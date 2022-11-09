  • Home
Knowledge Perk Coffee Fort Mill Fort Mill 900 Crossroads Plaza

No reviews yet

900 Crossroads Plaza

Tega Cay, SC 29708

Latte
Flavored Latte
Breakfast Empanada

Light Roast Brewed

Light Roast

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Dark Roast Brewed

Dark Roast

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cold Brew 1/2 Gal

$19.95

Cold Brew Float

Vanilla

$6.95

Caramel

$7.45

Flight

Fall Flight

$9.95

Fall Flight with Ice cream

$11.95

Milk

12 oz Milk

$1.95

Espresso

Cappuccino

$4.35

Cortado

$3.95

Single Espresso

$1.25

Double Espresso

$2.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Fire on Ice

$3.95

Latte

$4.50+

Flavored Latte

$4.95+

Small Honey Badger

$4.95+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Steamer

$4.25+

Americano

$3.50+

Cafe Latte 1/2 Gal

$24.95

Affogato

vanilla

$5.95

caramel

$6.45

Food

CinnaSwirl

$4.95

Brulee

$4.45

Oatmeal Bar

$2.95

Mocha Torte

$5.75

S'mores Cookie

$2.95

Breakfast Empanada

$4.95

Lunch Empanada

$5.95

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.95

Teas

Hot Brewed Tea

$3.00+

Hand Shaken Iced Tea

$3.10+

ThA au Lait

$3.95+

Chai Tea

$4.50+

Ice Perk (Copy)

Flavored Ice Perk

$5.85+

Chai Ice Perk

$5.45+

Coffee Ice Perk

$4.95+

Snow Perk

$4.95+

Whole Bean

Accelerate whole bean

$19.95

Peru whole bean

$19.95

Brazil whole bean

$19.95

Burn Rate whole bean

$19.95

Colombia whole bean

$19.95

Costa Rica whole bean

$19.95

Marcala Decaf

$19.95

Ethiopia whole bean

$19.95

IPO whole bean

$19.95

Sumatra whole bean

$19.95

Tanzania whole bean

$19.95

Yosef's Roast Whole Bean

$19.95

Sashay Coffee Bags

$1.50

Garnet and Gold Whole Bean

$19.95

Black Honey Whole Bean

$22.95

Galaxy Honey Whole Bean

$17.95

Carolina Dream Bean Redemption

$19.95

This is only for DREAM BEAN bag redemptions.

Mexican

$17.95

Birdie Blend

$19.95

Andres Cardona Natural

$23.95

Garnet & Gold

$19.95

K Cups

Brazil Pods

$14.95

Burn Rate Pods

$14.95

Costa Rica Pods

$14.95

IPO Pods

$14.95

Merch

12oz Mug

$12.95

16oz Pint Glass

$9.95

1L Syrup

$15.89

25cl Syrup

$7.48

Sticker

$1.00

V60 Filter 100ct

$6.99

AeroFilter

$4.99

Camper Mug

$12.95

Burlap Coffee Bag

$5.00

More Merch

Wu Checklist T

$15.00

Black Hoodie

$32.00

Gray Pull-Over

$30.00

Beanie

$20.00

Dad Hat (White)

$15.99

Trucker Hat (Black/Gray)

$17.99

Camper Hat (Black)

$19.99

Fellow Mug

$30.00

Fellow Canister

$35.00

Fellow Kettle

$149.95

Chemex

$49.95

Syphon

$74.99

Weekender Shirt

$15.00

V-60 Dripper

$17.00

Tank top

$15.00

Bucket Hat

$20.00

Green Coffee Beans

BRAZIL DIY

$0.75

BRAZIL Walk-in

$0.59

COLOMBIA DIY

$0.75

COLOMBIA Walk-in

$0.59

COSTA RICA DIY

$0.75

COSTA RICA Walk in

$0.59

DECAF DIY

$0.75

DECAF Walk-in

$0.59

ETHIOPIA DIY

$0.75

ETHIOPIA Walk-in

$0.59

SUMATRA DIY

$0.75

SUMATRA Walk-in

$0.59

TANZANIA DIY

$0.75

TANZANIA Walk-in

$0.59

Bus Events

Small Bus Drink

$4.00

Large Bus Drink

$5.00

Pastry

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Hot Brew

$4.00

Birdie Blend

$20.00

Spiked

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 Crossroads Plaza, Tega Cay, SC 29708

Directions

