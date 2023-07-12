Popular Items

Lunch Menu

Sammys & Soup

BLT

$11.95

Applewood smoked bacon, crisp romaine, tomato, mayo served on a house made focaccia bread. Add avocado $1.00, add two eggs $1.50)

Ham and Brie Panini

$11.95

Ham, creamy brie, crisp apple and a mix berry compote pressed on our house-made focaccia bread

Turkey Caprese

$11.95

Turkey, provolone, red onion, pesto, roasted reds on our house-made focaccia bread. Served with a side of balsamic

The Reggie

$11.95

Any half sandwich served with a cup of soup (excludes wraps and turkey club)

House Soup (Tomato Basil)

$4.00+

Please ask what other delicious soups we are featuring today

Knead Classics

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey, provolone, mixed greens, tomato, onion and mayo served on our house-made focaccia

Ham Sandwich

$10.95

Sliced ham, American cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onions and a spicy mustard served on our house-made focaccia

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Roast beef, American cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onions and horseradish spread served on our house-made focaccia

Turkey Club

$12.95

Turkey, bacon, tomato, romaine, American cheese and mayo stacked high between our toasted Texas toast

Knead Melts

The Bite

$10.95

Grilled cheese topped with our homemade red onion jam served on our French bread

Spin Art

$11.95

Fresh spinach, artichoke and a blend of cheeses grilled on our French bread

Popper Melt

$9.95

Fresh jalapeños, cheddar, cream cheese and crunchy bacon grilled on our French bread

Loaded Nacho Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Pepper jack, cheddar, salsa, onion, black beans, tomato, avocado and jalapeños. Grilled on our French bread

The Frenchie

$9.95

House-made French onion spread, provolone, grilled on our French bread

The Autumn

$9.95

Crispy bacon, apple, cheddar, raspberry compote, grilled on our French bread

The Pig Mac

$11.95

House-made mac and cheese topped with pulled pork and grilled on our French bread

Wraps

Philly Wrap

$11.95

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese grilled in a white wrap. Served with a side of chipotle sauce

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$10.95

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed in our caesar dressing

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Crisp romaine, roasted red peppers, black olives, cucumber, red onion, hummus and feta served in a white wrap

Grilled Buffalo Wrap

$11.95

Crisp romaine, tomato, red onion grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and served in a wrap with a side of blue cheese dressing

Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$10.95

Spring mix greens, dried cranberries, red onion, walnuts and crisp apple. Served with balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan cheese tossed in our delicious caesar dressing and topped with our homemade croutons

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Spinach, hard boiled eggs, avocado, chicken, bacon served with your choice of dressing

Barbie Salad

$12.95

Romaine, chicken, tomato, black beans, red onion, shredded cheddar and crunchy tortilla strips. Drizzled with our own special blends of BBQ mix and ranch dressing

Berry Salad

$10.95

Spring mix greens, onions, strawberries, blueberries, feta and walnuts served with our lemon vinaigrette dressing

Knead Kids 12 & Under

The Mena

$6.95

Grilled cheese served with an apple or chips

The Cecilia

$6.95

Quesadilla with cheese, served with salsa and sour cream, add chicken-$3

The Jacob

$6.95

Grilled peanut butter and jelly on our Texas toast. Served with an apple or chips

Sides (Lunch)

Side Salad House Salad

$2.50

Caesar Salad

$2.50

Side of Bread

$2.50

2 pieces

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side of Chips

$1.50

Breakfast Menu

Sammys & Burritos

Breakfast Sammy

$7.95

2 any-style eggs, with choice of meat and cheese, served on a toasted ciabatta

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

2 eggs, choice of meat, cheese, home fries or hashbrowns, grilled in a tortilla wrap served with a side of salsa

The Francis Burrito

$11.95

Shaved steak, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese grilled in a tortilla wrap

The East Side

$10.95

Home-made Italian greens, eggs, home fries, provolone and hot sauce served in a tortilla and grilled

Breakfast Tacos

$10.95

3 soft-shell tacos, with scrambled eggs, choice of meat, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, avocado and topped with our house made spicy chipotle sauce

Classics

The Standard

$11.95

2 any-style eggs, choice of meat, potato and toast

The Downtown

$15.95

2 any-style eggs, choice of home fries or hashbrowns, bacon, sausage, and ham, two small pancakes and choice of toast

Loaded Home Fries

$9.95

Home fries topped with cheese, onion, tomato and (2) any-style eggs

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Choice of toast (2) topped with homemade avocado spread, tomato, mixed greens and red pepper flakes. Add eggs $12.95

Fruit Bowl

$7.95

Fresh bananas strawberries and blueberries drizzled with honey

Yogurt Granola Bowl

$8.95

Vanilla yogurt topped with blueberries, bananas, strawberries, honey, and granola

Grilled Muffin

$6.95

Muffin of the day grilled with butter and served with a side of fresh fruit and whipped cream

Pancakes

Pancake Board

$29.95

14 mini pancakes, served with bacon, blueberries ,strawberries, bananas, jam, yogurt, peanut butter, Nutella and house made maple butter

Classic

$9.95

Sweet and fluffy pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Served with our house-made maple butter and choice of meat

Chocolate Chip

$9.95

Our classic pancakes filled with chocolate chips, served with our house-made maple butter and choice of meat

Blueberry Lemon

$10.95

Sweet blueberry pancakes filled and topped with blueberries and powder sugar. Served with our house-made maple butter, lemon ricotta and choice of meat

Bananas Foster

$10.95

Delicious and sweet pancakes, topped with our popular banana fosters, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Served with your choice of meat

Banana Fosters French Toast

$10.95

Vanilla cinnamon French toast, topped with caramelized bananas and served with a side of whipped cream, maple butter and choice of meat

Omelettes

Western Omelette

$11.95

3 eggs with ham, peppers, onion, and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of toast and potato

Veggie Omelette

$11.95

3 eggs with spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion, and cheese. Served with choice of toast and potato

Spinach Feta Omelette

$11.95

3 eggs with spinach, onion, and feta. Served with choice of toast and potato

Meat Lovers Omelette

$11.95

3 eggs with ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese. Served with choice of toast and potato

Classic Omelette

Crepes

Banana Split

$9.95

Strawberries, bananas, Nutella, and whipped cream

Smore's

$9.95

Nutella, cookie butter and marshmallows

Love 'M Berries

$9.95

Strawberries, blueberries, honey and whipped cream

Knead Kids 12 & Under

The Jaxon

$6.95

2 Mickey mouse pancakes (plain or chocolate chip), served with a side of butter, add fresh fruit for $1.00

The Ivy

$6.95

Two slices of French toast served with butter, add fresh fruit for $1.00

The Khloe

$6.95

Two scrambled eggs with toast

Sides (Breakfast)

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Toast

$2.50

Peasant, ciabatta, multi-grain, rye, Texas toast, bagel (plain or everything)

Side of Avocado Spread

$1.50

Eggs (2) Over Easy

$3.00

Eggs (2) Over Medium

$3.00

Eggs (2) Over Hard

$3.00

Eggs (2) Scrambled

$3.00

Eggs (2) Sunnyside

$3.00

Add Cheese to Eggs

$1.00

Breakfast Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Cranberry

$3.50+

Water

$2.00

Drinks

Caffeine - Hot

Coffee (Hot)

$3.00+

Tea (Hot)

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Café Mocha (Hot)

$4.75+

Café Latte (Hot)

$4.25+

Americano (Hot)

$3.25+

Café Au Lait (Hot)

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Red Eye (Hot)

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte (Hot)

$4.50+

Espresso

$1.50+

Cortado (4oz)

$3.00

Caffeine - Iced

Coffee (Iced)

$3.25+

Café Mocha (Iced)

$5.00+

Café Latte (Iced)

$4.50+

Americano (Iced)

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Red Eye (Iced)

$4.25+

Chai Tea Latte (Iced)

$4.75+

Milk

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait (Iced)

$3.25+

Drinks/Liquids

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Cranberry

$3.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Bottled Water

$2.25