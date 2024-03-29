KNOTZ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Knotz Pretzels, where the art of pretzel-making meets culinary craftsmanship! At Knotz Pretzels, we take pride in creating artisan, handcrafted pretzels that are not just a snack but an experience. Our skilled bakers meticulously craft each pretzel, ensuring a perfect blend of softness and chewiness in every bite. Indulge in our stuffed pretzels with savory or sweet fillings. Pair them with our comforting soups and fresh salads for a satisfying meal.
Location
1871 E Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT 84117
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tosh's Ramen - Tosh's Ramen Holladay
No Reviews
1963 E Murray Holladay road Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurant
Pig Kitchen Venue / WB's Coffee, Cocktails & Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop / Senpai - Holladay
No Reviews
1968 E Murray Holladay Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Holladay
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant