.75

Viet coffee

$5.95

Coffee Carton

$25.00

Viet coffee carton

$45.00

Tea carton

$45.00
All hours
Sunday7:59 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:59 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:59 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:59 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:59 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:59 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:59 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5105 E. Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

