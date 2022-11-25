Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse Alafaya

review star

No reviews yet

11609 E. Colonial Dr.

Orlando, FL 32817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

Location

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32817

Directions

Gallery
Kobe image
Kobe image
Kobe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Lozzi Italia - New ownership
orange star4.6 • 344
504 N Alafaya Trail Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
JAPANGO - 1212 E Colonial Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
1212 E Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Vera Asian - Creative Village
orange starNo Reviews
422 North Terry Ave Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Altamonte
orange starNo Reviews
468 W. HIGHWAY 436 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman
orange starNo Reviews
5605 Kirkman Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Omelet Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,119
12250 Strategy Blvd suite 401 & 407 Orlando, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
Toasted - UCF
orange star4.6 • 1,891
11551 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
South Philly Steaks - Avalon Park Orlando
orange star4.5 • 1,405
12001 Avalon Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
Vespr Coffee Bar - 626 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 105
orange star4.6 • 1,282
626 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 105 Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
Build My Burgers
orange star4.4 • 464
3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE ORLANDO, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
Foxtail Coffee - University
orange star4.4 • 427
12001 Collegiate Way Orlando, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Waterford Lakes
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Horizons West / West Orlando
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
International Drive / I-Drive
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Baldwin Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Dr. Phillips
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston