Knolla's - Wichita imageView gallery
Pizza

Knolla's - Wichita

review star

No reviews yet

111 W DOUGLAS STE 100

WICHITA, KS 67202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

NY Large
Slice & Salad
NY Medium

Appetizers

Cheesy bread, breadsticks, breadsticks with cheese, mozzarella sticks, white meat chicken bites, Italian style wings. Served with Knollas famous Ranch or marinara

Breadstix

$6.00
Bread Stix w/ Cheese

Bread Stix w/ Cheese

$7.50

Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven! Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$11.00

CHEESY BREAD (cut in squares) 14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made fresh daily New York Dough. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Served with Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Knolla's famous Ranch

Mozarrella Cheese Stix

Mozarrella Cheese Stix

$7.50

Crunch breading covering melted mozzarella cheese stix served with Knolla's famous Ranch or Chicago Pan Marinara sauce.

8 Chicken Wings

$16.00

16 Chicken Wings

$30.00

Meatballs

$7.50

1/2 Breadstix

$3.00

1/2 Bread Stix w/ Cheese

$3.50

Sandwiches

Choose from Knollas Italian sub, ham and cheese, turkey, meatball, chicken salad, pulled pork and buffalo chicken sandwiches. We choose the finest meats and cheeses. All of our sandwiches are served with a pickle and your choice of plain or Voodoo kettle chips.
Italian Sub Sandwich

Italian Sub Sandwich

$9.00

Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.

Meatball Sub Sandwich

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$9.00

Fontanini brand meatballs served hot with melted provolone cheese, green peppers, onions, cayenne pepper, and Chicago marinara sauce. Choice of white or wheat bun. Served with pickle spear.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear. Choice of white or wheat bun.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sub

$9.00

Lunch Special

Lunch specials available all day every day. Guess we should change the name huh! Anyways, choose from several different specials! Great deal!

Slice & Salad

$11.00

New York slice with your choice of up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with dressing on the side and 20 oz drink. Upgrade to a house salad available for extra charge.

Slice & Bread Stix

$11.00

New York slice with up to 5 toppings. Served with 3 of our made fresh daily breadstix and a 16 oz drink. Breadstix with mozzarella cheese available for extra charge.

Small Pan & Salad

$11.00

Personal size Chicago pan pizza up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with choice of dressing on the side and a 16 oz. drink. Upgrade to a house salad for extra charge.

Small Pan & Bread Stix

$11.00

Personal size Chicago Pan Pizza with choice up to 5 toppings. Served with 3 of our hot made fresh daily breadstix and a 16 oz drink. Breadstix with cheese for an additional charge.

Sandwich & Breadstix

$11.00

Choose from any of our delicious sandwiches. Served with 3 of our made fresh daily breadstix with choice of marinara or Knolla's famous Ranch on the side and a 16 oz. drink. Breadstix with cheese available for additional charge.

Sandwich & Salad

$11.00

Choose any of our delicious sandwiches Served with a tossed salad with your choice of dressing on the side and a 16 oz drink. Upgrade to house salad for additional charge.

Salads

Fresh cut every day. Your choice of dressing on the side
Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and red onions. choice of dressing on the side.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh cut lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

NY Style Pizza

Top your New York Style pizza with choice of toppings. Knolla's hand tossed New York is our most popular crust, a little thinner than Chicago but not much, made fresh daily, hand pressed with a tangy sauce. Panko bread crumbs on the bottom gives our French bread style crust a bit of a crunch

NY Slice

$4.00

Knollas’s slices are made from our New York Dough. Not skimpy in size, either!

Gluten Free

Gluten Free

$8.25
NY Medium

NY Medium

$13.30

12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices

NY Large

NY Large

$16.00

15 inch pizza cut into 12 slices

NY Giant

NY Giant

$19.00

18 inch pizza cut into 12 slices

Chicago Style Pizza

Our Chicago Pan Crust is a thicker crust, with a hint of sweetness topped with our thicker, a bit more spicy sauce. Dough made fresh every day and cooked to perfection.

Chi Small

$4.50

Chi Medium

$14.80

Chi Large

$17.25

Specialty Pizzas

Choose from our list of popular specialty pizzas on New York style or Chicago Pan crust. Some half and half combinations may not be available

Slice Works

$6.50

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black ollives

Slice Meatlovers

$6.50

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, ham, and beef

Slice Cheeseburger

$6.50

Beef, onion, diced dill pickles, mustard, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Slice Coney Island

$6.50

Chili, onions, diced dill pickles, all-beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$6.50

Marinated Baked white meat chicken, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Knollas famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side

Slice Veggie

$6.50

Red onion, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives

Slice The Mario

$6.50

Chicago Pan marinara sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheese

Slice ICT

$6.50

Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

Slice Juan Special

$6.50

onions, chopped jalapeno, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and diced bacon

Slice MPSITW

$6.50

Italian sausage, red onion, green olives, chunky tomatoes and chopped jalapenos

Slice Chicken Alfredo

$6.50

Ny Slice Pulled Pork

$6.50

Ny Slice Mac and Cheese

$6.50

GF The Works

$10.00

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

GF Meat Lovers

$10.00

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, and beef

GF Cheeseburger

$10.00

beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard, and cheddar cheese

GF Coney Island

$10.00

chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard

GF Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Baked marinated white meat chicken, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side

GF Vegetarian

$10.00

Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

GF The Mario

$10.00

Chicago pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, with cheddar and feta cheese

GF ICT Pizza

$10.00

Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

GF The Juan Special

$10.00

Italian sausage, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

GF The MPSITW

$10.00

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

GF Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Gf Pulled Pork

$10.00

GF 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$10.00

GF 1/2 1/2 BYO

$10.00

Gluten Free Mac&Cheese

$10.00

NY Med Works

$18.30

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

NY Med Meatlovers

$18.30

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef

NY Med Cheeseburger

$18.30

Beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard and cheddar cheese

NY Med Coney Island

$18.30

Chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard

Ny Medium Buffalo Chicken

$18.30

NY Med Vegetarian

$18.30

Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

NY Med Mario

$18.30

Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheeses

NY Med ICT

$18.30

Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ Sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

NY Med Jaun Special

$18.30

Red onions, chopped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon

NY Med MPSITW

$18.30

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

N.Y. Med Chicken Alfredo

$18.30

Ny MdPulled Pork

$18.30

Ny Md Mac & Cheese

$18.30

Ny Md 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$18.30

Ny Md1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO

$18.30

NY Lg. The Works

$23.00

NY Lg. Meat Lovers

$23.00

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, beef

NY Lg. Cheeseburger

NY Lg. Cheeseburger

$23.00

Sauce, beef, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with mustard. It’s really delicious!

NY Lg. Coney Island

$23.00

Chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, Cheddar cheese, Topped with mustard

NY Lg. Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Baked marinated chicken breast, BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with knollas famous ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side

NY Lg. Vegetarian

$23.00

Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

NY Lg. The Mario

$23.00

Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheese.

NY Lg. ICT Pizza

$23.00

Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

NY Lg. The Juan Special

$23.00

Red onions, chomped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and bacon pieces

NY Lg. The MPSITW

$23.00

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, Topped fresh fresh lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese

NY Lg. Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Ny Lg Pulled Pork

$23.00

NY LG Mac & Cheese

$23.00
NY Lg 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

NY Lg 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$23.00

You want a Mario but your friend craves buffalo chicken. Not a problem at Knollas!

NY LG 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO

$23.00

Giant Works

$29.00

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

Giant Meat Lovers

$29.00

Pepperoni, pork and italian sausage, shredded ham and beef

Giant Cheeseburger

$29.00

Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese

Giant Coney Island

$29.00

Chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, Cheddar cheese, topped with mustard

Giant Buffalo Chicken

$29.00

Baked, marinated chicken breast, BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with Knollas famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side.

Giant Vegetarian

$29.00

Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

Giant Mario

$29.00

Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green pepper, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheese

Giant ICT

$29.00

Bacon, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onion, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic crust

Giant Juan Special

$29.00

Red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, Diced bacon and cheddar cheese

Giant MPSITW

$29.00

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, Chopped jalapenos

Ny Gt Pulled Pork

$29.00

Giant Chicken Alfredo

$29.00

Giant Mac & Cheese

$29.00

Giant 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$29.00

Giant 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO

$29.00

CHI Sm. The Works

$7.00

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

CHI Sm. Meat Lovers

$7.00

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef

CHI Sm. Cheeseburger

$7.00

Beef, red onion, diced dill pickles, mustard and cheddar cheese

CHI Sm. Coney Island

$7.00

Chili, red onions, diced pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard

CHI Sm. Buffalo Chicken

$7.00

Baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

CHI Sm. Vegetarian

$7.00

Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

CHI Sm. The Mario

$7.00

Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, Pineapple, chunky tomatoes with cheddar and feta cheese

CHI Sm. ICT

$7.00

Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese, with a garlic butter crust

CHI Sm.Juan Special

$7.00

Red onions, chopped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon

CHI Sm. MPSITW

$7.00

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

CHI Sm. Pulled Pork

$7.00

Seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce

CHI Sm.Chicken Alfredo

$7.00

CHI Sm Mac & Cheese

$7.00

CHI Md. Works

$19.80

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

CHI Md. Meatlovers

$19.80

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredde ham and beef

CHI Md.Coney Island

$19.80

chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, topped with mustard

CHI Md. Buffalo Chicken

$19.80

baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side

CHI Md.Vegetarian

$19.80

Red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

CHI Md. Pulled Pork

$19.80

Seasoned tender pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman's BBQ sauce

CHI Md.The Mario

$19.80

Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes with cheddar and feta cheeses

CHI Md. Juan Special

$19.80

Red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon

CHI Md. MPSITW

$19.80

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos.

CHI Md. Chicken Alfredo

$19.80

CHI Md. ICT

$19.80

Bacon, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, chunky tomatoes, garlic, basil, red onions, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese with garlic butter crust

CHI Md Mac & Cheese

$19.80

CHI Md. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$19.80

CHI Md.1/2 Byo 1/2 Specialty

$19.80

CHI Lg. Works

$24.75

pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

CHI Lg. Meat Lovers

$24.75

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham, and beef

CHI Lg. Cheeseburger

$24.75

beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard and cheddar cheese

CHI Lg. Coney Island

$24.75

chili, red onions, diced dill pickle, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese and topped with mustard

CHI Lg. Buffalo Chicken

$24.75

baked, marinated chicken breast, Cattleman's BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. served with Knolla's famous Ranch or blue cheese on the side

CHI Lg. Vegetarian

$24.75

Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

CHI Lg. Pulled Pork

$24.75

Seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce

CHI Lg. The Mario

$24.75

Chicago Pan sauce, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheeses

CHI Lg. ICT Pizza

$24.75

bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with garlic butter crust

CHI Lg.Juan Special

$24.75

red onions, chopped jalapenos, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and diced bacon

CHI Lg.MPSITW

$24.75

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

CHI Lg. Chicken Alfredo

$24.75

CHI Lg Mac & Cheese

$24.75

CHI Lg. 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$24.75

CHI Lg 1/2 Spec 1/2 BYO

$24.75

Sides

Need extra dressings, side of japs, side of garlic butter or a big 16 oz cup of ranch etc..Your at the right place.

Dressings

$0.75

Choose from our Famous Ranch, creamy Italian, fat free ranch, raspberry vinaigrette,balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, Dorothy Lynch French, lite italian, thousand island, caesar, or honey mustard

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Chicago Pan Marinara sauce

Alfredo

$0.50

20 oz cup Ranch Dressing

$5.25

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.25

Jalapenos

$1.00

Chips

$0.60

Banana Peppers

$0.25

Paper Plates (Quanitity?)

$0.10

Cups

$0.10

Picnic Packs (Quantity?)

$0.10

Chick Salad

$8.00

Parm And Peppers

8oz Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Desserts

Choose from fresh baked cookies, Knollas dessert pizzas made from our flaky, slightly sweet Chicago Pan crust or dessert sticks made from our never frozen, made daily New York dough. Knolla dessert pizzas not available half and half toppings
Cookie Choc Chip

Cookie Choc Chip

$1.00

Yummy good!

Cookie Peanut Butter

Cookie Peanut Butter

$1.00

Brownies

$4.00

Cake by the Slice

$5.50
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Made with our New York dough. 6 dessert sticks. topped with cinnamon, sugar, and icing.

Tiramisu

$5.50

Cannoli

$7.00

SMALL Dessert Pizza

$3.00
MD Dessert Pizza

MD Dessert Pizza

$7.00

12 inch Chicago Pan crust with cinnamon, streusel, topped with white icing. Cut into 8 servings.

Add Cherry (not for dessert pizzas)

$0.50

Add Choc Chips (not for dessert pizzas)

$0.50

1 Cinnamon Rolls

$2.00Out of stock

6 Cinnamon Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

12 Cinnamon Rolls

$15.00Out of stock

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Meat Calzone

$11.00

Vegetable Calzone

$11.00

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.00

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Build Your Own Flatbread

$10.00

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Open Food $5

$5.00

Open Food

$10.00

2 Liters

Choose from 2 liter Pepsi products. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist and Mountain Dew

2L Coke Classic

$3.25

2L Diet Coke

$3.25

2L Dr Pepper

$3.25

2L Diet Dr Pepper

$3.25

2L Orange Fanta\sun Kissed

$3.25

2L Sprite

$3.25

2L Pepsi

$3.25Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25Out of stock

Beer Not Avaiable

Bud Light 3.50

$3.50

Coors Light/Miller Lite 3.50

$3.50

Blue Moon 3.50

$3.50

Michelob Ultra 4.25

$4.25

Stella 4.25

$4.25

Saint Archer Gold 3.50

$3.50

Little Coors (Limited Number Left)

$2.50

Summer Shandy Can 4.25

$4.25

Fountain Drinks

CUP OF WATER

Coke Classic 20oz

$2.95

Barqs Root Beer 20oz

$2.95

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.95

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.95

Diet Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.95

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.95

Hi C Fruit Punch 20oz

$2.95

Sprite 20oz

$2.95

Iced Tea 20oz

$2.00

RED BULL 8oz

$3.00

BLUEBERRY Red Bull 12oz

$4.00

12oz BLUEBERRY Red Bull

$4.00

8 Oz Water Bottle

$0.75

Coffee Not Available

12 Oz

$2.75

16 Oz

$3.75

Wed & Thurs Special

Large- NY Style

$11.00

Tuesday Pizza Special

Lg Ny

Lg Ny

$13.30

12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices

Specialties

12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices

NY Large Works

$18.30

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

NY Large Meatlovers

$18.30

Pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, shredded ham and beef

NY Large Cheeseburger

$18.30

Beef, red onions, diced dill pickle, mustard and cheddar cheese

NY Large Coney Island

$18.30

Chili, red onions, diced dill pickles, all beef hot dogs, cheddar cheese, and topped with mustard

NY Large Buff Chicken

$18.30

Baked, marinated white meat chicken breast, Cattlemens BBQ sauce, diced celery, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with knollas famous ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side

NY Large Vegetarian

$18.30

Red onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives

NY Large Pulled Pork

$18.30

Seasoned pulled pork, bacon, red onions, mozzarella cheese, Cattleman’s BBQ sauce

NY Large Mario

$18.30

Chicago Pan sauce, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, pineapple, chunky tomatoes, cheddar and feta cheeses

NY Large ICT

$18.30

Bacon, Cattleman’s BBQ Sauce, chunky tomatoes, minced garlic, basil, beef, red onions, sunflower seeds, Parmesan cheese with a garlic butter crust

NY Large Jaun Special

$18.30

Red onions, chopped jalapeños, chunky tomatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon

NY Large MPSITW

$18.30

Italian sausage, red onions, green olives, chunky tomatoes, and chopped jalapenos

NY Large Taco

$18.30Out of stock

Refried beans, red onion, and taco meat. Topped with fresh shredded lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa on the side

N.Y. Large Chicken Alfredo

$18.30

NY LG Mac & Cheese

$18.30

Ny Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$18.30

Ny Large 1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO

$18.30
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA, KS 67202

Directions

Gallery
Knolla's - Wichita image

Similar restaurants in your area

Knolla's Pizza - East (Darinda)
orange starNo Reviews
7732 E Central Ave. Wichita, KS 67206
View restaurantnext
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Bradley Fair
orange starNo Reviews
2132 N Rock Road Wichita, KS 67206
View restaurantnext
Gambino's Pizza - Wichita
orange star4.3 • 63
408 North Baltimore Avenue Derby, KS 67037
View restaurantnext
Gambino's Pizza - Andover
orange star4.3 • 381
626 N. Andover Rd. Andover, KS 67002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in WICHITA

Gambino's Pizza - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 2,002
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120 Wichita, KS 67207
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - West St.
orange star4.5 • 1,833
352 S. West St. Wichita, KS 67213
View restaurantnext
The Angry Elephant - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 1,323
756 N Tyler Rd Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - Greenwich
orange star4.5 • 1,112
2350 N Greenwich Rd Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,071
120 N West St Wichita, KS 67203
View restaurantnext
Lotus Leaf Cafe
orange star4.5 • 528
251 N WASHINGTON AVE WICHITA, KS 67202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WICHITA
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston