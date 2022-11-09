Knighthawk Bistro Northshore Sports Club

Knighthawk Bistro imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Caesar Wrap
The Classic Burger

Appetizers

Flour tortilla with shredded Mozzarella, Grilled Steak, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Poblano peppers, Salsa and Sour Cream

Chicken Tender App

$9.00

Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with shredded mozzarella cheese, salsa and sour cream add chicken +4 add steak +6

Cheese Curds

$10.00

White cheese deep fried in tempura batter serve with a side of chipotle aioli

Loaded Chicken Quesadilla (THURSDAY SPECIAL)

$16.00

Flour tortillas with shredded Mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, poblano peppers, salsa and sour cream

Carnitas Tacos (TUESDAY SPECIAL)

$15.00

Chopped steak with onions and cilantro served with corn tortilla and salsa

Fish and Chips (FRIDAY SPECIAL)

$18.00

Home made tempura battered served with chips

Loaded Chicken Quesadilla (THURSDAY SPECIAL) (Copy)

$16.00

Flour tortillas with shredded Mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, poblano peppers, salsa and sour cream

Caprese Bruschetta

$10.00

Medley of tomato with fresh basil, red onion, garlic, olive oil. Topped fresh mozzarella and a balsamic glaze served atop four toasted baguette slices.

Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg and avocado

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Parmesan, cheese, romaine, tomatoes and Caesar dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, sweet corn, black beans, red onion, cheddar cheese, avocado, grilled chicken, topped with fresh tortilla strips and drizzled with BBQ Sauce and Ranch

Italian Chop Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, garbanzo beans, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, bleu cheese, pepperoncini. served with Italian vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

House smoked (12 Hours) pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, pickles and coleslaw served on a warm brioche bun.

BLT

$14.00

It's a BLT... Bacon, Lettuce and don't forget tomato! Oh and mayo on rye bread,

Chicken Club

$15.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack cheese on a soft hoagie bread

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken breast with smoked bacon, fire roasted poblanos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun

Cubano

$16.00

Grilled ham off the bone, swiss cheese, smoked pork belly, pickles, dijonnaise on a soft hoagie roll

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

White bread with Cheddar cheese

Ham and Cheese (MONDAY SPECIAL)

$13.00

White bread and smoked ham topped with swiss cheese

Sriracha Chicken (WEDNESDAY SPECIAL)

$15.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha mayo on a Brioche bun

Aunt Sallys Cod Sandwich

$18.00

Your choice of grilled or fried cod on a brioche bun along with lettuce , tomato and tartar sauce.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with homemade pesto, tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted tomato aioli on a ciabatta bun.

Burgers

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$18.00

Two 4 ounce patties with Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese.

Knighthawk

Knighthawk

$18.00

Pork shoulder, fresh over easy farm egg, Whipped herb cream cheese with home grown pickles.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.00

Swiss cheese, caramelized onion and Thousand Island dressing served on a marble rye bread.

The Classic Burger

$16.00

Brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and cheddar cheese

Cowboy Burger

$18.00

8oz patty with a stack of onion ring, house Applewood bacon, fried jalapenos, arbol and piquin aioli, BBQ sauce, and pepper jack cheese

Mushroom Burger

$18.00

White wine sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, crispy haystack onions and house white truffle aioli

Blue Bomber

$18.00

House applewood bacon, caramelized onion, Bleu cheese and sweet thai chili

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Chicken, romaine, tomatoes, parmesan and Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grill Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, black beans, cheddar and chipotle aioli.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
Redbull

Redbull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Pellegrino

$3.00

Sides

House Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Garden

$5.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

Buffalo Tots

$10.00
Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$10.00

Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and fresh chives.

Truffle Fries

$12.00

White truffle oil and parmesan cheese

Specials

Burger Combo

$13.00

Classic burger with a 4oz patty served with a side of fries and a fountain drink of your choice

Soup and Salad

$13.00

Bowl of soup and your choice of a caesar salad or house salad

Soup of the Week

$6.00

Chili

$7.00

Served with cheddar cheese on top

4th of July Meal

First shooter

$18.00
