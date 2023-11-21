kō-zē wine room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A gathering place in downtown Glen Ellyn. We offer an extensive wine list, craft beer, specialty cocktails and small plates. Check out our events page for upcoming tasting events and live music.
Location
484 Main Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bonita Bowls - Glen Ellyn - 524 Crescent Blvd
No Reviews
524 Crescent Blvd Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurant