Just What I Kneaded

Trebbiano By the glass

$11.00

Style – White, Dry, Medium Bodied Grapes – Grüner Veltliner, Trebbiano, Bombino Bianco Region – Abruzzo, Italy Winemaking - This wine is fermented spontaneously. Vineyard of 0.5 hectares planted in 2014, mass selection from old vines, 4,000 plants per hectare. No skin-contact during fermentation. What it tastes like. The nose immediately shows the varietal character of the grape, exhibiting a bouquet of chamomile, hay, bunches of aromatic herbs and flowers, a mix of citrus, apple and apricot. To the taste emerges an excellent savoury scents, an intense freshness and a light rustic trail that brings back to the countryside.