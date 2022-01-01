Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Knockout Tacos

50 Reviews

$$

3524 w airport freeway #120

Irving, TX 75062

Order Again

Appetizers

Guacamole and chips

$5.99

Queso and chips

$5.99

Wings

$7.99+

Knockout Fries

$9.99

Chips and salsa

$3.00

Tacos

Pastor Taco

$2.24

Fajita Taco

$2.24

Pollo Taco

$2.24

Carnitas Taco

$2.24

Barbacoa Taco

$2.24

Tripas Taco

$2.74

Lengua Taco

$2.74

Cheese

$0.35

Flour

$0.25

Taco tuesday

$1.50

Avocado

$0.40

Fajita de pollo taco

$2.74

Knockout Tacos

Knockout Taco

$4.99

Kalua Pork Taco

$3.99

Fried Shrimp Taco

$4.29

Fajita Asada Taco

$4.29

Veggie Taco

$3.89

Chipotle BBQ Brisket

$3.99

Entrees

Knockout Parillada

$18.99

Shrimp Boiled

$18.99

Steak Enchiladas

$9.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$8.99

Knockout Cheeseburger

$10.99

Ranch Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Torta Cubana

$12.99

Monster Burrito

$10.99

Monster Quesadilla

$9.99

Knockout Bowl

$9.99

Menudo

$10.49

Grill Chicken Salad

$9.99

Torta (choice of meat)

$11.99

Torta de Jamon

$11.99

NACHOS

$10.99

Salmon

$13.95

Ribeye

$16.95

Birria Tacos

$11.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

1 Taco (choice of meat)

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Rice

$1.99

Beans

$1.99

Tortillas

$1.00

Charge fee

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.25

Chile Toreado

$0.25

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Small Guacamole

$0.75

Birria soup

$1.00

Fajita azada entera (fajita strips)

$3.00

Shrimp side 4 shrimp

$4.00

Charged fee

Charged fee

$0.50

Dessert/ postre

Cake

$4.49

Flan

$4.99

Churro

$1.99

BRUNCH

STEAK AND EGGS

$13.99

OMELET

$9.99

CHOICE OF EGGS

$8.99+

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.99

CHILAQUILES

$10.99

PANCAKES

$5.99

FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

SIDES

$2.99+

MIMOSAS

$5.99

Bottle and juice

$25.00

cup of juice

$2.99+

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$2.49+

Jarritos

$2.99

Medio Litro

$3.49

Bottle water

$1.00

Canned drinks

$1.00

Coffee

$1.99

Liquors

Small margarita

$5.99

Large margarita

$8.00

Margarita flavored

$8.99

cocktails

$6.99

Pina colada

$7.99

Tequila shot top shell

$8.49

house tequila shots

$4.99

paleta shot

$6.99

knockout yourself

$9.99

Adios MF

$9.99

Green tea shot

$6.99

Vegas Bomb

$6.99

Royal F***

$6.99

DON JULIO/PATRON

$9.99

happy hour shots

$3.99

happy hour cocktails

$5.99

BEER

DOMESTIC BOTTLE

$4.29

IMPORTED BOTTLE

$4.59

MICHELADA

$6.99

domestic DRAFT small

$3.89

domestic DRAFT Large

$4.89

imported DRAFT small

$3.99

imported DRAFT Large

$4.99

BUCKET Imported (7bottles)

$29.99

BUCKET Domestic (7bottles)

$25.99

happy hour domestic small

$3.00

happy hour imported small

$3.19

happy hour domestic large

$3.89

happy hour imported large

$3.99

CORONARITA

$10.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3524 w airport freeway #120, Irving, TX 75062

Directions

