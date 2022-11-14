Knead Wine imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Knead Wine

42 Reviews

5 W Washington St

Middleburg, VA 20117

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Margherita
Plain Cheese Pizza

Food

Trucks

$17.00

Roasted Garlic, Kale, Potato, Red Onion, Tallegio, Mozzarella & Provolone, Pistachio

Waters

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Stracciatella (Buratta), Pecorino, Pesto

Hendrix

$19.00

Shiitake Mushrooms, Fennel Sausage, Mozzarella & Provolone, Garlic Puree

Iommi

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone, Calabrian Chile & Garlic, Soppressata, Onion, Honey

King

$21.00

Black Truffle Ricotta, Portobella, Mozzarella, Shiitake Powder

Richards

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

Harrison

$19.00

Crispy Speck, Mozzarella, Bosc Pear, Gorgonzola Dolce, Fried Rosemary

EvH

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone, Pepperoni, Pickled Jalapeño, Chile-Spiked Honey

Beck

$19.00

Speck, Mozzarella & Provolone, Arugula, Garlic, Chile-Spiked Honey

Page

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone, Calabrese Soppressata, Chile-Spiked Honey

Gibbons

$18.00

Crispy Hobbs Bacon, Roasted Piquillo Pepper, Tomato, Chile, Pecorino

Margherita

$16.00

The Classic. Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Basil

Plain Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Plain and cheesy.

Build Your Own

$19.00

Choose a blank canvas with either red or white sauce. We add Mozzarella & Provolone, you add up to three of the below. Remember less is more!

Cookies

Cookies

$12.00

A package of two of Jarad's Famous Swiss Chocolate & Virginia Peanut Cookies!

$20 Whites

Fresh, clean, and citrusy Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.
Pullus Pinot Grigio 2020

Pullus Pinot Grigio 2020

$20.00

You want off the beaten path? Here's a delightful, crisp, pale copper-colored Pinot Grigio from Slovenia. Delicious.

Monte Tondo Garganega Frizzante

Monte Tondo Garganega Frizzante

$20.00

Clean and crisp with tiny bubbles "frizzante"

Talamonti "Trabocchetto" Pecorino 2020

Talamonti "Trabocchetto" Pecorino 2020

$20.00

Fresh, clean and delish.

Stadt Krems Gruner Veltliner Kremstal 2021

Stadt Krems Gruner Veltliner Kremstal 2021

$20.00

We love a good Gruner

Barboursville Vermentino Reserve 2021

Barboursville Vermentino Reserve 2021

$20.00

Vermentino from one of Virginia's top wineries.

Remhoogte First Light Chenin Blanc 2022

Remhoogte First Light Chenin Blanc 2022

$20.00

Fun, fresh and tropical lead the way in this mouthwatering Chenin.

Collevento 921 Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Collevento 921 Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$20.00

An Italian Sauvignon Blanc you need to try.

Brandborg Oregon Pinot Gris 2021

Brandborg Oregon Pinot Gris 2021

$20.00

A nicely aromatic & clean summer white.

Antonelli "Trebium" Trebbiano Spoletino 2020

Antonelli "Trebium" Trebbiano Spoletino 2020

$20.00

A mouth coating and mouth watering white from Italy.

Collina San Ponzio 2021

Collina San Ponzio 2021

$20.00

Gorgeous dry, aromatic white (Arneis) from the Piedmont region of Italy.

Red Newt Cellars Dry Riesling Finger Lakes 2017

$20.00
Monte Xanic Sauvignon Blanc Vina Kristel Baja Mexico 2021

Monte Xanic Sauvignon Blanc Vina Kristel Baja Mexico 2021

$20.00

Fantastic Sauvignon Blanc. One of the biggest surprises I have had all year- delish!

Disznoko Tokaji Dry Furmint 2021

Disznoko Tokaji Dry Furmint 2021

$20.00

Clean, Racy, Floral.

Vina Cartin Albarino Rias Baixas 2021

Vina Cartin Albarino Rias Baixas 2021

$20.00

We love Albarino

Sokos Savatiano 2021

Sokos Savatiano 2021

$20.00Out of stock

Engaging dry white from central Greece.

Cieck Erbaluce de Caluso 2020

Cieck Erbaluce de Caluso 2020

$20.00

If you're into lesser-known grape varieties, this is your wine. 100% Erbaluce from northern Piemonte in Italy. Made entirely in steel - stone fruits, herbal, and floral.

Nortico Alvarinho 2020

Nortico Alvarinho 2020

$20.00Out of stock

A classic & fresh Alvarinho

Carl Ehrhard Riesling Kabinett 2018

Carl Ehrhard Riesling Kabinett 2018

$20.00

One word: Amazing.

Les Hauts de Lagarde 2020

Les Hauts de Lagarde 2020

$20.00

Round and rich White Bordeaux from organically farmed vineyards.

Domaine de la Bergerie Anjou Sous la Tonnelle Blanc 2019

Domaine de la Bergerie Anjou Sous la Tonnelle Blanc 2019

$20.00

Lush, Ripe and Yummy.

Boeckel Pinot Gris Midelberg 2019

Boeckel Pinot Gris Midelberg 2019

$20.00

A well named wine for the shop and a fantastic Alsatian Pinot Gris

Boeckel Midelberg Gewurztraminer 2018

Boeckel Midelberg Gewurztraminer 2018

$20.00Out of stock

Gewürztraminer from Midelberg (!!) in Alsace. Floral, spicy, lychee and delicious!

Albert Bichot Macon-Villages 2020

Albert Bichot Macon-Villages 2020

$20.00

A fresh and clean Chardonnay from Burgundy

Akemi Viura 2019

Akemi Viura 2019

$20.00

Made especially for the sushi master at Kiro Sushi in Rioja. Dry, rich, and subtly oaked. Pair with sushi or Wednesday afternoon.

$20 Reds

Uva Non Grata Gamay, France 2020

Uva Non Grata Gamay, France 2020

$20.00

This is a bouncy, soft, ripe Gamay. A no-fuss wine that is an irresistible fruit bomb packed with amazing primary fruit aromas and delicious soft red berry flavors. A truly gorgeous Gamay!

Timbre Winery Pinot Noir 2019

Timbre Winery Pinot Noir 2019

$20.00

Beautifully fresh, aromatic and from vines planted in 1967. A superb value!

Roots Autre Monde Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2020

Roots Autre Monde Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2020

$20.00

We have a $20 Oregon Pinot Noir!

Janna De Mare Cannonau Di Sardegna

Janna De Mare Cannonau Di Sardegna

$20.00

Grenache from Sardinia

Field Recordings - Fiction

Field Recordings - Fiction

$20.00

Wack-a-do field blend of random varietals. Fun, poppy, and delicious.

Guardians Saperavi NV

Guardians Saperavi NV

$20.00

Smells like geraniums and drinks like southern sweet tea. Off-dry and off the wall.

La Quercia Aglianico 2021

La Quercia Aglianico 2021

$20.00

Plum and spice and everything nice. Taste Aglianico in its freshest form.

Bodegas Olarra Cerro Anon Rioja Reserva 2018

Bodegas Olarra Cerro Anon Rioja Reserva 2018

$20.00

Classic in Style with new American oak. Sweet/sour/funky red fruit with dill, coconut and dried herbs & flowers.

Torre Raone "Lucanto" Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 2019

Torre Raone "Lucanto" Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 2019

$20.00

A classic Montepulciano, a great weekday wine

Broccardo Barbera D'Alba La Martina 2020

Broccardo Barbera D'Alba La Martina 2020

$20.00

A Barbera for $20 this good is not easy to find.

Le Bourdon Ventoux Rhone Valley

Le Bourdon Ventoux Rhone Valley

$20.00

A tasty Rhone red

Poggio le Volpi "People" Cesanese

Poggio le Volpi "People" Cesanese

$20.00

Your new favorite Italian pizza wine! Made for the "People".

CVNE Rioja Organic Red 2019

CVNE Rioja Organic Red 2019

$20.00Out of stock

Blend: 60% Grenache, 30% Tempranillo, 10% Graciano An amazing young Garnacha

Trambusti ORIGO Toscana 2019

Trambusti ORIGO Toscana 2019

$20.00

We found a great house wine and even better pizza wine.

Bobal de San Juan 2018

Bobal de San Juan 2018

$20.00

Juicy and fresh red from Valencia, on the eastern coast of Spain.

Los Noques Malbec 2015

Los Noques Malbec 2015

$20.00Out of stock

Lovely ripe and lush Malbec from Argentina.

Crosarola Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore 2018

Crosarola Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore 2018

$20.00

A delish baby Amarone.

Chateau Haut-Vigneau Grand Vin de Bordeaux 2019

$20.00
Chateau Haut Peyruguet Bordeaux 2019

Chateau Haut Peyruguet Bordeaux 2019

$20.00

A classic Merlot, Cabernet blend from Bordeaux

Lapis Luna Zinfandel

Lapis Luna Zinfandel

$20.00

Bold, spicy Zinfandel from Mendocino, California, with outrageously cool label art based on a 400 year old copperplate engraving.

Volteface Reserva Red 2019

Volteface Reserva Red 2019

$20.00Out of stock

Portuguese red blend from Alicante Bouchet and Syrah. Rich, and spicy.

Pacheca Douro Superior 2020

Pacheca Douro Superior 2020

$20.00

Full bodied Portugese red from the Douro Valley is sure to please the palate.

Mibal Tempranillo Ribera Del Duero 2020

Mibal Tempranillo Ribera Del Duero 2020

$20.00Out of stock

Very pure, a more concentrated Tempranillo than its neighbor, Rioja. Delish!

Equilibrio Monastrell, Jumilla, Spain 2018

Equilibrio Monastrell, Jumilla, Spain 2018

$20.00

A tasty full bodied red. Think Cabernet and Syrah. Don't miss out on tasting this one.

Bodegas Neleman "Signature" Reserva 2015

Bodegas Neleman "Signature" Reserva 2015

$20.00

Aged for 3 years before release. This 2015 is full of bright red and blue fruits. Its freshness will not disappoint.

Viu Manent Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile 2020

Viu Manent Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile 2020

$20.00

A classic Cabernet from the Colchagua Valley, Chile

Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles

Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles

$20.00

A bold and full Cabernet from Paso Robles.

Barter & Trade Cabernet 2020

Barter & Trade Cabernet 2020

$20.00

Dark and concentrated beauty from Washington state.

Andrew Murray Syrah 2018

Andrew Murray Syrah 2018

$20.00

This is a bang-for-the-buck cool climate Syrah from Santa Barbara's Santa Ynez Valley.

Schild Estate Shiraz 2018

Schild Estate Shiraz 2018

$20.00

Jammy ripe black fruit, mint and cedar.

Tahuan Malbec Mendoza 2019

$20.00

La Madonnina "Bello Stento" Chianti Classico 2018

$20.00

$45 Whites

Jean Marc Brocard Chablis 1er Cru Vau de Vay 2019

Jean Marc Brocard Chablis 1er Cru Vau de Vay 2019

$45.00

Fabulous Chablis from a family-run, biodynamic estate.

Kuen Hof Kaiton Sudtirol Eisacktaler Riesling 2018

Kuen Hof Kaiton Sudtirol Eisacktaler Riesling 2018

$45.00Out of stock

An eye popping Riesling from Northern Italy.

Leindl Kamptal GV Seeberg 2017

Leindl Kamptal GV Seeberg 2017

$45.00

Wow. Ninja agility with a powerful Tyson punch.

Domaine Zind Humbrecht "Roche Calcaire" Pinot Gris 2019

$45.00
Domaine Barmes-Buecher, Hengst Alsace Grand Cru Riesling 2019

Domaine Barmes-Buecher, Hengst Alsace Grand Cru Riesling 2019

$45.00

Single Vineyard Alsave Grand Cru Riesling for $45? Yes, please!

Alphonse Mellot Sancerre La Moussiere 2020

Alphonse Mellot Sancerre La Moussiere 2020

$45.00

Rich, energetic and precise Sauvignon Blanc from Sancerre.

Grieve Family Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Grieve Family Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$45.00

WOW! This Napa Sauvignon Blanc is made by the famed 100 point Winemaker Philippe Melka. Sauvignon Blanc dosen't get much better than this in Napa.

Tenuta Delle Terre Nere "Montalino" Etna Bianco 2020

Tenuta Delle Terre Nere "Montalino" Etna Bianco 2020

$45.00

Super fun single vineyard white from Etna, Italy

Domaine Aux Moines Savennieres Roche aux Moines Sec 2018

Domaine Aux Moines Savennieres Roche aux Moines Sec 2018

$45.00

Chenin Blanc that absolutely shines. Bone dry and brilliant, with honey, beeswax, citrus blossom flavors, and a striking minerality.

Francois Mikulski Bourgone Cote d'Or Chardonnay 2020

Francois Mikulski Bourgone Cote d'Or Chardonnay 2020

$45.00

Outstanding Chardonnay from a boutique producer.

Evening Land Seven Springs Chardonnay 2019

Evening Land Seven Springs Chardonnay 2019

$45.00

Our favorite Chardonnay & producer in Oregon.

Badenhorst Family White Blend 2018

Badenhorst Family White Blend 2018

$45.00

White blend from some of the great old vines of Swartland, South Africa.

Domaine Beranger Pouilly-Fuisse 2019

Domaine Beranger Pouilly-Fuisse 2019

$45.00

Sliced-apple, grapefruit, yoghurt and flint aromas, followed by hawthorn and toasted hazelnut on the palate. It’s full-bodied with crisp acidity.

AXR Chardonnay Napa Valley 2018

AXR Chardonnay Napa Valley 2018

$45.00

Rich and full bodied. A great Napa Valley Chardonnay

$45 Reds

Lieu Dit Gamay 2018

Lieu Dit Gamay 2018

$45.00Out of stock

Outstanding new world Gamay from Santa Barbara. Light bodied and savory.

Marcel Lapierre Morgon 2021

$45.00

One of the best Gamay's

Vivier Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2018

Vivier Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2018

$45.00

Sonoma Pinot Noir made by a Burgundian Winemaker. Beautiful!

Hirsch Vineyards "The Bohan-Dillon" Pinot Noir 2019

Hirsch Vineyards "The Bohan-Dillon" Pinot Noir 2019

$45.00Out of stock

A fantastic Pinot Noir from the Sonoma Coast, CA.

The Hilt Estate Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills 2019

The Hilt Estate Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills 2019

$45.00

One of those rare Pinot Noirs that will be welcome on the table tonight, but also certainly repay cellar time.

Chateau de Vaux Moselle Pinot Noir "Les Clos" 2020

Chateau de Vaux Moselle Pinot Noir "Les Clos" 2020

$45.00

A tasty Pinot from the Mosel Appellation, Northern France. "Les Clos" is a single Vineyard or walled vineyard.

Tablas Creek Vineyard Adelaida District Paso Robles Grenache 2018

Tablas Creek Vineyard Adelaida District Paso Robles Grenache 2018

$45.00

Juicy, seamless and energetic in character - Vinous 50 best wines under $50- Bloomberg

A Tribute to Grace Grenache 2020

A Tribute to Grace Grenache 2020

$45.00

Bright, Fresh & Fantastic! Winner of Wine & Spirits 2019 Top 100 Winery

Philippe Alliet Chinon "L'Huisserie" 2019

Philippe Alliet Chinon "L'Huisserie" 2019

$45.00

Vinous (93-95) points. The 2019 shows excellent concentration and density. A stellar Cabernet Franc from Chinon.

Massino Rivetti Barbaresco 2018

Massino Rivetti Barbaresco 2018

$45.00

Barbaresco and pizza? Yes, please!

Costa Di Bussia Barolo 2017

Costa Di Bussia Barolo 2017

$45.00

Classic Barolo

Serio & Battista Borgogno "Cannubi" Barolo

Serio & Battista Borgogno "Cannubi" Barolo

$45.00

WOW! Tasty Barolo for the Borgogno family of winemakers.

Bonaccorsi ValCerasa Etna Rosso 2016

Bonaccorsi ValCerasa Etna Rosso 2016

$45.00

A tasty red from the foothills and volcanic soils of Mt. Etna.

La Rioja Alta Viña Ardanza Reserva 2015

La Rioja Alta Viña Ardanza Reserva 2015

$45.00

Stupid good Rioja that has no business being this cheap.

Casa Dumetz Feminist Party GSM 2020

Casa Dumetz Feminist Party GSM 2020

$45.00Out of stock

Beautiful, fresh and very expressive of Santa Barbara. You will love this wine.

La Lecciaia Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2013

La Lecciaia Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2013

$45.00

Super delicious Sangiovese with some age from Brunello in Tuscany.

Domaine Des Lises Crozes-Hermitage 2019

Domaine Des Lises Crozes-Hermitage 2019

$45.00

The wine is aged in used barrels from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti! Berries, herbs, licorice, and earthy notes are all balanced in this polished beauty.

Domaine Chante-Perdrix Chateauneuf-du-Pape

Domaine Chante-Perdrix Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$45.00

A classic & full bodied Chateauneuf-du-Pape

Early Mountain Eluvium 2020

Early Mountain Eluvium 2020

$45.00

Lovely Merlot driven red blend from one of Virginia's best wineries.

King Family Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2021

King Family Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2021

$45.00Out of stock

One of Virginia's best producers. VERY LIMITED

Poppone Merlot

Poppone Merlot

$45.00

Fantastic, rich, full bodied Merlot from Italy

La Closerie Des Eyrins Margaux 2017

La Closerie Des Eyrins Margaux 2017

$45.00

As elegant as the Left Bank gets. Missing out on this would be devastating for anyone who’s ever enjoyed a bottle of pedigreed Bordeaux.

Hubert de Bouard Silver Bell Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2015

Hubert de Bouard Silver Bell Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2015

$45.00

An fantastic Bordeaux with some age from the famed Winemaker at Chateau Angelus

Phelan Segur Frank 2015

Phelan Segur Frank 2015

$45.00Out of stock

Classically structured, regal and a stunning vintage.

Goosecross Proprietary Red Blend Napa Valley 2019

Goosecross Proprietary Red Blend Napa Valley 2019

$45.00

A delicious Red Blend from an off the beaten path Napa winery.

Viticoltori Storci Amarone Della Valpolicella 2018

Viticoltori Storci Amarone Della Valpolicella 2018

$45.00

This small production Amarone is not to be missed.

Trespass Winery Napa Valley Zinfandel 2017

Trespass Winery Napa Valley Zinfandel 2017

$45.00

A terrific, micro production Zinfandel made from 100+ year old vines. An outstanding wine and value. Only 150 cases produced

Bubbles

All the cool kids drink Bereche. 100% Chardonnay.
Raventos Cava Rose 2019

Raventos Cava Rose 2019

$30.00

What Cava is supposed to be. ie: good.

Thibaut-Janisson Extra Brut NV

Thibaut-Janisson Extra Brut NV

$35.00

One of the best sparkling wines in the US comes from here in VA.

Rebuli Prosecco

Rebuli Prosecco

$20.00

Everything good Prosecco should be - crisp, clean, and a great value.

Pierinvaletta Moscato D'Asti

Pierinvaletta Moscato D'Asti

$20.00

Sweet, simple, light and delicious.

Fritz Müller Sparkling Müller-Thurgau Trocken

Fritz Müller Sparkling Müller-Thurgau Trocken

$20.00Out of stock

Germany's answer to Prosecco! Lightly sparkling, fun, and refreshing white wine. Fresh, floral, and fruity.

Bruno Verdi Sangue di Guida Vigna Paradise 2021

Bruno Verdi Sangue di Guida Vigna Paradise 2021

$25.00

Slightly bubbly, candied red fruit, luring you into a refreshing finish. Serve chilled.

Eric Bordelet Poire Authentique 2018

Eric Bordelet Poire Authentique 2018

$20.00

Killer pear cider from France's best producer.

Hush Heath Estate Balfour "1503" Rose Brut

Hush Heath Estate Balfour "1503" Rose Brut

$50.00

English bubbles? Yes, don't miss out on this sparkling rose!

L. Aubry Fils Champagne Brut 1er Cru NV

L. Aubry Fils Champagne Brut 1er Cru NV

$55.00Out of stock

Fantastic Champagne from a small producer

Pol Roger Brut Reserve NV

Pol Roger Brut Reserve NV

$55.00

A Champagne classic - perfect for the holidays and every day.

Guy Larmandier Champagne Rose

Guy Larmandier Champagne Rose

$70.00

Elegant, finessed Rosé Champagne from Côte des Blancs.

Agrapart & Fils Champagne Extra Brut

Agrapart & Fils Champagne Extra Brut

$80.00

Dry, steely and mineral Champagne from a historic family domaine in the village of Avize.

Larmandier Bernier Champagne Longitude 1er Cru

Larmandier Bernier Champagne Longitude 1er Cru

$75.00

Elegant Premier Cru Champagne from one of the true stars of the Côte des Blancs.

Roland Champion Champagne Special Club GC 2016

Roland Champion Champagne Special Club GC 2016

$80.00Out of stock

A rich and complex Champagne, aged on its lees. Sublime.

Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle #25

Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle #25

$225.00

Blended from a selection of three exceptional years, this one is 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Egly-Ouriet Grand Cru NV

Egly-Ouriet Grand Cru NV

$145.00

Expressive, full bodied, deep and layered. An absolutely delicious bottle for the Champagne lover.

Egly-Ouriet Millesime 2012 Grand Cru

Egly-Ouriet Millesime 2012 Grand Cru

$350.00

Francis Egly's 2012 Brut Grand Cru Millésime is predictably brilliant. Make no mistake this is one of the wines of the vintage.

La Favorita Lambrusco

La Favorita Lambrusco

$20.00

This slightly sweet sparkling is one of Italy's most famous pizza pairings.

Lovo Colli Euganei Fior d'Arancio Moscato Giallo 2021

Lovo Colli Euganei Fior d'Arancio Moscato Giallo 2021

$20.00

This off dry Moscato is just the bubbles you have been missing.

Paula Kornell Blanc de Noirs 2019

Paula Kornell Blanc de Noirs 2019

$50.00

This lovely, bubbly combination of 70% Pinot Noir and 30% Chardonnay from one of the original sparkling masters of Napa Valley.

Alexandre Bonnet Champagne Les Riceys Blanc de Blanc

Alexandre Bonnet Champagne Les Riceys Blanc de Blanc

$75.00

A new lease of life for Pinot Blanc. Blended with Chardonnay, it develops the scent of white flowers, sweet spices, and an exotic touch structured by a long, saline finish.

Rose

Chateau Maris Rose Can

Chateau Maris Rose Can

$8.00Out of stock

What's more fun than great rosé in a can? Fresh, floral and fruity. Delicious.

Alella Mayla Sparkling Rose 2020

Alella Mayla Sparkling Rose 2020

$20.00Out of stock

Fresh, bright and sparkling. What's not to love?

Chateau Maris Organic Rose 2021

Chateau Maris Organic Rose 2021

$20.00

Beautiful classic Organic Rose from France

La Jara Pinot Grigio Organic Rose 2020

La Jara Pinot Grigio Organic Rose 2020

$20.00

Perfumed aromas of peach and apricot that are followed by soft red berries and citrus.

Ercole Rosato 2020

Ercole Rosato 2020

$20.00Out of stock

A bottle made for a pool party or gathering. Sure to please all.

Send Nudes Rose 2021

Send Nudes Rose 2021

$25.00Out of stock

White cherry Popsicle, strawberries on a beach and a peach Jolly Rancher stuck to your tooth. Spotlighting wild mulberry and stone fruit with surprising highlights of melon and white grapefruit.

Boxwood Rose 2021

Boxwood Rose 2021

$25.00Out of stock
Quinta Picouto de Cima Vinho Verde Rose

Quinta Picouto de Cima Vinho Verde Rose

$20.00Out of stock

Super refreshing, ever-so-slightly spritzy Vinho Verde Rose from Portugal.

Gueissard Cote de Provance Les Papilles Rose 2021

Gueissard Cote de Provance Les Papilles Rose 2021

$20.00Out of stock

Everything you want in a Rose from Provence, France

Favorite Things

Dom Perignon 2010

Dom Perignon 2010

$225.00Out of stock

The classic prestige cuvee from Dom

Krug NV

Krug NV

$225.00

You want the best? You got the best.

Maximin Grunhaus GG 2019

Maximin Grunhaus GG 2019

$75.00Out of stock

Superb Riesling from a vineyard that's been around for over 1,200 years!

Catena Zapata White Stones Chardonnay

Catena Zapata White Stones Chardonnay

$135.00

A near perfect score for this stunner out of Argentina.

Sauzet Puligny Montrachet 1er Cru La Truffiere 2018

Sauzet Puligny Montrachet 1er Cru La Truffiere 2018

$200.00Out of stock

Our favorite "affordable" White Burgundy.

Sauzet Puligny Montrachet 1er Cru Champ-Canet 2020

Sauzet Puligny Montrachet 1er Cru Champ-Canet 2020

$245.00

Our favorite "affordable" White Burgundy

La Pousse d'Or Volnay Clos d'Audignac 2016

La Pousse d'Or Volnay Clos d'Audignac 2016

$120.00Out of stock

Our favorite Volnay 1er Cru that drinks better than most Grand Crus.

Jean Grivot Grand Cru Clos de Vougeot Burgundy 2017

Jean Grivot Grand Cru Clos de Vougeot Burgundy 2017

$295.00Out of stock

Our favorite Grand Cru Burgundy for less than a mortgage payment.

Gaja Sori San Lorenzo 2017

Gaja Sori San Lorenzo 2017

$595.00

The wine that made the world remember Nebbiolo, from one of the greatest wine estates in the world.

Sassicaia Tenuta 2018

Sassicaia Tenuta 2018

$300.00Out of stock

Our favorite, and the original "Super Tuscan". Absolutely iconic.

Vega Sicilia Ribera del Duero 2014

Vega Sicilia Ribera del Duero 2014

$220.00

Our favorite "fancy" Spanish Red from Spain's most famous winery.

Chateau Calon Segur 2010

Chateau Calon Segur 2010

$180.00Out of stock

Our favorite third-growth Bordeaux with a little age.

Spottswoode Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Spottswoode Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$225.00

Our favorite Napa Cabernet. Extremely limited and highly-collectible. A blockbuster!

Chateau Cos d'Estournel 2005

Chateau Cos d'Estournel 2005

$325.00

Second growth Bordeaux from one of the most prominent and sought-after estates in the region.

RdV Lost Mountain 2017

RdV Lost Mountain 2017

$275.00

Virginia's very best . . . available in very limited quantities.

Trespass Cabernet Franc 2017

Trespass Cabernet Franc 2017

$125.00Out of stock

Warm red cherries, dried plum raspberry reduction and clove. You don't want to miss out on this Cabernet Franc.

Opus One 2012

Opus One 2012

$425.00

The iconic classic.

Quilceda Creek Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Quilceda Creek Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$195.00Out of stock

World-class, hedonistic, 100-point Cabernet from Washington State. Another classic vintage in the 2018!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Takeout pizza and wine shop

Location

5 W Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117

Directions

Gallery
Knead Wine image

