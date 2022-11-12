- Home
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
890 Reviews
$$
13211 black mountain rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Popular Items
SPECIALS
Starters
Ahi Poke
Sesame marinated ahi, diced avocado, cucumber cilantro, wonton chips, wasabi, and sambal aioli drizzle. Knotty favorite.
Bavarian Pretzel
German Pretzel, Knotty Brewing Blonde Beer Cheese, Knotty Brewing Pale Beer Mustard . Knotty favorite.
Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets, cornmeal flour, your choice of sweet chili or traditional buffalo drizzle. Vegetarian.
Fried Mozzarella
House-made Parmesan crusted cheese and marinara sauce. Vegetarian.
Fried Pickles
Elote Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Pepper, Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro
Totchos
Tater Tots, Beer Infused Cheese, Pickled Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Jalapenos, Cilantro. Add Buffalo chicken or BBQ Pulled pork for $4.25. Bacon $2.50
Wings or Tenders
Your choice of Traditional Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili, or Dry Rub. Served with buttermilk ranch.
Seasonal Flatbread (New)
Mozzarella Cheese, Pulled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Garlic Aioli
Carnitas Tacos (New)
Blue Corn Tortillas, Carnitas, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Avocado Salsa, Cilantro
Sausage Trio (New)
Andouille Sausage, Kielbasa, Cranberry Cognac Sausage, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli, Beer Mustard, Cornichons, Rosemary Sourdough
Greens
Blackened Ahi Salad
Seared rare sesame-crusted ahi, Arcadian greens, pickled carrots, edamame, avocado, radish, seaweed salad, pickled ginger and wasabi mayo sesame vinaigrette dressing. Knotty favorite.
Caesar
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, bacon, served Parmesan, garlic Parmesan croutons and Caesar dressing.
Spinach & Steak Salad
Top sirloin steak, spinach, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, golden raisins, shaved fennel and poppy seed dressing.
Kale Quinoa Salad (With Goat Cheese)
Red Rice and Quinoa Mix, Kale, Pomegranate Seeds, Butternut Squash, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Maple Lemon Vinaigrette
Knotty House Salad (New)
Mixed Greens, Green Goddess Dressing, Grape Tomato, Fire-Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Avocado
Sandwiches
Knotty Burger
Our Knotty Tri-Blend Burger Patty, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red onions, Choice of cheese, Toasted brioche bun . Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries. A Knotty favorite. "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
Barrel Burger
Wagyu Beef Patty, Blue Cheese Compound Butter, Truffle Aioli, Bacon Jam, Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Muenster, Toasted Brioche Bun, Fries. "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
BEYOND Burger
Plant Based Burger, Lettuce, tomato, red onions, choice of cheese, toasted brioche bun and fries."Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
French Dip Sandwich
Beer Braised Roast Beef, Caramelized onion, Horseradish Cream, Swiss Cheese, House Made Au Jus, Baguette, Served with French Fries.
Panini Grilled Cheese
Muenster cheese, English cheddar, gruyere, all melted inside garlic Parmesan sourdough, served with house-made tomato soup. Vegetarian. ."Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)Any sub below will replace the tomato soup.
Steak Sandwich
Hand Cut Top sirloin (cooked medium), Muenster Cheese - Herb Aioli - Caramelized Onion - Grilled Mushroom - Baguette - Fries "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
Chicken Sarnie
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sriracha Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun, Served with Regular Natural Cut French Fries. "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
Knotty Chopped Cheese Sandwich (New)
Ground Beef, American Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, Romaine, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Pepperoncini's, Garlic Aioli, and served on a French Roll
Cubano Sandwich (New)
House-made Carnitas, Ham, Swiss, Beer Mustard, Jalapeno Aioli, and Pickles served on a French Roll.
Turkey and Brie Sandwich (New)
Sliced Turkey, Brie Cheese, Cranberry Aioli, Bacon Jam, and Arugula served on Rosemary Sourdough
Mains
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries and house-made tartar sauce. "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
Chicken Pesto Linguine
Free Range Chicken Breast, House-made Pesto Cream Sauce, Linguine Pasta, Parmesan, Red Pepper Flakes, Parsley
Seasonal Mac (New)
Pasta Shells, English Cheddar, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Bacon, Garlic, Thyme, Bread Crumbs
Red Snapper (New)
Red Snapper, Chorizo and Fennel Risotto, and Saffron Aioli. Served with Rosemary Sourdough
Meat Loaf (New)
Chorizo and Beef Meat Loaf, Bacon Jam, Sauteed Rainbow Carrots, Bourbon Glaze, Smashed Potatoes.
Pork Chop (New)
10oz Bone-In Pork Chop with a Brown Sugar and Spice Glaze, Roasted Broccolini, Smashed Potatoes, and Pomegranate Balsamic Reduction
Sweets
Kids
Kids Grilled Cheese
Brioche bread and American cheese. Served with french fries.
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids patty, American cheese on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Kids Fish & Chips
Battered cod, fries and house-made tartar sauce.
Kids Flatbread
House-made marinara. Choice of mozzarella or pepperoni and mozzarella.
Kids Pasta
Choice of butter and Parmesan or marinara and Parmesan.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Pasta shells with English cheddar, cream and topped with bread crumbs.
Kids Chicken Tenders
SIDES
Side Fries
Sd Rosemary Tots
Side Sweet Potato Fries
SIDE Cajun Fries
Side Parm Fries
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Side Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Sd Roasted Brussels Sprouts (Without Chicken Stock)
Sd Broccolini
Sd Broccolini (Without Chicken Stock)
Sd Sautéed Carrots
Sd Sautéed Carrots (Without Chicken Stock)
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side Plain Mac n Cheese
Side Burger Patty
Side Wagu Burger Patty
Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Steak
Side Cup Soup
Side Rosemary Sourdough
Horseradish Blue Cheese Sauce
Side Au Jus ($)
N/A Beverage
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Rootbeer
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Tonic Water
Soda Water
GLS OJ
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Yellow Red Bull
Coffee
Decaf
Ginger Beer
Kickstart Cold Brew (Can)
Apple Juice
Kid Water
Kid Lemonade
Kid Milk
Kid Coke
Kid Diet Coke
Kid Sprite
Kid Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Kid Roy Rogers
Kid Root Beer
Kid Orange Juice
Kid Apple Juice
Kid Pineapple Juice
NOVA MANGO PINEAPPLE (Non-Alcoholic)
Bottle List 2022
Wild Barrel Brewing - Vice Fruit Basket
ABV - 5.2% Style: Sour/Fruited Berliner Weisse Sour - Fruited Berliner Weisse style ale with Cranberries, Blueberries, Peaches, Passionfruit, Apricots, Boysenberries & Vanilla.
North Park Brewing - Art is Hard
Style: New England IPA ABV: 6.7% Notes: Our deliciously hazy IPA is loaded with Simcoe, Citra, and Motueka hops expressing juicy tangerine, orange, tropical fruity pineapple and guava! Super juicy with a lusciously smooth mouthfeel brought to you by copious amounts creamy malted oats and heirloom Halcyon malt. Absolutely refreshing with a clean, dry finish.
Maine Brewing - Lunch IPA
ABV: 7% Style: American IPA This “East Coast” version of a West Coast-style IPA. Intense hop flavors and aromas of tropical and citrus fruits and pine dominate. A subtle malt sweetness brings the beer into balance. Lunch is a special whale that has been spotted off the Maine coast since 1982. She has what looks like a bite taken out of her fin, which adds to her unique character. We dedicate this beer to her determination and persistence.
Maine Brewing - Whale Boat IPA
ABV: 6.5% Style: American IPA Flavor Profile: Aromas of mango, pineapple, grapefruit, and pine. Floral notes of rose and chamomile. Hops: Citra, Mosaic, Columbus, Talus Malt: American 2-Row, Maine Malt House Pilsner, Blue Ox Wheat, Blue Ox Light Munich Notes: Little Whaleboat Islands (made up of Little Whaleboat, Nate and Tuck) are a cluster of 3 small islands and ledges in Casco Bay, a vital link in the chain of protected islands conserved by Maine Coast Heritage Trust. Protection of these islands provides sanctuary to a range of wildlife including seals, seabirds, shorebirds, and wading birds, while preserving a unique place off the coast of Maine for future generations to experience.
Maine Brewing - Peepers Ale
ABV: 5.5% Style:American Pale Ale Notes: Our original hoppy American ale. Dry, clean, well-balanced with generous dose of American hops.
Russian River Brewing -Temptation
ABV: 7.5% Style: Wild Ale Notes: A blonde ale fermented with a special strain of yeast, then aged in French oak chardonnay barrels. Flavors of wine and oak absorb into the brew throughout twelve months of aging. During this aging process, a secondary fermentation occurs using a yeast strain disliked by most brewers and winemakers called Brettanomyces.
Second Chance Brewing - Fistful of Gummies
Style: Fruited Kettle Sour ABV: 5% Notes: This one was brewed for all the lovers of both sweet and sour! This fruited kettle sour combines lush flavors of raspberries & blueberries, with a sour finish, for a brew that is nothing short of liquid gummy candy!
Brewdog Brewing - Elvis Juice Grapefruit IPA
Style: American IPA ABV: 6.5% An American IPA with a bitter edge that will push your citrus tolerance to the brink and back; Elvis Juice is loaded with tart pithy grapefruit peel. This IPA has a caramel malt base, supporting a full frontal citrus overload - grapefruit peel piled on top of intense us aroma hops. Waves of crashing pine, orange and grapefruit round out this citrus infused IPA. Malts: Cara, Extra Pale Hops: Amarillo, Citra, Magnum, Mosaic, Simcoe
Creative Creature Brewing - Mango Murky Machado IIPA
Style: Hazy DIPA (Double IPA) ABV: 8.5% Baseball is back, so you know what that means. Mango Machado Our favorite Hazy DIPA loaded with mangoes and a hop bite. So pencil Mango Machado in your drinking lineup.
Half Acre Brewing - Double Daisy Cutrer IIPA
Style: Imperial IPA ABV: 8.2% Notes: Double Daisy Cutter is a monster version of the original Daisy Cutter Pale Ale. A heftier grain bill amps up the weight and double dry hopping insures there's enough hops to recede your gums.
Pure Project Brewing - Force of Nature
Style: American IPA ABV: 7.5% This murky IPA is loaded with hops from around the world: Nelson Sauvin (New Zealand), Citra, (Washington), and Hallertau Blanc (Germany). Expect a whirlwind of juicy peach, tangerine, and pineapple notes to whisk your senses away.
Pure Project - Super Beta Hazy IPA
ABV: 7.2% Style: Murky IPA Our spring-time quarterly core murky IPA is a hop-driven tour de force. We blended a trio of New Zealand-grown hops—Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, and Southern Cross—to impart notes of strawberry, candied pineapple, and delicate rambutan. Paired with a hefty addition of Washington-grown Mosaic hops that deliver notes of white peach and sweet citrus, Super Beta—and spring—couldn’t arrive soon enough.
Burgeon - Whale Hello There IIPA Hazy
Style: New England IPA ABV: 8% Notes: Whale Hello There Hazy DIPA is loaded with Strata, Vic Secret, & Citra and splashes down at a whopping 8% ABV. The brew team gets notes of Red Berries, Pineapple, Peach, Mango, & Starburst candy. Soft & chewy, bangin' with fruit action.
Societe Brewing - Glorious Odds Hazy IPA
Style: American IPA ABV: 7.5% Brewed with Idaho 7, Mosaic, and Azzaca hops, Glorious Odds is a playful hazy with a boat loads of stone fruit notes. Long lazy summer afternoons pair nicely with this peachy keen pal.
West Brew Brewing - Full Count IPA
Style: American IPA ABV: 6.7% Made by WestBrew, Full Count is an IPA baseball beer celebrating 2021 Opening Day in San Diego. Full Count has 3 malts and 2 heavy hitter hops in Mosaic and Citra, bringing notes of citrus, blueberry, and mango for a classic IPA taste.
The Bruery Brewing - Mischief IPA
Style: Belgian Pale Strong Ale ABV: 8.5% Mischief is a hoppy Belgian-style golden ale. This wickedly good golden ale is fiendishly dry-hopped with American hops to add a layer of complexity and mystery to its fruity, dry Belgian-style character. Citrus and resin diabolically combine with ripe melon, pear and slight peppery spice in a precariously effervescent mixture. Enjoy it, but you’ll want to keep an eye out. Gold Medal – 2016 Great American Beer Festival, American-Belgo-Style Ale.
Chimay Red
Style: Dubbel ABV: 7% The Chimay Red is the oldest of the Chimays. Its coppery color and sweet, fruity taste make it a particularly tasty dark ale.
Delirium
Style: Belgian Strong Ale ABV: 8.5% The allusion to pink elephants and the choice of names is not due to chance. With a particular character, the unique taste results from triple fermentation and the use of three different yeast strains. Sweet, biscuit malt backbone, supported by pleasant warmth and spice, finishes well rounded, floral, and dry.
Stiegl Radler
Style: Fruit and Field Beer ABV: 2.25% Notes: Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler (mixed beer drink) its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher.
Mamitas Tequila Soda - Pineapple
Style: Hard Seltzer ABV: 5% It’s fruity, tropical, and pairs well with day drinking. Hard Seltzer made with real tequila, sparkling water, and a splash of pineapple.
Juneshine Acai Berry
Style: Hard Kombucha ABV: 6% Red wine fans, this one's for you. Brewed with organic açaí and blueberries for a subtle earthiness that satisfies like a glass of wine, but refreshes like a JuneShine.
Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma
Style: Hard Kombucha ABV: 6% Notes: Tart, juicy grapefruit, boozy tequila, and just a hint of tropical lime — you can’t get much better than a Paloma. Or can you? Here at JuneShine, we’ve taken the classic Mexican Paloma and introduced it to our beloved hard kombucha, creating their delicious lovechild, the Grapefruit Paloma.
Juneshine Hippie Juice
Style: Hard Kombucha ABV: 6% This psychedelic summer staple features real, organic yumberry, strawberry, and juicy lemon.
Coors Light
Corona
Guinness
Cali' Creamin'
Style: Vanilla Cream Ale ABV: 5% Notes: Our flagship offering is golden to pale in color, with low bitterness, medium body, and a white head. Our Cream Ale has redefined the category and made a classic style cool again. We use a bit of Madagascar Vanilla Bean to give it that “Cream Soda” kick. This beer finishes dry despite a subtle perceived sweetness from the Vanilla. Great any time of year. This product is Vegan.
Bitburger Drive
Style: Non-Alcoholic Beer Bitburger Drive Alcohol-Free is pure refreshment. The alcohol is carefully removed, but only once the beer has fully matured. Beer is a drink best served cold. What if you could enjoy a cold beer on every occasion? Every occasion even those which demand you to be sober. Bitburger Drive is that drink, my friend. It is a non-alcoholic and healthy beer fit for every occasion.
Michelob Ultra
Bay City Jucci Gang
Specialty Cocktails TO GO
DRINK OF THE MONTH
"Knotty Buck" This drink combines muddled strawberries with bourbon, citrus, bitters and ginger beer for a cocktail that's simple to make, but even easier to drink.
Blackberry Smash
Bourbon, Fresh Blackberry Puree, Fresh Muddled Lemon, Simple Syrup
BLOODY MARY
Salt: Salt Rim Glassware: 16oz Beer Pint Build in shaker, pour into salted pint glass 1 ½ oz Sedka Vodka .25 oz lime juice Zing Zang BM Mix Garnish: Celery Lime Wedge
Blue Hawaiian
White Rum, Blue Curacao, Creme of Coconut, Pineapple juice
Knotty Mai Tai
Light and Dark Rum, Triplesec, Orgeat, Passion, Orange , Guava Juice (POG), topped with fresh squeeze of Lime
Knotty Spritz
Prosecco , Aperol, POM Juice Topped: w Soda Water Garnish: Mint Sprig and Pomegranate Perils
Midnight Mojito
Lavender Syrup , Blackberry Puree , Fresh Lime, Fresh Mint, Silver Rum
San Diego Breeze
Vodka ,Thai Basil & Peppercorn Simple Syrup, Fresh Grapefruit Juice
Southern Charm
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Muddled Orange, 2 Dashes of Bitters, Honey Ginger Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice
Bang Bang
Real McCoy Aged Rum, Ginger Syrup, Fresh Lime, 3 dashes Bitters and Fresh OJ
$5 16 oz DRAFT BEERS
$5 GLASSES OF WINE
GLS Moscato
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS Rose
GLS Sauv Blanc
GLS Kim Crawford
GLS Red Blend
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Malbec
GLS Zinfandel
GLS Sangria
4 oz Red Blend 1/2 oz triplesec 1/2 oz Well Brandy 1/4 oz Lemon juice 1/4 oz simple 1 oz OJ. Build in Shaker, dry. Stir and pour in red wine glass with ice. Garnish with Lemon, Lime wedge in glass and orange slice on the rim of the glass
WINE BOTTLES 30% OFF
SPARKLING WINES 30% OFF
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Established in 2019, Knotty Barrel Rancho Penasquitos is a family and dog friendly bar and restaurant where you will always feel at home. Enjoy our locally-sourced food menu with a twist, a wide array of domestic, imported and local craft beers as well as a full bar. In addition to 4,000 square feet of interior dining space is our 2,000 square foot outdoor patio complete with fire pits and plenty of space. Featuring daily specials, weekend brunch and a kids menu – Knotty Barrel is the perfect spot for any occasion.
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego, CA 92129