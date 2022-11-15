Restaurant header imageView gallery

Koala Coffee and Tea

review star

No reviews yet

820 W Ingomar Rd

McCandless, PA 15237

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage Roll 😁
Pumpkin Latte
Vanilla Latte

Aussie Food

Caramel Slice 🍮

$5.50

Chocolate top, gooey caramel layer, biscuit (cookie) base crust

Curry Beef Pastie

$6.95Out of stock

Shortcrust pastry stuffed with a mix of

Curry Veg Pastie 🌶

$6.95Out of stock

Shortcrust pastry stuffed with root veggies, potatoes, Swede, sweet potatoes, carrots onions, and peas.

Lamington 🌰

$3.75Out of stock

Cake coated in milk chocolate and desiccated coconut. An Australian classic.

Meat Pie 🎂

$7.25Out of stock

Traditional Aussie beef pie.

Sausage Roll 😁

$5.95

Sausage meat wrapped and baked in a flaky pastry.

Sausage Sizzle 🌭

$4.50Out of stock

Traditional Pastie 🍲

$6.95Out of stock

Biscuit/Bars

Carmelita

$4.25

Cinnamon Biscuit

$3.50Out of stock

Crumb Bar

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Oreo Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Choc Chip

$3.50

Salted Caramel Choc

$3.95Out of stock

Smores Bar

$3.75

Snickerdoodle Blondie Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Cookies/Brownie

Apple Cream Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Blondie

$3.00Out of stock

Brownie - fudge

$3.00Out of stock

Cake Pop/Truffles

$2.25

Choc Chip cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Choc Ganache sandwich cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger Snap w/white choc chip

$2.75Out of stock

Iced Cutout Cookie

$3.50

Iced Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie

$3.25

PB Reeses Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter Kiss cookie 🍪

$2.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Cookie w/Vanilla Bean Icing

$3.25

Cinnamon Chip Cookie

$3.25

Vanilla Bean

$3.25

Croissants

Croissant

$2.25Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Spinach Ricotta Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Egg & Bacon Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

All Butter Chocolate Croissant

Gluten Free

GF "Dirty" Chai Latte Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

GF Salted Caramel Scone

$4.75Out of stock

GF Jelly Shortbread Cookie

$3.95

GF Choc Chip Scone

$4.75Out of stock

GF Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$2.50Out of stock

GF Cranberry Almond Biscotti

$3.00Out of stock

GF Biscotti

$3.00Out of stock

GF Brownies - Reese's

$5.25Out of stock

GF PB Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

GF Choc Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

GF Vanilla Bean Cupcake

$4.75Out of stock

GF Coffee Cake Bread

$4.50Out of stock

GF Pumpkin Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

GF Oreo Brownie

$5.25Out of stock

Brookie (Brownie Cookie)

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bars

$5.95

Lemon Almond Blueberry Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Quiche

Spinach & Feta Crustless Quiche (like an egg bite)

$3.50Out of stock

Ham & Cheddar Crustless Quiche (like an egg bite)

$3.50Out of stock

Scones

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Berry Scone

$4.25

Choc Chip Scone

$4.25

Cinnamon Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Raspberry Scone

$4.25Out of stock

White Chocolate Chunk Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Muffins

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Muffin

$3.95

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.95

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.95

Pre-order PIES & Bar

Gluten Free 4" Apple Crumb Pie **pick up noon between Nov 22-23

$8.75

Gluten Free 4" Pumpkin Pie **pick up noon between Nov 22-23

$7.75

Gluten Free Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bars **pick up noon between Nov 22-23

$5.95

Coffee/Espresso

96 oz drip coffee

$22.00

Need to order with a min of 30 minutes notice.

Americano

$3.50

Cappucinno

$3.75

Double Espresso

$2.75

Drip coffee 12oz

$3.00

Drip coffee 16oz

$3.50

Drip refill

$1.75

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Flat White

$3.95

Latte

Latte

$4.25

Vanilla Latte

$4.75

Mocha Latte

$5.10

Caramel Latte

$5.10

White Choc Mocha

$5.10

Raspberry Latte

$4.75

Oat Milk Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Oat Milk Mocha Latte

$5.85

Oat Milk Caramel Latte

$5.85

Oat Milk White Choc Latte

$5.85

Oat Milk Raspberry Latte

$5.50

Oat Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

Caramel Hot Choc 12 oz

$3.50

Caramel Hot Choc 16 oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

White Hot Choc 12 oz

$3.50

White Hot Choc 16 oz

$4.00

Oat Milk Caramel Hot Choc 12 oz

$4.25

Oat Milk Caramel Hot Choc 16 oz

$4.75

Oat Milk Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.25

Oat Milk Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.75

Oat Milk White Hot Choc 12 oz

$4.25

Oat Milk White Hot Choc 16 oz

$4.75

Chai

Tumeric Ginger Chai Latte

$4.50

Masala Chai Latte

$4.50

Oat Milk Tumeric Ginger Chai Latte

$5.25

Oat Milk Masala Chai Latte

$5.25

Tea

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.00

Hot Tea 16oz

$3.50

Fall Specials

Autumn Cold Brew

$4.50

Autumn Oat Cold Brew

$4.50

Autumn Spice Latte

$4.50

Autumn Spice Latte w/Oat

$5.25

London Fog

$3.50

London Fog w/Oat

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.75

Pumpkin Latte

$4.50

Pumpkin Oat Latte

$5.25

Iced Coffees

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00

signature specialty coffee, cold brewed

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.50

Iced Masala Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Tumeric Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Oat Latte

$4.75

Iced Oat Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Iced Oat Caramel Latte

$5.25

Iced Oat Masala Chai Latte

$5.25

Iced Oat Mocha

$5.25

Iced Oat Tumeric Chai Latte

$5.25

Iced Teas

Iced Chamomile

$3.50

Iced Earl Grey

$3.50

Iced English Breakfast

$3.50

Iced Ginger Peach

$3.50

Iced Green Jasmine

$3.50

Iced King Crimson

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Ginger Plum

$4.00

Fall Specials

Iced Autumn Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Autumn Oat Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Autumn Spice Latte

$4.50

Iced Autumn Spice Latte w/Oat

$5.25

Iced Cider

$3.75

Iced London Fog

$3.50

Iced London Fog w/Oat

$3.50

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50

Iced Pumpkin Spice Oat Latte

$5.25

Cooler Drinks

Apple & Eve Apple Juice

$1.75

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fruit Punch - Welsh's

$1.75

Grape- Welsh's

$1.75

Nixie Grapefruit

$2.00

Nixie Lime Ginger

$2.00

Nixie Peach Black Tea

$2.00

Nixie Strawberry

$2.00

Orange Pineapple - Welsh's

$1.75

Pelligrino

$2.75

Perrier

$2.00

Pittsburgh Juice Berry Watermelon

$6.00

Pittsburgh Juice Morning Glory

$6.00

Pittsburgh Juice Vitamin Sea

$6.00Out of stock

Pittsburgh Tumeric Lemonade

$6.00

Pusheen

$2.50

Water

$1.75

Pittsburgh Juice Witch's Brew

$6.00Out of stock

Pittsburgh Juice Grapefruit Splash

$6.00

PGH JUICE Root Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Vibrant Sunshine Kombucha Good Vibes

$5.00

Vibrant Sunshine Kombucha Flower Child

$5.00

Lavazza Organic Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Lavazza Organic Cappuccino Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Milk

Milk 8 oz

$2.00

Milk 12 oz

$2.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a delicious cup of Intelligentsia coffee, gourmet teas, or made from scratch goodies.

Website

Location

820 W Ingomar Rd, McCandless, PA 15237

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

