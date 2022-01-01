Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Just What I Kneaded

105 Reviews

$$

2029 Blake avenue 104

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunch Wrap
The LA breakfast burrito
Sausage + egg + cheeze

Today's Pastry Case- To Go

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Delicious Cinnamon Roll with lemon zest " Cream Cheese" frosting, Heated up to perfection.

$6.00Out of stock

$6.00Out of stock

$8.00

$8.00

$5.25Out of stock

$5.25Out of stock

$5.25

$5.25

$5.00

$5.00

$11.00

$11.00

$7.00Out of stock

$7.00Out of stock

$5.00

$5.00

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock

$7.00

$7.00

$7.00Out of stock

$7.00Out of stock

$5.50

$5.50

$6.00

$6.00

$9.00

$9.00

$6.50

$6.50

$6.00

$6.00
$20.00

Recycled Canvas “Kneady” Tote Bag

$20.00

Bagels / Bagel sandwiches

The Joe Cool

The Joe Cool

$12.50Out of stock

Our first and most popular breakfast bagel sandwich on the menu, the Joe Cool has an apple and maple breakfast impossible sausage , tofu “egg” scramble, Smoked Gouda, and our housemade Jalapeno aoli.

$13.00Out of stock

$13.00Out of stock

Eggn’ cheeze

$12.00Out of stock

Double JUST egg patty, smoked Gouda and house made Mayo.

The Elaine

The Elaine

$14.00Out of stock

Named after Elaine Benes from Seinfeld this sandwich will give you that happy dance you only get after eating something delicious. Cheddar cheeze bagel, jalapeño schmear, house made seitan bacon, heirloom tomato and sprouts. The perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich.

Foxy Loxy

Foxy Loxy

$14.00Out of stock

Carrot lox marinated in herbs and olive oil, smoked with cherry wood chips and served on an everything bagel with herbed schmear, red onions, fresh dill and capers.

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock

$12.00Out of stock

$12.00Out of stock
Open Face Lox Plate

Open Face Lox Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Toasted everything bagel, thick herb schmear, piled high with smoked carrot lox, red onions, capers and fresh dill.

Biscuit / Biscuit Sandwiches

$6.00

$6.00

$12.00

$12.00
Sausage + egg + cheeze

Sausage + egg + cheeze

$14.00

Herb Biscuit, mayo, tofu scramble or Just egg, impossible breakfast sausage and smoked gouda.

"Bacon" + egg + cheeze

$14.00

Herb Biscuit, mayo, tofu scramble or Just egg, house made seitan bacon, and smoked gouda.

Yes, Chef

Yes, Chef

$14.00

Herb Biscuit, chipotle mayo, tofu scramble or Just egg, and smoked gouda.

$13.00

$13.00

Breakfast All day

The LA breakfast burrito

$12.00

Soyrizo + egg scramble, cheddar cheese, hash browns, avocado, onions and cilantro. With a side of house salsa.

Breakfast Bowl (GF)

$16.00

Tofu egg scramble, soyrizo, crispy potatoes, black beans, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle crema. Ask to add avocado.

Chilaquiles Bowl (GF)

Chilaquiles Bowl (GF)

$16.00

Chilaquiles was always a favorite in my house. It was usually enjoyed the morning after a big party where we would use leftover chips, salsa, and two eggs and whatever else was left over to make a delicious breakfast. This vegan version checks all the boxes with house fried corn tortilla chips, house made roja salsa, black beans , Tofu scramble, pico de Gallo, crema, fresh radish and micro cilantro. Contains soy, corn, onions.

Chilaquiles Burrito

$14.00

Our Housemade Roja Chilaquiles wrapped in a flour tortilla with crema, and black beans.

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$15.00

House made gluten free oat granola, almonds, walnuts, pecans, coconut flakes, vanilla, cinnamon, chia seeds, and ​sesame seeds, sweetened with maple syrup. Served with Cocojune yogurt and fresh fruit.

Crunch Wrap

Crunch Wrap

$13.00

Black beans, impossible sausage, a crunchy tostada in the center, shredded lettuce, tomato, sour creme wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Breakfast Tacos (gf)

Breakfast Tacos (gf)

$16.00

Three breakfast tacos including just egg, cheddar cheese , black beans, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema, and cilantro on a yellow corn tortilla with a side of our house salsa roja.

Hot Drinks

House Coffee

$4.00

Our house drip consisting of a bright, fruity and rich taste. Mid roast. Proudly serving Banner Dark by Sightglass.

$6.50

$6.50

Latte Hot

$6.00

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top.

$6.50

$6.50

$6.50

$6.50

Espresso Hot

$3.75

Two shots of espresso. May be accompanied with a splash of non-dairy milk of your choice.

Americano Hot

$3.75

Two espresso shots topped with hot water. With a splash of milk of your choice.

Macchiato Hot

$4.00

Two shots of espresso with a small amount of steamed milk of your choice.

$6.50

$6.50

Hot Mocha

$7.00

House made mocha using only the finest Valhrona 72% dark chocolate, organic agave and your choice of almond , oat or soy steamed to perfection. A true treat!

Short And Sweet Latte

$6.00

Two shots of espresso, organic agave and a milk alternative of your choice.

Cappuccino Hot

$5.00

Two shots of espresso topped with foam with a vegan milk option of your choice.

$4.00

$4.00

$4.25

$4.25

$4.25

$4.25

$3.50

$3.50

$5.50

$5.50

Cold drinks

House Blend Cold Brew

House Blend Cold Brew

$5.50

Our house made cold brew is slow steeped overnight for a rich and smooth taste. Accompanied by a splash of milk of your choice.

Latte Iced

$6.00

Two shots of espresso mixed with a milk option of your choice.

$4.25

$4.25

$3.75

$3.75

$6.50

$6.50

Vanilla Iced Latte

$6.50

Flavor rich vanilla, with two shots of espresso and a milk option of your choice.

$6.50

$6.50

$6.50

$6.50

$6.25

$6.25

$7.00

$7.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00Out of stock

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00Out of stock

$3.00Out of stock

Water

$2.50Out of stock

$7.25Out of stock

$7.25Out of stock

$7.25Out of stock

$7.25Out of stock

$7.25Out of stock

$7.25Out of stock

$7.25

$7.25

$7.25

$7.25

Magnetic Juice

$11.75Out of stock

In Season Cold Pressed: Juice Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Turmeric.

Sweet Greens

$11.75Out of stock

In Season Cold Pressed Juice: Spinach, Parsley, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon

Citrus Detox

$11.75

In Season Cold Pressed Juice : Pineapple, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Sweet Beets

$11.75Out of stock

In season Cold Pressed Juice Apple, carrot , beet, orange, lemon

$3.00

$3.00

Tea

$5.00

$5.00

$6.25Out of stock

$6.25Out of stock

$5.75Out of stock

$5.75Out of stock

Jasmine Tea

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00

$4.00

$3.75Out of stock

$3.75Out of stock

Black Tea

$3.75Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock

Juices

$7.50Out of stock

$7.50Out of stock

Little West Sunrise

$8.00Out of stock

Orange, carrot coconut water, lemon, ginger, tumeric.

Little West "The Clover"

$8.00

Kale, cucumber, celery, spinach, pear, cilantro, mint, and lime

Coffee beans

GUATAMALA : TODOS SANTOS CUCHUMATANES 12OZ

GUATAMALA : TODOS SANTOS CUCHUMATANES 12OZ

$23.50Out of stock

LAS TERRAZAS Nectarine, Black Mission Fig, Chocolate Mousse. 12OZ Whole beans

TOKETEE 12OZ BAG WHOLE BEANS

TOKETEE 12OZ BAG WHOLE BEANS

$19.00

TOKETEE (organic)* Apricot, Cacao Nib, Caramel. 12 oz whole beans

MEXICO: FLOR DE PRIMAVERA 120Z BAG WHOLE BEANS

MEXICO: FLOR DE PRIMAVERA 120Z BAG WHOLE BEANS

$22.00Out of stock

FLOR DE PRIMAVERA Watermelon, Lemon Curd, Brown Sugar. 12oz Whole beans.

COLOMBIA: FINCA LAS FLORESTALES 12OZ WHOLE BEANS

COLOMBIA: FINCA LAS FLORESTALES 12OZ WHOLE BEANS

$23.00

FINCA LAS FLORESTALES Honey, Black Currant, Green Grape. 12oz whole beans

$21.95

$21.95

Merch

$20.00

$20.00

$45.00

$45.00

$3.00

$3.00

Market Place

$3.00

$3.00

$3.20

$3.20

$3.85

$3.85

$16.12

$16.12

$9.60

$9.60

GRAZA Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$15.00

Before you say “evoo isn’t for cooking,” read this: thanks to the super stable picual olive, sizzle was born for the heat. It’s still 100% extra-virgin, but made with mid-harvest olives that give it a more mellow flavor. Details Made in: Spain Shelf life: 12–24 months Weight: 1.7 lb

GRAZA Drizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$20.00

Description Like a sprinkle of flaky salt or the squeeze of a good condiment, drizzle adds a big pop of flavor right before you dig in. (That’s why it’s called a finishing oil!) Drizzle’s flavors are sensitive, though, so keep it off the heat. Details Made in: Spain Shelf life: 12–24 months Weight: 1.2 lb

$11.99Out of stock

$11.99Out of stock

Freshly made granola 1lb

$14.00

Gf oats, pistachios, coconut flakes, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, brown sugar, cardamom, cinnamon.

One Tru Human 1000mg CBD Oil

$40.00

USDA Certified CBD promotes endless uses + aids in the process of maintaining homeostasis Ingredients: Active Cannabinoids, Natural Terpenes, MCT Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Olive Oil Serving Size: 1 fl oz Cannabinoid Content: 1000 mg of active cannabinoids per 1 fl oz bottle Servings per container: 30 Contains less than 0% THC NON-GMO, Gluten-Free, VEGAN Third-party lab tested

White + Orange

Caprera Fortuna Trebbiano d'Abruzzo Bottle

$27.00

Style – White, Dry, Medium Bodied Grapes – Grüner Veltliner, Trebbiano, Bombino Bianco Region – Abruzzo, Italy  Winemaking - This wine is fermented spontaneously. Vineyard of 0.5 hectares planted in 2014, mass selection from old vines, 4,000 plants per hectare. No skin-contact during fermentation. What it tastes like. The nose immediately shows the varietal character of the grape, exhibiting a bouquet of chamomile, hay, bunches of aromatic herbs and flowers, a mix of citrus, apple and apricot. To the taste emerges an excellent savoury scents, an intense freshness and a light rustic trail that brings back to the countryside.

Trebbiano By the glass

$11.00

Style – White, Dry, Medium Bodied Grapes – Grüner Veltliner, Trebbiano, Bombino Bianco Region – Abruzzo, Italy  Winemaking - This wine is fermented spontaneously. Vineyard of 0.5 hectares planted in 2014, mass selection from old vines, 4,000 plants per hectare. No skin-contact during fermentation. What it tastes like. The nose immediately shows the varietal character of the grape, exhibiting a bouquet of chamomile, hay, bunches of aromatic herbs and flowers, a mix of citrus, apple and apricot. To the taste emerges an excellent savoury scents, an intense freshness and a light rustic trail that brings back to the countryside.

$25.00

$25.00

$13.00

$13.00

Red

$25.50

$25.50

$10.20

$10.20

$25.00

$25.00

$10.00

$10.00

Rose

$11.00

$11.00

$36.00

It is a rosé wine made

$36.00

It is a rosé wine made from Montepulciano grapes, making it a wine of contrasts by nature. Between a red – from which it takes structure and complexity – and a rosé – of which it keeps the freshness, fineness, and enjoyability.

Caprera Cerasuolo Rose BTB2go

$28.00

Bubbles

Retail BTTLE Carboniste Sparkling Albarino, 2020

$28.00

Sparkling Albarino by the glass

$18.00

Beer

Light Beer Societe brewing company

$3.00

19oz y’all can ABV 6.9%

Hazy IPA

$5.00

Hard Kombucha + Seltzers

Ashland strawberry mango seltzer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A cafe & bakery serving vegetarian, vegan, gluten free friendly food & baked goods.

Location

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles, CA 90039

