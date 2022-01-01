Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Just What I Kneaded
105 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A cafe & bakery serving vegetarian, vegan, gluten free friendly food & baked goods.
Location
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Gallery