Bakeries
Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kneads is a small family run bakery, café, and flour mill in Westport, CT featuring freshly milled local flour using our New American Stone Mill. We produce 100% whole grain organic flour which can be found in our unique selection of fresh artisan breads and pastries baked on site daily. Our cafe offers a quick, sit down service, as well as to-go breakfast and lunch options, served alongside Irving Farm Coffee and In Pursuit of Tea. We strive to provide a casual, but memorable, eating experience and a place where family and friends can gather to satisfy their Kneads!
Location
580 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880
Gallery