Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese
kō•än Public Table 2800 Renaissance Park Place
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
In addition to popular Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes, Executive Chef Drew Smith wants to put a spotlight on food from countries such as Laos, Cambodia and the Philippines that are not as common to local restaurants.
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary, NC 27513
