Asian Fusion
kō•än Public Table 2800 Renaissance Park Place

2800 Renaissance Park Place

Cary, NC 27513

Popular Items

Cauliflower
Edamame
Lobster Buns

Small Plates

I Need Utensils

I Don't Need Utensils

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, pickled fennel, radish, ginger vinaigrette

Vietnamese Shrimp

$16.00
Lobster Buns

Lobster Buns

$18.00

Yuzu Lobster Salad, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Sesame

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$13.00

Sweet Soy, Pickled Mushrooms, Radish, Scallions, Ginger Aioli {gf}

Edamame

$6.00

Yuzu, Peppercorn {gf}

Mandu

$14.00

Bao

$18.00

Wakame Salad

$7.00

Large Plates

Chicken Rendang

$27.00

braised chicken thighs, malaysian curry, coconut rice, green beans, pickles {gf}

Thai Red Curry

Thai Red Curry

$36.00

fresh catch, nc shrimp, PEI mussels, steamed rice, asian greens, mango chutney

Seared Duck Breast

$36.00
Korean Bibimbap

Korean Bibimbap

$36.00

Grilled Hanger Steak, Kimchi, Sesame Rice, Sweet Potatoes, Egg, Gochujang {gfo}

NY Strip

NY Strip

$39.00

foie gras butter, sambal aioli, roasted carrot puree, cucumber-daikon pickle, arugula, cilantro

NC Pork Loin Chop

NC Pork Loin Chop

$29.00

black garlic glaze, sichuan marble potatoes, brussels sprouts, compressed cranberries, apple butter

Vegan Curry

$22.00

Vegan Duck

$22.00

Vegetarian Korean Bibimbap

$22.00

Soy Protein, Sesame Rice, Collards, Sweet Potatoes, Pickled Okra, Egg, Gochujang. {gfo}

Vegan Korean Bibimbap

$22.00

Soy Protein, Sesame Rice, Collards, Sweet Potatoes, Pickled Okra, Gochujang {gfo}

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Catfish Mohinga

$19.00

Raw, Almost Raw

Maguro Roll

Maguro Roll

$17.00

Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Pickled Daikon, Mango, Avocado, Chile Oil {gf}

Field of Greens Roll

$13.00

Marinated Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Pickled Burdock, Mixed Greens, Seaweed Salad, Lemon Vinaigrette

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Seared NC Tuna, Ponzu, Cilantro-Wasabi Aioli, Crispy Shallots, Scallion {gfo}

Lobster Larb

$19.00

Pineapple, Cucumber, Chile, Nuoc Cham, Mint, Cilantro {gf}

Hamachi Crudo

$19.00

Kizami Wasabi

$4.00

Chopped Wasabi Relish

Dessert

Green Apple

$15.00

Almond Frangipane, Huckleberry puree, crispy oats, fall spice ice cream {gf}

Vietnamese Coffee Bar

$15.00

Condensed Milk Gelee, Cocoa nibs, Honeycomb candy, orange whipped creme fraiche {gf} {nf}

Passion Fruit Cake

$15.00

Hazlenut Chocolate

$15.00

Dehydrated chocolate mousse, carmelized bananas, citrus puree, vanilla bean ice cream {gf}

Fresh Baked Cookies

$15.00

6 of Chef Francisco's Cashew-Chocolate Chip Cookies! Please allow us 12 minutes for baking :)

Kids

KIDS Buns

$10.00

KIDS Chicken & Rice

$10.00

KIDS Noodles

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

In addition to popular Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes, Executive Chef Drew Smith wants to put a spotlight on food from countries such as Laos, Cambodia and the Philippines that are not as common to local restaurants.

Location

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary, NC 27513

Directions

