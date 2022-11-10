Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kobe Japanese Restaurant

611 Reviews

$$

2086 El Camino Real

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Order Again

Popular Items

California RL(8pc)
Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)
Gyoza (App)

Kobe Specialty Rolls

Samurai Roll (8pc)

Samurai Roll (8pc)

$19.50

(Spicy Tuna, avocado roll topped with Tempura Unagi, Tobiko & green onion, unagi sauce)(▲Raw)

Golden Roll (8pc)

Golden Roll (8pc)

$17.50

Eel, Cucumber & Avocado roll topped with crab salad, shredded fried Carrots. (8p)

POKE Roll (8pc)

POKE Roll (8pc)

$18.50

(Spicy Tuna & avocado roll topped with fresh salmon, lemon wedges, tobiko & green onion, unagi sauce & spicy Mayo-8pc)

Takis-Takis (8pc)

Takis-Takis (8pc)

$16.55

Cream cheese, avocado, Shrimp Tempura topped with Spicy crab, spicy Mayo, Jalapeno & Spicy tortilla crunch (8pc)

Firecracker Roll (8pc)

Firecracker Roll (8pc)

$17.75

Deep fried Jalapeno roll with spicy Tuna, cream cheese, crab salad with spicy mayo & sriracha sauce (▲Raw)

Oyster Tempura RL(8pc)

Oyster Tempura RL(8pc)

$17.50

Spicy Crab, Avocado & deep fried Oyster roll-6pc

Green Bay Roll (8pc)

Green Bay Roll (8pc)

$17.95

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber roll topped with seared Salmon, Jalapeno, tobiko and cilantro sauce

California RL(8pc)

California RL(8pc)

$7.95

Crab salad and avocado Roll - 8pc

CA Roll (No Mayo) 8pc

$11.98

Avocado with crab salad roll-6pc

Chicken Teri RL(8pc)

$13.00

(Grilled chicken, cucumber roll with Teriyaki sauce-8pc)

Baked Scallop RL (8pc)

Baked Scallop RL (8pc)

$17.95

(Crab & avocado roll topped with Scallops Baked, spicy house sauce, Tobiko, green onion)(Time: 20 mins)

Deep Fried CA RL (8pc)

$14.95

(Crab salad & avocado roll battered & deep Fried) 6pc

Crunchy RL(8pc)

Crunchy RL(8pc)

$16.25

(Shrimp tempura, Salmon skin roll topped with avocado & tempura flakes, Spicy Mayo, Unagi sauce) 8pc

Volcano RL (8pc)

Volcano RL (8pc)

$16.50

(CA Roll topped with salmon baked with Spicy mayonnaise sauce)(Top: Tobiko & green onion)

Kobe RL(6pc)

Kobe RL(6pc)

$11.95

(Salmon Tempura, Tobiko with green onion)

Green Dragon(8pc)

Green Dragon(8pc)

$17.50

(Shrimp tempura, cucumber & Unagi roll topped with avocado & Unagi sauce-8pc)

Dragon RL (8pc)

Dragon RL (8pc)

$16.50

(Shrimp Tempura,Crab Salad roll, topped with grilled Eel, avocado & Unagi sauce)

Las Vegas RL (8pc)

Las Vegas RL (8pc)

$16.99

(Battered & Deep fried Salmon with cream cheese & avocado-8pc)(Unagi sauce)

49er RL(8pc)

49er RL(8pc)

$14.95

(Crab salad, avocado roll topped with fresh salmon & lemon wedges) (▲Raw)

Crazy Monkey RL(8pc)

Crazy Monkey RL(8pc)

$18.95

(Crab salad, unagi & cucumber roll topped with salmon, lemon & Siracha sauce)(▲Raw)

Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)

Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)

$15.95

(Spicy Tuna & shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, green onion)(▲Raw)

Geisha RL(8pc)

Geisha RL(8pc)

$20.99

(Tuna, salmon, Albacore in soy wrap roll topped with Avocado, spicy Mayo)(▲Raw)

Spider RL (5pc)

Spider RL (5pc)

$17.95

(Soft Shell Crab breaded & deep fried, crab salad, lettuce, avocado with tobiko-fish roe)

Yummy RL(8pc)

Yummy RL(8pc)

$18.95

(Shrimp Tempura, crab salad roll with soy bean wrap)

Spicy Shrimp Roll (8pc)

Spicy Shrimp Roll (8pc)

$15.95

(Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab, topped with Ebi, avocado, Unagi sauce)

Rock'n RL (8pc)

Rock'n RL (8pc)

$14.99

(Eel, avocado, cucumber, with Tobiko-fish roe)

Green Blossom (4pc)

Green Blossom (4pc)

$18.95

Roll with Salmon, Tuna, Albacore & Avocado with cucumber Wrap outside

Shrimp Temp RL(8pc)

Shrimp Temp RL(8pc)

$13.99

(Shrimp Tempura, crab salad with tobiko outside)

San Jose Sharks RL(8pc)

San Jose Sharks RL(8pc)

$14.99

(No seaweed crab salad roll topped with thinly sliced avocado, unagi sauce)

Mexican RL(8pc)

Mexican RL(8pc)

$17.95

(Inside: Spicy crab, Top: avocado, cream cheese,Spicy Tuna,Jalapeño, spicy Mayo- 8pc)(▲Raw)

Happy RL(8pc)

Happy RL(8pc)

$15.95

(Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura & crab salad roll topped with avocado & spicy mayonnaise sauce)(▲Raw)

Hawaiian RL(8pc)

Hawaiian RL(8pc)

$18.50

(In:Shrimp Tempura Top: crab, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, Jalapeño, spicy Mayo, Tobiko-8pc)(▲Raw)

Spicy Rainbow RL (8pc)

Spicy Rainbow RL (8pc)

$19.95

(Spicy Tuna & Avocado roll topped with Tuna , Yellowtail, Salmon & spicy mayo, Siracha - 8pc)(▲Raw)

Pink Roll (8pc)

Pink Roll (8pc)

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado roll topped with Tuna, Tobiko-fish roe Lemon wedges & spicy Mayo)(▲Raw)

Rainbow RL(8pc)

Rainbow RL(8pc)

$16.95

(Crab & avocado roll topped with Tuna, Albacore, Salmon)(▲Raw)

Jalapeno Roll (8pc)

Jalapeno Roll (8pc)

$15.99

Shrimp tempura & crab roll topped with sliced avocado & Jalapeno (8pc)

Sunshine Roll (8pc)

Sunshine Roll (8pc)

$15.95

Inside: Shrimp tempura, cucumber, Avocado Top: crab stick & mixed seafood in spicy Mayo & unagi sauce (Seared Roll)

Sakura Roll(8pc)

Sakura Roll(8pc)

$17.50

(Spicy tuna, crab salad & avocado roll topped with tuna)(▲Raw)

SF Giant RL(8pc)

SF Giant RL(8pc)

$19.95

(Shimp tempura, crab salad & avocado roll topped with Salmon, Ebi & Tobiko with Spicy Mayo & Unagi sauce)(▲Raw)

Spicy Salmon RL(8pc)

Spicy Salmon RL(8pc)

$16.75

(Shrimp Tempura & Crab roll topped with Salmon & spicy mayonnaise sauce)(▲Raw)

Warriors Roll (8pc)

$14.95

Inside: Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado Top: Spicy tuna, spicy Mayo, green onion-(8p)

Philadelphia RL(8pc)

$14.50

(Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, with Tobiko-fish roe)(▲Raw)

Caterpillar Roll (8pc)

$17.50

(Crab salad & Unagi roll topped with Avocado & unagi sauce)

Orange Blossom (8pc)

$17.50

(Spicy tuna, crab salad & avocado roll wrapped with Salmon -8pc)(▲Raw)

Aloha RL(8pc)

$15.99

(No seaweed, crab salad inside, topped with sliced Avocado, Ebi)

No seaweed CA Roll (8p)

$13.00

Crab salad, avocado roll

Spicy CA RL(8pc)

$13.00

CA rolls with siracha sauce, red pepper

New York Roll (8pc)

$14.99

Fresh Salmon, Avocado & Tobiko (8pc)

Santa Clara RL(8pc)

$14.99

(Eel, avocado, crab salad, with unagi sauce)

Timothy Roll (6p)

$8.50

(Crab salad roll with soy wrap)

Bambi Roll (6p)

$8.95

Tamago & Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) -6pc

Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi (5pc)

$14.25

Tuna (Raw)

Sake Sashimi (5pc)

$14.25

Salmon (Raw)

Hamachi Sashimi (5pc)

$16.25

Yellowtail (Raw)

Albacore Sashimi (5pc)

$14.25

White Tuna (Raw)

Tako Sashimi (5pc)

$13.95

Octopus

Ebi Sashimi (5pc)

$12.95

Cooked shrimp

Unagi Sashimi (5pc)

$14.25

Broiled Eel

IKA Sashimi (5pc)

$12.95

Squid (Raw)

Saba Sashimi (5pc)

$12.95

Kanpachi Sashimi (5pc)

$14.25Out of stock

Amberjack (▲Raw)

Tako Sashimi (7pc)

$16.50

Ika Sashimi (7pc)

$16.50

Saba Sashimi (7pc)

$16.50

Hamachi Sashimi (7pc)

$22.75

Albacore Sashimi (7pc)

$19.75

Sake Sashimi (7pc)

$19.75

Salmon (▲Raw)

Maguro Sashimi (7pc)

$19.75

Tuna Sashimi ▲Raw

Ebi Sashimi(7pc)

$16.50

Maguro Sashimi (9pc)

$25.00

Sake Sashimi (9pc)

$25.00

Hamachi Sashimi (9pc)

$28.00

Saba Sashimi(9pc)

$21.50

Albacore Sashimi (9pc)

$25.00

Tako Sashimi (9pc)

$21.50

IKA Sashimi (9pc)

$21.50

EBI Sashimi (9pc)

$21.50

Nigiri Sushi

Inari with Crab

$5.99

Sweetened fried tofu with crab salad-2pc

Tamago

$4.99

Sweetened egg -2pc

Saba

$5.99

Mackerel -2pc (Raw)

Masago

$5.99

Smelt roe -2pc (Raw)

Tobiko

$5.99

Flying fish raw -2pc (Raw)

Ebi

Ebi

$5.50

Cooked shrimp -2pc

Kani Stick

$5.99

Crab stick -2pc

Kani Salad

$4.59

Crab salad -2pc

Ika

$6.99

Squid -2pc (Raw)

Albacore

$5.99

White Tuna-2pc (Raw)

Maguro

Maguro

$6.50

Tuna -2pc(Raw)

Hamachi

$7.99

Yellowtail-2pc (Raw)

Unagi

Unagi

$6.50

Grilled eel -2pc

Sake

Sake

$6.50

Salmon -2pc (raw)

Smoked Salmon-2pc (▲Raw)

$7.50

Ikura

$8.99

Salmon roe -2pc (raw)

Amaebi(2pc)

Amaebi(2pc)

$13.95

Sweet shrimp served with Deep fried shrimp heads-2pc (Raw)

Spicy Scallop Sushi

$8.99

With spicy Mayo, tobiko, green onion-2pc (▲Raw)

Tako

$6.99

Octopus-2pc (raw)

Sea Scallop-2pc (▲Raw)

$7.99

4pc Sake Nigiri

$11.98

4pc Hamachi Nigiri

$11.98

4pc Maguro Nigiri

$11.98

4pc Albacore Nigiri

$11.98

4pc Ikura Nigiri

$17.50

4 pc Unagi Nigiri

$11.98

4pc Ebi

$11.00

4pc Kani Stick Nigiri

$11.98

4pc Tamago Nigiri

$9.98

4pc Tako Nigiri

$11.98

4pc Saba Nigiri

$9.98

4pc IKA Nigiri

$11.98

4pc Tobiko Nigiri

$11.98

4pc Amaebi Nigiri

$25.00

4pc Wakame Nigiri

$9.98

4pc Inari with Crab Nigiri

$11.98

4pc Kani Salad Nigiri

$9.98

Makimono

Tekka-Maki

Tekka-Maki

$5.99

Tuna roll-6pc ▲Raw

Spicy Tuna Roll-6pc

$6.99

Tuna roll with red pepper, spicy sauce, sesame seed oil, green onion-6pc (▲Raw)

Sake-Maki

Sake-Maki

$5.99

Salmon Roll - 6pc (▲Raw)

Salmon Skin RL(8p)

$9.99

Crispy Salmon skin with green onion & Tobiko(8pc)

Temaki Handroll

Tuna handroll

Spicy Tuna HR

$6.99

Salmon Skin Handroll

$6.99

Seasoned with salt and pepper, green onion, tobiko, cucumber

Kani HR

$5.50

Ikura HR

$8.99

California HR

$6.50

Crab Salad and Avocado

Sake Handroll (Fresh Salmon)

$6.99

Fresh salmon, with cucumber

Hamachi Handroll (Yellowtail)

$7.99

Yellowtail, cucumber, green onion

Maguro Handroll (Tuna)

$7.99

Tuna, cucumber

Unagi Handroll

$7.99

Broiled Eel & avocado

Ebi Handroll (Cooked Shrimp)

$6.99

Albacore Handroll

$6.99

White Tuna, cucumber, green onion

Vegetarian Rolls

Kappa-Maki (6pc)

$4.99

Cucumber roll -6pc

Takuwan-Maki (6pc)

$6.99

Radish Pickle Rol - 6pc

Yamagobo-Maki (6pc)

$6.99

Wild carrot roll-6pc

Age-Maki (6pc)

$5.99

Fried Tofu Roll - 6pc

Shitake-Maki (6pc)

$7.99

Black Mushroom Roll -6pc

Avocado-Maki (6pc)

$4.99

Wakame-Maki (6pc)

$5.99

Seaweed salad roll-6pc

Kappa-Takuwan (6pc)

$8.99

Cucumber & reddish pickle roll (6pc)

Kappa & Avocado Maki (8pc)

$10.99

Futo-Maki (5pc)

$12.98

Jumbo assorted vegetables & Tamago Roll (5pc)

Vegetable Temp RL (8pc)

Vegetable Temp RL (8pc)

$15.99

Mixed vegetable tempura roll - 8pc

Yellow Blossom (8pc)

Yellow Blossom (8pc)

$16.50

Wild carrot, Inari, cucumber roll with soybean wrap - 8pc

Inari Sushi (2pc)

$4.99

Fried Tofu pocket filled with rice (2pc)

Edamame (1 dish)

$2.50

Steamed Soybeans- 1 dish

Wakame Nigiri (2pc)

$4.99

Seaweed salad sushi -2pc

Sushi \ Sashimi Combo

Nigiri Combo

Nigiri Combo

$23.25

7 pieces Nigiri- (chef choice)

Chirasi Sushi

Chirasi Sushi

$23.98

(Slices of Raw Fish over Sushi rice)(▲Raw)

Sushi Combo (13pc)

$27.50

(5pc of Nigiri Sushi & 8pc of California)(▲Raw)

Vegetarian Sushi Combo (12pc)

Vegetarian Sushi Combo (12pc)

$19.50

2pc Inari, 2pc Seaweed Salad sushi, 8pc Veggie RL(chef choice mixed vegetable)-12pc

(12pc) Regular Sashimi

$35.95
(18pc) Deluxe Sashimi

(18pc) Deluxe Sashimi

$52.95

Chef choice-18pc

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$67.50

Appetizers

Gyoza (App)

$7.75

Deep Fried Japanese pot stickers(Pork)-6pc

Eggrolls (App)

$8.99

Deep fried, filled with shrimp, pork & vegetables-6pc

Ebi Pancetta(App)

Ebi Pancetta(App)

$14.50

Grilled Prawns wrapped with bacon strips-6pc

Agedashi Tofu(App)

Agedashi Tofu(App)

$6.95

Fried Tofu topped with Bonito, seaweed, green onion with Tempura sauce

Sunomono (APP)

Sunomono (APP)

$6.49

Vinegar marinated Cucumber salad

Hiya-Yakko Tofu (App)

$6.99

Served cold with dry Bonito flakes and green onion

CK Karaaga(App)

$8.95

Japanese chicken nuggets

Koroke(App)

Koroke(App)

$8.95

Japanese potato cakes breaded & deep fried

Cold Soba (App)

$10.95

Buckwheat Noodles with dipping sauce, served cold

Seaweed Salad (App)

Seaweed Salad (App)

$6.95

Seasoned seaweed with agar sesame, woodear mushroom & sesame oil

Shrimp Tempura (App)

$12.25

Juicy shrimp(5pc) battered and deep fried

Vegetable Tempura (App)

Vegetable Tempura (App)

$10.15

Fresh vegetables battered and deep fried

Shrimp Tempura Mix (App)

$13.50

Shrimp(2pc) & mixed vegetables battered & deep fried

Salmon Kama

$11.99

Grilled Salmon collar seasoned with salt and red pepper

Mussels

$11.98

(New Zealand Mussels baked with spicy mayo-4pc)

Hamachi Kama

$21.95

Grilled yellowtail collar seasoned with salt and red pepper

Sesame seed balls (6pc)

Sesame seed balls (6pc)

$6.98

Deep fried Mochi ball crunchy on outside and chewy inside with red bean paste. Vegetarian. - 6pc

Spicy Hamachi Sashimi -5pc

Spicy Hamachi Sashimi -5pc

$17.95

Sliced Yellowtail with Jalapeno, Siracha, Ponzu sauce and sesame seed oil -5pc

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$8.99
Edamame

Edamame

$2.50

Boiled soy beans - 1 dish

Yam Tempura (App)

$8.95

Deep fried sweet potato

Udon/Soba

Tempura Mix Udon

$16.35

Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable Tempura Shrimp & mixed vegetable on side

Temp mix Soba

$16.35

Japanese soup with Buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable (Tempura Shrimp & mixed vegetable on side)

Nabeyaki Udon

$18.95

Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable (Chicken, Gyoza & Tempura Mix)

Nabeyaki Soba

$17.95

Japanese soup with Buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable (Chicken, Gyoza, Tempura Mix)

Chicken Udon

$13.95

Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable

Vegetable Udon

$12.95

Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable

Vegetable Soba

$12.95

Japanese soup with Buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable

Beef Udon

$16.25

Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable

Beef Soba

$16.25

Japanese soup with buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable

Chicken Soba

$13.95

Japanese soup with Buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable

Ton Katsu Udon

$16.25

Japanese soup with thick flour noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable (Breaded pork deep fried)

Ton Katsu Soba

$16.25

Japanese soup with buckwheat noodles, seaweed, sesame seed, green onion & mixed vegetable (Breaded port deep fried)

Plain Udon

$9.25

Japanese soup with thick flour noodles

Plain Soba

$9.25

Japanese soup with buckwheat noodle

Chicken Katsu Soba

$16.95

Chicken Katsu Udon

$16.95

Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$14.99

With grilled chicken ,green onion,seaweed,sesame seed and boiled egg

Pork Ramen

$14.99

With sliced pork,greeonion,seaweed,sesame seed and boiled egg

Vegetable Ramen

$14.99

Mixed vegetable,seaweed,green onion,sesame seed and boiled egg

Plain Ramen

$11.99

Side Order

Miso Soup

$2.65

With seaweed & green onion

Salad

$2.95

With Miso dressing

Rice

$2.75

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Large Miso Soup

$9.50
Sesame seed balls (6pc)

Sesame seed balls (6pc)

$6.98

Deep fried Mochi ball crunchy on outside and chewy inside with red bean paste. Vegetarian. - 6pc

Miso Soup With Tofu

$3.50

Extra Ginger

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Salad Dressing

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Unagi Sauce

$0.75

Edamame (1 dish)

$2.50

Steamed Soybeans- 1 dish

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.55

Dessert

Lychee Sherbet

$5.50

With Coconut Jelly

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Green Tea Mochi

$5.25

Sesame Ice Cream

$5.50

Vanilla Mochi

$5.25

Strawberry Mochi

$5.25Out of stock

Mango Mochi

$5.25Out of stock

Coffee Chocolate Mochi

$4.25Out of stock

Drinks

Japanese Genmai Cha

$2.50

Green Tea with roasted Brown rice & Sorghum seed

Sparkling Water

$4.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.25

Lipton Pureleaf Iced Tea

$3.89

Ramune

$3.95

Japanese carbonated marble soda

Strawberry Nigori Sake

$16.95

RICE BOWL

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.99

Gilled chicken with teriyaki sauce & green onion, sesame seed

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$16.99

Grilled New York steak with Teriyaki sauce, green onion & sesame seed

Ton Katsu Donburi

$17.95

Japanese casserole with eggs served over steamed rice

Chicken Katsu Donburi

Chicken Katsu Donburi

$16.95

Japanese casserole with eggs served over steamed rice

Vegetarian Donburi

$16.95

Japanese casserole with eggs, mixed vegetables Topped with green onion, Seaweed served over rice

Chicken Karaage Bowl

$12.99

Nabemono

Tori No Nabe

$19.95

Clear broth soup with tender chicken,tofu,vegetables and clear noodles

Yose Nabe

$21.95

Clear broth soup with shrimp,scallops,salmon,mussels,ch iken,tofu,vegetables and clear noodles

Beef Sukiyaki

$20.95

Thinly sliced beef, tofu, vegetables and clear noodles simmered in a special broth

Chicken Sukiyaki

$18.95

Chicken, tofu, vegetables and clear noodles simmered in a special broth

Vegetable Sukiyaki

$18.95

Assortment of vegetables tofu, and clear noodles simmered in sweet soy base broth

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Kobe Japanese Restaurant is a Santa Clara tradition since 1991 serving Japanese Cuisine and Sushi in a family friendly setting. Enjoy seating at the Koi pond or at the Sushi Boat for a quicker meal.

Website

Location

2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Directions

Gallery
Kobe Japanese Restaurant image
Kobe Japanese Restaurant image
Kobe Japanese Restaurant image

