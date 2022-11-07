Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza

Knuckies Hoagies- Sandy Srpings

6135 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Hoagies-

#1 Turkey & Swiss

$6.45+

Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#2 Ham & Provolone

$5.95+

Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#3 Roast Beef & Provolone

$6.95+

Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#4 Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast and Provolone

$6.45+

Deli Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#5 Pepperoni, Salami, & Provolone

#5 Pepperoni, Salami, & Provolone

$5.45+

Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

#6 Turkey, Ham, & Swiss

$7.45+

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#7 B.L.T.

$5.25+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#8 The Veggie

$5.45+

Provolone Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Banana, Peppers, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Knuckies O&V

#9 Knuckies Chicken Salad

$6.25+

Knuckies Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato

#10 The Ultimate!

$11.75

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & Knuckies O&V

#11 The Knuckie!

#11 The Knuckie!

$7.95+

Loaded with Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing

#12 Original Italian

$7.45+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cherry Pepper Relish, Oregano, Knuckies O&V

#13 Cheese Steak

$9.95

Freshly shaved USDA choice steak & White American Cheese

#14 Pressed Cuban

$8.95

Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, & mayo

#15 Pressed Gaucho

$9.75

A pressed roasted pork, melted provolone banana peppers, mayo, & freshly made chimichurri

#16 Chipotle Turkey Club

#16 Chipotle Turkey Club

$6.75+

Heated Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Banana Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo

#17 Blazon Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.75+

Buffalo chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, onion, provolone, lettuce, tomato drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch

M&C #1 Turkey & Swiss

$5.45+

M&C #2 Ham & Provolone

$4.95+

M&C #3 Roast Beerf & Prov

$5.95+

M&C #4 Blazin Chicken &Prov

$5.45+

M&C #5 Pepperoni & Prov

$4.45+

M&C #6 Turkay, Ham & Swiss

$6.45+

Salads & Soups

Fresh Garden Salad

$6.25

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, & onion

Antipasto Salad

$9.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, mixed greens, onion, tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers, & oregano

Chef Salad

$9.95

turkey, ham, smoked bacon, Swiss, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, & onions

Market Salad

$9.95

turkey, smoked bacon, smashed avocado, Swiss, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, & onions

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.50

Sides

Chips

$1.75

Chicken Salad

$4.25

Coleslaw

$1.75

Bread

$1.25

Desserts

Milkshake

$3.75

Cookie

$1.50

Mama's Banana Pudding

$5.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.45

Aquafina

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.45

Red Bull

$3.25

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.25

Organic Milk

$2.45

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.45

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.95

Kids Meal w/ Shake

$8.95

Candy, Snacks & More..

Rice Krispy

$2.25

Gummy Bears

$3.00

Snickers

$2.25

Regular Box Lunches

Your choice of the #1,2,3,5,7 or 8 hoagie, a bag of chips and a cookie

BL #1 Turkey & Swiss

$9.95

BL #2 Ham & Prov

$9.95

BL #4 Buffalo Chicken & Prov

$9.95

BL #8 The Veggie

$9.95

Gourmet Box Lunches

Your choice of the #9,10,15 or 17 hoagie, a bag of chips and a cookie

BL #9 Turkey, Ham & Swiss

$10.95

BL #10 Original Italian

$10.95

BL #15 Chipotle Turkey Club

$10.95

BL #17 The Market Club

$10.95

M&C Box Lunches

Your choice of the Meat and Cheese only hoagie (ham, turkey, salami or cheese), a bag of chips and a cookie

BL M&C Turk& Swiss

$8.95

BL M&C Ham&Prov

$8.95

BL M&C Salami& Prov

$8.95

BL M&C Cheese

$8.95

Party Platters

Org Platter

$36.00

Gourmet Platter

$40.00

M&C Platter

$29.00

Dozen Cookies

Dozen Cookies

$15.99

Catering Salad

Catering Salad

$24.99

Chips

Chips

$1.49
Our goal at Knuckies Hoagies is to create an exceptional experience, one hoagie, one guest, one community at a time! Our award winning dough creates an incredibly soft and fluffy roll that keeps our incredible guests coming back time and time again. Packing our rolls with freshly sliced Boar's Head meats & cheeses and fresh produce makes our hoagies a cut above the rest. We also serve fresh salads, soups & hand crafted desserts.

Location

6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

