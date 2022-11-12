Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

890 Reviews

$$

13211 black mountain rd

San Diego, CA 92129

Caesar
BEYOND Burger
Chicken Sarnie

SPECIALS

Blue Corn Tortillas - Fried Beer-Battered Shrimp - Kiwi Salsa - Jalapeno Lime Slaw - Cotija - Chipotle Aioli
Pumpkin Mole

Pumpkin Mole

$16.95

Chicken Leg Quarter Confit with a Pumpkin Mole sauce and Cilantro-Lime Rice. Garnished with Pickled Onion, Avocado, and Cotija Cheese.

Starters

Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$15.95

Sesame marinated ahi, diced avocado, cucumber cilantro, wonton chips, wasabi, and sambal aioli drizzle. Knotty favorite.

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.95

German Pretzel, Knotty Brewing Blonde Beer Cheese, Knotty Brewing Pale Beer Mustard . Knotty favorite.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$11.95

Cauliflower florets, cornmeal flour, your choice of sweet chili or traditional buffalo drizzle. Vegetarian.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.95

House-made Parmesan crusted cheese and marinara sauce. Vegetarian.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.95
Elote Brussels Sprouts

Elote Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Pepper, Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

Totchos

Totchos

$12.95

Tater Tots, Beer Infused Cheese, Pickled Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Jalapenos, Cilantro. Add Buffalo chicken or BBQ Pulled pork for $4.25. Bacon $2.50

Wings or Tenders

Wings or Tenders

$15.95

Your choice of Traditional Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili, or Dry Rub. Served with buttermilk ranch.

Seasonal Flatbread (New)

Seasonal Flatbread (New)

$13.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Pulled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Garlic Aioli

Carnitas Tacos (New)

Carnitas Tacos (New)

$13.95

Blue Corn Tortillas, Carnitas, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Avocado Salsa, Cilantro

Sausage Trio (New)

Sausage Trio (New)

$15.95

Andouille Sausage, Kielbasa, Cranberry Cognac Sausage, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli, Beer Mustard, Cornichons, Rosemary Sourdough

Greens

Blackened Ahi Salad

Blackened Ahi Salad

$15.95

Seared rare sesame-crusted ahi, Arcadian greens, pickled carrots, edamame, avocado, radish, seaweed salad, pickled ginger and wasabi mayo sesame vinaigrette dressing. Knotty favorite.

Caesar

Caesar

$10.95

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, bacon, served Parmesan, garlic Parmesan croutons and Caesar dressing.

Spinach & Steak Salad

Spinach & Steak Salad

$15.95

Top sirloin steak, spinach, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, golden raisins, shaved fennel and poppy seed dressing.

Kale Quinoa Salad (With Goat Cheese)

Kale Quinoa Salad (With Goat Cheese)

$12.95

Red Rice and Quinoa Mix, Kale, Pomegranate Seeds, Butternut Squash, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Maple Lemon Vinaigrette

Knotty House Salad (New)

Knotty House Salad (New)

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Green Goddess Dressing, Grape Tomato, Fire-Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Avocado

Sandwiches

Knotty Burger

Knotty Burger

$14.95

Our Knotty Tri-Blend Burger Patty, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red onions, Choice of cheese, Toasted brioche bun . Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries. A Knotty favorite. "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)

Barrel Burger

Barrel Burger

$17.95

Wagyu Beef Patty, Blue Cheese Compound Butter, Truffle Aioli, Bacon Jam, Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Muenster, Toasted Brioche Bun, Fries. "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)

BEYOND Burger

BEYOND Burger

$15.45

Plant Based Burger, Lettuce, tomato, red onions, choice of cheese, toasted brioche bun and fries."Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$16.95

Beer Braised Roast Beef, Caramelized onion, Horseradish Cream, Swiss Cheese, House Made Au Jus, Baguette, Served with French Fries.

Panini Grilled Cheese

Panini Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Muenster cheese, English cheddar, gruyere, all melted inside garlic Parmesan sourdough, served with house-made tomato soup. Vegetarian. ."Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)Any sub below will replace the tomato soup.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Hand Cut Top sirloin (cooked medium), Muenster Cheese - Herb Aioli - Caramelized Onion - Grilled Mushroom - Baguette - Fries "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)

Chicken Sarnie

Chicken Sarnie

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun, Served with Regular Natural Cut French Fries. "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)

Knotty Chopped Cheese Sandwich (New)

Knotty Chopped Cheese Sandwich (New)

$14.95

Ground Beef, American Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, Romaine, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Pepperoncini's, Garlic Aioli, and served on a French Roll

Cubano Sandwich (New)

Cubano Sandwich (New)

$15.95

House-made Carnitas, Ham, Swiss, Beer Mustard, Jalapeno Aioli, and Pickles served on a French Roll.

Turkey and Brie Sandwich (New)

Turkey and Brie Sandwich (New)

$14.95

Sliced Turkey, Brie Cheese, Cranberry Aioli, Bacon Jam, and Arugula served on Rosemary Sourdough

Mains

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Beer battered cod, Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries and house-made tartar sauce. "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)

Chicken Pesto Linguine

Chicken Pesto Linguine

$17.95

Free Range Chicken Breast, House-made Pesto Cream Sauce, Linguine Pasta, Parmesan, Red Pepper Flakes, Parsley

Seasonal Mac (New)

$15.95

Pasta Shells, English Cheddar, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Bacon, Garlic, Thyme, Bread Crumbs

Red Snapper (New)

$20.95

Red Snapper, Chorizo and Fennel Risotto, and Saffron Aioli. Served with Rosemary Sourdough

Meat Loaf (New)

$18.95

Chorizo and Beef Meat Loaf, Bacon Jam, Sauteed Rainbow Carrots, Bourbon Glaze, Smashed Potatoes.

Pork Chop (New)

$21.95

10oz Bone-In Pork Chop with a Brown Sugar and Spice Glaze, Roasted Broccolini, Smashed Potatoes, and Pomegranate Balsamic Reduction

Sweets

Carrot Cake (New)

$8.95

Peach Bourbon Glaze Cheesecake w/ Raspberries.

Layered Chocolate Cake (New)

$8.95

Peach Bourbon Glaze Cheesecake w/ Raspberries.

Churros

Churros

$7.95

Dusted Cinnamon Mini Churros, Dulce De Leche & Chocolate Dipping Sauces

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.95

Vanilla Ice Cream w/ Choice of Chocolate Syrup

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Brioche bread and American cheese. Served with french fries.

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids patty, American cheese on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Kids Fish & Chips

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Battered cod, fries and house-made tartar sauce.

Kids Flatbread

Kids Flatbread

$8.00

House-made marinara. Choice of mozzarella or pepperoni and mozzarella.

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Choice of butter and Parmesan or marinara and Parmesan.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta shells with English cheddar, cream and topped with bread crumbs.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

SIDES

Side Fries

$3.00

Sd Rosemary Tots

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

SIDE Cajun Fries

$4.00

Side Parm Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$4.95

Sd Roasted Brussels Sprouts (Without Chicken Stock)

$4.95

Sd Broccolini

$5.50

Sd Broccolini (Without Chicken Stock)

$5.50

Sd Sautéed Carrots

$5.50

Sd Sautéed Carrots (Without Chicken Stock)

$5.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Side Plain Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.95

Side Wagu Burger Patty

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.95

Side Steak

$8.95

Side Cup Soup

$4.50

Side Rosemary Sourdough

$1.95

Horseradish Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side Au Jus ($)

$2.50

N/A Beverage

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Soda Water

GLS OJ

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Yellow Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Kickstart Cold Brew (Can)

$6.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Kid Water

Kid Lemonade

Kid Milk

Kid Coke

Kid Diet Coke

Kid Sprite

Kid Shirley Temple

Soda Water

Kid Roy Rogers

Kid Root Beer

Kid Orange Juice

Kid Apple Juice

Kid Pineapple Juice

NOVA MANGO PINEAPPLE (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.50

Bottle List 2022

Wild Barrel Brewing - Vice Fruit Basket

Wild Barrel Brewing - Vice Fruit Basket

$9.00

ABV - 5.2% Style: Sour/Fruited Berliner Weisse Sour - Fruited Berliner Weisse style ale with Cranberries, Blueberries, Peaches, Passionfruit, Apricots, Boysenberries & Vanilla.

North Park Brewing - Art is Hard

North Park Brewing - Art is Hard

$8.00Out of stock

Style: New England IPA ABV: 6.7% Notes: Our deliciously hazy IPA is loaded with Simcoe, Citra, and Motueka hops expressing juicy tangerine, orange, tropical fruity pineapple and guava! Super juicy with a lusciously smooth mouthfeel brought to you by copious amounts creamy malted oats and heirloom Halcyon malt. Absolutely refreshing with a clean, dry finish.

Maine Brewing - Lunch IPA

Maine Brewing - Lunch IPA

$13.50

ABV: 7% Style: American IPA This “East Coast” version of a West Coast-style IPA. Intense hop flavors and aromas of tropical and citrus fruits and pine dominate. A subtle malt sweetness brings the beer into balance. Lunch is a special whale that has been spotted off the Maine coast since 1982. She has what looks like a bite taken out of her fin, which adds to her unique character. We dedicate this beer to her determination and persistence.

Maine Brewing - Whale Boat IPA

Maine Brewing - Whale Boat IPA

$13.50Out of stock

ABV: 6.5% Style: American IPA Flavor Profile: Aromas of mango, pineapple, grapefruit, and pine. Floral notes of rose and chamomile. Hops: Citra, Mosaic, Columbus, Talus Malt: American 2-Row, Maine Malt House Pilsner, Blue Ox Wheat, Blue Ox Light Munich Notes: Little Whaleboat Islands (made up of Little Whaleboat, Nate and Tuck) are a cluster of 3 small islands and ledges in Casco Bay, a vital link in the chain of protected islands conserved by Maine Coast Heritage Trust. Protection of these islands provides sanctuary to a range of wildlife including seals, seabirds, shorebirds, and wading birds, while preserving a unique place off the coast of Maine for future generations to experience.

Maine Brewing - Peepers Ale

Maine Brewing - Peepers Ale

$13.50

ABV: 5.5% Style:American Pale Ale Notes: Our original hoppy American ale. Dry, clean, well-balanced with generous dose of American hops.

Russian River Brewing -Temptation

Russian River Brewing -Temptation

$16.00

ABV: 7.5% Style: Wild Ale Notes: A blonde ale fermented with a special strain of yeast, then aged in French oak chardonnay barrels. Flavors of wine and oak absorb into the brew throughout twelve months of aging. During this aging process, a secondary fermentation occurs using a yeast strain disliked by most brewers and winemakers called Brettanomyces.

Second Chance Brewing - Fistful of Gummies

Second Chance Brewing - Fistful of Gummies

$8.00

Style: Fruited Kettle Sour ABV: 5% Notes: This one was brewed for all the lovers of both sweet and sour! This fruited kettle sour combines lush flavors of raspberries & blueberries, with a sour finish, for a brew that is nothing short of liquid gummy candy!

Brewdog Brewing - Elvis Juice Grapefruit IPA

Brewdog Brewing - Elvis Juice Grapefruit IPA

$7.50

Style: American IPA ABV: 6.5% An American IPA with a bitter edge that will push your citrus tolerance to the brink and back; Elvis Juice is loaded with tart pithy grapefruit peel. This IPA has a caramel malt base, supporting a full frontal citrus overload - grapefruit peel piled on top of intense us aroma hops. Waves of crashing pine, orange and grapefruit round out this citrus infused IPA. Malts: Cara, Extra Pale Hops: Amarillo, Citra, Magnum, Mosaic, Simcoe

Creative Creature Brewing - Mango Murky Machado IIPA

Creative Creature Brewing - Mango Murky Machado IIPA

$8.00

Style: Hazy DIPA (Double IPA) ABV: 8.5% Baseball is back, so you know what that means. Mango Machado Our favorite Hazy DIPA loaded with mangoes and a hop bite. So pencil Mango Machado in your drinking lineup.

Half Acre Brewing - Double Daisy Cutrer IIPA

Half Acre Brewing - Double Daisy Cutrer IIPA

$9.00

Style: Imperial IPA ABV: 8.2% Notes: Double Daisy Cutter is a monster version of the original Daisy Cutter Pale Ale. A heftier grain bill amps up the weight and double dry hopping insures there's enough hops to recede your gums.

Pure Project Brewing - Force of Nature

Pure Project Brewing - Force of Nature

$8.50

Style: American IPA ABV: 7.5% This murky IPA is loaded with hops from around the world: Nelson Sauvin (New Zealand), Citra, (Washington), and Hallertau Blanc (Germany). Expect a whirlwind of juicy peach, tangerine, and pineapple notes to whisk your senses away.

Pure Project - Super Beta Hazy IPA

$8.50

ABV: 7.2% Style: Murky IPA Our spring-time quarterly core murky IPA is a hop-driven tour de force. We blended a trio of New Zealand-grown hops—Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, and Southern Cross—to impart notes of strawberry, candied pineapple, and delicate rambutan. Paired with a hefty addition of Washington-grown Mosaic hops that deliver notes of white peach and sweet citrus, Super Beta—and spring—couldn’t arrive soon enough.

Burgeon - Whale Hello There IIPA Hazy

Burgeon - Whale Hello There IIPA Hazy

$8.00

Style: New England IPA ABV: 8% Notes: Whale Hello There Hazy DIPA is loaded with Strata, Vic Secret, & Citra and splashes down at a whopping 8% ABV. The brew team gets notes of Red Berries, Pineapple, Peach, Mango, & Starburst candy. Soft & chewy, bangin' with fruit action.

Societe Brewing - Glorious Odds Hazy IPA

Societe Brewing - Glorious Odds Hazy IPA

$8.00

Style: American IPA ABV: 7.5% Brewed with Idaho 7, Mosaic, and Azzaca hops, Glorious Odds is a playful hazy with a boat loads of stone fruit notes. Long lazy summer afternoons pair nicely with this peachy keen pal.

West Brew Brewing - Full Count IPA

West Brew Brewing - Full Count IPA

$8.00

Style: American IPA ABV: 6.7% Made by WestBrew, Full Count is an IPA baseball beer celebrating 2021 Opening Day in San Diego. Full Count has 3 malts and 2 heavy hitter hops in Mosaic and Citra, bringing notes of citrus, blueberry, and mango for a classic IPA taste.

The Bruery Brewing - Mischief IPA

The Bruery Brewing - Mischief IPA

$8.00

Style: Belgian Pale Strong Ale ABV: 8.5% Mischief is a hoppy Belgian-style golden ale. This wickedly good golden ale is fiendishly dry-hopped with American hops to add a layer of complexity and mystery to its fruity, dry Belgian-style character. Citrus and resin diabolically combine with ripe melon, pear and slight peppery spice in a precariously effervescent mixture. Enjoy it, but you’ll want to keep an eye out. Gold Medal – 2016 Great American Beer Festival, American-Belgo-Style Ale.

Chimay Red

Chimay Red

$10.00

Style: Dubbel ABV: 7% The Chimay Red is the oldest of the Chimays. Its coppery color and sweet, fruity taste make it a particularly tasty dark ale.

Delirium

Delirium

$7.00

Style: Belgian Strong Ale ABV: 8.5% The allusion to pink elephants and the choice of names is not due to chance. With a particular character, the unique taste results from triple fermentation and the use of three different yeast strains. Sweet, biscuit malt backbone, supported by pleasant warmth and spice, finishes well rounded, floral, and dry.

Stiegl Radler

Stiegl Radler

$6.00

Style: Fruit and Field Beer ABV: 2.25% Notes: Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler (mixed beer drink) its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher.

Mamitas Tequila Soda - Pineapple

Mamitas Tequila Soda - Pineapple

$7.00

Style: Hard Seltzer ABV: 5% It’s fruity, tropical, and pairs well with day drinking. Hard Seltzer made with real tequila, sparkling water, and a splash of pineapple.

Juneshine Acai Berry

Juneshine Acai Berry

$8.00

Style: Hard Kombucha ABV: 6% Red wine fans, this one's for you. Brewed with organic açaí and blueberries for a subtle earthiness that satisfies like a glass of wine, but refreshes like a JuneShine.

Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma

Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma

$8.00

Style: Hard Kombucha ABV: 6% Notes: Tart, juicy grapefruit, boozy tequila, and just a hint of tropical lime — you can’t get much better than a Paloma. Or can you? Here at JuneShine, we’ve taken the classic Mexican Paloma and introduced it to our beloved hard kombucha, creating their delicious lovechild, the Grapefruit Paloma.

Juneshine Hippie Juice

Juneshine Hippie Juice

$10.00

Style: Hard Kombucha ABV: 6% This psychedelic summer staple features real, organic yumberry, strawberry, and juicy lemon.

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00Out of stock
Cali' Creamin'

Cali' Creamin'

$7.50

Style: Vanilla Cream Ale ABV: 5% Notes: Our flagship offering is golden to pale in color, with low bitterness, medium body, and a white head. Our Cream Ale has redefined the category and made a classic style cool again. We use a bit of Madagascar Vanilla Bean to give it that “Cream Soda” kick. This beer finishes dry despite a subtle perceived sweetness from the Vanilla. Great any time of year. This product is Vegan.

Bitburger Drive

Bitburger Drive

$5.00

Style: Non-Alcoholic Beer Bitburger Drive Alcohol-Free is pure refreshment. The alcohol is carefully removed, but only once the beer has fully matured. Beer is a drink best served cold. What if you could enjoy a cold beer on every occasion? Every occasion even those which demand you to be sober. Bitburger Drive is that drink, my friend. It is a non-alcoholic and healthy beer fit for every occasion.

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bay City Jucci Gang

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails TO GO

DRINK OF THE MONTH

$12.00

"Knotty Buck" This drink combines muddled strawberries with bourbon, citrus, bitters and ginger beer for a cocktail that's simple to make, but even easier to drink.

Blackberry Smash

$11.00

Bourbon, Fresh Blackberry Puree, Fresh Muddled Lemon, Simple Syrup

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

Salt: Salt Rim Glassware: 16oz Beer Pint Build in shaker, pour into salted pint glass 1 ½ oz Sedka Vodka .25 oz lime juice Zing Zang BM Mix Garnish: Celery Lime Wedge

Blue Hawaiian

$11.00

White Rum, Blue Curacao, Creme of Coconut, Pineapple juice

Knotty Mai Tai

$13.00

Light and Dark Rum, Triplesec, Orgeat, Passion, Orange , Guava Juice (POG), topped with fresh squeeze of Lime

Knotty Spritz

$13.00

Prosecco , Aperol, POM Juice Topped: w Soda Water Garnish: Mint Sprig and Pomegranate Perils

Midnight Mojito

$12.00

Lavender Syrup , Blackberry Puree , Fresh Lime, Fresh Mint, Silver Rum

San Diego Breeze

$11.00

Vodka ,Thai Basil & Peppercorn Simple Syrup, Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Southern Charm

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Muddled Orange, 2 Dashes of Bitters, Honey Ginger Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice

Bang Bang

$12.00

Real McCoy Aged Rum, Ginger Syrup, Fresh Lime, 3 dashes Bitters and Fresh OJ

$5 16 oz DRAFT BEERS

Must have I.D. available for all alcoholic beverages.

16 oz 2ND CH FIST OF GUMMIES

$5.00

16 oz BUD LIGHT

$5.00

16 oz CALIDAD LAGER

$5.00

16 oz DUCKFOOT KOOK SLAM

$5.00

16 oz NEWTOPIA APPLE SOIREE CYDER

$5.00

16 oz STONE DAYFALL WHIT

$5.00

16 oz SUPER FRESH PALE

$5.00

16 oz TOPLING GOLIATH PSEUDO SUE

$5.00

16 oz .394 PALE ALE

$5.00

16 oz HARLAND JAPANESE LAGER

$5.00

$5 GLASSES OF WINE

GLS Moscato

$5.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLS Rose

$5.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$5.00

GLS Kim Crawford

$5.00

GLS Red Blend

$5.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$5.00

GLS Malbec

$5.00

GLS Zinfandel

$5.00

GLS Sangria

$5.00

4 oz Red Blend 1/2 oz triplesec 1/2 oz Well Brandy 1/4 oz Lemon juice 1/4 oz simple 1 oz OJ. Build in Shaker, dry. Stir and pour in red wine glass with ice. Garnish with Lemon, Lime wedge in glass and orange slice on the rim of the glass

WINE BOTTLES 30% OFF

BTL House Chard

$19.60

BTL KIM CRAWFORD

$28.00

BTL Moscato

$22.40

BTL Pinot Grigio

$22.40

BTL Rose

$25.20

BTL Sauv Blanc

$22.40

BTL J Lohr Chard

$28.00

BTL House Cab

$19.60

BTL Red Blend

$22.40

BTL Pinot Noir

$25.20

BTL Malbec

$25.20

BTL Zinfandel

$22.40

BTL Josh Craftsman CAB

$28.00

SPARKLING WINES 30% OFF

Chandon Split

$10.00

Rose Chandon Split

$10.00

Prosecco Split

$10.00

Champagne 750ml Bottle

$21.00

Prosecco 750ml Bottle

$21.00

Chandon 750ml Bottle

$35.00

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Established in 2019, Knotty Barrel Rancho Penasquitos is a family and dog friendly bar and restaurant where you will always feel at home. Enjoy our locally-sourced food menu with a twist, a wide array of domestic, imported and local craft beers as well as a full bar. In addition to 4,000 square feet of interior dining space is our 2,000 square foot outdoor patio complete with fire pits and plenty of space. Featuring daily specials, weekend brunch and a kids menu – Knotty Barrel is the perfect spot for any occasion.

Website

Location

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego, CA 92129

Directions

