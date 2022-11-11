Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse International Drive

No reviews yet

8148 International Drive

Orlando, FL 32819

KOBE GREEN TEA CRYSTAL BOBA

$7.00
KOBE TARO TEA CRYSTAL BOBA

$7.00
KOBE PASSION FRUIT TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES

$7.00
KOBE MANGO FRUIT TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES

$7.00
KOBE LYCHEE TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES

$7.00
KOBE PEACH TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES

$7.00
KOBE STRAWBERRY CREAM WITH CRYSTAL BOBA

$7.00
KOBE STRAWBERRY BLISS WITH FRUIT JELLIES

$7.00
KOBE CAFFE MOCHA WITH COFFEE JELLIES

$7.00
Ramune-Lemon Lime

$4.50

A refreshing, fizzy, and fun Japanese soda. Non-alcoholic.

Ramune-Strawberry

$4.50

A refreshing, fizzy, and fun Japanese soda. Non-alcoholic.

NA-Perrier

$4.25Out of stock
NA-Fiji Bottle

$4.25

SIDE CRYSTAL BOBA

$2.00

COCKTAILS

SCORPION FOR 2

$21.50

Cruzan Rum, Dekuyper Amaretto, gin, apricot brandy, orange, pineapple, cranberry, grenadine and 151 proof rum.

KOBE MAI TAI

$12.50

Cruzan Mango Rum, Bacardi Spiced Rum, amaretto, orange, pineapple and grenadine.

KOBE BREEZE

$10.00

Cruzan Coconut Rum, strawberry, cranberry and pineapple.

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$10.50

Sauza Silver Tequila, triple sec, citrus juices and passion fruit.

KOBE MARGARITA

$10.50

On the rocks.

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$10.00

Vodka, tequila, light rum, triple sec, gin, and a splash of cola.

MAIHANA RED SANGRIA

$10.00

Cruzan Mango Rum, merlot, mixed with a blend of fresh citrus, cherry, orange and pomegranate juices.

APPS

TG-Tempura Shrimp

$12.00

Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura. Served with plum sauce.

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

With teriyaki sauce.

PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA

$10.00

Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.

STEAMED EDAMAME

$9.00Out of stock

Lightly salted.

KRAB RANGOON

$10.00

House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.

SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

Filled with asian vegetable slaw. Served with sweet chili sauce.

GYOZA SOUP

$6.00
YUM YUM SHRIMP TEMPURA

$13.00

Served with Kobé White Sauce.

YUM YUM CHICKEN TEMPURA

$13.00

Served with Kobé White Sauce.

SUSHI

Handcrafted with care with the freshest and finest ingredients.
VEGGIE ROLL

$8.50

Carrot, cucumber and avocado with sesame seeds and scallions.

MEXICAN ROLL

$10.50

Inside: Nori seaweed, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado. Outside: sushi rice, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos.

* ALASKAN ROLL

$10.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallions with sesame dressing and sesame seeds

*SPICY TUNA ROLL

$10.00

Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.

CHIX ROLL

$10.00

Fried chicken tender, cucumber, mayo and avocado with eel sauce and sesame seeds

*HAMACHI ROLL

$10.00

Yellow tail, avocado, mayo, masago and scallions with fresh jalapenos, hot sauce and sesame seeds. Served with spicy mayo.

*PHILLY ROLL

$10.00

Inside: Nori seaweed, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado. Outside: sushi rice, orange drop, masago, sesame seed.

*GOLDEN DRAGON ROLL

$16.00

Inside: tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado . Outside: chopped spicy yellow tail and white fish, tempura flakes, sesame dressing and lemon drops.

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$9.00

Krab, cucumber and avocado with masago and sesame seeds

*VOLCANO ROLL

$13.00

Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, volcano topping, masago, sesame seeds.

*RAINBOW ROLL

$16.00

Inside: Krab, cucumber and avocado Outside: Salmon, tuna, white fish, avocado, masago, lemon drops and sesame dressing.

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$13.00

Inside- Krab, cucumber and cream cheese outside- Avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds

*TG-Krabby Shrimp Roll

$16.50

Inside - Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber Outside - Volcano topping, tempura flakes, masago, sesame seeds and spicy mayo

*SPIDER ROLL

$16.00

Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago and mayo with eel sauce and sesame seeds

*UPTOWN ROLL

$16.50

Inside: Krab, cucumber and avocado Outside: Chopped and seasoned salmon, tuna, yellow tail, masago, sesame dressing and sesame seeds

SILLY EEL ROLL

$16.50

Inside: Krab, cucumber and avocado Outside: Smoked salmon, avocado, with orange drops, masago, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

*ULTIMATE TUNA

$16.50

Inside: Chopped spicy tuna, scallions, tempura flakes Outside: Tuna, avocado, fresh jalapeños, masago and spicy mayo. Served with ponzu sauce

*GRILLED LOBSTER ROLL

$25.50Out of stock

Inside: krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado . Outside: volcano topping, scallions, sesame seeds, masago, lemon drops and lobster tail with melted butter sauce.

*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$16.00

Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.

AVOCADO ROLL

$8.00
CUCUMBER ROLL

$7.50
TUNA ROLL

$9.00

*Tuna

SALMON ROLL

$9.00

*Salmon

TEMPURA ROLL

$10.00

Inside: sushi rice, white fish, scallion. Outside: nori seaweed, scallions, sesame seeds. Battered and deep fried.

RED DRAGON ROLLS

$16.50

Inside: Tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado Outside: Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, scallions, fresh jalapenos and sesame seeds

*SALMON

$3.50

1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order

EEL

$3.50

1 pieces of Eel over pressed vinegar rice per order

*WHITE FISH

$3.50

1 pieces of White Fish over pressed vinegar rice per order

*OCTOPUS

$3.50

1 pieces of Octopus over pressed vinegar rice per order

KANI KAMI

$3.50

1 pieces of Imitation Crab over pressed vinegar rice per order

*SMOKED SALMON

$3.50

1 pieces of Smoked Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order

*SMELT ROE

$3.50

1 pieces of Smelt roe over pressed vinegar rice per order

*TUNA

$3.50

1 pieces of Tuna over pressed vinegar rice per order

*YELLOW TAIL

$3.50Out of stock

1 pieces of Yellow Tail over pressed vinegar rice per order

TEPPANYAKI-all steaks are prepared medium

Due to limited staff we are unable to accommodate modifications online and we do not take to go orders over the phone. Food allergies can be accommodated at the Teppanyaki Table only. Thank you for your understanding during this time.
SIRLOIN

$20.25

*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

FILET

$28.00

*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

CHICKEN

$19.00

With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS

$40.75

10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

SHRIMP.

$20.25

Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

SALMON

$24.50

6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

TOFU TERIYAKI

$16.50

Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

VEGETABLE DELIGHT

$16.50

Stir Fried Broccoli, Carrots, Onion, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper and Zucchini. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

SIRLOIN & CHICKEN

$25.50

5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

SIRLOIN & SHRIMP

$26.50

5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$25.50

5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

KOBE TRIO

$28.50

5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

FILET & CHICKEN

$33.50

5oz *Filet with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

FILET & SHRIMP

$34.50

5oz *Filet with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushroom. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

FILET KOBE TRIO

$36.50

5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Filet with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

FAMILY TAKE-OUT ENTREES

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FOR 4

$94.00

4 Chicken & Shrimp Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 1 Pint White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Shrimp is served with mushrooms.

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FOR 6

$141.00

6 Chicken & Shrimp Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 2 Pints White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Shrimp is served with mushrooms.

SIRLOIN & CHICKEN FOR 4

$94.00

4 *Sirloin & Chicken Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 1 Pint White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Steak is prepared medium and served with potatoes.

SIRLOIN & CHICKEN FOR 6

$141.00

6 *Sirloin & Chicken Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 2 Pints White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Steak is prepared medium and served with potatoes.

SIRLOIN & SHRIMP FOR 4

$98.00

4 *Sirloin & Shrimp Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 1 Pint White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Steak is prepared medium and served with potatoes. Shrimp is served with mushrooms.

SIRLOIN & SHRIMP FOR 6

$144.00

6 *Sirloin & Shrimp Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 2 Pints White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Steak is prepared medium and served with potatoes. Shrimp is served with mushrooms.

FAMILY PORTION (4 People)

FAMILY NOODLES (38oz)

$16.00
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)

$16.00
FAMILY MIXED VEGETABLE (24oz)

$20.00
FAMILY LARGE SALAD (14oz)

$15.00
FAMILY SIRLOIN (20oz)

$30.00

*Sirloin. Steak is prepared medium. Served with potatoes.

FAMILY CHICKEN (20oz)

$27.00
FAMILY SHRIMP (40pcs)

$33.00

Served with mushrooms.

PINT WHITE SAUCE

$6.00

PINT GINGER SAUCE

$6.00

PINT SALAD DRESSING

$6.00

SIDE ORDER

SIDE MIXED VEGETABLE

$4.25

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$4.25

SIDE BROCCOLI

$4.25

SIDE ZUCCHINI

$4.25

HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

JAPANESE CLEAR ONION SOUP

$3.00

A Japanese classic soup. Slowly simmered chicken broth based soup, topped with fried onions and diced mushrooms.

SIDE NOODLES

$4.25
SIDE FRIED RICE

$4.25
SIDE STEAM RICE

$2.00

EXTRA 4oz WHITE SAUCE $

$1.00

*PINT WHITE SAUCE

$6.00

*PINT GINGER SAUCE

$6.00

*PINT SALAD DRESSING

$6.00

TERIYAKI SAUCE $

$1.00

SPICY MAYO SAUCE $

$1.00

SRIRACHA SAUCE $

$1.00

EEL SAUCE $

$1.00

SIDE LOBSTER

$21.00

Served with mushrooms.

SIDE SCALLOP

$17.00

Served with mushrooms.

PARTY PLATTER PROTEIN

SIRLOIN PARTY PLATTER

$56.00

40 OZ *SIRLOIN. Steak is prepared medium. Served with potatoes.

SHRIMP PARTY PLATTER

$62.00

80 PCS SHRIMP. Served with mushrooms.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN PARTY PLATTER

$50.00

40 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN

CHICKEN WINGS PARTY PLATTER

$42.00

24 PC TERIYAKI CHICKEN WINGS

PARTY PLATTER SIDE

SALAD PARTY PLATTER

$26.00

28 OZ SALAD

MIXED VEGETABLE PARTY PLATTER

$36.00

48 OZ MIXED VEGETABLE

NOODLES PARTY PLATTER

$28.00

76 OZ NOODLES

FRIED RICE PARTY PLATTER

$28.00

76 OZ FRIED RICE

PINT WHITE SAUCE.

$6.00

PINT GINGER SAUCE.

$6.00

PINT SALAD DRESSING.

$6.00

ADULT BEVERAGES

TYKU WHITE

$15.00Out of stock
TYKU CUCUMBER

$15.00
TYKU BLACK

$18.75Out of stock
KIKUSUI

$21.75
TOZAI SNOW MAIDEN

$16.50
ECHIGO KOSHIHIKARI

$9.00
ECHIGO RED ALE

$9.00
KIRIN ICHIBAN

$4.13
KIRIN LIGHT

$4.13
4PACK KOBE ICHIBAN

$15.00

* RAW FOODS DISCLAIMER

Items with an asterisk * are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

Website

Location

8148 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

