Sushi & Japanese

Koa Poke - Miami Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1600 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Poke Bowl
Build Your Own Burrito
Supreme Leader

Poke Bowls

Build Your Own Poke Bowl

$20.95

Lobster Poke

$25.95

Lobster Mix Poke

$23.95

Burritos

Build Your Own Burrito

$20.95

Burrito No Protein

$14.00

Lobster Burrito

$25.95

Lobster Mix Burrito

$23.95

Sushi

Salmon Cut Roll 8pc

$12.95

$12.95
Spicy Salmon Cut Roll 8pc

$12.95

$12.95

Tuna Cut Roll 8pc

$13.95
Spicy Tuna Cut Roll 8pc

$13.95

$13.95

Warrior Roll 8pc

$15.00
California Cut Roll 8pc

$12.95

$12.95
Lobster Cut Roll 8pc

$15.00

$15.00
Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll 8pc

$14.00

$14.00

Avacado Cut Roll

$12.00

Avo Extra

$0.50

Acai Bowls

Berry Energy

$15.00

Brazilian

$15.50

Supreme Leader

$16.00

Acai Smoothie

$10.00

Snacks

Pocky Almond

$3.50

Pocky Strawberry

$3.50

Pocky Chocolate

$3.50

Pocky Cookies and Cream

$3.50

Conscious Bar

$12.00

Truffle Chips

$6.50

Shrimp Chips

$6.00Out of stock

TruffleSoy

$6.00

Nougat

$6.00

Daily Specials

12 Pieces Oysrer

$26.00

6 Pieces Oyster

$14.00

3 Shrimp Tep

$8.99

Spicy Tuna Avo

$14.00

$14.00

$14.00

Avo

$1.50

Beverages

Koa Water

$3.50
San Pellegrino Or Perrier Bottle

$4.00

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Passionfruit Iced Tea

$5.00

Pomegranate Iced Tea

$5.00

Coconut Water Vitasmall

$4.00

Pellegrino Araciata

$4.00

Pellegrino Aranciata Rosa

$4.00

Pellgrino Arancia&fico

$4.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

305 Lemonade

$6.00

305 Oran+beet

$6.00

305 Orange Juice

$6.00

Kamsa Maca Pineapple Coconut Probiotic

$5.00

Kamsa Ginger Lemonade Probiotic

$5.00

Kamsa Turmeric Mango Probiotic

$5.00

Kamsa Ginger Strawberry Probiotic

$5.00

Ginger Peach Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Blackberry Sage Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

305 Tandarine Juice

$6.00Out of stock
Espresso Dbl Shot with Cream

$3.50Out of stock

$3.50Out of stock
Espresso LIGHT Dbl Shot Cream

$3.50Out of stock

$3.50Out of stock

Yuzu Juice

$7.00

Coconut Water Big

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Shell

$6.00Out of stock

Beer

Stella Artois

$6.00

$6.00
Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

$6.00

Ultra

$6.00
Kona Big Wave

$6.00

$6.00

Sapporo Premium

$8.00

Freshie Tequila Lime Seltzer

$9.00

Coolcat Wine Sprit

$6.00
Sapporo

Sapporo

$8.00Out of stock

Sapporo Black

$8.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Happy Hour Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00Out of stock

White Zinfandel

$6.00Out of stock

Merlot

$6.00Out of stock

Sake

Soto Black Sake

$7.00

Joto One Cup Sake

$9.00

Panda Cup

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy Fast Casual - Fresh Food, Poke Bowls, Sushi Burritos, Vegetarian and Chicken options. 100% pure Acai Bowls - fresh fruit, no fillers. All bowls and burritos are made to order and can be customized to your preferences.

Website

Location

1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Koa Poke image
Koa Poke image
Koa Poke image
Koa Poke image

Map
