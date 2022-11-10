- Home
- /
- Santa Clara
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Kobe Japanese Restaurant
Kobe Japanese Restaurant
611 Reviews
$$
2086 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Kobe Specialty Rolls
Samurai Roll (8pc)
(Spicy Tuna, avocado roll topped with Tempura Unagi, Tobiko & green onion, unagi sauce)(▲Raw)
Golden Roll (8pc)
Eel, Cucumber & Avocado roll topped with crab salad, shredded fried Carrots. (8p)
POKE Roll (8pc)
(Spicy Tuna & avocado roll topped with fresh salmon, lemon wedges, tobiko & green onion, unagi sauce & spicy Mayo-8pc)
Takis-Takis (8pc)
Cream cheese, avocado, Shrimp Tempura topped with Spicy crab, spicy Mayo, Jalapeno & Spicy tortilla crunch (8pc)
Firecracker Roll (8pc)
Deep fried Jalapeno roll with spicy Tuna, cream cheese, crab salad with spicy mayo & sriracha sauce (▲Raw)
Oyster Tempura RL(8pc)
Spicy Crab, Avocado & deep fried Oyster roll-6pc
Green Bay Roll (8pc)
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber roll topped with seared Salmon, Jalapeno, tobiko and cilantro sauce
California RL(8pc)
Crab salad and avocado Roll - 8pc
CA Roll (No Mayo) 8pc
Avocado with crab salad roll-6pc
Chicken Teri RL(8pc)
(Grilled chicken, cucumber roll with Teriyaki sauce-8pc)
Baked Scallop RL (8pc)
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Scallops Baked, spicy house sauce, Tobiko, green onion)(Time: 20 mins)
Deep Fried CA RL (8pc)
(Crab salad & avocado roll battered & deep Fried) 6pc
Crunchy RL(8pc)
(Shrimp tempura, Salmon skin roll topped with avocado & tempura flakes, Spicy Mayo, Unagi sauce) 8pc
Volcano RL (8pc)
(CA Roll topped with salmon baked with Spicy mayonnaise sauce)(Top: Tobiko & green onion)
Kobe RL(6pc)
(Salmon Tempura, Tobiko with green onion)
Green Dragon(8pc)
(Shrimp tempura, cucumber & Unagi roll topped with avocado & Unagi sauce-8pc)
Dragon RL (8pc)
(Shrimp Tempura,Crab Salad roll, topped with grilled Eel, avocado & Unagi sauce)
Las Vegas RL (8pc)
(Battered & Deep fried Salmon with cream cheese & avocado-8pc)(Unagi sauce)
49er RL(8pc)
(Crab salad, avocado roll topped with fresh salmon & lemon wedges) (▲Raw)
Crazy Monkey RL(8pc)
(Crab salad, unagi & cucumber roll topped with salmon, lemon & Siracha sauce)(▲Raw)
Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)
(Spicy Tuna & shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, green onion)(▲Raw)
Geisha RL(8pc)
(Tuna, salmon, Albacore in soy wrap roll topped with Avocado, spicy Mayo)(▲Raw)
Spider RL (5pc)
(Soft Shell Crab breaded & deep fried, crab salad, lettuce, avocado with tobiko-fish roe)
Yummy RL(8pc)
(Shrimp Tempura, crab salad roll with soy bean wrap)
Spicy Shrimp Roll (8pc)
(Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab, topped with Ebi, avocado, Unagi sauce)
Rock'n RL (8pc)
(Eel, avocado, cucumber, with Tobiko-fish roe)
Green Blossom (4pc)
Roll with Salmon, Tuna, Albacore & Avocado with cucumber Wrap outside
Shrimp Temp RL(8pc)
(Shrimp Tempura, crab salad with tobiko outside)
San Jose Sharks RL(8pc)
(No seaweed crab salad roll topped with thinly sliced avocado, unagi sauce)
Mexican RL(8pc)
(Inside: Spicy crab, Top: avocado, cream cheese,Spicy Tuna,Jalapeño, spicy Mayo- 8pc)(▲Raw)
Happy RL(8pc)
(Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura & crab salad roll topped with avocado & spicy mayonnaise sauce)(▲Raw)
Hawaiian RL(8pc)
(In:Shrimp Tempura Top: crab, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, Jalapeño, spicy Mayo, Tobiko-8pc)(▲Raw)
Spicy Rainbow RL (8pc)
(Spicy Tuna & Avocado roll topped with Tuna , Yellowtail, Salmon & spicy mayo, Siracha - 8pc)(▲Raw)
Pink Roll (8pc)
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado roll topped with Tuna, Tobiko-fish roe Lemon wedges & spicy Mayo)(▲Raw)
Rainbow RL(8pc)
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Tuna, Albacore, Salmon)(▲Raw)
Jalapeno Roll (8pc)
Shrimp tempura & crab roll topped with sliced avocado & Jalapeno (8pc)
Sunshine Roll (8pc)
Inside: Shrimp tempura, cucumber, Avocado Top: crab stick & mixed seafood in spicy Mayo & unagi sauce (Seared Roll)
Sakura Roll(8pc)
(Spicy tuna, crab salad & avocado roll topped with tuna)(▲Raw)
SF Giant RL(8pc)
(Shimp tempura, crab salad & avocado roll topped with Salmon, Ebi & Tobiko with Spicy Mayo & Unagi sauce)(▲Raw)
Spicy Salmon RL(8pc)
(Shrimp Tempura & Crab roll topped with Salmon & spicy mayonnaise sauce)(▲Raw)
Warriors Roll (8pc)
Inside: Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado Top: Spicy tuna, spicy Mayo, green onion-(8p)
Philadelphia RL(8pc)
(Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, with Tobiko-fish roe)(▲Raw)
Caterpillar Roll (8pc)
(Crab salad & Unagi roll topped with Avocado & unagi sauce)
Orange Blossom (8pc)
(Spicy tuna, crab salad & avocado roll wrapped with Salmon -8pc)(▲Raw)
Aloha RL(8pc)
(No seaweed, crab salad inside, topped with sliced Avocado, Ebi)
No seaweed CA Roll (8p)
Crab salad, avocado roll
Spicy CA RL(8pc)
CA rolls with siracha sauce, red pepper
New York Roll (8pc)
Fresh Salmon, Avocado & Tobiko (8pc)
Santa Clara RL(8pc)
(Eel, avocado, crab salad, with unagi sauce)
Timothy Roll (6p)
(Crab salad roll with soy wrap)
Bambi Roll (6p)
Tamago & Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) -6pc
Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi (5pc)
Tuna (Raw)
Sake Sashimi (5pc)
Salmon (Raw)
Hamachi Sashimi (5pc)
Yellowtail (Raw)
Albacore Sashimi (5pc)
White Tuna (Raw)
Tako Sashimi (5pc)
Octopus
Ebi Sashimi (5pc)
Cooked shrimp
Unagi Sashimi (5pc)
Broiled Eel
IKA Sashimi (5pc)
Squid (Raw)
Saba Sashimi (5pc)
Kanpachi Sashimi (5pc)
Amberjack (▲Raw)
Tako Sashimi (7pc)
Ika Sashimi (7pc)
Saba Sashimi (7pc)
Hamachi Sashimi (7pc)
Albacore Sashimi (7pc)
Sake Sashimi (7pc)
Salmon (▲Raw)
Maguro Sashimi (7pc)
Tuna Sashimi ▲Raw
Ebi Sashimi(7pc)
Maguro Sashimi (9pc)
Sake Sashimi (9pc)
Hamachi Sashimi (9pc)
Saba Sashimi(9pc)
Albacore Sashimi (9pc)
Tako Sashimi (9pc)
IKA Sashimi (9pc)
EBI Sashimi (9pc)
Nigiri Sushi
Inari with Crab
Sweetened fried tofu with crab salad-2pc
Tamago
Sweetened egg -2pc
Saba
Mackerel -2pc (Raw)
Masago
Smelt roe -2pc (Raw)
Tobiko
Flying fish raw -2pc (Raw)
Ebi
Cooked shrimp -2pc
Kani Stick
Crab stick -2pc
Kani Salad
Crab salad -2pc
Ika
Squid -2pc (Raw)
Albacore
White Tuna-2pc (Raw)
Maguro
Tuna -2pc(Raw)
Hamachi
Yellowtail-2pc (Raw)
Unagi
Grilled eel -2pc
Sake
Salmon -2pc (raw)
Smoked Salmon-2pc (▲Raw)
Ikura
Salmon roe -2pc (raw)
Amaebi(2pc)
Sweet shrimp served with Deep fried shrimp heads-2pc (Raw)
Spicy Scallop Sushi
With spicy Mayo, tobiko, green onion-2pc (▲Raw)
Tako
Octopus-2pc (raw)
Sea Scallop-2pc (▲Raw)
4pc Sake Nigiri
4pc Hamachi Nigiri
4pc Maguro Nigiri
4pc Albacore Nigiri
4pc Ikura Nigiri
4 pc Unagi Nigiri
4pc Ebi
4pc Kani Stick Nigiri
4pc Tamago Nigiri
4pc Tako Nigiri
4pc Saba Nigiri
4pc IKA Nigiri
4pc Tobiko Nigiri
4pc Amaebi Nigiri
4pc Wakame Nigiri
4pc Inari with Crab Nigiri
4pc Kani Salad Nigiri
Makimono
Temaki Handroll
Spicy Tuna HR
Salmon Skin Handroll
Seasoned with salt and pepper, green onion, tobiko, cucumber
Kani HR
Ikura HR
California HR
Crab Salad and Avocado
Sake Handroll (Fresh Salmon)
Fresh salmon, with cucumber
Hamachi Handroll (Yellowtail)
Yellowtail, cucumber, green onion
Maguro Handroll (Tuna)
Tuna, cucumber
Unagi Handroll
Broiled Eel & avocado
Ebi Handroll (Cooked Shrimp)
Albacore Handroll
White Tuna, cucumber, green onion
Vegetarian Rolls
Kappa-Maki (6pc)
Cucumber roll -6pc
Takuwan-Maki (6pc)
Radish Pickle Rol - 6pc
Yamagobo-Maki (6pc)
Wild carrot roll-6pc
Age-Maki (6pc)
Fried Tofu Roll - 6pc
Shitake-Maki (6pc)
Black Mushroom Roll -6pc
Avocado-Maki (6pc)
Wakame-Maki (6pc)
Seaweed salad roll-6pc
Kappa-Takuwan (6pc)
Cucumber & reddish pickle roll (6pc)
Kappa & Avocado Maki (8pc)
Futo-Maki (5pc)
Jumbo assorted vegetables & Tamago Roll (5pc)
Vegetable Temp RL (8pc)
Mixed vegetable tempura roll - 8pc
Yellow Blossom (8pc)
Wild carrot, Inari, cucumber roll with soybean wrap - 8pc
Inari Sushi (2pc)
Fried Tofu pocket filled with rice (2pc)
Edamame (1 dish)
Steamed Soybeans- 1 dish
Wakame Nigiri (2pc)
Seaweed salad sushi -2pc
Sushi \ Sashimi Combo
Nigiri Combo
7 pieces Nigiri- (chef choice)
Chirasi Sushi
(Slices of Raw Fish over Sushi rice)(▲Raw)
Sushi Combo (13pc)
(5pc of Nigiri Sushi & 8pc of California)(▲Raw)
Vegetarian Sushi Combo (12pc)
2pc Inari, 2pc Seaweed Salad sushi, 8pc Veggie RL(chef choice mixed vegetable)-12pc
(12pc) Regular Sashimi
(18pc) Deluxe Sashimi
Chef choice-18pc
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
Appetizers
Gyoza (App)
Deep Fried Japanese pot stickers(Pork)-6pc
Eggrolls (App)
Deep fried, filled with shrimp, pork & vegetables-6pc
Ebi Pancetta(App)
Grilled Prawns wrapped with bacon strips-6pc
Agedashi Tofu(App)
Fried Tofu topped with Bonito, seaweed, green onion with Tempura sauce
Sunomono (APP)
Vinegar marinated Cucumber salad
Hiya-Yakko Tofu (App)
Served cold with dry Bonito flakes and green onion
CK Karaaga(App)
Japanese chicken nuggets
Koroke(App)
Japanese potato cakes breaded & deep fried
Cold Soba (App)
Buckwheat Noodles with dipping sauce, served cold
Seaweed Salad (App)
Seasoned seaweed with agar sesame, woodear mushroom & sesame oil
Shrimp Tempura (App)
Juicy shrimp(5pc) battered and deep fried
Vegetable Tempura (App)
Fresh vegetables battered and deep fried
Shrimp Tempura Mix (App)
Shrimp(2pc) & mixed vegetables battered & deep fried
Salmon Kama
Grilled Salmon collar seasoned with salt and red pepper
Mussels
(New Zealand Mussels baked with spicy mayo-4pc)
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar seasoned with salt and red pepper
Sesame seed balls (6pc)
Deep fried Mochi ball crunchy on outside and chewy inside with red bean paste. Vegetarian. - 6pc
Spicy Hamachi Sashimi -5pc
Sliced Yellowtail with Jalapeno, Siracha, Ponzu sauce and sesame seed oil -5pc
Vegetarian Eggrolls
Edamame
Boiled soy beans - 1 dish
Yam Tempura (App)
Deep fried sweet potato
Udon/Soba
Tempura Mix Udon
Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable Tempura Shrimp & mixed vegetable on side
Temp mix Soba
Japanese soup with Buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable (Tempura Shrimp & mixed vegetable on side)
Nabeyaki Udon
Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable (Chicken, Gyoza & Tempura Mix)
Nabeyaki Soba
Japanese soup with Buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable (Chicken, Gyoza, Tempura Mix)
Chicken Udon
Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable
Vegetable Udon
Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable
Vegetable Soba
Japanese soup with Buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable
Beef Udon
Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable
Beef Soba
Japanese soup with buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable
Chicken Soba
Japanese soup with Buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable
Ton Katsu Udon
Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable (Breaded pork deep fried)
Ton Katsu Soba
Japanese soup with buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable (Breaded port deep fried)
Plain Udon
Japanese soup with thick flour noodles
Plain Soba
Japanese soup with buckwheat noodle
Chicken Katsu Soba
Chicken Katsu Udon
Ramen
Side Order
Miso Soup
With seaweed & green onion
Salad
With Miso dressing
Rice
Brown Rice
Sushi Rice
Large Miso Soup
Sesame seed balls (6pc)
Deep fried Mochi ball crunchy on outside and chewy inside with red bean paste. Vegetarian. - 6pc
Miso Soup With Tofu
Extra Ginger
Teriyaki Sauce
Salad Dressing
Spicy Mayo
Unagi Sauce
Edamame (1 dish)
Steamed Soybeans- 1 dish
Extra Wasabi
Hot Sauce
RICE BOWL
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Gilled chicken with teriyaki sauce & green onion, sesame seed
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled New York steak with Teriyaki sauce, green onion & sesame seed
Ton Katsu Donburi
Japanese casserole with eggs served over steamed rice
Chicken Katsu Donburi
Japanese casserole with eggs served over steamed rice
Vegetarian Donburi
Japanese casserole with eggs, mixed vegetables Topped with green onion, Seaweed served over rice
Chicken Karaage Bowl
Nabemono
Tori No Nabe
Clear broth soup with tender chicken,tofu,vegetables and clear noodles
Yose Nabe
Clear broth soup with shrimp,scallops,salmon,mussels,ch iken,tofu,vegetables and clear noodles
Beef Sukiyaki
Thinly sliced beef, tofu, vegetables and clear noodles simmered in a special broth
Chicken Sukiyaki
Chicken, tofu, vegetables and clear noodles simmered in a special broth
Vegetable Sukiyaki
Assortment of vegetables tofu, and clear noodles simmered in sweet soy base broth
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Kobe Japanese Restaurant is a Santa Clara tradition since 1991 serving Japanese Cuisine and Sushi in a family friendly setting. Enjoy seating at the Koi pond or at the Sushi Boat for a quicker meal.
2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95050