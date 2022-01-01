Restaurant header imageView gallery

Knuckles Pizza & Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1719 W. Woodside Dr.

Dunlap, IL 61525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO 16"
Knuckle Knots 6 pc
BYO 12"

Starters

Knuckle Knots 6 pc

$6.00

Hand-knotted breadsticks brushed with savory garlic butter and grated parmesan; served with your choice of sauce (marinara, garlic butter, cheese, ranch)

Knuckle Knots 12 pc

$10.00

Hand-knotted bread sticks brushed with savory garlic butter and grated Parmesan; served with your choice of 2 sauces (marinara, garlic butter, cheese, ranch)

Wings 12 pc

$18.00

Smoked wings flavored with your choice of sauce along with dipping sauce.

The Wheelhouse 12"

$13.00

House mozzarella blend baked with garlic and spices.

The Wheelhouse 16"

$16.00

House mozzarella blend baked with garlic and spices.

Meatball Duo

$8.00

Two jumbo 3oz. baked meatballs topped with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Pizzaiola. (Formerly 2oz. Meatball Trio)

Baked Pretzels

$8.00

Three large pretzel sticks, salted or unsalted. With your choice of marinara or cheese sauce.

Salads

House Garden Salad

$9.99

Fresh lettuce blend, tomatoes, sliced red onion, cheddar cheese, and croutons.

House Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh lettuce blend with shredded parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Fresh lettuce blend, shredded parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing

Side Salad

$7.00

Fresh lettuce blend, tomatoes, sliced red onion, cheddar and croutons.

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$9.99

Baked meatballs toasted with melted mozzarella and Knuckles Sauce on a French Roll. Served with chips. (Substitute chips for a side salad for $1.50 more)

Toasted Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Hot ham and swiss, mayo and lettuce. Served with chips. (Substitute chips for a side salad for $1.50 more)

Custom Pizzas

Create your fantasy pizza or calzone in just the right size. Then perfect it with our unique selection of delicious toppings.

9" Crustless Pizza Bowl

$10.00

9" Crustless Pizza; all of the Knuckles flavors without the carb guilt! Have signature crustless pizza or build your own.

BYO 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$12.00

Our crispy and crunchy thin crust Gluten Free pizza is made from cauliflower (you would never know unless we told ya!). Not only is it Gluten Free and low carb, it is also Soy Free as well! This crust is one of our Fan Favorites!

BYO 12"

$15.00

Our signature Quad Cities Style pizza with mozzarella. Topped with your favorite toppings for $1.00 each.

BYO 16"

$24.00

Our signature Quad Cities Style pizza with mozzarella. Topped with your favorite toppings for $1.50 each.

The End Zone

$12.00

Housemade calzone, start with cheese and add your favorite toppings for $1.00 each. Served with marinara dipping sauce.

The Little Leaguer

$10.00

The perfect kid-sized pizza. Start with cheese and a 7" pizza crust; add your favorite toppings for .75 each.

Signature Pizzas

Natural Pizza Bowl

$10.50

Knucklehead Pizza Bowl

$11.75

Hawaiian Pizza Bowl

$12.75

BBQ Chicken Pizza Bowl

$11.75

Field Pizza Bowl

$12.75

Grand Slam Pizza Bowl

$11.75

Garlic Chicken Pizza Bowl

$11.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Bowl

$11.75

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Bowl

$11.75

Tater Pizza Bowl

$10.50

Taco Pizza Bowl

$11.75

The Natural - 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$12.00

The Quad Cities’ Best! House-made seasoned crumbled sausage, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.

The Knucklehead - 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

Housemade sausage, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, green peppers, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella

The Hawaiian - 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$15.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, green pepper, bacon, Knuckles sauce, cream cheese, mozzarella

The BBQ Chicken - 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

Chicken, red onions, green peppers, BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella.

The Field - 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$15.00

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, chopped onion, green & black olives, diced tomatoes, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.

The Grand Slam - 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$15.00

Housemade sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, crumbled bacon, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.

The Garlic Chicken - 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

Chicken, red onions, diced tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, garlic sauce, mozzarella.

The Chicken Bacon Ranch - 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

Chicken, crumbled bacon, ranch base with mozzarella.

The Buffalo Chicken 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

Chicken, fresh tomatoes, crumbled bacon, Buffalo sauce and mozzarella.

The Tater - 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$13.00

Housemade, crumbled sausage, seasoned potato rounds, Knuckles sauce, cheddar, mozzarella.

The Taco Pizza - 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

Specialty seasoned pork, shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, shredded cheddar and mozzarella. Topped with taco chips.

The Natural 12"

$15.00

The Quad Cities’ Best! House-made seasoned crumbled sausage, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.

The Knucklehead 12"

$17.00

Housemade sausage, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, green peppers, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella

The Hawaiian 12"

$18.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, green pepper, bacon, Knuckles sauce, cream cheese, mozzarella

The BBQ Chicken 12"

$17.00

Chicken, red onions, green peppers, BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella.

The Field 12"

$18.00

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, chopped onion, green & black olives, diced tomatoes, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.

The Grand Slam 12"

$18.00

Housemade sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, crumbled bacon, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.

The Garlic Chicken 12"

$17.00

Chicken, red onions, diced tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, garlic sauce, mozzarella.

The Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"

$17.00

Chicken, crumbled bacon, ranch base with mozzarella.

The Buffalo Chicken 12"

$17.00

Chicken, fresh tomatoes, crumbled bacon, Buffalo sauce and mozzarella.

The Tater 12"

$16.00

Housemade, crumbled sausage, seasoned potato rounds, Knuckles sauce, cheddar, mozzarella.

The Taco Pizza 12"

$17.00

Specialty seasoned pork, shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, shredded cheddar and mozzarella. Topped with taco chips.

The Natural 16"

$24.00

The Quad Cities’ Best! House-made seasoned crumbled sausage, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.

The Knucklehead 16"

$26.00

Housemade sausage, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, green peppers, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella

The Hawaiian 16"

$27.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, green pepper, bacon, Knuckles sauce, cream cheese, mozzarella

The BBQ Chicken 16"

$26.00

Chicken, red onions, green peppers, BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella.

The Field 16"

$27.00

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, chopped onion, green & black olives, diced tomatoes, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.

The Grand Slam 16"

$27.00

Housemade sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, crumbled bacon, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.

The Garlic Chicken 16"

$26.00

Chicken, red onions, diced tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, garlic sauce, mozzarella.

The Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"

$26.00

Chicken, crumbled bacon, ranch base with mozzarella.

The Buffalo Chicken 16"

$26.00

Chicken, fresh tomatoes, crumbled bacon, Buffalo sauce and mozzarella.

The Tater 16"

$25.00

Housemade, crumbled sausage, seasoned potato rounds, Knuckles sauce, cheddar, mozzarella.

The Taco Pizza 16"

$26.00

Specialty seasoned pork, shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, shredded cheddar and mozzarella. Topped with taco chips.

Desserts

Dessert Pizza

$12.00

Cinnaknots

$8.00

Knuckle knots nestled in butter and cinnamon sugar served with icing

Cheesecake

$6.99

Sides/Extras

Ranch

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.50

2 Liter

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

20 oz Bottle

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Water

$1.75

Family Knot Deal

Family Knot Deal

$29.99

Enjoy ANY 16" Pizza, 6 Knuckle Knots and a 2 Liter of soda for $29.99!

Family Salad Deal

Enjoy ANY 16" Pizza, a large House Salad, and a 2 Liter of soda for $33.99!

Family Salad Deal

$33.99

Family Wing Deal

Enjoy ANY 16" Pizza, 6 Wings, and a 2 Liter of soda for $35.99!

Family Wing Deal

$35.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for Dine-in, Patio Seating, Carryout and Delivery through GrubHub!

Website

Location

1719 W. Woodside Dr., Dunlap, IL 61525

Directions

Gallery
Knuckles Pizza image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Industry Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
8012 N. Hale Ave Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - War Memorial (Grand Prairie)
orange star3.0 • 11
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260 Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
FaireCoffee - Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
5201 W War Memorial Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
Hickory River Smokehouse - Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
5101 W. HOLIDAY DRIVE PEORIA, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House Peoria - 7425 North Grand Prairie Drive
orange starNo Reviews
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
Sweetwater Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
13637 N. Riverbeach Dr. S. Rome, IL 61523
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dunlap
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston