Knockout Pizza - Cape Cod

682 Main St

Dennis Port, MA 02639

Apps

GARLIC KNOTS

$4.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES

$7.00

PEPPERONI BITES

$7.00

WINGS (6PC)

$10.99

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.99

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.50

Kid Finger

$7.99

Salads

sm House Salad

$6.00

lg House Salad

$10.00

sm Classic Caesar

$7.00

lg Classic Caesar

$11.00

sm Buffalo Caesar

$12.50

lg Buffalo Caesar

$17.50

sm Greek Salad

$7.00

Romaine , mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, red onion, green pepper, olives, and feta cheese served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

lg Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine , mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, red onion, green pepper, olives, and feta cheese served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Kids

Kid Finger

$7.99

Build Your Own

18 " Cheese Pie

18 " Cheese Pie

$17.25

10" Cheese - Gluten Free

$10.00

Red Pies

Regular Pies 18" Gluten free pies 13"

PORKO

$24.00

Meatball, Sausage, Pepperoni

KNOCKOUT

$24.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, Mushroom, Garlic

TKO

$24.00

Meatball, Onion, Garlic

BRONX

$24.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic

ARTICHOKE

$24.00

Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan, Fresh Garlic, Marinara

Porko Red Pie - Gluten Free

$13.00

Knockout Pie - Gluten Free

$13.00

TKO Red Pie - Gluten Free

$13.00

Bronx Red - Gluten Free

$13.00

Artichoke - Gluten Free

$13.00

Specialty White Pies

WHITESTONE

$24.00

Ricotta, Parmesan, Fresh Garlic, Basil

FOUR CHEESE

$24.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Fresh Garlic, Basil

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$24.00

Grilled Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing

TOMATO BASIL

$24.00

Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Parmesan

PESTO

$24.00

Red Pepper, Pesto

BBQ CHICKEN

$24.00

Grilled Chicken marinated in savory BBQ sauce, topped with red onions and a BBQ sauce drizzle

Whitestone - Gluten Free

$13.00

4 Cheese - Gluten Free

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken White Pie - Gluten Free

$13.00

Tomato Basil Garlic White Pie - Gluten Free

$13.00

Pesto White Pie - Gluten Free

$13.00

BBQ Chicken - Gluten Free

$13.00

Slices

Buff Chicken slice

$2.50

Whitestone slice

$2.50

Pepperoni slice

$2.50

Cheese slice

$2.00

Create Your Own

Mozzarella & ricotta stuffed calzone with your favorite toppings

Mozzarella & Ricotta Calzone

$9.00

SOFT DRINKS

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Grape Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$1.50

Orange Soda

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.25

16 oz Fountain Drink

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$1.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

682 Main St, Dennis Port, MA 02639

Directions

Gallery
Knockout Pizza - Cape Cod image

