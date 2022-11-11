Restaurant header imageView gallery

Knight Bites

review star

No reviews yet

411 Main Street

La Porte City, IA 50651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites
Cheesy Bread
Wings

Appetizers & Sides

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Kaufhold's Kurds: Flavorful white cheddar cheese lightly breaded and fried to perfection.

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Yellow cheddar cheese, asiago, parmesan, 50/50 blend, & white cheddar blend on a base of garlic butter spread

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Golden brown with flecks of black pepper and garlic notes for a robust flavor.

French Fries

$5.00

Lightly salted shoestring fries

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.00

Breaded bites of Mac & cheese

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Mini chicken frankfurters wrapped in honey, crunchy batter

Onion Rings

$5.00

3/8" battered onion rings

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Golden Brown, lightly salted, pretzel bites

Tater Kegs

$7.00

Large tater tot, lightly salted with filling of your choice

Wings

$8.00

Bone in breaded chicken wings

Pizza

14" Pizza

$14.00

Beef

$15.00

Canadian Bacon

$15.00

Cheese Only

$14.00

Pepperoni

$15.00

Sausage

$15.00

Excalibur

$20.00

Guinevere

$18.00

King Arthur

$19.00

King Kamehameha

$17.00

La Mixteca

$17.00

Medieval Meat

$19.00

Merlin

$17.00

Milkmaid

$17.00

Sir Lancelot

$17.00

White Knight

$17.00

Half & Half Specialty

Kids

Chicken Strips with Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Bites with Fries

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs with Fries

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Desserts

Brownie

$1.00Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookie

$0.75

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$0.25

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$0.75

Pepsi Products

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Water

Beer & Seltzers

Truly Hard Seltzer

$3.00

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea

$3.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$3.00

Beer (cans)

$3.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned, family friendly, small business serving pizza & appetizers in La Porte City, Iowa. Dine-In and Carryout available.

Location

411 Main Street, La Porte City, IA 50651

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brickside Brew n Chew - 115 West 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
115 West 4th Street Vinton, IA 52349
View restaurantnext
Brickside Brew n Chew
orange starNo Reviews
115 West 4th St Vinton, IA 52349
View restaurantnext
Vinton Country Club
orange starNo Reviews
314 North 9th Avenue Vinton, IA 52349
View restaurantnext
Legacy's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
721 Young St. Jesup, IA 50648
View restaurantnext
Tin Cup Bus Stop - On the move
orange starNo Reviews
--1418 Oakcrest Dr Waterloo, IA 50701
View restaurantnext
Verve Kombucha Kitchen and Bar - Waterloo
orange starNo Reviews
327 W 3rd St. Waterloo, IA 50701
View restaurantnext
Map
More near La Porte City
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Pella
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston