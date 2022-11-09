  • Home
A map showing the location of Koala Berry 6710 Central Ave Suite 7View gallery

Koala Berry 6710 Central Ave Suite 7

189 Reviews

$

6710 Central Ave Suite 7

Toledo, OH 43617

Order Again

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99+

Malibu Tart

$3.99+

Peanut Butter

$3.99+

Cookies & Cream

$3.99+

Very Raspberry

$3.99+

White Chocolate Mousse

$3.99+

Birthday Cake

$3.99+

Triple Chocolate

$3.99+

Summertime Strawberry

$3.99+

Raspberry Pomegranate

$3.99+

Sorbet

$3.99+

Mango Sorbet

$3.99+

NSA NF Vanilla

$3.99+

Syrups & Sauces

Hot Fudge

$0.30

Peanut Butter

$0.30

Raspberry

$0.30

Marshmallow Cream

$0.30

White Chocolate

$0.30

Coffee Syrup

$0.30

Mint

$0.30

Honey

$0.30

Whipped Cream

$0.30

Hot Caramel

$0.30

Chocolate

$0.30

Strawberry

$0.30

Nutella Cream

$0.30

Butterscotch

$0.30

Belgian Cookie Cream

$0.30

Wild Cherry

$0.30

Coconut Honey

$0.30

Fresh Fruit

Strawberries

$0.30

Kiwi

$0.30

Pineapple

$0.30

Blackberries

$0.30

Raspberries

$0.30

Mango

$0.30

Blueberries

$0.30

Candies, Nuts, & More

Mini Marshmallows

$0.30

Rainbow Mochi

$0.30

Sour Gummy Worms

$0.30

Gummy Bears

$0.30

Swedish Fish

$0.30

Sour Patch Kids

$0.30

Nerds

$0.30

Skittles

$0.30

Fizzy Cotton Candy

$0.30

Mini M&M's

$0.30

Reese's Pieces

$0.30

Chocolate Sprinkles

$0.30

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.30

Krunch Kote

$0.30

Mini Chocolate Chips

$0.30

Fruity Pebbles

$0.30

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$0.30

Captain Crunch

$0.30

Cookie Dough

$0.30

Brownie Bits

$0.30

Strawberry Boba

$0.30

Blueberry Boba

$0.30

Kiwi Boba

$0.30

Yogurt Chips

$0.30

Peanut Butter Chips

$0.30

Coconut Flakes

$0.30

Toasted Coconut

$0.30

Crushed Oreo

$0.30

Heath

$0.30

Butterfinger

$0.30

Kit Kat

$0.30

Crushed Sugar Cone

$0.30

Andes Mints

$0.30

Chocolate Rocks

$0.30

Honey Granola

$0.30

Granulated Peanuts

$0.30

Graham Crackers

$0.30

Crushed Almonds

$0.30

Spanish Peanuts

$0.30

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$0.30

Caramel Turtles

$0.30

Cheesecake Bits

$0.30

Strawberry Sauce

$0.30

Maraschino Cherries

$0.30

Retail

Cup

$0.60

Pint

Pint

$5.99

Ice Cream Bars

Koala Bars

$1.99

Rich Vanilla Ice Cream on a stick with a thick chocolate shell

Ice Cream Sandwiches

$1.99

Large Oreo Cookie with Rich Vanilla Ice Cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6710 Central Ave Suite 7, Toledo, OH 43617

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

