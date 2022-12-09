KNEAD GREAT PIZZA
357 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
It's what you Knead!
Location
2101 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park - 1566 N Damen Ave
4.0 • 11
1566 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant