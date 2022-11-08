Main picView gallery

Knock Knock 42-44 Crescent Street

42-44 Crescent Street

Long island city, NY 11101

Classics

Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Cortado

$4.75

Flatwhite

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.50

Cold Brew

$4.75

Batch Drip

$3.50+

Red eye

$4.00+

Aulait

$5.25+

House specials

One day three autumns

$8.00

Tea Drink

$8.00

Pour over

Yun nan China

$7.00

Surya Abadi Kayumas, Indonesia $6

$6.00

+Ice

$1.00

Non coffee

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hojicha Latte

$6.00

Organic green tea Matcha

$6.00

Tochucha W ginger

$6.00

Satuma Koucha

$6.00

Merch

Knock Knock Signature Blend

$20.00

CPNY House Drip

$18.00

CPNY Espresso

$18.00

Croissant

Plain

$4.00

Almond

$4.50

Chocolate

$4.50

Muffin

Blueberry Almond Muffin

$4.50

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$4.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

Seasonal

Pumpkin Danish

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

42-44 Crescent Street, Long island city, NY 11101

