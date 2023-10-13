Knox Brew Hub
20 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
421 Union Ave., Knoxville, TN 37902
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Myrtles- Market Square - 13 Market Square
No Reviews
13 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurant