Japanese Steakhouse, Hibachi, Sushi Bar
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Introducing Kobe Japanese Steakhouse a mix of flavorful hibachi meal and stunning sushi creations. We have a full menu of delicious items including traditional hibachi and sushi. Come on by and indulge in our Japanese Restaurant, where the focus is flavor and quality.
Location
13761 Mono Way Ste A, Sonora, CA 95370