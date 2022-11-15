Knolla's Pizza Maize - Maize Kansas
4041 N Maize Rd
Maize, KS 67101
Popular Items
Appetizers
1/2 Bread Stix w/ Cheese
1/2 Breadstix
8 Piece Boneless Chicken Bites
8 pieces of boneless tender breaded white meat chicken baked to perfection. Served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Chicago Pan Marinara
Bread Stix
Six hand cut bread stix, hot out of the oven. Made fresh daily from our New York Dough. Served with your choice of Knolla's famous Chicago Marinara sauce or Famous Ranch.
Bread Stix w/ Cheese
Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven! Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.
Cheesy Bread
CHEESY BREAD (cut in squares) 13 inch extra thin hand pressed, made fresh daily New York Dough. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Served with Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Knolla's famous Ranch
Mozarrella Cheese Stix
Crunch breading covering melted mozzarella cheese stix served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Chicago Pan Marinara sauce.
Meatballs
6 meatballs in Chicago Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear. Choice of white or wheat bun.
Italian Sub Sandwich
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
Meatball Sub Sandwich
Fontanini brand meatballs served hot with melted provolone cheese, green peppers, onions, cayenne pepper, and Chicago marinara sauce. Choice of white or wheat bun. Served with pickle spear.
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Hand sliced turkey breast and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Miracle Whip. Served with pickle spear. Choice of white or wheat bun or croissant. Served with a pickle spear.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Marinated buffalo chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with Knolla's famous Ranch
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender and juicy pulled pork, smokey BBQ sauce, red onion and sliced provolone.
Lunchtime
Slice & Salad
New York slice with your choice of up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with dressing on the side and 16 oz drink. Upgrade to a house salad available for extra charge.
Slice & Bread Stix
New York slice with up to 5 toppings. Served with 3 of our made fresh daily breadstix and a 16 oz drink. Breadstix with mozzarella cheese available for extra charge.
Small Pan & Bread Stix
Personal size Chicago Pan Pizza with choice up to 5 toppings. Served with 3 of our hot made fresh daily breadstix and a 16 oz drink. Breadstix with cheese for an additional charge.
Small Pan & Salad
Personal size Chicago pan pizza up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with choice of dressing on the side and a 16 oz. drink. Upgrade to a house salad for extra charge.
Sandwich & Breadstix
Choose from any of our delicious sandwiches. Served with 3 of our made fresh daily breadstix with choice of marinara or Knolla's famous Ranch on the side and a 16 oz. drink. Breadstix with cheese available for additional charge.
Sandwich & Chips
Sandwich & Salad
Choose any of our delicious sandwiches Served with a tossed salad with your choice of dressing on the side and a 16 oz drink. Upgrade to house salad for additional charge.
Salad & Breadstix
Salads
Tossed Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and red onions. choice of dressing on the side.
House Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
BYO NY Style Pizza
Slice - NY Style
Knollas’s slices are made from our New York Dough. Not skimpy in size, either!
Gluten Free- NY Style
Small - NY Style
9 inch pizza cut into 6 slices
Medium- NY Style
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
Large- NY Style
15 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
Giant- NY Style
18 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
BYO Chicago Style Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
The Works Slice - NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black ollives
Cheeseburger Slice - NY Style
Beef, onion, diced dill pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Coney Island Slice - NY Style
Chili, onions, diced dill pickles, all-beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard
Buffalo Chicken Slice - NY Style
Marinated Baked white meat chicken, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Knollas famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
Vegetarian Delight Slice - NY Style
Red onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives
Meat Lovers Slice- NY Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, ham, and beef
Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ Slice- NY Style
seasoned tender pulled pork, bacon, red onion, sauce, Cattleman's BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese
The Mario Slice- NY Style
Chicago Pan marinara sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheese
ICT Pizza Slice- NY Style
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
The Juan Special Slice- NY Style
onions, chopped jalapeno, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and diced bacon
The MPSITW Slice- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onion, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos
Taco Pizza Slice-NY Style
Refried beans, onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, fresh slice tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.
GF The Works- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
GF Cheeseburger- NY Style
beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard, and cheddar cheese
GF Coney Island- NY Style
chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard
GF Buffalo Chicken- NY Style
Baked marinated white meat chicken, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
GF Vegetarian Delight- NY Style
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
GF Meat Lovers- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, and beef
GF Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style
Seasoned tender pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce
GF The Mario- NY Style
Chicago pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheese
GF ICT Pizza- NY Style
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
GF The Juan Special- NY Style
Italian sausage, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
GF The MPSITW- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
GF Taco Pizza- NY Style
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, served with salsa on the side
GF 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - NY Style
GF 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style
Sm. The Works- NY Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives
Sm. Cheeseburger- NY Style
Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese. Topped with mustard
Sm. Coney Island- NY Style
chili, onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard
Sm. Buffalo Chicken- NY Style
Baked marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with Knollas famous Ranch or Blue cheese on the side
Sm. Vegetarian Delight- NY Style
Red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, and black olives
Sm. Meat Lovers- NY Style
Pepperoni, Pork and Italian sausage, ham and beef
Sm. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style
seasoned tender pulled pork, red onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese and topped with Cattlemen's BBQ sauce
Sm. The Mario- NY Style
Chicago Pan marinara sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes with cheddar and feta cheese
Sm. ICT Pizza- NY Style
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, and parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
Sm. The Juan Special- NY Style
red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
Sm. The MPSITW- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onion, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos
Sm. Taco Pizza- NY Style
refried beans, red onion, and taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomato slices. Salsa on the side
Sm. 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - NY Style
Sm 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style
Med. The Works- NY Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
Med. Cheeseburger- NY Style
Beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard and cheddar cheese
Med. Coney Island- NY Style
Chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard
Med. Buffalo Chicken- NY Style
Baked, marinated white meat chicken breast, Cattlemens BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with knollas famous ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Med. Vegetarian Delight- NY Style
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Med. Meat Lovers- NY Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
Med. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style
Seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella cheese, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce
Med. The Mario- NY Style
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheeses
Med. ICT Pizza- NY Style
Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ Sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
Med. The Juan Special- NY Style
Red onions, chopped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon
Med. The MPSITW- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
Med. Taco Pizza- NY Style
Refried beans, red onion, and taco meat. Topped with fresh shredded lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side
Med. 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza - NY Style
Med. 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style
Lg. The Works- NY Style
Lg. Cheeseburger- NY Style
Sauce, beef, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with mustard. It’s really delicious!
Lg. Coney Island-NY Style
Chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, Cheddar cheese, Topped with mustard
Lg. Buffalo Chicken-NY Style
Baked marinated chicken breast, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with knollas famous ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Lg. Vegetarian Delight- NY Style
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Lg. Meat Lovers- NY Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, beef
Lg. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style
Seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce
Lg. The Mario- NY Style
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheese.
Lg. ICT Pizza- NY Style
Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust
Lg. The Juan Special- NY Style
Red onions, chomped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and bacon pieces
Lg. The MPSITW- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, Topped fresh fresh lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese
Lg. Taco Pizza- NY Style
Refried beans, taco meat, red onions. Topped with fresh cut lettuce, slice tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side. Muy bueno!
Lg. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty- NY Style
You want a Mario but your friend craves buffalo chicken. Not a problem at Knollas!
Lg. 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style
Giant The Works- NY Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Giant Cheeseburger- NY Style
Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese
Giant Coney Island- NY Style
Chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, Cheddar cheese, topped with mustard
Giant Buffalo Chicken- NY Style
Baked, marinated chicken breast, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with Knollas famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side.
Giant Vegetarian Delight- NY Style
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Giant Meat Lovers- NY Style
Pepperoni, pork and italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
Giant Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- NY Style
Seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce
Giant The Mario- NY Style
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheese
Giant ICT Pizza- NY Style
Bacon, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onion, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic crust
Giant The Juan Special- NY Style
Red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, Diced bacon and cheddar cheese
Giant The MPSITW- NY Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, Chopped jalapenos
Giant Taco Pizza- NY Style
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce and tomatoes. Cheddar cheese on the top.
Giant 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty- NY Style
Giant 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - NY Style
Sm. The Works- CHI Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Sm. Cheeseburger- CHI Style
Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese
Sm. Coney Island- CHI Style
Chili, red onions, diced pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard
Sm. Buffalo Chicken- CHI Style
Baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Sm. Vegetarian Delight- CHI Style
Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Sm. Meat Lovers- CHI Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef
Sm. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- CHI Style
Seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce
Sm. The Mario- CHI Style
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, Pineapple, chunky tomatoes with cheddar and feta cheese
Sm. ICT Pizza- CHI Style
Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese, with a garlic butter crust
Sm. The Juan Special- CHI Style
Red onions, chopped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
Sm. The MPSITW-CHI Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
Sm. Taco Pizza-CHI Style
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with fresh shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Served with salsa on the side
Med. The Works- CHI Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Med. Cheeseburger- CHI Style
Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese
Med. Coney Island- CHI Style
chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard
Med. Buffalo Chicken- CHI Style
baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
Med. Vegetarian Delight- CHI Style
Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Med. Meat Lovers- CHI Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredde ham and beef
Med. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- CHI Style
Seasoned tender pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce
Med. The Mario- CHI Style
Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes with cheddar and feta cheeses
Med. ICT Pizza- CHI Style
Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, garlic, basil, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with garlic butter crust
Med. The Juan Special- CHI Style
Red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
Med. The MPSITW- CHI Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos.
Med. Taco Pizza- CHI Style
Refried beans, red onion, taco meat, topped with crispy shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Served with salsa on the side
Med. 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality- CHI Style
Med 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO - CHI Style
Lg. The Works- CHI Style
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Lg. Cheeseburger- CHI Style
beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard and cheddar cheese
Lg. Coney Island- CHI Style
chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard
Lg. Buffalo Chicken- CHI Style
baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side
Lg. Vegetarian Delight- CHI Style
Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
Lg. Meat Lovers- CHI Style
Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, and beef
Lg. Pulled Pork Bacon BBQ- CHI Style
Seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce
Lg. The Mario- CHI Style
Chicago Pan sauce, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheeses
Lg. ICT Pizza- CHI Style
bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with garlic butter crust
Lg. The Juan Special- CHI Style
red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon
Lg. The MPSITW- CHI Style
Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos
Lg. Taco Pizza- CHI Style
Refried beans, red onions, taco meat, topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side
Lg. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty- CHI Style
Lg 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO - CHI Style
Sides
2 oz Banana Peppers
2 oz Garlic Butter
2 oz Jalapenos
16 OZ cup Ranch Dressing
Dressings
Choose from our Famous Ranch, creamy Italian, fat free ranch, raspberry vinaigrette,balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, Dorothy Lynch French, lite italian, thousand island, caesar, or honey mustard
Lays Plain
2 oz marinara sauce
Chicago Pan Marinara sauce
Kettle Cooked Regular
Lays BBQ
Jalapeno Chips
Voodoo Chips
Parm and Peppers w take out/delivery
Desserts
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Yummy good!
Dessert Pizza w/Apple
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with apple, streusel, topped with white icing. cut into 8 servings.
Dessert Pizza w/Cherry
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with cherries, streusel and topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.
Dessert Pizza w/Chocolate Chip
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with chocolate chips, streusel, topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.
Dessert Pizza w/Cinnamon Streusel
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with cinnamon, streusel, topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.
Dessert Pizza w/Pineapple
12 inch Chicago Pan crust with pineapple, streusel, topped with white icing. cut into 8 servings.
Dessert Styx
6 baked breadstix topped with cinnamon, sugar and icing.
New York Cheese Cake
Yummy New York cheesecake
New York Cheese Cake add Cherries
Yummy New York cheesecake with cherries
New York Cheese Cake add Choco Chips
Yummy New York cheesecake topped with chocolate chips
Dough Patties
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Family owned and operated pizza restaurants since 1981. Dine in, carry out and curbside. Door Dash delivery. Pizza dough made daily. Popular New York style and Chicago Pan crust. Sandwiches, appetizers, salads and desserts. Simply the best!
4041 N Maize Rd, Maize, KS 67101