Kobe Japanese Steakhouse New Tampa/Bruce B Downs
No reviews yet
$$
19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEV
KOBE GREEN TEA CRYSTAL BOBA
KOBE TARO TEA CRYSTAL BOBA
KOBE PASSION FRUIT TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES
KOBE MANGO FRUIT TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES
KOBE LYCHEE TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES
KOBE PEACH TEA WITH FRUIT JELLIES
KOBE STRAWBERRY CREAM WITH CRYSTAL BOBA
KOBE STRAWBERRY BLISS WITH FRUIT JELLIES
KOBE CAFFE MOCHA WITH CRYSTAL BOBA
Ramune-Lemon Lime
A refreshing, fizzy, and fun Japanese soda. Non-alcoholic.
Ramune-Strawberry
A refreshing, fizzy, and fun Japanese soda. Non-alcoholic.
NA-Perrier
NA-Fiji Bottle
SIDE CRYSTAL BOBA
COCKTAILS
SCORPION FOR 2
Cruzan Rum, Dekuyper Amaretto, gin, apricot brandy, orange, pineapple, cranberry, grenadine and 151 proof rum.
KOBE MAI TAI
Cruzan Mango Rum, Bacardi Spiced Rum, amaretto, orange, pineapple and grenadine.
KOBE BREEZE
Cruzan Coconut Rum, strawberry, cranberry and pineapple.
PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA
Sauza Silver Tequila, triple sec, citrus juices and passion fruit.
KOBE MARGARITA
On the rocks.
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
Vodka, tequila, light rum, triple sec, gin, and a splash of cola.
MAIHANA RED SANGRIA
Cruzan Mango Rum, merlot, mixed with a blend of fresh citrus, cherry, orange and pomegranate juices.
APPS
TG-Tempura Shrimp
Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura. Served with plum sauce.
CHICKEN WINGS
With teriyaki sauce.
PAN FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA
Pan-fried and served with our tangy house ponzu sauce.
STEAMED EDAMAME
Lightly salted.
KRAB RANGOON
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.
SPRING ROLLS
Filled with asian vegetable slaw. Served with sweet chili sauce.
GYOZA SOUP
YUM YUM SHRIMP TEMPURA
Served with Kobé White Sauce.
YUM YUM CHICKEN TEMPURA
Served with Kobé White Sauce.
SUSHI
VEGGIE ROLL
Carrot, cucumber and avocado with sesame seeds and scallions.
MEXICAN ROLL
Inside: Nori seaweed, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado. Outside: sushi rice, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos.
* ALASKAN ROLL
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallions with sesame dressing and sesame seeds
*SPICY TUNA ROLL
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
CHIX ROLL
Fried chicken tender, cucumber, mayo and avocado with eel sauce and sesame seeds
*HAMACHI ROLL
Yellow tail, avocado, mayo, masago and scallions with fresh jalapenos, hot sauce and sesame seeds. Served with spicy mayo.
*PHILLY ROLL
Inside: Nori seaweed, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado. Outside: sushi rice, orange drop, masago, sesame seed.
*GOLDEN DRAGON ROLL
Inside: tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado . Outside: chopped spicy yellow tail and white fish, tempura flakes, sesame dressing and lemon drops.
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Krab, cucumber and avocado with masago and sesame seeds
*VOLCANO ROLL
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, volcano topping, masago, sesame seeds.
*RAINBOW ROLL
Inside: Krab, cucumber and avocado Outside: Salmon, tuna, white fish, avocado, masago, lemon drops and sesame dressing.
CATERPILLAR ROLL
Inside- Krab, cucumber and cream cheese outside- Avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds
*TG-Krabby Shrimp Roll
Inside - Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber Outside - Volcano topping, tempura flakes, masago, sesame seeds and spicy mayo
*SPIDER ROLL
Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago and mayo with eel sauce and sesame seeds
*UPTOWN ROLL
Inside: Krab, cucumber and avocado Outside: Chopped and seasoned salmon, tuna, yellow tail, masago, sesame dressing and sesame seeds
SILLY EEL ROLL
Inside: Krab, cucumber and avocado Outside: Smoked salmon, avocado, with orange drops, masago, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
*ULTIMATE TUNA
Inside: Chopped spicy tuna, scallions, tempura flakes Outside: Tuna, avocado, fresh jalapeños, masago and spicy mayo. Served with ponzu sauce
*GRILLED LOBSTER ROLL
Inside: krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado . Outside: volcano topping, scallions, sesame seeds, masago, lemon drops and lobster tail with melted butter sauce.
*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
AVOCADO ROLL
CUCUMBER ROLL
TUNA ROLL
*Tuna
SALMON ROLL
*Salmon
TEMPURA ROLL
Inside: sushi rice, white fish, scallion. Outside: nori seaweed, scallions, sesame seeds. Battered and deep fried.
RED DRAGON ROLLS
Inside: Tempura shrimp, cucumber and avocado Outside: Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, scallions, fresh jalapenos and sesame seeds
*SALMON
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
EEL
1 pieces of Eel over pressed vinegar rice per order
*WHITE FISH
1 pieces of White Fish over pressed vinegar rice per order
*OCTOPUS
1 pieces of Octopus over pressed vinegar rice per order
KANI KAMI
1 pieces of Imitation Crab over pressed vinegar rice per order
*SMOKED SALMON
1 pieces of Smoked Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
*SMELT ROE
1 pieces of Smelt roe over pressed vinegar rice per order
*TUNA
1 pieces of Tuna over pressed vinegar rice per order
*YELLOW TAIL
1 pieces of Yellow Tail over pressed vinegar rice per order
TEPPANYAKI-all steaks are prepared medium
SIRLOIN
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FILET
*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CHICKEN
With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS
10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SHRIMP.
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SALMON
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
TOFU TERIYAKI
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
VEGETABLE DELIGHT
Stir Fried Broccoli, Carrots, Onion, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper and Zucchini. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & SHRIMP
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CHICKEN & SHRIMP
5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
KOBE TRIO
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FILET & CHICKEN
5oz *Filet with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FILET & SHRIMP
5oz *Filet with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushroom. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FILET KOBE TRIO
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Filet with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FAMILY TAKE-OUT ENTREES
CHICKEN & SHRIMP FOR 4
4 Chicken & Shrimp Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 1 Pint White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Shrimp is served with mushrooms.
CHICKEN & SHRIMP FOR 6
6 Chicken & Shrimp Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 2 Pints White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Shrimp is served with mushrooms.
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN FOR 4
4 *Sirloin & Chicken Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 1 Pint White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Steak is prepared medium and served with potatoes.
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN FOR 6
6 *Sirloin & Chicken Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 2 Pints White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Steak is prepared medium and served with potatoes.
SIRLOIN & SHRIMP FOR 4
4 *Sirloin & Shrimp Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 1 Pint White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Steak is prepared medium and served with potatoes. Shrimp is served with mushrooms.
SIRLOIN & SHRIMP FOR 6
6 *Sirloin & Shrimp Entrées, 1 Family Large Salad with 1 Pint Salad Dressing and 2 Pints White Sauce. Each Entrée Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice and Kobe Noodles. Steak is prepared medium and served with potatoes. Shrimp is served with mushrooms.
FAMILY PORTION (4 People)
FAMILY NOODLES (38oz)
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)
FAMILY MIXED VEGETABLE (24oz)
FAMILY LARGE SALAD (14oz)
FAMILY SIRLOIN (20oz)
*Sirloin. Steak is prepared medium. Served with potatoes.
FAMILY CHICKEN (20oz)
FAMILY SHRIMP (40pcs)
Served with mushrooms.
PINT WHITE SAUCE
PINT GINGER SAUCE
PINT SALAD DRESSING
SIDE ORDER
SIDE MIXED VEGETABLE
SIDE MUSHROOMS
SIDE BROCCOLI
SIDE ZUCCHINI
HOUSE SALAD
JAPANESE CLEAR ONION SOUP
A Japanese classic soup. Slowly simmered chicken broth based soup, topped with fried onions and diced mushrooms.
SIDE NOODLES
SIDE FRIED RICE
SIDE STEAM RICE
EXTRA 4oz WHITE SAUCE $
*PINT WHITE SAUCE
*PINT GINGER SAUCE
*PINT SALAD DRESSING
TERIYAKI SAUCE $
SPICY MAYO SAUCE $
SRIRACHA SAUCE $
EEL SAUCE $
SIDE LOBSTER
Served with mushrooms.
SIDE SCALLOP
Served with mushrooms.
PARTY PLATTER PROTEIN
PARTY PLATTER SIDE
ADULT BEVERAGES
* RAW FOODS DISCLAIMER
Call for Open Hours
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!
19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647