Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese
kō•mmunity hub
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
kō•än seeks to bring stories, food and people back to the former ān cuisines space in Cary, NC. With a focus on humble, tranquil, “food for thought,” kō•än will bring a renewed energy and feel to Cary’s dining scene. kō•än’s menu is focused on sharing food that celebrates the unsung heroes of Southeast Asian cuisine.
2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary, NC 27513
