Knot Norm's Newport
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our neighborhood eateries are perfectly located in quintessential Newport, RI and Norwalk, CT to serve you the best New England seafood with a laid-back “fast casual” dining experience. Our menu consists of your favorite New England staples served on our signature toasted bun and highlights fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
Location
515 Thames St., Newport, RI 02840
Gallery