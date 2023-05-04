kō-zē Wine Room kō-zē Wine Room

Restaurant header imageView gallery

kō-zē Wine Room

review star

No reviews yet

484 Main Street

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

FOOD

Small Plates

Bar Nuts / Snack Mix

$5.00

Chesepeake Bay Snack Mix

Bread and Parmesan

$9.00

Parmesan

$5.00

Butter Toffee Peanuts

$5.00

Crispy Toffee Coated Nuts

Summer Sausage

$5.00

Amana Meatshop Double Smoked Summer Sausage

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Homemade potato chips, served in a wire basket with wax paper

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Marinated Olives served in a ramakin (sun-dried tomato stuffed and mediterranean medley)

Pretzel bites and German mustard

$11.00

Three Cheese Flight

$15.00

St. Joseph Manchengo style, Hickory Kidd & Peppadew Mont. Jack, Baguette, Pepper Fig Jam, Candied Walnuts

Wickles Dill Cocktail Pickles

$4.00

Add-on: Bread

$3.00

Add-on: Pretzel bites

$5.00

Prosciutto

$6.00

Chocolates

3 chocolate Bon Bon flight

$7.00

Selection of 3 Bon Bons from Stam Chocolaterie

4 Chocolate Bon Bon Flight

$9.00

Selection of 4 Bon Bons from Stam Chocolaterie

RETAIL

Dessert Retail

RTL Brooks, Sweet P, Riesling

$25.00Out of stock

RTL Isole E Olena, Vin Santo Del Chianti Classico

$52.00Out of stock

RTL The Rare Wine Co., Special Reserva, Madeira

$49.00

Yalumba Tawny

$25.00

Off Menu Retail

RTL Baiocco Sangiovese

$21.00

RTL Barone Cornacchia Montepulciano

$17.00

RTL Chateau Sainte-Marie Les Hauts Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

RTL Domaine Chevalier ~ Crozes-Hermitage "Les Voleyses" Syrah

$22.00

RTL Domaine Isle St. Pierre Rose

$12.00

RTL Domaine Vigneau-Chevreau Vouvray Demi-Sec "Petillant"

$26.00

RTL Drouhin Beaujolais-Villages

$18.00

RTL Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$19.00

RTL Emile Beyer Riesling "Tradition"

$23.00

RTL Flora Springs Trilogy, Caberet

$63.00

RTL Henri Dosnon, Champagne

$43.00

RTL Pazo do Mar, Castelo do Mar, Albarino

$14.00

RTL Rhys Vineyards Chardonnay 'Alesia' Anderson Valley

$42.00

RTL Taft Street Rose

$25.00

RTL Taft Street Russian River Valley Rose

$25.00

RTL Under the Wire

$49.00

MM Las Nubes

$22.50

M Huet

$36.67

M Txakolina

$144.00

M De Forville Barbera

$168.00

M A Table

$173.40

M Ko-ze

$216.00

MM Gabbare Rose

$10.00

MM Under the Wire

$35.00

RTL Brooks Sparkling Riesling

$60.00

RTL Beyer Rielsing

$25.00

RTL Incline Riesling

$17.00

RTL Oster GG

$49.00

RTL Wyncroft LH Riesling

$22.00

Red Retail

RTL Acustic Monstat

$18.00

RTL Auctioneer Cab

$35.00

RTL Bechars Saint-Joseph

$35.00

RTL Brea Pinot Noir

$23.00

RTL Forlorn Hope Barbera

$30.00

RTL Catena Vista Flores Malbec

$15.00

RTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

RTL Ch Sainte-Eulalie

$15.00

RTL Ch St Georges

$49.00

RTL Chappellet, Mountain Cuvee

$32.00

RTL Chateau Moulin De Tricot Margaux

$57.00

RTL Corvidae Syrah

$18.00

RTL Cultivar Cabernet

$23.00

RTL Davis Family Estate Soul Patch Pinot Noir

$44.00

RTL De Forville Barbareso

$35.00

RTL De Forville Barbera

$21.00

RTL Domaine Gille Rouge

$45.00

RTL Domaine Serene, Yamhill Cuvee, Pinot Noir

$54.00

RTL Elio Altare Arorina Estate Barolo

$120.00

RTL Familia Bonfanti, Malbec Mendoza

$36.00

RTL Grgich Hills Cabernet

$105.00Out of stock

RTL Isole e Olena Chianti

$24.00

RTL Istine Chianti Classico

$22.00

RTL La Antigua Rioja Crianza

$20.00

RTL Mary Taylor Beaujolias

$20.00

RTL Mastrojanni Brunello Di Montlcino

$60.00

RTL Montepeloso 'A Quo' Toscano

$24.00

RTL Montevia Malbec

$16.00

RTL Owen Roe, Cabernet Franc

$26.00

RTL Palacios Petalos

$30.00

RTL Pallus Chinon

$28.00

RTL Pas De Probleme, Pinot Noir (2019)

$15.00

RTL Pingus PSI

$35.00

RTL Por Que No

$27.00

RTL Robert Foley Merlot

$53.00

RTL Scar of the Sea

$56.00

RTL Scribe Pinot Noir

$49.00

RTL Seghesio Angela's Table Zinfandel

$17.00

RTL Sierra Cantabria Rioja Gran Reserva

$37.00

RTL Transito Pedro Moises

$35.00

RTL Valle dell'Acate Frappato

$21.00

RTL Villa Creek Cellars, Red Wine Cherry House

$21.00

RTL Vina Maitia

$14.00

RTL Walt "Blue Jay"

$34.00

RTL Yalumba Samuel's Collection Shiraz

$18.00

RTL Le Vigne Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00

RTL Aupa Pipeño

$14.00

Reserve Retail

RTL Chateau Belle-Vue Le Chateau

$84.00

RTL Chateau Moulin de Tricot, Margaux

$57.00

RTL Davis Family Estate

$44.00

RTL Flora Springs Trilogy

$64.00Out of stock

RTL Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino

$60.00

RTL Plumpjack

$150.00

RTL Robert Foley Merlot

$53.00Out of stock

RTL Sassetti Brunello

$90.00

RTL Auchibon Pinot Noir

$56.00
$49.00

RTL Elio Altare Barolo

$119.00

RTL Domaine Raspail-Ay

$56.00

RTL Darioush Caravan

$49.00

RTL Once & Future

$60.00

Rose Retail

RTL Fabien Jouves A Table!!!

$22.00

RTL La Plage Provence Rose

$16.00

RTL Liquid Geography Mencia Rosado

$15.00

RTL Special Orders

Raventos de Nit

$23.00

Ko-ze Cuvee

$27.00

De Forville Barbera

$21.00

Domaine Gille

$45.00

Raspail-Ay

$56.00

Shafer Hillside

$325.00

Brooks Pinot Blanc

$21.00

Sparkling Retail

RTL Bereche & Fils

$96.00

RTL Billecart-Salmon Champagne 1818

$39.00

RTL Brooks Riesling

$60.00

RTL Camille Braun Cremant d'Alsace

$21.00

RTL Elio Perrone 'Bigaro' Brachetto-Moscato

$20.00

RTL Gougenheim Rose de Malbec Extra Brut

$14.00

RTL Gruet Blanc de Noir

$16.00

RTL La Gioiosa Prosecco Brut Trevisio

$13.00

RTL Laurent-Perrier 375ml

$27.00

RTL Los Monteros Cava

$13.00

RTL Ninth Island Brut

$18.00

RTL Ottos Pet Nat

$24.00

RTL Raventos De Nit Reserva Rosado

$22.00

RTL Wavy Piquette

$19.00

RTL Champagne Ayala

$40.00

White Retail

RTL Babich Sauv Blanc

$16.00

RTL Bourgogne Chardonnay

$25.00

RTL Cherrier Sancerre

$27.00

RTL Columna Albarino

$21.00

RTL Crossbarn by Paul Hobbs Chardonnay

$25.00

RTL Emile Beyer 'Tradition' Pinot Gris

$20.00

RTL F. Bachelier Chablis 1er Cru "Vaillons"

$51.00

RTL Godeval Godello

$20.00

RTL Jurtschitsch Gruner

$19.00

RTL Lady of the Sunshine

$42.00

RTL Montenidoli Fiore

$28.00

RTL PlumpJack Chardonnay

$50.00

RTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$40.00

RTL Terre Brulee Chenin Blanc

$15.00

RTL Vera Vinho Verde White Blend

$14.00

RTL Vichingo, Vermentino

$25.00

RTL Vietti, Roero Arneis

$19.00Out of stock

RTL Yalumba Vigonier

$17.00

RTL ZD Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Mineral Water

Still Mineral Water (12 oz)

$3.00

Sparkling Mineral Water (12 oz)

$3.00

Specialty Sodas

Specialty Sodas

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A gathering place

Location

484 Main Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

