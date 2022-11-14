- Home
- Middleburg
- Pizza
- Knead Wine
Knead Wine
42 Reviews
5 W Washington St
Middleburg, VA 20117
Popular Items
Food
Trucks
Roasted Garlic, Kale, Potato, Red Onion, Tallegio, Mozzarella & Provolone, Pistachio
Waters
Tomato Sauce, Stracciatella (Buratta), Pecorino, Pesto
Hendrix
Shiitake Mushrooms, Fennel Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone, Garlic Puree
Iommi
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone, Calabrian Chile & Garlic, Soppressata, Onion, Honey
King
Black Truffle Ricotta, Portobella, Mozzarella, Shiitake Powder
Richards
Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon
Harrison
Crispy Speck, Mozzarella, Bosc Pear, Gorgonzola Dolce, Fried Rosemary
EvH
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone, Pepperoni, Pickled Jalapeño, Chile-Spiked Honey
Beck
Speck, Mozzarella & Provolone, Arugula, Garlic, Chile-Spiked Honey
Page
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone, Calabrese Soppressata, Chile-Spiked Honey
Gibbons
Crispy Hobbs Bacon, Roasted Piquillo Pepper, Tomato, Chile, Pecorino
Margherita
The Classic. Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Basil
Plain Cheese Pizza
Plain and cheesy.
Build Your Own
Choose a blank canvas with either red or white sauce. We add Mozzarella & Provolone, you add up to three of the below. Remember less is more!
Cookies
A package of two of Jarad's Famous Swiss Chocolate & Virginia Peanut Cookies!
$20 Whites
Pullus Pinot Grigio 2020
You want off the beaten path? Here's a delightful, crisp, pale copper-colored Pinot Grigio from Slovenia. Delicious.
Monte Tondo Garganega Frizzante
Clean and crisp with tiny bubbles "frizzante"
Talamonti "Trabocchetto" Pecorino 2020
Fresh, clean and delish.
Stadt Krems Gruner Veltliner Kremstal 2021
We love a good Gruner
Barboursville Vermentino Reserve 2021
Vermentino from one of Virginia's top wineries.
Remhoogte First Light Chenin Blanc 2022
Fun, fresh and tropical lead the way in this mouthwatering Chenin.
Collevento 921 Sauvignon Blanc 2020
An Italian Sauvignon Blanc you need to try.
Brandborg Oregon Pinot Gris 2021
A nicely aromatic & clean summer white.
Antonelli "Trebium" Trebbiano Spoletino 2020
A mouth coating and mouth watering white from Italy.
Collina San Ponzio 2021
Gorgeous dry, aromatic white (Arneis) from the Piedmont region of Italy.
Red Newt Cellars Dry Riesling Finger Lakes 2017
Monte Xanic Sauvignon Blanc Vina Kristel Baja Mexico 2021
Fantastic Sauvignon Blanc. One of the biggest surprises I have had all year- delish!
Disznoko Tokaji Dry Furmint 2021
Clean, Racy, Floral.
Vina Cartin Albarino Rias Baixas 2021
We love Albarino
Sokos Savatiano 2021
Engaging dry white from central Greece.
Cieck Erbaluce de Caluso 2020
If you're into lesser-known grape varieties, this is your wine. 100% Erbaluce from northern Piemonte in Italy. Made entirely in steel - stone fruits, herbal, and floral.
Nortico Alvarinho 2020
A classic & fresh Alvarinho
Carl Ehrhard Riesling Kabinett 2018
One word: Amazing.
Les Hauts de Lagarde 2020
Round and rich White Bordeaux from organically farmed vineyards.
Domaine de la Bergerie Anjou Sous la Tonnelle Blanc 2019
Lush, Ripe and Yummy.
Boeckel Pinot Gris Midelberg 2019
A well named wine for the shop and a fantastic Alsatian Pinot Gris
Boeckel Midelberg Gewurztraminer 2018
Gewürztraminer from Midelberg (!!) in Alsace. Floral, spicy, lychee and delicious!
Albert Bichot Macon-Villages 2020
A fresh and clean Chardonnay from Burgundy
Akemi Viura 2019
Made especially for the sushi master at Kiro Sushi in Rioja. Dry, rich, and subtly oaked. Pair with sushi or Wednesday afternoon.
$20 Reds
Uva Non Grata Gamay, France 2020
This is a bouncy, soft, ripe Gamay. A no-fuss wine that is an irresistible fruit bomb packed with amazing primary fruit aromas and delicious soft red berry flavors. A truly gorgeous Gamay!
Timbre Winery Pinot Noir 2019
Beautifully fresh, aromatic and from vines planted in 1967. A superb value!
Roots Autre Monde Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2020
We have a $20 Oregon Pinot Noir!
Janna De Mare Cannonau Di Sardegna
Grenache from Sardinia
Field Recordings - Fiction
Wack-a-do field blend of random varietals. Fun, poppy, and delicious.
Guardians Saperavi NV
Smells like geraniums and drinks like southern sweet tea. Off-dry and off the wall.
La Quercia Aglianico 2021
Plum and spice and everything nice. Taste Aglianico in its freshest form.
Bodegas Olarra Cerro Anon Rioja Reserva 2018
Classic in Style with new American oak. Sweet/sour/funky red fruit with dill, coconut and dried herbs & flowers.
Torre Raone "Lucanto" Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 2019
A classic Montepulciano, a great weekday wine
Broccardo Barbera D'Alba La Martina 2020
A Barbera for $20 this good is not easy to find.
Le Bourdon Ventoux Rhone Valley
A tasty Rhone red
Poggio le Volpi "People" Cesanese
Your new favorite Italian pizza wine! Made for the "People".
CVNE Rioja Organic Red 2019
Blend: 60% Grenache, 30% Tempranillo, 10% Graciano An amazing young Garnacha
Trambusti ORIGO Toscana 2019
We found a great house wine and even better pizza wine.
Bobal de San Juan 2018
Juicy and fresh red from Valencia, on the eastern coast of Spain.
Los Noques Malbec 2015
Lovely ripe and lush Malbec from Argentina.
Crosarola Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore 2018
A delish baby Amarone.
Chateau Haut-Vigneau Grand Vin de Bordeaux 2019
Chateau Haut Peyruguet Bordeaux 2019
A classic Merlot, Cabernet blend from Bordeaux
Lapis Luna Zinfandel
Bold, spicy Zinfandel from Mendocino, California, with outrageously cool label art based on a 400 year old copperplate engraving.
Volteface Reserva Red 2019
Portuguese red blend from Alicante Bouchet and Syrah. Rich, and spicy.
Pacheca Douro Superior 2020
Full bodied Portugese red from the Douro Valley is sure to please the palate.
Mibal Tempranillo Ribera Del Duero 2020
Very pure, a more concentrated Tempranillo than its neighbor, Rioja. Delish!
Equilibrio Monastrell, Jumilla, Spain 2018
A tasty full bodied red. Think Cabernet and Syrah. Don't miss out on tasting this one.
Bodegas Neleman "Signature" Reserva 2015
Aged for 3 years before release. This 2015 is full of bright red and blue fruits. Its freshness will not disappoint.
Viu Manent Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile 2020
A classic Cabernet from the Colchagua Valley, Chile
Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles
A bold and full Cabernet from Paso Robles.
Barter & Trade Cabernet 2020
Dark and concentrated beauty from Washington state.
Andrew Murray Syrah 2018
This is a bang-for-the-buck cool climate Syrah from Santa Barbara's Santa Ynez Valley.
Schild Estate Shiraz 2018
Jammy ripe black fruit, mint and cedar.
Tahuan Malbec Mendoza 2019
La Madonnina "Bello Stento" Chianti Classico 2018
$45 Whites
Jean Marc Brocard Chablis 1er Cru Vau de Vay 2019
Fabulous Chablis from a family-run, biodynamic estate.
Kuen Hof Kaiton Sudtirol Eisacktaler Riesling 2018
An eye popping Riesling from Northern Italy.
Leindl Kamptal GV Seeberg 2017
Wow. Ninja agility with a powerful Tyson punch.
Domaine Zind Humbrecht "Roche Calcaire" Pinot Gris 2019
Domaine Barmes-Buecher, Hengst Alsace Grand Cru Riesling 2019
Single Vineyard Alsave Grand Cru Riesling for $45? Yes, please!
Alphonse Mellot Sancerre La Moussiere 2020
Rich, energetic and precise Sauvignon Blanc from Sancerre.
Grieve Family Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2020
WOW! This Napa Sauvignon Blanc is made by the famed 100 point Winemaker Philippe Melka. Sauvignon Blanc dosen't get much better than this in Napa.
Tenuta Delle Terre Nere "Montalino" Etna Bianco 2020
Super fun single vineyard white from Etna, Italy
Domaine Aux Moines Savennieres Roche aux Moines Sec 2018
Chenin Blanc that absolutely shines. Bone dry and brilliant, with honey, beeswax, citrus blossom flavors, and a striking minerality.
Francois Mikulski Bourgone Cote d'Or Chardonnay 2020
Outstanding Chardonnay from a boutique producer.
Evening Land Seven Springs Chardonnay 2019
Our favorite Chardonnay & producer in Oregon.
Badenhorst Family White Blend 2018
White blend from some of the great old vines of Swartland, South Africa.
Domaine Beranger Pouilly-Fuisse 2019
Sliced-apple, grapefruit, yoghurt and flint aromas, followed by hawthorn and toasted hazelnut on the palate. It’s full-bodied with crisp acidity.
AXR Chardonnay Napa Valley 2018
Rich and full bodied. A great Napa Valley Chardonnay
$45 Reds
Lieu Dit Gamay 2018
Outstanding new world Gamay from Santa Barbara. Light bodied and savory.
Marcel Lapierre Morgon 2021
One of the best Gamay's
Vivier Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2018
Sonoma Pinot Noir made by a Burgundian Winemaker. Beautiful!
Hirsch Vineyards "The Bohan-Dillon" Pinot Noir 2019
A fantastic Pinot Noir from the Sonoma Coast, CA.
The Hilt Estate Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills 2019
One of those rare Pinot Noirs that will be welcome on the table tonight, but also certainly repay cellar time.
Chateau de Vaux Moselle Pinot Noir "Les Clos" 2020
A tasty Pinot from the Mosel Appellation, Northern France. "Les Clos" is a single Vineyard or walled vineyard.
Tablas Creek Vineyard Adelaida District Paso Robles Grenache 2018
Juicy, seamless and energetic in character - Vinous 50 best wines under $50- Bloomberg
A Tribute to Grace Grenache 2020
Bright, Fresh & Fantastic! Winner of Wine & Spirits 2019 Top 100 Winery
Philippe Alliet Chinon "L'Huisserie" 2019
Vinous (93-95) points. The 2019 shows excellent concentration and density. A stellar Cabernet Franc from Chinon.
Massino Rivetti Barbaresco 2018
Barbaresco and pizza? Yes, please!
Costa Di Bussia Barolo 2017
Classic Barolo
Serio & Battista Borgogno "Cannubi" Barolo
WOW! Tasty Barolo for the Borgogno family of winemakers.
Bonaccorsi ValCerasa Etna Rosso 2016
A tasty red from the foothills and volcanic soils of Mt. Etna.
La Rioja Alta Viña Ardanza Reserva 2015
Stupid good Rioja that has no business being this cheap.
Casa Dumetz Feminist Party GSM 2020
Beautiful, fresh and very expressive of Santa Barbara. You will love this wine.
La Lecciaia Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2013
Super delicious Sangiovese with some age from Brunello in Tuscany.
Domaine Des Lises Crozes-Hermitage 2019
The wine is aged in used barrels from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti! Berries, herbs, licorice, and earthy notes are all balanced in this polished beauty.
Domaine Chante-Perdrix Chateauneuf-du-Pape
A classic & full bodied Chateauneuf-du-Pape
Early Mountain Eluvium 2020
Lovely Merlot driven red blend from one of Virginia's best wineries.
King Family Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2021
One of Virginia's best producers. VERY LIMITED
Poppone Merlot
Fantastic, rich, full bodied Merlot from Italy
La Closerie Des Eyrins Margaux 2017
As elegant as the Left Bank gets. Missing out on this would be devastating for anyone who’s ever enjoyed a bottle of pedigreed Bordeaux.
Hubert de Bouard Silver Bell Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2015
An fantastic Bordeaux with some age from the famed Winemaker at Chateau Angelus
Phelan Segur Frank 2015
Classically structured, regal and a stunning vintage.
Goosecross Proprietary Red Blend Napa Valley 2019
A delicious Red Blend from an off the beaten path Napa winery.
Viticoltori Storci Amarone Della Valpolicella 2018
This small production Amarone is not to be missed.
Trespass Winery Napa Valley Zinfandel 2017
A terrific, micro production Zinfandel made from 100+ year old vines. An outstanding wine and value. Only 150 cases produced
Bubbles
Raventos Cava Rose 2019
What Cava is supposed to be. ie: good.
Thibaut-Janisson Extra Brut NV
One of the best sparkling wines in the US comes from here in VA.
Rebuli Prosecco
Everything good Prosecco should be - crisp, clean, and a great value.
Pierinvaletta Moscato D'Asti
Sweet, simple, light and delicious.
Fritz Müller Sparkling Müller-Thurgau Trocken
Germany's answer to Prosecco! Lightly sparkling, fun, and refreshing white wine. Fresh, floral, and fruity.
Bruno Verdi Sangue di Guida Vigna Paradise 2021
Slightly bubbly, candied red fruit, luring you into a refreshing finish. Serve chilled.
Eric Bordelet Poire Authentique 2018
Killer pear cider from France's best producer.
Hush Heath Estate Balfour "1503" Rose Brut
English bubbles? Yes, don't miss out on this sparkling rose!
L. Aubry Fils Champagne Brut 1er Cru NV
Fantastic Champagne from a small producer
Pol Roger Brut Reserve NV
A Champagne classic - perfect for the holidays and every day.
Guy Larmandier Champagne Rose
Elegant, finessed Rosé Champagne from Côte des Blancs.
Agrapart & Fils Champagne Extra Brut
Dry, steely and mineral Champagne from a historic family domaine in the village of Avize.
Larmandier Bernier Champagne Longitude 1er Cru
Elegant Premier Cru Champagne from one of the true stars of the Côte des Blancs.
Roland Champion Champagne Special Club GC 2016
A rich and complex Champagne, aged on its lees. Sublime.
Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle #25
Blended from a selection of three exceptional years, this one is 2006, 2007 and 2008.
Egly-Ouriet Grand Cru NV
Expressive, full bodied, deep and layered. An absolutely delicious bottle for the Champagne lover.
Egly-Ouriet Millesime 2012 Grand Cru
Francis Egly's 2012 Brut Grand Cru Millésime is predictably brilliant. Make no mistake this is one of the wines of the vintage.
La Favorita Lambrusco
This slightly sweet sparkling is one of Italy's most famous pizza pairings.
Lovo Colli Euganei Fior d'Arancio Moscato Giallo 2021
This off dry Moscato is just the bubbles you have been missing.
Paula Kornell Blanc de Noirs 2019
This lovely, bubbly combination of 70% Pinot Noir and 30% Chardonnay from one of the original sparkling masters of Napa Valley.
Alexandre Bonnet Champagne Les Riceys Blanc de Blanc
A new lease of life for Pinot Blanc. Blended with Chardonnay, it develops the scent of white flowers, sweet spices, and an exotic touch structured by a long, saline finish.
Rose
Chateau Maris Rose Can
What's more fun than great rosé in a can? Fresh, floral and fruity. Delicious.
Alella Mayla Sparkling Rose 2020
Fresh, bright and sparkling. What's not to love?
Chateau Maris Organic Rose 2021
Beautiful classic Organic Rose from France
La Jara Pinot Grigio Organic Rose 2020
Perfumed aromas of peach and apricot that are followed by soft red berries and citrus.
Ercole Rosato 2020
A bottle made for a pool party or gathering. Sure to please all.
Send Nudes Rose 2021
White cherry Popsicle, strawberries on a beach and a peach Jolly Rancher stuck to your tooth. Spotlighting wild mulberry and stone fruit with surprising highlights of melon and white grapefruit.
Boxwood Rose 2021
Quinta Picouto de Cima Vinho Verde Rose
Super refreshing, ever-so-slightly spritzy Vinho Verde Rose from Portugal.
Gueissard Cote de Provance Les Papilles Rose 2021
Everything you want in a Rose from Provence, France
Favorite Things
Dom Perignon 2010
The classic prestige cuvee from Dom
Krug NV
You want the best? You got the best.
Maximin Grunhaus GG 2019
Superb Riesling from a vineyard that's been around for over 1,200 years!
Catena Zapata White Stones Chardonnay
A near perfect score for this stunner out of Argentina.
Sauzet Puligny Montrachet 1er Cru La Truffiere 2018
Our favorite "affordable" White Burgundy.
Sauzet Puligny Montrachet 1er Cru Champ-Canet 2020
Our favorite "affordable" White Burgundy
La Pousse d'Or Volnay Clos d'Audignac 2016
Our favorite Volnay 1er Cru that drinks better than most Grand Crus.
Jean Grivot Grand Cru Clos de Vougeot Burgundy 2017
Our favorite Grand Cru Burgundy for less than a mortgage payment.
Gaja Sori San Lorenzo 2017
The wine that made the world remember Nebbiolo, from one of the greatest wine estates in the world.
Sassicaia Tenuta 2018
Our favorite, and the original "Super Tuscan". Absolutely iconic.
Vega Sicilia Ribera del Duero 2014
Our favorite "fancy" Spanish Red from Spain's most famous winery.
Chateau Calon Segur 2010
Our favorite third-growth Bordeaux with a little age.
Spottswoode Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Our favorite Napa Cabernet. Extremely limited and highly-collectible. A blockbuster!
Chateau Cos d'Estournel 2005
Second growth Bordeaux from one of the most prominent and sought-after estates in the region.
RdV Lost Mountain 2017
Virginia's very best . . . available in very limited quantities.
Trespass Cabernet Franc 2017
Warm red cherries, dried plum raspberry reduction and clove. You don't want to miss out on this Cabernet Franc.
Opus One 2012
The iconic classic.
Quilceda Creek Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
World-class, hedonistic, 100-point Cabernet from Washington State. Another classic vintage in the 2018!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Takeout pizza and wine shop
5 W Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117