Bakeries

Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill

review star

No reviews yet

580 Riverside Ave

Westport, CT 06880

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
Iced Ceylon Black Tea
Kale and Pear Salad

Breakfast

Bacon Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

sunnyside up egg, local cheddar, crispy shallots, mustard, croissant

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

scrambled eggs, crema, salsa roja, Sobre Masa Brooklyn tortillas

Catskill Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Catskill Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

NY potatoes, chervil, gribiche, lemon zest

Farmer's Breakfast

Farmer's Breakfast

$18.00

eggs any style, bacon or sausage, hash brown, grilled sprouting broccoli, sourdough

Oyster Mushroom Scramble

Oyster Mushroom Scramble

$17.00

whipped goat cheese, fine herbs, sourdough

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Jimmy Nardello pepper jelly, hashbrown, scallions, whole wheat milk bun

Sticky Pecan Waffles

Sticky Pecan Waffles

$18.00

whole grain waffles, bourbon toffee sauce

Sweet Potato Hash

Sweet Potato Hash

$18.00

Nodines bacon, roasted pearl onions, sunny-side up egg, sage

Yogurt and Granola

Yogurt and Granola

$12.00

Woodland Farm Apples, Norwalk honey

Lunch

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$16.00

sauerkraut, whole grain mustard, pretzel roll

Country Ham Sandwich

Country Ham Sandwich

$14.00

Vermont Creamery salted butter, cornichons, horseradish, baguette

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

herb mayo, apple slaw, brioche bun

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

maple smoked gouda, CT apples, sourdough

Grilled Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

Grilled Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

$15.00

Taproot Farm grilled broccolini, whipped goat cheese, sourdough

Prosciutto Sandwich

Prosciutto Sandwich

$16.00

green tomato, stracciatella, arugula, baguette

Roasted Cauliflower Piadina

Roasted Cauliflower Piadina

$15.00Out of stock

chickpea hummus, pickled raisins, fine herbs

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Gruyere cheese, spinach, mutsu apple, dijonaise

Soup

Riverbank Squash Soup

Riverbank Squash Soup

$7.00+

maple pumpkin granola crumble

Roasted Garlic Soup

Roasted Garlic Soup

$7.00+Out of stock

Sarvecchio cheese, fine herbs, evoo

Salads

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$18.00Out of stock

moro blood oranges, puffed quinoa, sorrel, calamansi vinegar

Kale and Pear Salad

Kale and Pear Salad

$18.00

Alpha Tolman cheese, walnuts, cranberries, cider vinegar

Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$6.00
Eggs (2)

Eggs (2)

$4.00
Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$5.50
Mesclun Salad
$6.00

Mesclun Salad

$6.00
Sausage Patties
$6.00

Sausage Patties

$6.00
Seasoned Chips
$4.50

Seasoned Chips

$4.50
Smoked Salmon
$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00
Sourdough and Salted Butter
$4.00

Sourdough and Salted Butter

$4.00

Side Waffle (1)

$7.00

Alcohol

Field Beer, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

Field Beer, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

$14.00

Saison 5.2% (500ml bottle)

Neversink Wheat, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

Neversink Wheat, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

$9.00

Botanical Wheat 5.1% (16 oz can)

Perfect Kerning, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

Perfect Kerning, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

$10.00

West Coast IPA 6.6% (16 oz can)

The Hollow, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

The Hollow, Kent Falls Brewing Co.

$10.00

Pilsner 5% (16 oz can)

Bottled Beverages

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$5.00

Red Jacket Orchards, Geneva NY

Carrot Ginger Juice

Carrot Ginger Juice

$6.25

Orchid Island

Kombucha Blueberry, Raspberry, Shiso

Kombucha Blueberry, Raspberry, Shiso

$8.00

Feel Good Booch, Peekskill NY

Kombucha Turmeric Ginger

Kombucha Turmeric Ginger

$8.00

Feel Good Booch, Peekskill NY

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.75

Orchid Island

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.75

Orchid Island

Tonic Blueberry & Ginger

Tonic Blueberry & Ginger

$5.00

The Spare Food Co, NY

Tonic Lemon & Ginger

Tonic Lemon & Ginger

$5.00

The Spare Food Co, NY

Water (12 oz)

Water (12 oz)

$3.50

Saratoga, NY Natural Spring Water

Water Sparkling (12 oz)

Water Sparkling (12 oz)

$4.00

Saratoga, NY Natural Spring Water

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.75
Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75
Cortado

Cortado

$4.25
Drip

Drip

$3.75+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Lavender Latte
$6.00

Lavender Latte

$6.00
Mocha

Mocha

$6.00
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00
Vanilla Latte
$5.75

Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Iced Coffee

Iced Americano
$4.25

Iced Americano

$4.25
Iced Cappuccino
$5.25

Iced Cappuccino

$5.25
Iced Cortado
$4.75

Iced Cortado

$4.75
Iced Drip Coffee

Iced Drip Coffee

$4.25+

12oz/20oz Irving Farm 71 House Blend

Iced Espresso
$4.00

Iced Espresso

$4.00
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50
Iced Lavender Latte
$6.50

Iced Lavender Latte

$6.50
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.50
Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte
$6.50

Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$6.50
Iced Vanilla Latte
$6.25

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.25

Seasonal

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.50+

Republica de Cacao 71%, Arethusa Milk

Mulled Cider

Mulled Cider

$5.00+Out of stock

Woodland Farm CT raw cider, mulling spices

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00
Iced Ceylon Black Tea
$5.00+

Iced Ceylon Black Tea

$5.00+
Iced Chai Latte
$6.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00+
Iced Matcha Latte
$6.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50+
London Fog

London Fog

$6.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00+
Milk

Milk

$5.00

To Share

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$35.00

128 fl oz of Irving farm coffee (12 servings)

Box of Iced Coffee

Box of Iced Coffee

$40.00

128 fl oz of Iced coffee (12 servings poured over ice)

Box of Iced Black Tea

Box of Iced Black Tea

$45.00

128 fl oz of iced tea (12 portions poured over ice)

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock
Apple Hazelnut Cake
$5.00

Apple Hazelnut Cake

$5.00
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$38.00
Apple Turnover
$5.00

Apple Turnover

$5.00
Bread Pudding
$5.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00
Brownie

Brownie

$5.50Out of stock
Carrot Cream Cheese Cupcake

Carrot Cream Cheese Cupcake

$6.00Out of stock
Cashew Caramelia Cookie
$4.50

Cashew Caramelia Cookie

$4.50
Chocolate Cherry Hazelnut Biscotti
$5.00

Chocolate Cherry Hazelnut Biscotti

$5.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$4.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.50
Cinnamon Bun
$6.00

Cinnamon Bun

$6.00
Coconut Macaroon (GF)
$4.00

Coconut Macaroon (GF)

$4.00

Cranberry Crumb Muffin

$5.00
Croissant

Croissant

$4.50
Ginger Cookie

Ginger Cookie

$4.50Out of stock
Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$3.50Out of stock
Ham and Cheese Croissant
$5.00

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00
Key Lime Pie (9")

Key Lime Pie (9")

$38.00Out of stock
Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$6.00Out of stock
Mini Apple Pie
$10.00

Mini Apple Pie

$10.00
Mini Pecan Pie

Mini Pecan Pie

$10.00Out of stock
Mini Pumpkin Pie
$10.00

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$10.00
Pain au Chocolat
$5.00

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00
Pear Ginger Scone
$5.00

Pear Ginger Scone

$5.00
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$40.00

Hudson Valley maple syrup, wholegrain crust

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$40.00

CT sugar pumpkins, wholegrain crust

Pumpkin Muffin
$5.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$5.00
Quince Custard Danish
$6.00

Quince Custard Danish

$6.00
Spelt Coffee Cake (lg)

Spelt Coffee Cake (lg)

$14.00Out of stock
Spelt Coffee Cake (sm)

Spelt Coffee Cake (sm)

$5.00Out of stock
Sticky Pecan Croissant

Sticky Pecan Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Sourdough Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$6.00Out of stock

Red and white wheat blend, Lang and Harris wheat

Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$10.00

Classic mild sourdough, high extraction bread flour

Epi Baguette

Epi Baguette

$6.50

pull apart baguette resembling a wheat stalk

Fig Cranberry Pecan

Fig Cranberry Pecan

$12.00Out of stock

Golden figs, cranberries, toasted pecans, 100% whole grain

Levain

Levain

$10.00

high hydration, Lang hard red spring wheat, 100% whole grain

Maple Oat

Maple Oat

$9.00

toasted oat porridge, maple, 100% whole grain

Olive Ficelle

Olive Ficelle

$6.00Out of stock

thin and crispy white and red wheat blend, kalamata olive

Seeded Wheat

Seeded Wheat

$9.00Out of stock

amaranth, sunflower, pumpkin, flax, sesame, poppy, millet, corn, 100% whole grain

Enriched Breads

challah dinner roll
Brioche

Brioche

$10.00

85% extraction, buttery loaf

Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.75Out of stock

butter soft roll

Challah

Challah

$10.00Out of stock

egg rich yeast leavened braided bread

Challah Raisin

Challah Raisin

$11.00Out of stock
Chocolate Babka

Chocolate Babka

$15.00Out of stock

braided brioche, Republica de Cacao 71% chocolate

Knot Roll

Knot Roll

$1.50

miniature challah rolls

Mini Chocolate Babka

Mini Chocolate Babka

$6.00

individually braided brioche, Republica de Cacao 71% chocolate

Pull Apart Rolls (dozen)

Pull Apart Rolls (dozen)

$9.00

Twelve buttery parker house style rolls

Coffee and Tea

Coffee 71 House

Coffee 71 House

$16.00

12 oz, whole bean

Coffee Blackstrap

Coffee Blackstrap

$16.00

12 oz, whole bean

Coffee Decaf Blackstrap

Coffee Decaf Blackstrap

$16.00

12 oz, whole bean

Tea Classic Chai

Tea Classic Chai

$14.00

box of 12

Tea Earl Grey

Tea Earl Grey

$14.00

box of 12

Tea English Breakfast

Tea English Breakfast

$14.00

box of 12

Tea Jasmine Pearls

Tea Jasmine Pearls

$14.00

box of 12

Tea Mint

Tea Mint

$14.00

box of 12

Tea Rooibos

Tea Rooibos

$14.00

box of 12

Dairy

Arethusa Cultured Butter

Arethusa Cultured Butter

$9.50Out of stock

Litchfield, CT

Arethusa Eggnog

Arethusa Eggnog

$16.00
Arethusa Whole Milk

Arethusa Whole Milk

$6.00

1/2 gallon, Litchfield, CT

Blue Hill Farm Eggs

Blue Hill Farm Eggs

$9.00Out of stock

1 dozen eggs, Berkshire, MA

Dry Goods

pure bourbon extract with seeds, Madagascar
Alma's Cherry Salsa Macha

Alma's Cherry Salsa Macha

$14.00

artisanal small batch salsa, Westport CT

Alma's Classic Salsa Macha

Alma's Classic Salsa Macha

$14.00

artisanal small batch salsa, Westport CT

Alma's Fig Salsa Macha

Alma's Fig Salsa Macha

$14.00

artisanal small batch salsa, Westport CT

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$28.00

Castillo de Canena Spanish olive oil, family reserve early harvest

Granola

Granola

$12.00

maple syrup, walnuts, almonds, cranberries, raisins, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds

Maple Syrup

Maple Syrup

$20.00

Oliverea Schoolhouse Maple Woodstock, NY

Mixed Nuts

Mixed Nuts

$6.00

maple syrup, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom

Norwalk Honey

Norwalk Honey

$15.00

Down to Earth Apiaries, Nowalk CT, raw wildflower spring honey

Rose's Berry Farm Blackberry Jam

Rose's Berry Farm Blackberry Jam

$8.00

South Glastonburry, CT

Rose's Berry Farm Blueberry Raspberry Jam

Rose's Berry Farm Blueberry Raspberry Jam

$8.00

South Glastonburry, CT

Rose's Berry Farm Strawberry Jam

Rose's Berry Farm Strawberry Jam

$8.00

South Glastonburry, CT

Rose's Berry Farm Triple Berry Jam

Rose's Berry Farm Triple Berry Jam

$8.00

South Glastonburry, CT

Flours and Starters

by the pound
All Purpose Flour

All Purpose Flour

$7.00

Harris wheat, 2 lb. bag

Bread Flour

Bread Flour

$7.00

Lang wheat, 2 lb. bag

Instant Yeast

Instant Yeast

$1.50

Red Star, 2 oz

Multi Grain Cereal Blend

Multi Grain Cereal Blend

$12.00

cracked soft white winter wheat, hard red spring wheat, rye, spelt, oats, barley, corn, 2 lb. bag

Rye Flour

Rye Flour

$9.00

Danko, 2 lb. bag

Sourdough Starter

Sourdough Starter

$10.00

100% whole wheat 2 oz

Spelt Flour

Spelt Flour

$9.00

Oberkulmer, 2 lb. bag

Merchandise

Aprons Valentich

Aprons Valentich

$90.00

indigo and cream striped denim chef apron, cross back style, handmade in America

Bakers Gift Box

Bakers Gift Box

$50.00

banneton basket with liner, bread lame, bowl scraper, 2# freshly milled heritage grain flour

Bakers Gift Box with Apron

Bakers Gift Box with Apron

$125.00

banneton basket with liner, bread lame, bowl scraper, 2# freshly milled heritage grain flour, Valentich cross back style apron made in America

Bakers Rolling Pin

Bakers Rolling Pin

$19.00

Kneads engraved, bamboo wood

Banneton Basket

Banneton Basket

$29.00

oval bread proofing basket, (10 x 6 x 4 inch), liner included

Bread Lame

Bread Lame

$18.00

stainless steel lame, oak wood handles, 5 blades, leather cover

Kneads Hat

Kneads Hat

$18.00

100% cotton, adjustable

Kneads Sweatshirt

Kneads Sweatshirt

$49.00

Kneads hooded sweatshirt with printed windmill on back, navy blue

Kneads T-Shirt

Kneads T-Shirt

$24.00

100% cotton, navy blue t-shirt avaible in small/medium/large

Tote

Tote

$20.00

for all your kneads

Sweets

Dark Chocolate Truffles

Dark Chocolate Truffles

$14.00
Hazelnut Brittle

Hazelnut Brittle

$5.00
Praline Truffle

Praline Truffle

$1.50
Marshmallow Vanilla

Marshmallow Vanilla

$3.00

Thanksgiving

Lancaster Farm Sweet Potato Mash

Lancaster Farm Sweet Potato Mash

$42.00

Hudson Valley maple syrup, Vermont Creamery butter (serves 8-10)

Poached Cranberries

Poached Cranberries

$9.00

Old Earth Orchards, spiced cranberries

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$52.00

CT sugar pumpkins, gingersnap crust

Roasted Hudson Valley Root Vegetables

Roasted Hudson Valley Root Vegetables

$48.00Out of stock

maple glaze, garlic, thyme (serves 8-10)

Roasted NY Brussel Sprouts

Roasted NY Brussel Sprouts

$52.00

bacon, whole grain mustard, cider vinegar (serves 8-10)

Sage and Chestnut Stuffing

Sage and Chestnut Stuffing

$52.00Out of stock

apricots, dates, whole wheat bread (serves 8-10)

Spiced Cranberry Jam

Spiced Cranberry Jam

$20.00Out of stock

orange, cinnamon, star anis, tulip weck jar (serves 8-10)

Sticky Toffee Pudding 8''

Sticky Toffee Pudding 8''

$45.00

Date cake, jar of toffee sauce

Turkey Gravy

Turkey Gravy

$34.00Out of stock

sherry wine, fine herbs (32 fl oz)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kneads is a small family run bakery, café, and flour mill in Westport, CT featuring freshly milled local flour using our New American Stone Mill. We produce 100% whole grain organic flour which can be found in our unique selection of fresh artisan breads and pastries baked on site daily. Our cafe offers a quick, sit down service, as well as to-go breakfast and lunch options, served alongside Irving Farm Coffee and In Pursuit of Tea. We strive to provide a casual, but memorable, eating experience and a place where family and friends can gather to satisfy their Kneads!

Website

Location

580 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

Gallery
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill image
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill image
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill image
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill image

Map
