Knead Market
23 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg, Harrisburg, PA 17102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ward of Health - Broad Street Market
No Reviews
1233 North 3rd Street Harrisburg, PA 17102
View restaurant
Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar - 1233 N 3rd street
No Reviews
1233 N 3rd street Harrisburg, PA 17102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Harrisburg
More near Harrisburg