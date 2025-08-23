Kobe Japanese Steakhouse Tampa/N. Dale Mabry
14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N.
Tampa, FL 33618
APPS
YUM YUM SHRIMP TEMPURA
Served with Kobé White Sauce.$13.00
YUM YUM CHICKEN TEMPURA
Served with Kobé White Sauce.$13.00
VEGETABLE TEMPURA APP$9.00
SPRING ROLL
Filled with asian vegetable slaw. Served with sweet chili sauce.$8.50
GYOZA SOUP$6.50
KRAB RANGOON
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.$10.50
CHICKEN WINGS
With teriyaki sauce.$13.00
PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA
Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.$10.50
STEAMED EDAMAME
Lightly salted.$9.50
LUNCH ENTREES
HIBACHI BENTO BOX
Mixed Vegetables, House Salad and 2pc California Roll with choice of Fried Rice or Noodles, 1pc Krab Rangoon. Includes 3oz White Sauce.OUT OF STOCK
LUNCH PACK SOUP & SALAD
Kobé Salad with House Dressing and Japanese Clear Onion Soup.$12.50OUT OF STOCK
SUSHI BENTO BOX
2 Lunch Sushi Rolls, Salad, and 1pc Krab Rangoon$15.00OUT OF STOCK
SUSHI COMBOS
Ninja Sushi Combo
1 *California Roll, 1 Mexican Roll, 1 Tempura Roll, 1 Veggie Roll$34.00
Samurai Sushi Combo
1 *Alaskan Roll, 1 *Spicy Tuna Roll, 1 *California Roll, 1 Mexican Roll$35.50
Ronin Sushi Combo
1 Krabby Shrimp Roll, 1 Spider Roll, 1 *Red Dragon Roll, 1 *Spicy Tuna Roll$49.00
Bushido Sushi Combo
1 *Ultimate Tuna Roll, 1 *Rainbow Roll, 1 *Red Dragon Roll, 1 *Spicy Tuna Roll$49.00
SUSHI
VEGGIE ROLL
Carrot, cucumber and avocado with sesame seeds and scallions$9.25
MEXICAN ROLL
Tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado with fresh jalapeños, spicy mayo and sesame seeds$11.50
* ALASKAN ROLL
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallions with sesame dressing and sesame seeds$11.00
*SPICY TUNA ROLL
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions, fresh jalapeños, spicy mayo and sesame seeds$11.00
*HAMACHI ROLL
Yellow tail, avocado, mayo, masago and scallions with fresh jalapeños, hot sauce and sesame seeds. Served with spicy mayo$11.00
*PHILLY ROLL
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado with masago and sesame seeds$11.00
CRISPY SHRIMP ROLL
Inside: Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber Outside: Steamed shrimp, avocado, sesame seeds, eel sauce and Kobé White Sauce$18.00
*GOLDEN DRAGON ROLL
Inside: Tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado Outside: Chopped spicy yellow tail and white fish, tempura flakes and sesame dressing$18.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Krab, cucumber and avocado with *masago and sesame seeds$10.00
*VOLCANO ROLL
Inside: Krab, cucumber and avocado Outside: Volcano topping, masago and sesame seeds$14.00
*RAINBOW ROLL
Inside: Krab, cucumber and avocado Outside: Salmon, tuna, white fish, avocado, masago and sesame dressing$18.00
CATERPILLAR ROLL
Inside: Krab, cucumber and cream cheese Outside: Avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds$13.50
*TG-Krabby Shrimp Roll
Inside: Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber. Outside: Volcano topping, tempura flakes, masago, sesame seeds and spicy mayo$18.00
*SPIDER ROLL
Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago and mayo with eel sauce and sesame seeds$18.00
SILLY EEL ROLL
Inside: Tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado Outside: Grilled fresh water eel, avocado, with tempura flakes, eel sauce and sesame seeds$18.00
*ULTIMATE TUNA
Inside: Chopped spicy tuna, scallions, tempura flakes Outside: Tuna, avocado, fresh jalapeños, masago and spicy mayo. Served with ponzu sauce$18.50
*GRILLED LOBSTER ROLL
Inside: Krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado Outside: Volcano topping, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and lobster tail with melted butter sauce$28.00
*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
Inside: Krab, cucumber and avocado Outside: Smoked salmon, sliced avocado, scallions, sesame dressing and tempura flakes$17.50
AVOCADO ROLL$8.75
CUCUMBER ROLL$8.25
TUNA ROLL
*Tuna$10.00
SALMON ROLL
*Salmon$10.00
TEMPURA ROLL
Inside: sushi rice, white fish, scallion. Outside: nori seaweed, scallions, sesame seeds. Battered and deep fried.$11.00
RED DRAGON ROLL
Inside: Tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado Outside: Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, scallions, fresh jalapeños and sesame seeds$18.50
Crispy Tofu Roll
Crispy tofu, cucumber and tempura flakes. Topped with avocado, shredded carrots, sesame seed, sesame dressing and micro cilantro$10.00
CRISPY SHRIMP ROLL
Inside: Nori seaweed, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado. Outside: shrimp, avocado, orange drops, sesame seeds, eel sauce and white sauce.$18.00
*SALMON
1 piece of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order$3.75
EEL
1 piece of Eel over pressed vinegar rice per order$3.75
*WHITE FISH
1 piece of White Fish over pressed vinegar rice per order$3.75
*OCTOPUS
1 piece of Octopus over pressed vinegar rice per order$3.75
KANI KAMI
1 piece of Imitation Crab over pressed vinegar rice per order$3.75
*SMOKED SALMON
1 piece of Smoked Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order$3.75
*SMELT ROE
1 piece of Smelt roe over pressed vinegar rice per order$3.75
*TUNA
1 piece of Tuna over pressed vinegar rice per order$3.75
*YELLOW TAIL
1 piece of Yellow Tail over pressed vinegar rice per order$3.75
RICE/NOODLE BOWL
CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.$12.50
SHRIMP NOODLE BOWL
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.$13.50
TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK NOODLE BOWL
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.$13.50
CHICKEN RICE BOWL
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Fried Rice. Includes 3oz of White Sauce.$12.50
SHRIMP RICE BOWL
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables over Fried Rice. Includes 3oz of White Sauce.$13.50
TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK RICE BOWL
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Fried Rice. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.$13.50
Poke Bowl
Crispy Tofu Poke Bowl
Crispy Tofu. Served over sushi rice with cucumber, seaweed salad, avocado, cilantro, pickled ginger and a pinch of roasted sesame seeds.$15.00
SPICY TUNA POKE BOWL
Spicy tuna with sliced cucumber, seaweed salad, masago, avocado, cilantro, pickled ginger and a pinch of roasted sesame seeds served over sushi rice.$19.00
SPICY SALMON POKE BOWL
Salmon with spicy mayo, sliced cucumber, seaweed salad, masago, avocado, cilantro, pickled ginger and a pinch of roasted sesame seeds served over sushi rice.$19.00
TEPPANYAKI-all steaks are prepared medium
SIRLOIN
Center-cut *Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles, 3oz Kobe White Sauce and 2oz of Ginger Sauce.$23.00
SLICED TERIYAKI STEAK
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles, 3oz Kobe White Sauce and 2oz of Ginger Sauce.$20.00
FILET
*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles, 3oz Kobe White Sauce and 2oz of Ginger Sauce.$31.50
Teriyaki Chicken
With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 3oz Kobe White Sauce.$20.50
VEGETABLE DELIGHT
Stir Fried Broccoli, Carrots, Onion, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper and Zucchini. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 3oz Kobe White Sauce.$19.00
TOFU TERIYAKI
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 3oz Kobe White Sauce.$20.00
SHRIMP.
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 3oz Kobe White Sauce.$22.50
SALMON
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 3oz Kobe White Sauce.$28.00OUT OF STOCK
COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS
10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.$43.00
CHICKEN & SHRIMP
5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 3oz Kobe White Sauce.$28.00
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN
5oz Center-cut *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles, 3oz Kobe White Sauce and 2oz of Ginger Sauce.$28.00
SIRLOIN & SHRIMP
5oz Center-cut *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles, 3oz Kobe White Sauce and 2oz of Ginger Sauce.$29.00
KOBE TRIO
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz Center-cut *Sirloin with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 3oz Kobe White Sauce.$31.00
SIDE ORDER
SIDE MIXED VEGETABLE$4.75
SIDE MUSHROOMS$4.75
SIDE BROCCOLI$4.75
SIDE ZUCCHINI$4.75
SIDE TOFU$4.75
Birthday Cupcake
Vanilla cupcake with candle$1.99
HOUSE SALAD$3.00
JAPANESE CLEAR ONION SOUP
A Japanese classic soup. Slowly simmered chicken broth based soup, topped with fried onions and diced mushrooms. Onion, carrot and beef are used to make stock.$3.00
SIDE NOODLES$4.75
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.75
SIDE STEAM RICE$3.00
EXTRA 3oz WHITE SAUCE $$1.50
*PINT WHITE SAUCE$6.00
*PINT GINGER SAUCE$6.00
*PINT SALAD DRESSING$6.00
TERIYAKI SAUCE $$1.00
SPICY MAYO SAUCE $$1.00
SRIRACHA SAUCE $$1.00
EEL SAUCE $$1.00
SIDE LOBSTER
Served with mushrooms.$21.00
SIDE SCALLOP
Served with mushrooms.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
CATERING PANS
Cater Shrimp Pan
25pc Large shrimp seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with garlic mushrooms.$36.00
Cater Sirloin Pan
25oz Hand cut USDA Choice sirloin* expertly grilled to medium. Served with seasoned potatoes.$39.00
Cater Chicken Pan
25oz Fresh, never frozen marinated chicken breasts grilled and tossed with our imported Japanese teriyaki sauce.$33.00
Cater Vegetable Pan
A blend of fresh, stir fry zucchini, carrots, broccoli, and onions.$30.00
Cater Tofu Pan
50oz Hibachi tofu sautéed with our imported Japanese teriyaki sauce. Served with seasoned mushrooms.$29.00
Cater Fried Rice Pan
Kobé signature hibachi fried rice. A generous portion, enough for "okawari" which means seconds in Japanese.$22.00
Cater Noodles Pan
Kobé signature hibachi garlic, soy noodles. A generous portion, enough for "okawari" which means seconds in Japanese.$23.00
Cater Salad Bowl w/ Dressing
Catering Salad Bowl serves 10 people. Crisp jumbo house salad with shredded carrots, edamame and Kobe's house-made salad dressing.$26.00
LUNCH NON-ALCOHOLIC BEV
LUNCH KOBE GREEN TEA CRYSTAL BOBA$7.00
LUNCH KOBE TARO TEA CRYSTAL BOBA$7.00
LUNCH KOBE PASSION FRUIT TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES$7.00
LUNCH KOBE MANGO FRUIT TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES$7.00
LUNCH KOBE LYCHEE TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES$7.00
LUNCH KOBE PEACH TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES$7.00
LUNCH KOBE STRAWBERRY CREAM WITH CRYSTAL BOBA$7.00
LUNCH KOBE STRAWBERRY BLISS WITH FRUIT JELLIES$7.00
LUNCH KOBE Brown Sugar Coffee with Crystal Boba$7.00OUT OF STOCK
LUNCH KOBE Hazelnut Creme Coffee with Crystal Boba$7.00
LUNCH KOBE Pistachio Coffee with Crystal Boba$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Ramune-Lemon Lime
A refreshing, fizzy, and fun Japanese soda. Non-alcoholic.$4.00
Ramune-Strawberry
A refreshing, fizzy, and fun Japanese soda. Non-alcoholic.$4.00
NA-Perrier$4.25
NA-Fiji Bottle$4.25
Coke$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Sprite$3.00
Ginger Ale$3.00
COCKTAILS
SCORPION FOR 2
Cruzan Rum, Dekuyper Amaretto, gin, apricot brandy, orange, pineapple, cranberry, grenadine and 151 proof rum.$23.00
KOBE MAI TAI
Cruzan Mango Rum, Bacardi Spiced Rum, amaretto, orange, pineapple and grenadine.$14.00
KOBE BREEZE
Cruzan Coconut Rum, strawberry, cranberry and pineapple.$11.50
PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA
Sauza Silver Tequila, triple sec, citrus juices and passion fruit.$11.50
KOBE MARGARITA
On the rocks.$11.50
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
Vodka, tequila, light rum, triple sec, gin, and a splash of cola.$11.50
MAIHANA RED SANGRIA
Cruzan Mango Rum, merlot, mixed with a blend of fresh citrus, cherry, orange and pomegranate juices.$11.50
ADULT BEVERAGES
KIKUSUI$21.75
TOZAI SNOW MAIDEN$16.50
ECHIGO KOSHIHIKARI$9.00
ECHIGO RED ALE$9.00
KIRIN ICHIBAN$4.50
KIRIN LIGHT$4.50
4PACK KOBE ICHIBAN$15.00OUT OF STOCK
KOBE ICHIBAN
16oz Golden Rice Lager. Crisp and clean with a touch of sweetness, balanced by smooth bitterness and bright, herbal noble character. Brewed in Orlando, FL.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!
14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa, FL 33618