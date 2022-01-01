Knead Market imageView gallery

Knead Market

23 Reviews

$

1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Red Pie
Margherita

Salads

Popeye Salad

Popeye Salad

$11.00

spinach, cremini mushrooms, red onions, grana padano, pine nuts, and basil vinaigrette

Rocket Man Salad

Rocket Man Salad

$12.00Out of stock

arugula, candied walnuts, grana padano, Caputo Brothers fresh mozz, rosemary-garlic croutons, and lemon vinaigrette

Market Pies

Fancy Pie - Teaches of Peaches

$10.00

local peaches, with prosciutto, Caputo Brothers fresh mozzarella, hot honey, and basil

Honey Badger

Honey Badger

$14.00

tomato sauce topped with spicy soppressata, shredded mozzarella and hot honey (spicy and sweet)

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

tomato sauce topped with Caputo Brothers fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00

tomato sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and pepperoni

The Butcher

The Butcher

$16.00

tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and shredded mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

roasted chicken thighs, bacon, red onions, ranch cream, shredded mozzarella

Spicy Kahuna

Spicy Kahuna

$14.50

tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, topped with bacon, pineapple, and jalapeños

Popeye Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

pesto cream, shredded mozzarella, topped with mushroom medley, red onions, and pine nuts

Funghi

Funghi

$14.00

roasted garlic cream topped with shredded mozzarella and fresh creminis, shiitakes, and duxelles

Choke Artie

Choke Artie

$15.00Out of stock

roasted garlic cream topped with shredded mozzarella, spinach, and artichokes

Red Pie

Red Pie

$10.00

tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella

White Pie

White Pie

$10.00

roasted garlic cream topped with shredded mozzarella

Pesto Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Small Tomato Sauce

Small Hot Honey

$2.00

Small Ranch

$2.00

Large Tomato Sauce

Large Hot Honey

$4.00

Large Ranch

$4.00

Dough Ball

$2.00

Gluten-Free Dough Ball

$2.00

Drinks

Water

$1.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Aha Seltzer

$2.00
SP Limonata

SP Limonata

$3.00
SP Grapefruit

SP Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock
SP Blood Orange

SP Blood Orange

$3.00

SP Pomegranate

$3.00Out of stock

Little Amps Cold Brew

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Directions

Gallery
Knead Market image

