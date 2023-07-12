Knead to eat bakery and cafe 53 Franklin Square Utica, NY 13502
Franklin Square
Utica, NY 13502
Lunch Menu
Sammys & Soup
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, crisp romaine, tomato, mayo served on a house made focaccia bread. Add avocado $1.00, add two eggs $1.50)
Ham and Brie Panini
Ham, creamy brie, crisp apple and a mix berry compote pressed on our house-made focaccia bread
Turkey Caprese
Turkey, provolone, red onion, pesto, roasted reds on our house-made focaccia bread. Served with a side of balsamic
The Reggie
Any half sandwich served with a cup of soup (excludes wraps and turkey club)
House Soup (Tomato Basil)
Please ask what other delicious soups we are featuring today
Knead Classics
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, provolone, mixed greens, tomato, onion and mayo served on our house-made focaccia
Ham Sandwich
Sliced ham, American cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onions and a spicy mustard served on our house-made focaccia
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef, American cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onions and horseradish spread served on our house-made focaccia
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, tomato, romaine, American cheese and mayo stacked high between our toasted Texas toast
Knead Melts
The Bite
Grilled cheese topped with our homemade red onion jam served on our French bread
Spin Art
Fresh spinach, artichoke and a blend of cheeses grilled on our French bread
Popper Melt
Fresh jalapeños, cheddar, cream cheese and crunchy bacon grilled on our French bread
Loaded Nacho Grilled Cheese
Pepper jack, cheddar, salsa, onion, black beans, tomato, avocado and jalapeños. Grilled on our French bread
The Frenchie
House-made French onion spread, provolone, grilled on our French bread
The Autumn
Crispy bacon, apple, cheddar, raspberry compote, grilled on our French bread
The Pig Mac
House-made mac and cheese topped with pulled pork and grilled on our French bread
Wraps
Philly Wrap
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese grilled in a white wrap. Served with a side of chipotle sauce
Chicken Cesar Wrap
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed in our caesar dressing
Veggie Wrap
Crisp romaine, roasted red peppers, black olives, cucumber, red onion, hummus and feta served in a white wrap
Grilled Buffalo Wrap
Crisp romaine, tomato, red onion grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and served in a wrap with a side of blue cheese dressing
Salads
Apple Walnut Salad
Spring mix greens, dried cranberries, red onion, walnuts and crisp apple. Served with balsamic dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan cheese tossed in our delicious caesar dressing and topped with our homemade croutons
Cobb Salad
Spinach, hard boiled eggs, avocado, chicken, bacon served with your choice of dressing
Barbie Salad
Romaine, chicken, tomato, black beans, red onion, shredded cheddar and crunchy tortilla strips. Drizzled with our own special blends of BBQ mix and ranch dressing
Berry Salad
Spring mix greens, onions, strawberries, blueberries, feta and walnuts served with our lemon vinaigrette dressing
Knead Kids 12 & Under
Sides (Lunch)
Breakfast Menu
Sammys & Burritos
Breakfast Sammy
2 any-style eggs, with choice of meat and cheese, served on a toasted ciabatta
Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheese, home fries or hashbrowns, grilled in a tortilla wrap served with a side of salsa
The Francis Burrito
Shaved steak, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese grilled in a tortilla wrap
The East Side
Home-made Italian greens, eggs, home fries, provolone and hot sauce served in a tortilla and grilled
Breakfast Tacos
3 soft-shell tacos, with scrambled eggs, choice of meat, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, avocado and topped with our house made spicy chipotle sauce
Classics
The Standard
2 any-style eggs, choice of meat, potato and toast
The Downtown
2 any-style eggs, choice of home fries or hashbrowns, bacon, sausage, and ham, two small pancakes and choice of toast
Loaded Home Fries
Home fries topped with cheese, onion, tomato and (2) any-style eggs
Avocado Toast
Choice of toast (2) topped with homemade avocado spread, tomato, mixed greens and red pepper flakes. Add eggs $12.95
Fruit Bowl
Fresh bananas strawberries and blueberries drizzled with honey
Yogurt Granola Bowl
Vanilla yogurt topped with blueberries, bananas, strawberries, honey, and granola
Grilled Muffin
Muffin of the day grilled with butter and served with a side of fresh fruit and whipped cream
Pancakes
Pancake Board
14 mini pancakes, served with bacon, blueberries ,strawberries, bananas, jam, yogurt, peanut butter, Nutella and house made maple butter
Classic
Sweet and fluffy pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Served with our house-made maple butter and choice of meat
Chocolate Chip
Our classic pancakes filled with chocolate chips, served with our house-made maple butter and choice of meat
Blueberry Lemon
Sweet blueberry pancakes filled and topped with blueberries and powder sugar. Served with our house-made maple butter, lemon ricotta and choice of meat
Bananas Foster
Delicious and sweet pancakes, topped with our popular banana fosters, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Served with your choice of meat
Banana Fosters French Toast
Vanilla cinnamon French toast, topped with caramelized bananas and served with a side of whipped cream, maple butter and choice of meat
Omelettes
Western Omelette
3 eggs with ham, peppers, onion, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of toast and potato
Veggie Omelette
3 eggs with spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion, and cheese. Served with choice of toast and potato
Spinach Feta Omelette
3 eggs with spinach, onion, and feta. Served with choice of toast and potato
Meat Lovers Omelette
3 eggs with ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese. Served with choice of toast and potato
Classic Omelette
Crepes
Knead Kids 12 & Under
Sides (Breakfast)
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Turkey Bacon
Hashbrowns
Home Fries
Toast
Peasant, ciabatta, multi-grain, rye, Texas toast, bagel (plain or everything)
Side of Avocado Spread
Eggs (2) Over Easy
Eggs (2) Over Medium
Eggs (2) Over Hard
Eggs (2) Scrambled
Eggs (2) Sunnyside
Add Cheese to Eggs
Breakfast Drinks
Drinks
Caffeine - Hot
Caffeine - Iced
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
