Kobe Asian Fusion
Popular Items
Create your own Boba
Create Your Own Boba Tea
Boba Latte
A delicious blend of fresh espresso, cream, boba flavoring, and boba pearls.
Red Bull Boba Blast
Give yourself the pick me up you need with this blast of energy! Redbull with your choice of flavoring and popping boba pearls!
Lemonade Boba
Greentea Lemonade Boba
Iced Green Tea
Black tea infusion
Sugar Free Red Bull Blast
House Blend Boba
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso, pumpkin, cream, and pearls
Watermelon Cucumber refresher
If summer was in a cup. Watermelon, cucumber, and lemonade come together to bring you this perfectly balanced drink.
Red Bull Strawberry Lemonade Mojito
Strawberry and Mint mixed together perfectly with Red Bull and top off with lemonade. Your Choice of pearls
Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Cream Cheese Cold foam.
Knock your socks off with this amazing traditional brown sugar boba with a milk sugar and cream cheese cold foam on top.
Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte
Layers of absolute deliciousness. Strawberry, Cream, and ceremonial grade Matcha
Jasmine Stinger
Give yourself a Kick start this spring with a Jasmine Stinger. A perfect balance of Jasmine, Honey, Redbull, and Lemonade.
Mocha Madness
Mocha, cream, Chocolate swirl, and Chocolate Popping Boba
Candy Apple
Green Apple, Cotton Candy, cream, and Passionfruit popping boba
Kobe Bay Breeze Boba
Mounds Bar
Coconut, cream, and chocolate boba
Carmel Apple
Salted Carmel, Green Apple, cream, and choice of boba
Cookies N Cream Latte
Cookies N Cream Latte (Espresso , Cream Cheese Cold foam and Dark Chocolate sauce) With your choice of dairy and Boba
Cookies N Cream
Cookies N Cream (Cream Cheese Cold foam and Dark Chocolate sauce) With your choice of base and Boba
Hot Tea
Hibiscus Petals
Organic flower petals open into a deep red herbal infusion that delivers a tart and exotic flavor, reminiscent of fresh cranberries. This is a beautifully refreshing tea, hot or cold brewed - a perfect beverage for healthy hydration year-round, rich in Vit C and antioxidants.
Iron Goddess Oolong
certified 100% organic Tie Guan Yin hails directly from the village of Anxi (“Ahn-SHE”), the most esteemed source for this style of tea. The first infusion has a striking and unmistakably distinctive orchid fragrance. The color of the infusion is clear and bright gold. Its flavor is nothing short of pleasurable: sweet, super fine and long-lasting. Even the aftertaste of this organic hand-rolled oolong is sweet.
Jasmine Petals
You’ll want to linger over this visually and aromatically enticing cup… Organic green tea leaves infused with the fragrance from jasmine flowers. A smooth, delicate liquor is produced from these rich green tea leaves.
Pink Rose Lemonade
Like a fancy floral confection, this delicately handcrafted tea will refresh and soothe your palate. Lemon, rose, mint, chamomile, and lavender create a swirling collage of flowers with a hint of lemon and wintergreen. Totally guilt-free, and naturally sweet.
Earl of Grey
unique recipe takes Earl Grey tradition to the next level. Bergamot flavoring on full leaf black tea with balanced proportions of other citruses, vanilla, licorice root, and mallow flowers make a deeper liquor, captivating aroma and sweet & creamy flavor profile.
Blood Orange Smoothie
Award-winning blend of South African red rooibos, orange peel, hibiscus, rosehips, safflowers, rose petals, vanilla and citrus flavors, which makes for zero calorie herbal bliss. Brews into a dark red liquor with a sweet creamy taste and aroma, reminiscent of orange creamsicles.
Green Tea
House Blend of green tea
Ginger Root Tea
Ginger Crystal Tea
Lattes
ALMOND CAPPUCCINO
Monin Almond, Espresso, dairy
APPLE BUTTER MOCHA
Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Monin White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, dairy
AUTUMN HARVEST LATTE
Monin Hazelnut Syrup, Monin Caramel Syrup, espresso, dairy
BLACKBERRY HAZELNUT LATTE
Sugar Free Blackerry , Hazelnut, dairy
BROWN BUTTER BRULEE
Monin Caramel Syrup, Monin Brown Butter Syrup, espresso, dairy
BUTTERY CARAMEL APPLE LATTE
Caramel Apple Butter Syrup, Monin Caramel Sauce, espresso, dairy
PUMPKIN LATTE
MEXICAN COFFEE
Vanilla Syrup, Cinnamon Syrup, expresso, dairy
Traditional Latte
Cappuccino
Americano
Specials
Banana Cheesecake Roll
Thai Style Cheese Curds
Garlic Cheese Curds toasted in a house dry rub and served with Thai Chili dipping sauce
Kobe Seafood Boil
Served with steamed corn, potato, and Broccoli Three different styles! Cajun Butter Sauce Chinese Szechuan Thai Green Curry Garlic Butter Lemon Butter Just Butter
Bottled Beverage
(NEW!) Aha Sparkling Water
AHA sparkling water, a sparkling water with a spark of caffeine. Try the energizing flavor of new AHA Citrus + Green Tea for a flavor-filled pick-me-up (yup, there’s caffeine).
(NEW!) Pineapple Fanta
(NEW!) Minute Maid Lemonade
(NEW!) Cherry Coke
Coke
Diet Coke
Pibb Xtra
Mellow Yellow
Sprite
Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea
Smart Water
Ginger Beer
Nonalcoholic
Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea
Coffee
16 oz Saranac Draft Rootbeer
Japanese Soda
Juice
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
Four Vegetable rolls deep fried to a golden brown finish and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wontons
A shredded buffalo chicken dip, wrapped in a wonton skin and deep fried to perfection. Served with a blue cheese dipping sauce
Cream Cheese King Crab Wontons
Four of our house made cream cheese king crab wontons deep-fried to a golden finish and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Gyoza
Six Fried pork dumplings served with a house made dipping sauce.
Edamame
Japanese soy beans steamed and lightly salted, served with a house made dipping sauce.
Tokyo Wings
Baked, fried, and then tossed in a delicious house made sauce.
Calamari
Hand cut and battered calamari deep fried to a crispy finish, served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
Hand battered and fried tempura shrimp and vegetables, served with a house made sauce
Tempura Shrimp
Hand battered and fried tempura shrimp served with a house made dipping sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Hand battered and fried tempura vegetables, served with a house made dipping sauce
Beef Satay
Sliced and skewered chicken or beef topped with a house made peanut sauce
Chicken Satay
Sliced and skewered chicken or beef topped with a house made peanut sauce
Chicken Egg Roll
Kimchi
Korean Style fermented vegetables with a hint spice
Pork Egg Roll
Soup & Salads
Clear Soup
House made Beef broth, with scallions
Miso Soup
Soybean paste with seaweed, tofu, scallions
Chicken Tom Yum Soup
Thai hot and sour soup
Shrimp Tom Yum Soup
Thai hot and sour soup
House Salad
Fresh lettuce and carrots topped with a house made ginger dressing
Ramen
Yaki soba, nori, pork belly, & bok choy are combined in a delicious homemade pork broth
Spicy Ramen
Yaki soba, nori, pork belly, & bok choy are combined in a delicious homemade pork broth with spicy chili paste & fresh chili
Japanese Hibachi Entree
Vegetable Dinner
Tofu
Teriyaki Chicken
Shrimp
Steak
Salmon
Scallop
Tuna
Mahi Mahi
Lamb Chop
Crispy Duck
Chicken and Shrimp
Chicken and Steak
Chicken and Salmon
Chicken and Scallop
Chicken and Mahi
Chicken and Tuna
Steak and Salmon
Steak and Scallop
Steak and Mahi
Steak and Tuna
Steak and Shrimp
Shrimp and Salmon
Shrimp and Scallop
Salmon and Scallop
Shrimp and Mahi
Shrimp and Tuna
Salmon and Mahi
Salmon and Tuna
Scallop and Mahi
Scallop and Tuna
Tuna and Mahi
Kobe Special (Shrimp, Chicken, & Steak)
Lobster Tail
Side Lobster Add on
Add a side of Habachi Lobster Tail to any meal
Japanese Hibachi Bento Box
Vegtable Bento
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
Chicken Bento
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
Steak Bento
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
Mahi Bento
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
Tuna Bento
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
Shrimp Bento
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
Salmon Bento
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
Scallop Bento
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
Duck Bento
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
Tofu Bento Box
Sushi Appetizers
Avocado Salad
Fresh Avocado sliced and served on a bed of crisp salad greens with ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Marinated Seaweed
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber served on a bed of crisp salad greens and doused in our very own sweet and tangy ponzu sauce
Beef Tataki
Freshly sliced and seasoned filet mignon, seared and doused in our house made sweet and tangy ponzu sauce, topped with scallions and roe
Tuna Tataki
Freshly sliced and seasoned, then seared and doused in our house made sweet and tangy ponzu sauce, topped with scallions and roe
Kani Su
Crab stick and cucumber doused in our sweet and tangy house made ponzu sauce.
Spicy Tuna Salad
Freshly sliced red tuna, topped with eel sauce and sriracha, served on a bed of salad greens
Sushi A La Carte
Sushi Chef Combos
Sushi Deluxe
10 Pieces of Assorted sushi with choice of a california roll or a tuna roll
Sashimi Deluxe
16 Pieces of assorted Sashimi, served with a bowl of rice
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
6 Pieces of nigiri, 8 pieces sashimi
Tuna - Tuna
8 Pieces of tuna nigiri with a tuna roll
Red and White
4 Pieces of tuna nigiri, California roll, and a Kimono Roll.
Maki Combo
Choose any 3 Maki Rolls
Love Boat for Two
Includes chef’s choice appetizer, 8 pieces of assorted nigiri, 15 pieces of sashimi, California roll, & your choice of specialty rol
Tekka Don
Fresh tuna on a bed of seasoned sushi rice
Unagi Don
Broiled Eel and oshinko on a bed of seasoned rice
Sushi Maki
Alaskan
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado
Boston
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo
California
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Eel Roll
Eel, cucumber, avocado topped with eel sauce
Eel Avocado
Broiled Eel and Avocado
Eel Cucumber
Broiled Eel and Cucumber
Philly
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
M.C. Hammer
Mango, Cream Cheese, and crab
Salmon Avocado
Fresh Salmon and Avocado
Salmon Roll
Sliced fresh salmon
Sunshine
Tuna, yellow-tail, cucumber
Spicy California
Spicy crab meat, crunchy, cucumber, and avocado
Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Tuna
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado.
Spicy Yellowtail
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber
Tuna Roll
Sliced fresh tuna
Tuna Avocado
Fresh tuna and Avocado
West Virginia Roll
Smoked Trout, cream cheese, and avocado
White Tuna Roll
Fresh white tuna
Passion Roll
Yellow tail, cucumber, avocado
Eel Roll
Eel, cucumber, avocado topped with eel sauce
Spicy Shrimp
Spicy Shrimp, Cucumber, and Avocado
Sushi Vegetable Maki
Sushi Specialty Roll
Crazy Train
Tuna, Avocado, & Crunchy, topped with Salmon, red tuna, white tuna, eel, sriracha, eel sauce, & wasabi sauce
Lava Roll
Spicy Tuna, shrimp tempura, topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha, scallions & black tobiko
Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, crab, and avocado, topped with eel, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
Kimono Roll
Crab, avocado, and crunchy, topped with crab, tobiko, & spicy mayo
Kobe Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, spicy mayo, topped with salmon, aburi sauce, eel sauce, tobiko, furikake, and finished by searing
Las Vegas
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, topped with eel sauce, sriracha, & spicy mayo. Deep fried
Phoenix Roll
Shrimp, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, and crunchy.
Rainbow Roll
Avocado, cucumber, & crab topped with avocado, salmon, white tuna, red tuna, salmon,
YumYum
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with spicy crab & crunchy.
Mango Fields Forever
Tempura Salmon, Crab Stick, avocado, topped with mango, lobster sauce, eel sauce, & tobiko
Hiro
Tuna, white tuna, avocado, cucumber & yellow-tail, topped with tuna, salmon, lobster sauce, & furikake
Fire Island
Shrimp Tempura, & spicy crab, topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, & spicy may
River Rat
Smoked trout, Salmon, tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce, lobster sauce, & tobiko
Spider
Soft shell crab & avocado, topped with eel sauce, & spicy mayo
American Dream
White tuna, cream cheese, crab, avocado, & cucumber. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, & tobiko. Deep fried.
Hawaiian Lava
Salmon, spicy crab, & avocado, topped with masago, eel sauce, & lobster sauce. Deep fried
Kamikaze
Crab Stick, cumber, avocado topped with white tuna, sriracha, and crunchy topping
William Roll
Shrimp tempura and crab stick topped with scallops, peppers, apruey sauce and finished by searing
Monster Roll
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with tempura crab, eel sauce, lobster sauce, and sriracha.
Chinese Entrees
Genral Tso's Chicken
Crispy fried Chicken or shrimp tossed in a house made sweet and slightly spicy garlic sauce.
Mango Crispy Chicken
Crispy fried chicken served in a sweet and spicy chili sauce
Crispy Pineapple Chicken
Fried chicken in a house made sweet pineapple sauce
Seasme Chicken
Fried chicken in a house made sweet sesame sauce
Chinese Szechuan
Our house made spicy chili sauce. Served with your choice of Protein, broccoli, sweet carrots, and your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or Lo-mein noodles
General Tso's Shrimp
Sesame Shrimp
Thai & Wok Entrees
Green Curry
Creamy coconut milk and spicy green curry paste. With bell peppers, onions and steamed rice
Red Curry
Creamy coconut milk and spicy red curry paste. With bell peppers, onions and steamed rice
Yellow Curry
Creamy coconut milk and sweet yellow curry paste. With bell peppers, onions and steamed rice
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, tofu, green onion, egg, peanut, tossed in a house made pad thai sauce.
Thai Basil Fried Rice
Bell peppers, egg, fresh basil, tossed in a house made sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried with fresh pineapple, cashews, vegetables, and raisins
Ginger Fried Rice
Stir-fried with fresh ginger, and vegetables
Udon
Stir-fried thick white chunky noodles with curry sauce, scallions, and carrots.
Soba
Yaki-soba stir-fried with green onion, broccoli, and carrots
Lo-Mein
Stir-fried lo-mein with green onion, broccoli, and carrots
Drunken Noodle
Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg onion, scallion, bell pepper, and basil in a thai sauce
Hibachi Side Orders
Chicken Nuggets and Fries
Sauce Add Ons
YumYum Side
2 oz
Ginger Dressing Side
2oz
Sweet Chili Side
2oz
Teriyaki Sauce Side
2oz
Sriracha Side
2oz
Spicy Mayo Side
2oz
Eel Sauce Side
2oz
Small YumYum
Pint
Large YumYum
Quart
Small Ginger Dressing
Pint
Large Ginger Dressing
Quart
Small Sweet Chili
Pint
Large Sweet Chili
Quart
Small Teriyaki
Pint
Large Teriyaki
Quart
Extra Soy Sauce packets
Hot Mustard Packets
Hoisin Sauce (Sweet Soy) packets
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
"Kobe Asian Fusion specializes in bringing you a wide variety of fresh Asian Fusion entrees! We pride ourselves in using only the freshest ingredients and preparing a large portion of our menu in house!! Stop by today and experience it for yourself!"
100 Town Center Rd, Fayetteville, WV 25840