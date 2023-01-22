Restaurant header imageView gallery

Knot Norm's Newport

review star

No reviews yet

515 Thames St.

Newport, RI 02840

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Fish Tacos Entre
BLT Roll

New Year's Eve Special

Deconstructed Lobster Rolls (5)

$175.00Out of stock

Lobster Roll Kit (Assemble at Home) - Lobster meat (for 5 rolls) - Rolls - Lobster butter - Lemons - Microcelery - Old Bay mayo

Deconstructed Lobster Rolls (10)

$300.00Out of stock

Lobster Roll Kit (Assemble at Home) - Lobster meat (for 10 rolls) - Rolls - Lobster butter - Lemons - Microcelery - Old Bay mayo

Deconstructed Roasted Oysters (12)

$40.00Out of stock

Roasted Oyster Kit (Assemble at Home) - 12 shucked raw oysters - Panko bread crumb mix - Brown butter - Lemon - Chives

Deconstructed Roasted Oysters (24)

$75.00Out of stock

Roasted Oyster Kit (Assemble at Home) - 24 shucked raw oysters - Panko bread crumb mix - Brown butter - Lemon - Chives

Rolls

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Hot lobster steamed and poached in house-made lobster butter. Topped with micro celery and lemon juice. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Copps Island Roll

$20.00

Fried Copps Island oysters served with tartar sauce, dill, little gem lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Steak and Cheese Roll

$14.50

Shaved steak with house-made cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, and shishito peppers. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Brisket Roll

$16.00

Slow cooked brisket in Ssam sauce (Korean BBQ). Topped with pickled cucumbers and pickled red onion. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Fried Chicken Roll

$12.50

Crispy fried chicken, pickled cucumbers, pickled daikon, and togarashi aioli. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Pork Belly Roll

$14.00

Pork belly and flash-pickled cabbage and carrots. Finished with soy ginger caramel sauce and sesame seeds. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Crab Salad Roll

$29.00

Cold lump crab meat with roasted jalapeno and shallot aioli (don't worry - it's not too spicy!). Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

BLT Roll

$12.50

Thick cut bacon, little gem lettuce, and tomato. Finished with yuzu kosho sauce and aioli. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Rice Bowls

Your Knot Norms favorites over sushi rice and a variety of pickled veggies and aioli’s

Lobster Bowl

$38.00

Hot lobster steamed and poached in house-made lobster butter. Served over sushi rice and topped with micro celery and lemon juice.

Brisket Bowl

$20.00

Slow cooked brisket in Ssam sauce (Korean BBQ). Served over sushi rice topped with pickled cucumbers and pickled red onion.

Pork Belly Bowl

$18.00

Pork belly and flash-pickled cabbage and carrots. Served over sushi rice and finished with soy ginger caramel sauce and sesame seeds.

Fried Chicken Bowl

$16.50

Crispy fried chicken, pickled cucumbers, pickled daikon, and togarashi aioli. Served over sushi rice.

Steak and Cheese Bowl

$18.50

Shaved steak with house-made cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, and shishito peppers. Served over sushi rice.

Fried Mahi Bowl

$18.00

Fried mahi with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served over sushi rice and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.

Copps Island Bowl

$24.00

Fried Copps Island oysters served over sushi rice with tartar sauce, dill, little gem lettuce, and diced tomatoes.

Crab Salad Bowl

$20.50

Cold lump crab meat with roasted jalapeno and shallot aioli, served over sushi rice. (Don't worry - it's not too spicy!)

BLT Bowl

$14.00

Thick cut bacon, little gem lettuce, and tomato. Served over sushi rice and finished with yuzu kosho sauce and aioli.

Knot Rolls

8 Jumbo wings tossed with a hot ghost pepper sauce.

Roasted Oysters

$16.00

Copps Island oysters (4) roasted and topped with lemon, shallots, panko and parmesan.

Steamed Clams

$21.00

One dozen steamed little neck clams in an herb butter and white wine reduction broth. Served with our signature toasted New England bun for dipping.

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$15.00

Six jumbo fried chicken wings with togarashi hot oil, garlic, cilantro and lime.

Buffalo Wings (6)

$15.00

Six jumbo fried chicken wings tossed in buffalo style sauce. Topped with house-made blue cheese dressing, pickled carrots, and micro celery.

Miso Ghost Wings (6)

$15.00

Six jumbo fried chicken wings tossed in our miso and ghost pepper hot sauce. Topped with furikake seasoning.

Duck Sauce Wings (6)

$15.00

Six jumbo fried chicken wings tossed in duck sauce and topped with everything but the bagel seasoning and chives.

Fish Tacos Entre

$14.00

Two (2) fried mahi tacos with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.

Single Fish Taco Appetizer

$8.00

One (1) fried mahi taco with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.

Beet and Apple Salad

$13.00

Beet, apple, napa cabbage, little gem lettuce, and pepitas tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette. Drizzled with lime crème fraîche.

Clam Chowder

$8.00

House-made New England clam chowder.

Lobster Bisque

$15.00

House-made lobster bisque.

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy fries with a side of yuzu aioli sauce.

Guppies (Kids Menu)

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with a side of fries.

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Served with a side of fries.

Specials

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Soy Caramel Tofu Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Soy Caramel Tofu Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Beer Brat

$10.00Out of stock

Brisket & Egg

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$16.50

Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Foodies Taco & Chips

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail (4)

$12.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Board For 40 Ppl

$500.00Out of stock

40 Fish Tacos

$320.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Bottles & Cans

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.00

Seltzer Can

$3.00

Seltzer Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Capri Sun

$2.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Can Soda

$3.00

Polar

$3.00

La Croix

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our neighborhood eateries are perfectly located in quintessential Newport, RI and Norwalk, CT to serve you the best New England seafood with a laid-back “fast casual” dining experience. Our menu consists of your favorite New England staples served on our signature toasted bun and highlights fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Website

Location

515 Thames St., Newport, RI 02840

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Knot Norm's image

