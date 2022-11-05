Italian
Sandwiches
Knead Grand Central Market 317 South Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Knead & Co. is built on high caliber, locally sourced ingredients being molded into freshly produced homemade pasta.
Location
317 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
4.3 • 278
136 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurant