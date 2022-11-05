Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

Knead Grand Central Market 317 South Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

317 South Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Alfredo
Spaghetti Pink Sauce
Malfadine Aglio Olio

Pasta

Spaghetti & Tomato

Spaghetti & Tomato

$12.00

Spaghetti pasta with CA tomato sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

2 pork meatballs, Spaghetti pasta with tomato and shredded pork sauce

Alfredo

Alfredo

$12.00

Spaghetti pasta with a parmesan cream sauce

Malfadine Aglio Olio

Malfadine Aglio Olio

$13.00

Malfadine pasta with garlic, butter, lemon and chili

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00

Shell pasta with mozzarella and parmesan cream sauce

Spaghetti Gravy

Spaghetti Gravy

$13.00

Spaghetti pasta with tomato and shredded pork sauce

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Your Choice of pasta tossed with parmesan and butter

Spaghetti Pink Sauce

Spaghetti Pink Sauce

$12.00

Spaghetti noodles tossed in a tomato basil cream sauce

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00Out of stock

Our crispy chicken smothered in tomato sauce, topped with Mozzarella on a Ciabatta roll

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$13.00Out of stock

Housemade Pork meatballs in our pork braised tomato sauce topped with mozzarella on a Ciabatta roll

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced rib eye steak, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce and mayonaise on a Ciabatta roll

Italian Hero

Italian Hero

$14.00Out of stock

Mortadella, capicola, salami cotto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian vinaigrette on a Ciabatta roll

Brisket Sandwich Aka Th Big Fritz

Brisket Sandwich Aka Th Big Fritz

$18.00Out of stock

SLOW-ROASTED BRISKET, CARAMELIZED ONION-APPLE JAM, CRISPY POTATO LATKE, HORSERADISH, CHALLAH

Sides

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, toasted parmesan, parsley and caesar dressing (vegetarian)

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Sourdough baguette topped with our housemade garlic butter, mozzarella cheese served with a side of tomato sauce

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

French Fries tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with ketchup

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$9.00

French Fries tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Toasted to perfection.

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

French Fries tossed with salt.

Pork Meatball in tomato sauce

Pork Meatball in tomato sauce

$3.00

Housemade Pork Meatball in tomato sauce

Rice Crispy

Rice Crispy

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Sfincione

Sfincione

$6.00Out of stock

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.00

Organic Chicken wings marinated and tossed in buffalo sauce with italian herbs and seasonings. Served with Sriracha Ranch

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

Organic Chicken wings marinated and tossed in buffalo sauce with italian herbs and seasonings. Served with Sriracha Ranch

15 Wings

15 Wings

$22.00

Organic Chicken wings marinated and tossed in buffalo sauce with italian herbs and seasonings. Served with Sriracha Ranch

Extra Sauce

Drinks

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Small

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Small

$3.50

From Scratch Strawberry Lemonade (House Specialty)

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large

$5.00
Lemonade 16oz

Lemonade 16oz

$3.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half Iced Tea / Half Lemonade

Unsweetened tea

$3.00Out of stock
Spring Water

Spring Water

$3.00

Aqua Panna

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino

Glass bottle Coca-cola

Glass bottle Coca-cola

$3.00
Glass bottle Sprite

Glass bottle Sprite

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Beer+Wine

LA Aleworks - Palmera Pilsner

LA Aleworks - Palmera Pilsner

$9.00
LA Aleworks - Down Sunset West Coast IPA

LA Aleworks - Down Sunset West Coast IPA

$9.00Out of stock
LA Aleworks - Red Beard IPA

LA Aleworks - Red Beard IPA

$9.00Out of stock
LA Aleworks - Be Cool West Coast IPA

LA Aleworks - Be Cool West Coast IPA

$9.00
LA Aleworks - Hawthorne Haze Juicy IPA

LA Aleworks - Hawthorne Haze Juicy IPA

$9.00
Crowns & Hops - Mama's Keys Key Lime Pie Tart Ale

Crowns & Hops - Mama's Keys Key Lime Pie Tart Ale

$9.00
Crowns & Hops - BPLB IPA

Crowns & Hops - BPLB IPA

$9.00
Ashland Hard Seltzer - The Bellinger Bomb

Ashland Hard Seltzer - The Bellinger Bomb

$9.00
Glass Red - Cab Blend

Glass Red - Cab Blend

$10.00
Glass White - Sauvignon Blanc

Glass White - Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00
Glass Prosecco - Sparkling White

Glass Prosecco - Sparkling White

$10.00
Bottle Red Wine

Bottle Red Wine

$25.00
Bottle White Wine

Bottle White Wine

$25.00
Bottle Prosecco

Bottle Prosecco

$25.00

Dry Pasta

1/4 lb Pasta

1/4 lb Pasta

$3.00
1 lb Pasta

1 lb Pasta

$10.00

Cold Sauce

8oz sauce (small)

$3.00

16oz sauce (large)

$5.00

Merch

Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Sauce Box

$20.00Out of stock

Sides

Moms Mac & Cheese

$55.00

Noods & Cheese

$55.00

Baked Ziti

$55.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$55.00

Spinach Lasagna

$55.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$55.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip and Toffee Cookies

Mini Cannolis

Brown Butter Chocolate Rice Crispy Treats

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Knead & Co. is built on high caliber, locally sourced ingredients being molded into freshly produced homemade pasta.

Website

Location

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

Gallery
Knead image
Knead image
Knead image

Similar restaurants in your area

Orsa & Winston
orange star4.5 • 241
122 W 4th St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Firenza Pizza - Los Angeles, CA
orange star4.2 • 690
300 S Grand Ave Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - DTLA
orange starNo Reviews
700 S Grand Ave Los Angeles, CA 90017
View restaurantnext
Drago Centro - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 5,892
525 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
orange star4.3 • 278
136 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Amante Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,448
123 E 9th st Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Drago Centro - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 5,892
525 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
orange star4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA
orange star4.8 • 4,028
809 S. Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Broadway
orange star4.0 • 3,339
852 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Rossoblu
orange star4.5 • 2,691
1124 San Julian St. Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston