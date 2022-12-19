  • Home
A map showing the location of Knowledge Perk Coffee- McAdenville 103 Main Street

Knowledge Perk Coffee- McAdenville 103 Main Street

No reviews yet

103 Main Street

McAdenville, NC 28012

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Seasonal Latte

Campfire S'mores

$5.35+

Boozy Eggnog

$5.35+

Mayan Mocha

$5.35+

Candy Cane White Mocha

$5.35+

Tropical Christmas

$5.35+

Seasonal Flight

Seasonal Flight

$12.95

Food

CinnaSwirl

$4.95

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.95

Blueberry Brulee

$4.45

Breakfast Empanada

$4.95

Lunch Empanada

$5.95

S'mores Cookie

$2.95

Mocha Torte

$5.75

Light Roast Brewed

Light Roast

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Dark Roast Brewed

Dark Roast

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cold Brew 1/2 Gal

$19.95

Espresso

Single Espresso

$1.25

Double Espresso

$2.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.95

Fire on Ice

$3.95

Americano

$3.50+

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Caramel Latte

$4.95+

Chocolate Cherry Latte

$4.95+

Cinnamon Latte

$4.95+

Hazelnut Latte

$4.95+

Lavender Latte

$4.95+

Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.95+

Sugar Free Caramel

$4.95+

Sugar Free Mocha

$4.95+

Sugar Free Vanilla

$4.95+

Toffee Crunch

$4.95+

Vanilla

$4.95+

Vanilla Lavender

$4.95+

White Mocha

$4.95+

Honey Badger

$4.95+

Cafe Latte 1/2 Gal

$24.95

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.35

Affogato

Vanilla

$5.95

Caramel

$6.45

Teas

Hot Brewed Tea

$3.00+

Hand Shaken Iced Tea

$3.10+

ThA au Lait

$3.95+

Chai Tea

$4.50+

Ice Perk

Flavored Ice Perk

$5.85+

Chai Ice Perk

$5.45+

Coffee Ice Perk

$4.95+

Snow Perk

$4.95+

Milk Options

12 oz Milk

$1.95

Steamer

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Whole Bean

Christmasville Whole Bean

$21.95

Peru Whole Bean

$19.95

Brazil Whole Bean

$19.95

Burn Rate Whole Bean

$19.95

Colombia Whole Bean

$19.95

Costa Rica Whole Bean

$19.95

Marcala Decaf Whole Bean

$19.95

Ethiopia Whole Bean

$19.95

IPO Whole Bean

$19.95

Sumatra Whole Bean

$19.95

Tanzania Whole Bean

$19.95

Yosef's Roast Whole Bean

$19.95

Garnet and Gold Whole Bean

$19.95

Mexican Whole Bean

$17.95

Andres Cardona Natural Whole Bean

$23.95

Garnet & Gold Whole Bean

$19.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 Main Street, McAdenville, NC 28012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

