Knox Pizza and Tap 100 Knox ct Denver CO 80219

25 Reviews

$$

100 Knox ct

Denver, CO 80219

Popular Items

20" Build your own
Pizza by the Slice
Mozzarella sticks

Pizza

20" Build your own

$17.99

Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella

1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own

$17.99

Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella

The Barnum

$22.99

Pepperoni, Jalapeno, & Pineapple

The Works

$28.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, White onion, & Black Olive

The Veggie Works

$25.99

Green Pepper, Mushroom, White Onion, Tomato, & Black Olive

The Marg

$22.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, & Fresh Basil

Da' Meats

$27.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, & Bacon

Hawaiian

$21.50

10" Gluten Free

$11.99

20" Vegan Pizza

$19.99

Pizza by the Slice

$3.00

Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella

Specialty Slice

$4.50

Apps

1/2 lb Wings

$7.99

1 lb Wings

$15.99

Mozzarella sticks

$6.99

Comes with Pizza Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Comes with Ranch

Onion Rings

$5.99

Comes with Ranch

Side Meatballs

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$4.49

Garlic Cheese bread

$5.49

Salads

House Italian with chicken

$10.99

House Italian Salad

$8.99

Pepperoni, Mozz. Cheese, Blue cheese in dressing cannot substitute

Caesar with chicken

$10.99

Romaine, Croutons, and Parmeasan Cheese

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Knox Salad

$8.99

Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato

Knox Salad with chicken

$10.99

Side House Italian Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Knox Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches

Garlic Bread, Sauce, Meat choice or veggie choice, and Mozzarella,

Meatball Sand.

$8.99

Garlic Bread, Sauce, Meat, and Mozzarella

Pepperoni Sand

$8.99

Garlic Bread, Sauce, Meat, and Mozzarella

Sausage Sand

$8.99

Garlic Bread, Sauce, Meat, and Mozzarella

Veggie Sand

$8.99

Garlic Bread, Sauce, Green Bell, White onion, Mushroom, Tomato, and Mozzarella

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

$5.00

Cookies

$5.00

Ice cream Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$6.00

Fudge Brownie

$4.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Italian

$0.75

Side House Italian

$0.75

Sd Ceasar

$0.75

Side Garlic Parm

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Orange Sauce

$0.75

Side Station 20

$0.75

Sd. Jalapenos

$0.75

Sd. Pepperoncinis

$0.75

Dough Ball

$8.00

16 oz. Pizza Sauce

$4.00

320z. Pizza Sauce

$8.00

Side Chicken Breast

$4.00

Meatballs

$5.00

Draft

Modelo

$5.00

Dos XX Amber

$5.00

Odell IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

No Coast IPA

$6.00

Senor Pina

$6.00

Octfest

$6.00

Mexican Lager

$6.00

Bottle/Can

DosXX Lager

$4.00

Coors O.G.

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Add a glass

Whiteclaw Mango

$6.00

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Cider can

$6.00

Modelo

$4.00

Dales Pale Ale

$5.00

Drinks

Sangria

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Qt Marg

$35.00

Qt Sangria

$35.00

Qt Paloma

$35.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

D Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.00

Jarrito Lime

$3.00

Jarrito Strawberry

$3.00

Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

HH Items

HH cheese & draft

$7.00

HH cheese & Cocktail

$10.00

Mini Bottles

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Special slice/salad

1 topping slice/Side Salad/Soda

$10.00

1 topping slice/Side Salad/Draft

$12.50

1 topping slice/Side salad/Can

$11.50

1 top/Side salad/Cocktail

$15.00

1 topping/ Side Salad/Wine

$14.50

Slice/Soda

1 Topping Slice/ Soda

$6.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Knox ct, Denver, CO 80219

Directions

Knox Pizza and Tap image

