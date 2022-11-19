Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Sushi & Japanese

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse Longwood

No reviews yet

108 Markham Wood Rd.

Longwood, FL 32779

LUNCH NON-ALCOHOLIC BEV

LUNCH KOBE GREEN TEA CRYSTAL BOBA

LUNCH KOBE TARO TEA CRYSTAL BOBA

$7.00
LUNCH KOBE PASSION FRUIT TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES

LUNCH KOBE MANGO FRUIT TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES

$7.00
LUNCH KOBE LYCHEE TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES

LUNCH KOBE PEACH TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES

$7.00
LUNCH KOBE STRAWBERRY CREAM WITH CRYSTAL BOBA

LUNCH KOBE STRAWBERRY BLISS WITH FRUIT JELLIES

$7.00
LUNCH KOBE CAFFE MOCHA WITH CRYSTAL BOBA

Ramune-Lemon Lime

$4.00Out of stock

A refreshing, fizzy, and fun Japanese soda. Non-alcoholic.

Ramune-Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

A refreshing, fizzy, and fun Japanese soda. Non-alcoholic.

NA-Perrier

$4.25
NA-Fiji Bottle

$4.25

APPS

TG-Tempura Shrimp

$12.00

Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura. Served with plum sauce.

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

With teriyaki sauce.

PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA

$10.00

Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.

STEAMED EDAMAME

$9.00

Lightly salted.

KRAB RANGOON

$10.00

House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.

SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

Filled with asian vegetable slaw. Served with sweet chili sauce.

GYOZA SOUP

$6.00
YUM YUM SHRIMP TEMPURA

$13.00

Served with Kobé White Sauce.

YUM YUM CHICKEN TEMPURA

$13.00

Served with Kobé White Sauce.

LUNCH SUSHI

LUNCH CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.00

Krab, cucumber and avocado with masago and sesame seeds

LUNCH MEXICAN ROLL

$8.00

Inside: Nori seaweed, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado. Outside: sushi rice, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos.

LUNCH SPICY TUNA ROLL

$8.00

Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.

LUNCH VEGGIE ROLL

$8.00

Carrot, cucumber and avocado with sesame seeds and scallions.

LUNCH ENTREES

HIBACHI BENTO BOX

Mixed Vegetables, House Salad and 2pc California Roll with choice of Fried Rice or Noodles and 1pc Spring Roll with plum sauce or 1 pc Chicken Gyoza with ponzu sauce. Includes 4oz White Sauce.

SOUP & SALAD

$10.00

Kobé Salad with House Dressing and Japanese Clear Onion Soup.

SUSHI BENTO BOX

$14.00

Come with 2 lunch sushi rolls, salad, and gyoza dumpling.

COCKTAILS

SCORPION FOR 2

$21.50

Cruzan Rum, Dekuyper Amaretto, gin, apricot brandy, orange, pineapple, cranberry, grenadine and 151 proof rum.

KOBE MAI TAI

$12.50

Cruzan Mango Rum, Bacardi Spiced Rum, amaretto, orange, pineapple and grenadine.

KOBE BREEZE

$10.00

Cruzan Coconut Rum, strawberry, cranberry and pineapple.

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$10.50

Sauza Silver Tequila, triple sec, citrus juices and passion fruit.

KOBE MARGARITA

$10.50

On the rocks.

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$10.00

Vodka, tequila, light rum, triple sec, gin, and a splash of cola.

MAIHANA RED SANGRIA

$10.00

Cruzan Mango Rum, merlot, mixed with a blend of fresh citrus, cherry, orange and pomegranate juices.

TEPPANYAKI-all steaks are prepared medium

Due to limited staff we are unable to accommodate modifications online and we do not take to go orders over the phone. Food allergies can be accommodated at the Teppanyaki Table only. Thank you for your understanding during this time.
SIRLOIN

$20.25

*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

FILET

$28.00

*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

CHICKEN

$19.00

With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS

$40.75

10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

SHRIMP.

$20.25

Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

SALMON

$24.50

6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

TOFU TERIYAKI

$16.50

Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

VEGETABLE DELIGHT

$16.50

Stir Fried Broccoli, Carrots, Onion, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper and Zucchini. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

SIRLOIN & CHICKEN

$25.50

5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

SIRLOIN & SHRIMP

$26.50

5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$25.50

5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

KOBE TRIO

$28.50

5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

FILET & CHICKEN

$33.50

5oz *Filet with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

FILET & SHRIMP

$34.50

5oz *Filet with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushroom. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

FILET KOBE TRIO

$36.50

5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Filet with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.

FAMILY PORTION (4 People)

FAMILY NOODLES (38oz)

$16.00
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)

$16.00
FAMILY MIXED VEGETABLE (24oz)

$20.00
FAMILY LARGE SALAD (14oz)

$15.00
FAMILY SIRLOIN (20oz)

$30.00

*Sirloin. Steak is prepared medium. Served with potatoes.

FAMILY CHICKEN (20oz)

$27.00
FAMILY SHRIMP (40pcs)

$33.00

Served with mushrooms.

PINT WHITE SAUCE

$6.00

PINT GINGER SAUCE

$6.00

PINT SALAD DRESSING

$6.00

SIDE ORDER

SIDE MIXED VEGETABLE

$4.25

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$4.25

SIDE BROCCOLI

$4.25

SIDE ZUCCHINI

$4.25

HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

JAPANESE CLEAR ONION SOUP

$3.00

A Japanese classic soup. Slowly simmered chicken broth based soup, topped with fried onions and diced mushrooms.

SIDE NOODLES

$4.25
SIDE FRIED RICE

$4.25
SIDE STEAM RICE

$2.00

EXTRA 4oz WHITE SAUCE $

$1.00

*PINT WHITE SAUCE

$6.00

*PINT GINGER SAUCE

$6.00

*PINT SALAD DRESSING

$6.00

TERIYAKI SAUCE $

$1.00

SPICY MAYO SAUCE $

$1.00

SRIRACHA SAUCE $

$1.00

EEL SAUCE $

$1.00

SIDE LOBSTER

$21.00

Served with mushrooms.

SIDE SCALLOP

$17.00

Served with mushrooms.

ADULT BEVERAGES

TYKU WHITE

$15.00Out of stock
TYKU CUCUMBER

$15.00
TYKU BLACK

$18.75
KIKUSUI

$21.75
TOZAI SNOW MAIDEN

$16.50
ECHIGO KOSHIHIKARI

$9.00
ECHIGO RED ALE

$9.00
KIRIN ICHIBAN

$4.13
KIRIN LIGHT

$4.13
4PACK KOBE ICHIBAN

$15.00

PARTY PLATTER PROTEIN

SIRLOIN PARTY PLATTER

$56.00

40 OZ *SIRLOIN. Steak is prepared medium. Served with potatoes.

SHRIMP PARTY PLATTER

$62.00

80 PCS SHRIMP. Served with mushrooms.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN PARTY PLATTER

$50.00

40 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN

CHICKEN WINGS PARTY PLATTER

$42.00

24 PC TERIYAKI CHICKEN WINGS

PARTY PLATTER SIDE

SALAD PARTY PLATTER

$26.00

28 OZ SALAD

MIXED VEGETABLE PARTY PLATTER

$36.00

48 OZ MIXED VEGETABLE

NOODLES PARTY PLATTER

$28.00

76 OZ NOODLES

FRIED RICE PARTY PLATTER

$28.00

76 OZ FRIED RICE

PINT WHITE SAUCE.

$6.00

PINT GINGER SAUCE.

$6.00

PINT SALAD DRESSING.

$6.00

* RAW FOODS DISCLAIMER

Items with an asterisk * are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

Location

108 Markham Wood Rd., Longwood, FL 32779

Directions

