Sandwiches

Knuckie's Hoagies Milton

12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 100

Milton, GA 30004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hoagies-

#1 Turkey & Swiss

$6.45+

Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#2 Ham & Provolone

$5.95+

Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#3 Roast Beef & Provolone

$6.95+

Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#4 Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast and Provolone

$6.45+

Deli Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#5 Pepperoni, Salami, & Provolone

$5.45+

Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

#6 Turkey, Ham, & Swiss

$7.45+

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#7 B.L.T.

$5.25+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#8 The Veggie

$5.45+

Provolone Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Banana, Peppers, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Knuckies O&V

#9 Knuckies Chicken Salad

$6.25+

Knuckies Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato

#10 The Ultimate!

$11.75

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & Knuckies O&V

#11 The Knuckie!

$7.95+

Loaded with Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing

#12 Original Italian

$7.45+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cherry Pepper Relish, Oregano, Knuckies O&V

#13 Cheese Steak

$9.95

Freshly shaved USDA choice steak & White American Cheese

#14 Pressed Cuban

$8.95

Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, & mayo

#15 Pressed Gaucho

$9.75

A pressed roasted pork, melted provolone banana peppers, mayo, & freshly made chimichurri

#16 Chipotle Turkey Club

$6.75+

Heated Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Banana Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo

#17 Blazon Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.75+

Buffalo chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, onion, provolone, lettuce, tomato drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch

M&C #1 Turkey & Swiss

$5.45+

M&C #2 Ham & Provolone

$4.95+

M&C #3 Roast Beerf & Prov

$5.95+

M&C #4 Blazin Chicken &Prov

$5.45+

M&C #5 Pepperoni & Prov

$4.45+

M&C #6 Turkay, Ham & Swiss

$6.45+

Salads & Soups

Fresh Garden Salad

$6.25

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, & onion

Antipasto Salad

$9.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, mixed greens, onion, tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers, & oregano

Chef Salad

$9.95

turkey, ham, smoked bacon, Swiss, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, & onions

Market Salad

$9.95

turkey, smoked bacon, smashed avocado, Swiss, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, & onions

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.50

Sides

Chips

$1.75

Chicken Salad

$4.25

Coleslaw

$1.75

Bread

$1.25

Desserts

Milkshake

$3.75

Cookie

$1.50

Mama's Banana Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.45

Aquafina

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.45

Red Bull

$3.25

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.25

Organic Milk

$2.45

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.45

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.95

Kids Meal w/ Shake

$8.95Out of stock

Candy, Snacks & More..

Rice Krispy

$2.25

Gummy Bears

$3.00

Snickers

$2.25

Regular Box Lunches

Your choice of the #1,2,3,5,7 or 8 hoagie, a bag of chips and a cookie

BL #1 Turkey & Swiss

$10.95

BL #2 Ham & Prov

$10.95

BL #4 Buffalo Chicken & Prov

$10.95

BL #8 The Veggie

$10.95

Gourmet Box Lunches

Your choice of the #9,10,15 or 17 hoagie, a bag of chips and a cookie

BL #6 Turkey, Ham & Swiss

$11.95

BL #12 Original Italian

$11.95

BL #16 Chipotle Turkey Club

$11.95

M&C Box Lunches

Your choice of the Meat and Cheese only hoagie (ham, turkey, salami or cheese), a bag of chips and a cookie

BL M&C Turk& Swiss

$8.95

BL M&C Ham&Prov

$8.95

BL M&C Salami& Prov

$8.95

BL M&C Cheese

$8.95

Party Platters

Org Platter

$39.00

Gourmet Platter

$46.00

M&C Platter

$29.00

Dozen Cookies

$15.99

Catering Salad

$24.99

Chips

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 4:15 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:15 pm
Locally owned; Hoagies served up in our famous roll; Slicing premium Boar's Head meats &cheeses daily.

Knuckie's Hoagies image
Knuckie's Hoagies image
Knuckie's Hoagies image

