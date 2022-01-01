Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kobe Asian Fusion

189 Reviews

$

100 Town Center Rd

Fayetteville, WV 25840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cream Cheese King Crab Wontons
Teriyaki Chicken
Steak

Create your own Boba

Create Your Own Boba Tea

Create Your Own Boba Tea

$4.50

Boba Latte

$5.95

A delicious blend of fresh espresso, cream, boba flavoring, and boba pearls.

Red Bull Boba Blast

Red Bull Boba Blast

$5.50

Give yourself the pick me up you need with this blast of energy! Redbull with your choice of flavoring and popping boba pearls!

Lemonade Boba

$4.75

Greentea Lemonade Boba

$4.75

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Black tea infusion

$3.25

Sugar Free Red Bull Blast

$5.60

House Blend Boba

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Espresso, pumpkin, cream, and pearls

Watermelon Cucumber refresher

$4.45

If summer was in a cup. Watermelon, cucumber, and lemonade come together to bring you this perfectly balanced drink.

Red Bull Strawberry Lemonade Mojito

$5.45

Strawberry and Mint mixed together perfectly with Red Bull and top off with lemonade. Your Choice of pearls

Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Cream Cheese Cold foam.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Cream Cheese Cold foam.

$5.65

Knock your socks off with this amazing traditional brown sugar boba with a milk sugar and cream cheese cold foam on top.

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.50

Layers of absolute deliciousness. Strawberry, Cream, and ceremonial grade Matcha

Jasmine Stinger

Jasmine Stinger

$5.70

Give yourself a Kick start this spring with a Jasmine Stinger. A perfect balance of Jasmine, Honey, Redbull, and Lemonade.

Mocha Madness

$5.00

Mocha, cream, Chocolate swirl, and Chocolate Popping Boba

Candy Apple

$5.00

Green Apple, Cotton Candy, cream, and Passionfruit popping boba

Kobe Bay Breeze Boba

$4.50

Mounds Bar

$5.00

Coconut, cream, and chocolate boba

Carmel Apple

$4.50

Salted Carmel, Green Apple, cream, and choice of boba

Cookies N Cream Latte

Cookies N Cream Latte

$5.96Out of stock

Cookies N Cream Latte (Espresso , Cream Cheese Cold foam and Dark Chocolate sauce) With your choice of dairy and Boba

Cookies N Cream

$5.25Out of stock

Cookies N Cream (Cream Cheese Cold foam and Dark Chocolate sauce) With your choice of base and Boba

Hot Tea

Hibiscus Petals

Hibiscus Petals

$4.30

Organic flower petals open into a deep red herbal infusion that delivers a tart and exotic flavor, reminiscent of fresh cranberries. This is a beautifully refreshing tea, hot or cold brewed - a perfect beverage for healthy hydration year-round, rich in Vit C and antioxidants.

Iron Goddess Oolong

Iron Goddess Oolong

$6.00

certified 100% organic Tie Guan Yin hails directly from the village of Anxi (“Ahn-SHE”), the most esteemed source for this style of tea. The first infusion has a striking and unmistakably distinctive orchid fragrance. The color of the infusion is clear and bright gold. Its flavor is nothing short of pleasurable: sweet, super fine and long-lasting. Even the aftertaste of this organic hand-rolled oolong is sweet.

Jasmine Petals

Jasmine Petals

$5.00

You’ll want to linger over this visually and aromatically enticing cup… Organic green tea leaves infused with the fragrance from jasmine flowers. A smooth, delicate liquor is produced from these rich green tea leaves.

Pink Rose Lemonade

Pink Rose Lemonade

$6.00

Like a fancy floral confection, this delicately handcrafted tea will refresh and soothe your palate. Lemon, rose, mint, chamomile, and lavender create a swirling collage of flowers with a hint of lemon and wintergreen. Totally guilt-free, and naturally sweet.

Earl of Grey

Earl of Grey

$4.50

unique recipe takes Earl Grey tradition to the next level. Bergamot flavoring on full leaf black tea with balanced proportions of other citruses, vanilla, licorice root, and mallow flowers make a deeper liquor, captivating aroma and sweet & creamy flavor profile.

Blood Orange Smoothie

Blood Orange Smoothie

$5.00

Award-winning blend of South African red rooibos, orange peel, hibiscus, rosehips, safflowers, rose petals, vanilla and citrus flavors, which makes for zero calorie herbal bliss. Brews into a dark red liquor with a sweet creamy taste and aroma, reminiscent of orange creamsicles.

Green Tea

$3.25

House Blend of green tea

Ginger Root Tea

$4.65

Ginger Crystal Tea

Lattes

ALMOND CAPPUCCINO

$5.50

Monin Almond, Espresso, dairy

APPLE BUTTER MOCHA

$5.50

Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Monin White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, dairy

AUTUMN HARVEST LATTE

$5.50

Monin Hazelnut Syrup, Monin Caramel Syrup, espresso, dairy

BLACKBERRY HAZELNUT LATTE

$5.50

Sugar Free Blackerry , Hazelnut, dairy

BROWN BUTTER BRULEE

$5.50

Monin Caramel Syrup, Monin Brown Butter Syrup, espresso, dairy

BUTTERY CARAMEL APPLE LATTE

$5.50

Caramel Apple Butter Syrup, Monin Caramel Sauce, espresso, dairy

PUMPKIN LATTE

$5.50

MEXICAN COFFEE

$5.50

Vanilla Syrup, Cinnamon Syrup, expresso, dairy

Traditional Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Americano

$5.50

Specials

Banana Cheesecake Roll

$6.00
Thai Style Cheese Curds

Thai Style Cheese Curds

$6.85

Garlic Cheese Curds toasted in a house dry rub and served with Thai Chili dipping sauce

Kobe Seafood Boil

Kobe Seafood Boil

Served with steamed corn, potato, and Broccoli Three different styles! Cajun Butter Sauce Chinese Szechuan Thai Green Curry Garlic Butter Lemon Butter Just Butter

Bottled Beverage

(NEW!) Aha Sparkling Water

$2.75

AHA sparkling water, a sparkling water with a spark of caffeine. Try the energizing flavor of new AHA Citrus + Green Tea for a flavor-filled pick-me-up (yup, there’s caffeine).

(NEW!) Pineapple Fanta

$2.75

(NEW!) Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

(NEW!) Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Pibb Xtra

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.75

Smart Water

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Nonalcoholic

Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

16 oz Saranac Draft Rootbeer

$4.10

Japanese Soda

Strawberry Japanese Soda

$3.00

Original Japanese Soda

$3.00

Melon Japanese Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Japanese Soda

$3.00

Lime Soda

Juice

Juice

$3.00

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

Four Vegetable rolls deep fried to a golden brown finish and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

A shredded buffalo chicken dip, wrapped in a wonton skin and deep fried to perfection. Served with a blue cheese dipping sauce

Cream Cheese King Crab Wontons

Cream Cheese King Crab Wontons

Four of our house made cream cheese king crab wontons deep-fried to a golden finish and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

Six Fried pork dumplings served with a house made dipping sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.25

Japanese soy beans steamed and lightly salted, served with a house made dipping sauce.

Tokyo Wings

$6.25

Baked, fried, and then tossed in a delicious house made sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$6.00

Hand cut and battered calamari deep fried to a crispy finish, served with a sweet chili dipping sauce

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

Hand battered and fried tempura shrimp and vegetables, served with a house made sauce

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$5.00

Hand battered and fried tempura shrimp served with a house made dipping sauce

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$5.00

Hand battered and fried tempura vegetables, served with a house made dipping sauce

Beef Satay

$6.00

Sliced and skewered chicken or beef topped with a house made peanut sauce

Chicken Satay

$4.00

Sliced and skewered chicken or beef topped with a house made peanut sauce

Chicken Egg Roll

$2.00

Kimchi

$4.25

Korean Style fermented vegetables with a hint spice

Pork Egg Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Clear Soup

$1.85

House made Beef broth, with scallions

Miso Soup

$1.85

Soybean paste with seaweed, tofu, scallions

Chicken Tom Yum Soup

$5.00

Thai hot and sour soup

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup

$6.00

Thai hot and sour soup

House Salad

$1.85

Fresh lettuce and carrots topped with a house made ginger dressing

Ramen

$11.00

Yaki soba, nori, pork belly, & bok choy are combined in a delicious homemade pork broth

Spicy Ramen

$12.00

Yaki soba, nori, pork belly, & bok choy are combined in a delicious homemade pork broth with spicy chili paste & fresh chili

Japanese Hibachi Entree

Vegetable Dinner

$8.00

Tofu

$9.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

Shrimp

$11.00

Steak

$12.00

Salmon

$12.00

Scallop

$14.00

Tuna

$15.00

Mahi Mahi

$15.00

Lamb Chop

$19.75

Crispy Duck

$16.50

Chicken and Shrimp

$14.00

Chicken and Steak

$16.00

Chicken and Salmon

$16.00

Chicken and Scallop

$17.00

Chicken and Mahi

$18.00

Chicken and Tuna

$17.00

Steak and Salmon

$16.00

Steak and Scallop

$17.00

Steak and Mahi

$18.50

Steak and Tuna

$19.50

Steak and Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp and Salmon

$15.00

Shrimp and Scallop

$16.00

Salmon and Scallop

$17.00

Shrimp and Mahi

$17.00

Shrimp and Tuna

$17.00

Salmon and Mahi

$18.50

Salmon and Tuna

$18.50

Scallop and Mahi

$18.50

Scallop and Tuna

$19.00

Tuna and Mahi

$21.00

Kobe Special (Shrimp, Chicken, & Steak)

$23.00

Lobster Tail

$23.95

Side Lobster Add on

$19.00

Add a side of Habachi Lobster Tail to any meal

Japanese Hibachi Bento Box

Vegtable Bento

$9.00

We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.

Chicken Bento

$14.00

We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.

Steak Bento

$14.00

We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.

Mahi Bento

$16.50

We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.

Tuna Bento

$16.50

We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.

Shrimp Bento

$13.00

We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.

Salmon Bento

$14.00

We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.

Scallop Bento

$16.00

We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.

Duck Bento

$18.00

We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.

Tofu Bento Box

$10.00

Sushi Appetizers

Avocado Salad

$5.00

Fresh Avocado sliced and served on a bed of crisp salad greens with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Marinated Seaweed

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Sliced cucumber served on a bed of crisp salad greens and doused in our very own sweet and tangy ponzu sauce

Beef Tataki

$10.00

Freshly sliced and seasoned filet mignon, seared and doused in our house made sweet and tangy ponzu sauce, topped with scallions and roe

Tuna Tataki

$8.50

Freshly sliced and seasoned, then seared and doused in our house made sweet and tangy ponzu sauce, topped with scallions and roe

Kani Su

$5.00

Crab stick and cucumber doused in our sweet and tangy house made ponzu sauce.

Spicy Tuna Salad

$7.00

Freshly sliced red tuna, topped with eel sauce and sriracha, served on a bed of salad greens

Sushi A La Carte

Crab Stick (Kani)

$4.50

Shrimp (Ebi)

$4.50

Squid (Ika)

$4.50

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$4.50

Eel (Unagi)

$5.00

Salmon (Sake)

$4.50

Tuna (Maguro)

$4.50

White Tuna

$4.50

Red Snapper (Tai)

$4.50

Octopus (Tako)

$4.50

Sushi Chef Combos

Sushi Deluxe

Sushi Deluxe

$18.00

10 Pieces of Assorted sushi with choice of a california roll or a tuna roll

Sashimi Deluxe

Sashimi Deluxe

$20.50

16 Pieces of assorted Sashimi, served with a bowl of rice

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$25.50

6 Pieces of nigiri, 8 pieces sashimi

Tuna - Tuna

$17.50

8 Pieces of tuna nigiri with a tuna roll

Red and White

$18.00

4 Pieces of tuna nigiri, California roll, and a Kimono Roll.

Maki Combo

$18.00

Choose any 3 Maki Rolls

Love Boat for Two

$47.00

Includes chef’s choice appetizer, 8 pieces of assorted nigiri, 15 pieces of sashimi, California roll, & your choice of specialty rol

Tekka Don

$14.00

Fresh tuna on a bed of seasoned sushi rice

Unagi Don

$13.00

Broiled Eel and oshinko on a bed of seasoned rice

Sushi Maki

.

Alaskan

$5.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado

Boston

$5.50

Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo

California

$5.00

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado

Eel Roll

$6.50

Eel, cucumber, avocado topped with eel sauce

Eel Avocado

$5.50

Broiled Eel and Avocado

Eel Cucumber

$5.50

Broiled Eel and Cucumber

Philly

$5.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado

M.C. Hammer

$5.50

Mango, Cream Cheese, and crab

Salmon Avocado

$5.50

Fresh Salmon and Avocado

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Sliced fresh salmon

Sunshine

$6.00

Tuna, yellow-tail, cucumber

Spicy California

$5.50

Spicy crab meat, crunchy, cucumber, and avocado

Spicy Salmon

$6.00

Spicy salmon

Spicy Tuna

$6.00

Spicy Tuna

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Shrimp, cucumber, avocado.

Spicy Yellowtail

$6.00

Spicy yellowtail, cucumber

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Sliced fresh tuna

Tuna Avocado

$5.50

Fresh tuna and Avocado

West Virginia Roll

$6.50

Smoked Trout, cream cheese, and avocado

White Tuna Roll

$5.00

Fresh white tuna

Passion Roll

$5.50

Yellow tail, cucumber, avocado

Eel Roll

$6.50

Eel, cucumber, avocado topped with eel sauce

Spicy Shrimp

$6.50

Spicy Shrimp, Cucumber, and Avocado

Sushi Vegetable Maki

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Asparagus Roll

$4.50

Cucumber

$4.50

Cucumber & Avocado

$5.00

Special Vegetable

$6.50

Cucumber, Avocado, asparagus, oshinko, and seaweed

Spicy Avocado

$4.50

Sweet Potato

$4.50

Sweet potato tempura and eel

Mango Mango

$4.75

Mango and cream cheese

Sushi Specialty Roll

Please note: We are currently out of sushi grade salmon. All rolls containing salmon will be substituted with another chef choice fish.

Crazy Train

$14.48

Tuna, Avocado, & Crunchy, topped with Salmon, red tuna, white tuna, eel, sriracha, eel sauce, & wasabi sauce

Lava Roll

$12.98

Spicy Tuna, shrimp tempura, topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha, scallions & black tobiko

Dragon Roll

$12.98

Shrimp Tempura, crab, and avocado, topped with eel, eel sauce, and sesame seeds

Kimono Roll

$11.98

Crab, avocado, and crunchy, topped with crab, tobiko, & spicy mayo

Kobe Roll

$12.98

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, spicy mayo, topped with salmon, aburi sauce, eel sauce, tobiko, furikake, and finished by searing

Las Vegas

$12.98

Spicy tuna, spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, topped with eel sauce, sriracha, & spicy mayo. Deep fried

Phoenix Roll

$12.98

Shrimp, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, and crunchy.

Rainbow Roll

$11.98

Avocado, cucumber, & crab topped with avocado, salmon, white tuna, red tuna, salmon,

YumYum

$12.98

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with spicy crab & crunchy.

Mango Fields Forever

$13.98

Tempura Salmon, Crab Stick, avocado, topped with mango, lobster sauce, eel sauce, & tobiko

Hiro

$12.98

Tuna, white tuna, avocado, cucumber & yellow-tail, topped with tuna, salmon, lobster sauce, & furikake

Fire Island

$11.98

Shrimp Tempura, & spicy crab, topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, & spicy may

River Rat

$14.48

Smoked trout, Salmon, tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce, lobster sauce, & tobiko

Spider

$11.98

Soft shell crab & avocado, topped with eel sauce, & spicy mayo

American Dream

$12.98

White tuna, cream cheese, crab, avocado, & cucumber. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, & tobiko. Deep fried.

Hawaiian Lava

$11.98

Salmon, spicy crab, & avocado, topped with masago, eel sauce, & lobster sauce. Deep fried

Kamikaze

$13.48

Crab Stick, cumber, avocado topped with white tuna, sriracha, and crunchy topping

William Roll

$14.48

Shrimp tempura and crab stick topped with scallops, peppers, apruey sauce and finished by searing

Monster Roll

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with tempura crab, eel sauce, lobster sauce, and sriracha.

Chinese Entrees

Genral Tso's Chicken

$12.00

Crispy fried Chicken or shrimp tossed in a house made sweet and slightly spicy garlic sauce.

Mango Crispy Chicken

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken served in a sweet and spicy chili sauce

Crispy Pineapple Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken in a house made sweet pineapple sauce

Seasme Chicken

$12.00

Fried chicken in a house made sweet sesame sauce

Chinese Szechuan

Our house made spicy chili sauce. Served with your choice of Protein, broccoli, sweet carrots, and your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or Lo-mein noodles

General Tso's Shrimp

$11.00

Sesame Shrimp

$11.00

Thai & Wok Entrees

Green Curry

Creamy coconut milk and spicy green curry paste. With bell peppers, onions and steamed rice

Red Curry

Creamy coconut milk and spicy red curry paste. With bell peppers, onions and steamed rice

Yellow Curry

Creamy coconut milk and sweet yellow curry paste. With bell peppers, onions and steamed rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Rice noodles, tofu, green onion, egg, peanut, tossed in a house made pad thai sauce.

Thai Basil Fried Rice

Bell peppers, egg, fresh basil, tossed in a house made sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Stir-fried with fresh pineapple, cashews, vegetables, and raisins

Ginger Fried Rice

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, and vegetables

Udon

Stir-fried thick white chunky noodles with curry sauce, scallions, and carrots.

Soba

Yaki-soba stir-fried with green onion, broccoli, and carrots

Lo-Mein

Stir-fried lo-mein with green onion, broccoli, and carrots

Drunken Noodle

Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg onion, scallion, bell pepper, and basil in a thai sauce

Dessert

Tempura Cheesecake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00
Japanese Mochi

Japanese Mochi

$6.00

Hibachi Side Orders

Fried Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Lo-Mein Noodles

$3.00

Vegetable

$5.45

Chicken

$5.50

Steak

$8.50

Shrimp

$6.50

Salmon

$8.50

Tofu

$4.50

Scallop

$7.50

Filet Mignon

$11.50

New York Strip

$10.50

Large Fried Rice

$5.50

Large Side Lo-Mein Noodle

$5.50

Lamb Chop Side

$16.00Out of stock

Duck Side Order

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

Chicken Nuggets

$3.45

French Fries

$2.75

Sauce Add Ons

YumYum Side

$0.50

2 oz

Ginger Dressing Side

$0.50

2oz

Sweet Chili Side

$0.50

2oz

Teriyaki Sauce Side

$0.50

2oz

Sriracha Side

$0.50

2oz

Spicy Mayo Side

$0.50

2oz

Eel Sauce Side

$0.50

2oz

Small YumYum

$6.00

Pint

Large YumYum

$11.00

Quart

Small Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Pint

Large Ginger Dressing

$11.00

Quart

Small Sweet Chili

$6.00

Pint

Large Sweet Chili

$11.00

Quart

Small Teriyaki

$7.00

Pint

Large Teriyaki

$12.00

Quart

Extra Soy Sauce packets

Hot Mustard Packets

Hoisin Sauce (Sweet Soy) packets

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
"Kobe Asian Fusion specializes in bringing you a wide variety of fresh Asian Fusion entrees! We pride ourselves in using only the freshest ingredients and preparing a large portion of our menu in house!! Stop by today and experience it for yourself!"

100 Town Center Rd, Fayetteville, WV 25840

Kobe Asian Fusion image
Kobe Asian Fusion image
Kobe Asian Fusion image
Kobe Asian Fusion image

