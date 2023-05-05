  • Home
A map showing the location of Knowledge Perk Coffee- Columbia 1527 Gervais StreetView gallery

Knowledge Perk Coffee- Columbia 1527 Gervais Street

No reviews yet

1527 Gervais Street

Columbia, SC 29201

Popular Items

Toffee Crunch

$4.95+

Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Spinach and Feta Pinwheel

$4.95

Seasonal Flavors

Seasonal

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Shaker

$5.85

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$5.35+

Matcha Latte

$5.55+

Peach Green Tea

$3.57+

Cold Brew Lemonade

$5.25+Out of stock

Seasonal Iced Flight

Seasonal Flight

$12.95

Food

CinnaSwirl

$4.95Out of stock

Banana Nut Loaf

$3.95

Blueberry Brûleé

$4.45Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Spinach and Feta Pinwheel

$4.95

Breakfast Empanada*

$5.50

Brewed Coffee

Light Roast Brewed

Light Roast

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Dark Roast Brewed

Dark Roast

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cold Brew 1/2 Gal

$19.95

Espresso Beverages

Espresso

Single Espresso

$1.25

Double Espresso

$2.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.95

Fire on Ice

$3.95

Americano

$3.50+

Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.50+

Caramel Latte

$4.95+

Chocolate Cherry Latte

$4.95+

Cinnamon Latte

$4.95+

Hazelnut Latte

$4.95+

Lavender Latte

$4.95+

Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.95+

Sugar Free Caramel

$4.95+

Sugar Free Mocha

$4.95+

Sugar Free Vanilla

$4.95+

Toffee Crunch

$4.95+

Vanilla

$4.95+

Vanilla Lavender

$4.95+

White Mocha

$4.95+

Honey Badger

$4.95+

Cafe Latte 1/2 Gal

$24.95

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.35

Teas

Hot Brewed Tea

$3.00+

Hand Shaken Iced Tea

$3.10+

ThA au Lait

$3.95+

Chai Tea

$4.50+

Ice Perks

Ice Perk

Flavored Ice Perk

$5.85+

Chai Ice Perk

$5.45+

Coffee Ice Perk

$4.95+

Snow Perk

$4.95+

Milk and Other Options

Milk Options

12 oz Milk

$1.95

Steamer

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Whole Bean

Peru Whole Bean

$19.95

Brazil Whole Bean

$19.95

Burn Rate Whole Bean

$19.95

Colombia Whole Bean

$19.95

Costa Rica Whole Bean

$19.95

Marcala Decaf Whole Bean

$19.95

Ethiopia Whole Bean

$19.95

IPO Whole Bean

$19.95

Sumatra Whole Bean

$19.95

Tanzania Whole Bean

$19.95

Yosef's Roast Whole Bean

$19.95

Garnet and Gold Whole Bean

$19.95

Mexican Whole Bean

$17.95

Andres Cardona Natural Whole Bean

$23.95

Guatemala

$17.95

UVI

$19.95

Charlotte FC

$19.95

Birdie Blend

$19.95

Wells Fargo

hot brew

$4.99

cold brew

$6.99

birdie blend

$19.99

irish coffee

$12.99

pink russian

$11.99

extra shot

$6.99

Tumbler

$29.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1527 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

