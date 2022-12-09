Restaurant header imageView gallery

KNEAD GREAT PIZZA

357 Reviews

$$

2101 W North Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Sausage Pizza

Starters

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00

Tomato, garlic, basil and balsamic vinaigrette served on toasted french bread.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$13.00

garlic oil and shredded mozzarella brushed and baked on flatbread. Served with marinara on the side.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.00

Three meatballs served in red sauce with basil and garlic toast points.

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Jalapeños

$0.75
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oli, Balsamic Reduction. S&P for taste.

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

crispy pastry filled with a delicious mixture of ricotta, marscapone, choc chips, and pistachios.

Gelato

$3.00

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00Out of stock

Spaghetti tossed in a hearty Marinara, topped with Parmesan and Two Beef Meatballs.

Pizza

Alice In Wonderland Pizza

Alice In Wonderland Pizza

$20.00

Arugula, prosciutto, mozzarella, and EVOO sauce.

Build Your Own

$13.00
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Crosses the Road

Chicken Crosses the Road

$22.00

Pesto base, grilled chicken, fire roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes, black olives and mozzarella.

Delectable Maui Pizza

Delectable Maui Pizza

$19.00

Red sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, red onion and mozzarella

Eluded Vegetable Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, prosciutto, mozzarella, red sauce.

Guilt Free

$24.00

Gluten free dough, daiya mozzarella, red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, spinach, red sauce.

Happy Hour Cheese 6”

Happy Hour Cheese 6”

$10.00Out of stock
Happy Hour Pepperoni 6”

Happy Hour Pepperoni 6”

$10.00Out of stock

Happy Hour Sausage 6”

$10.00Out of stock

Happy Hour Veggie 6”

$10.00Out of stock
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

red sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$18.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Sausage Calzone

Sausage Calzone

$18.00
Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, ground Italian sausage, mozzarella

Sweet Baby BBQ

Sweet Baby BBQ

$20.00
Tony Bologna Pizza

Tony Bologna Pizza

$22.00

red sauce, sopressata, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella

Viva La Verde

$19.00

Chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, chorizo, jalapeño, cilantro, salsa verde.

Watch The Cows Kiss Pizza

Watch The Cows Kiss Pizza

$19.00

red sauce, shallots, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and 3 cheese blend (mozzarella, cheddar, shaved romano)

Winging' it

$19.00

Shredded chicken, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, shaved celery, scallion, buffalo sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved romano, caesar dressing.

Strawberry Goat Cheese

Strawberry Goat Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach, goat cheese, strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts, strawberry vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oli, Balsamic Reduction. S&P for taste.

Other Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00
San Pellegrino - Sparkling Water 750 Ml

San Pellegrino - Sparkling Water 750 Ml

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00
Topo Chico - Sparkling Mineral Water

Topo Chico - Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

S.Pellegrino

$2.00

Izze - Peach

$2.00

Izze - Blackberry

$2.00

Izze - Green Apple

$2.00

Izze - Clementine

$2.00

Sanpellegrino - Limonata

$2.00Out of stock

Sanpellegrino - Aranciata

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos - Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos - Guava

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico - Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50

Wine

Prosecco, La Bella

$30.00

Rose, Protocolo

$25.00

Tonnellerie Sancerre Blanc

$55.00

Sav Blanc, Prodigo

$30.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir, Alphonse Dolly

$43.00

Super Tuscan - Rodano

$41.00

Super Tuscan, Dogajolo

$32.00

Grenache, Becca

$34.00

Pars Napa Valley Cabernet

$58.00

Tempranillo, Sierra Cantabria

$40.00

Malbec, Decero

$39.00

Raptor Ridge Pinot Noir

$60.00

Montelpuciano Colle Del Duca

$40.00

Rose, Breca

$32.00

Bull By The Horns

$45.00

Vignetti Pinot Grigio

$32.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's what you Knead!

Website

Location

2101 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Knead Great Pizza image
Knead Great Pizza image
Knead Great Pizza image
Knead Great Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Piece Out - 1927 West North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1927 West North Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Enso Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1613 North Damen Avenue Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park - 1566 N Damen Ave
orange star4.0 • 11
1566 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.1 • 2,637
1482 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Dimo's Pizza Wicker Park
orange star4.4 • 916
1615 N Damen Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Damen
orange star4.2 • 1,466
1560 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Violet Hour
orange star4.2 • 3,331
1520 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Mott St
orange star4.5 • 2,626
1401 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - Chicago Ave
orange star4.7 • 2,538
1529 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,491
1372 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,836
1700 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
orange star4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston